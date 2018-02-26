33 Cult-Favorite Products On Amazon That Actually Live Up To The Hype

You can buy a lot of weird AF stuff on the Internet. From socks that make your skin peel off to fun shower heads, there's no shortage of wacky things you can find online. But what is really surprising is how useful and straight-up amazing some of those cult-favorite products actually are once you get a chance to use them in real life.

Thanks to word of mouth and the power of online reviews, finding all those genius health, beauty, and household products with a cult-following is easier than ever before. If you're on Amazon, all you have to do is target your searches and the site virtually does all the rest. Another added benefit is that online reviews serve as a way to get you connected — not just with dedicated shoppers who have tried something and loved it, but with a whole community of people who might share similar problems and be looking for innovative solutions, the same as you.

So whether you're looking for one of those bubble masks you've seen plastered all over your Instagram feed or you're eager to give acupressure mats a try, cult-favorite items can be a great way to broaden your horizons. And with these 34 highly reviewed items you can rest assured that they actually live up to the hype.

1 This Eyebrow Gel That Gives You Perfect Brows In Just Two Minutes https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00UYY2GSQ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00UYY2GSQ&th=1 Amazon Wunder2 Wunderbrow Brow Gel, $22, Amazon Not only have more than 10,000 Amazon users left rave reviews about this Wunderbrow one-Step eyebrow gel, they also left pictures to back up their praise. This easy-to-use gel works by filling and shaping brows, and stays in place for days unless you wash it off, so you can have natural-looking brows for however long you like.

2 A Humidifier That's Perfect For Places With Dry Winter https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M4O49V9?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M4O49V9 Amazon URPOWER Humidifier, $50, Amazon A humidifier may not seem like a sexy purchase, but if you live somewhere dry it's essential to a have whisper-quiet machine that you can count on. Enter: this 5-liter humidifier that emits cool-water vapor into the air for up to 17 hours at a time. It also comes with an automatic shut-off function that kicks in when water runs out, and has a sleep mode.

3 This Anti-Aging Eye Gel That Helps Reduce Puffiness And Wrinkles https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01K2UMMI0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01K2UMMI0 Amazon Baebody Eye Gel, $24 (1.7 fl. oz), Amazon Unlike a lot of eye gels on the market, Baebody's gel is formulated with plant stem cells and hyaluronic acid, which are great for brightening and hydrating the sensitive skin around the eyes. Thousands of reviewers can't get enough of this gel, and love it for targeting dry skin and puffiness.

4 These Oval-Shaped Makeup Brushes That Are Great For Blending https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01FAH2KFK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01FAH2KFK&th=1 Amazon Yoseng Makeup Brushes Set, $14 (10 Pieces), Amazon Oval makeup brushes in general have really got the beauty world buzzing, but this set of oval brushes is a major cult-fave on Amazon because of how affordable and durable the brushes actually are. Perfect for getting streak-free, flawless coverage, this set comes with 10 pieces and works great for applying eyeshadow, foundation, concealer, and more. Made with hypoallergenic fiber, these brushes are also super-soft and gentle on sensitive skin types.

5 An Innovative Travel Pillow That Allows You To Snooze Pretty Much Anywhere https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LB7REFK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00LB7REFK Amazon Trtl Travel Pillow, $30, Amazon If you're traveling, it's crucial that you have a comfy pillow that will give you support, even if you fall asleep in a strange position. This ergonomically designed pillow is just what the doctor ordered because it has soft fleece on the outside and a patented interior support system inside, so your neck stays upright but you still feel relaxed and ready to snooze. Because this pillow is also half the size of a normal U-shaped pillow, it travels easier than other pillow types.

6 A Korean Facial Gel That Sloughs Off Dead Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001ABLKK2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B001ABLKK2 Amazon Cure Natural Aqua Gel, $26, Amazon Packed with natural plant extracts, this facial gel is an excellent way to exfoliate sensitive skin. With a water-based formula that’s free of artificial coloring, fragrance, and preservatives, it’s able to slough off dead skin cells without causing irritation. It’s an ideal follow-up to regular cleansers to fully clean pores and stimulate the skin. Loyal Amazon reviewers with chronic acne have loved how this gel has prevented breakouts while keeping their skin hydrated.

7 This Stainless Steel Bar That Makes Funky Odors Disappear https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000F8JUJY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B000F8JUJY Amazon Amco Rub-A-Way Bar, $11, Amazon As unbelievable as it may seem, this stainless steel bar, works like magic to remove pesky odors from hands. All you have to do is rub this between your hands (with or without water) like you would a real bar of soap, and voila! Goodbye odors, hello scent-free hands.

8 This Microfiber Towel That Will Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00YE3CPW0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00YE3CPW0 Amazon DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel, $14 (Large), Amazon Not only does this ultra-soft microfiber towel promise to cut your dry-time in half, it also reduces split-ends and makes hair feel smoother. Lightweight and machine washable, this towel is easy to wear wrapped around your head, so you can keep hair up and drying without feeling too weighed down.

9 A Tool That Serves 19 Purposes And Fits In Your Pocket https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01BMXEA7C?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01BMXEA7C Amazon Swiss + Tech Micro Pocket Multitools, $15, Amazon This stainless steel multipurpose tool fits right in your pocket and serves so many purposes — 19 in total — that you’ll never want to be without it. Each tool contains hex wrenches, six screwdrivers, pliers, a bottle opener, wire cutter, and more.

10 A Wild Party Game That’s Truly Disturbing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B015HQYDJU?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B015HQYDJU Amazon Friendly Rabbit Disturbed Friends, $25, Amazon Friendly Rabbit’s own slogan is “this game should be banned” which should be a pretty clear indicator that it's a party game that you should reserve for only your wildest friends. It comes with 250 disturbing questions and 100 offensive cartoon cards, not for the faint of heart. Essentially, you vote on what you think your friends would do in various, horrible situations. Up to 10 people can play at the same time, while anyone watching is in for a treat, too.

11 This Carbonated Bubble Mask That Will Leave You Laughing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MWI2IS0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00MWI2IS0 Amazon Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $10, Amazon For deep cleaning pores and removing blackheads, this popular carbonated bubble clay mask is a must-have. But reviewers don't just love it for how good it feels on the skin, they also love how ridiculously fun it is to use. After you apply this mask, which is made with green tea, pomegranate and charcoal powder extract, it starts to bubble up, which while give you a silly, Shrek-like appearance until you wash it off.

12 A Hypoallergenic Pillow That Feels Amazingly Soft To The Touch https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B072HFY7WZ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B072HFY7WZ Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $50 (Standard), Amazon Have flat pillows kept you tossing and turning at night? With this ultra-snuggly shredded memory foam pillow, you won't lose a wink of sleep because a pillow is too flat again. It comes with a breathable bamboo cover that's eco-friendly and doesn't keep heat trapped in, so you'll stay cool all night long. This pillow contours to your body's unique shape and works great for side, stomach, and back sleepers, so you'll always get the perfect support you need.

13 A Water Flosser That Will Make You Forget All About String Floss https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00HFQQ0VU?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00HFQQ0VU&th=1 Amazon Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser, $56, Amazon This water flosser not only comes with more than 7,000 five-star reviews, it was also awarded the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. It comes with up to 10 settings, seven unique tips, and runs for 90 seconds, so you'll get an all-over clean. Best of all, you can ditch that string floss completely.

14 An Acupressure Mat That Targets All Your Back And Muscle Aches https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0049Q0P9M?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0049Q0P9M Amazon Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $40, Amazon Acupressure mats are becoming a popular, at-home alternative to going to a traditional chiropractor or acupressurist because fans swear that mats like this one can relieve neck and back discomfort, help get rid of headaches, and eliminate shoulder and muscle tension. This mat is made with 6,210 acupressure points (the little plastic needles you see on the mat), while the contoured pillow it comes with has 1,782 acupressure points, all of which help to trigger the release of endorphins, which in turn helps provide much-needed relaxation.

15 This Anti-Aging Moisturizer That's Soothing On Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LV5NY3I?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00LV5NY3I Amazon LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Moisturizer, $18 (1.7 Oz), Amazon Eager to get rid of dry, itchy patches of skin? This natural face cream made with hyper-moisturizing ingredients, including aloe vera, vitamin C and E, and other antioxidants and essential oils that can leave skin feeling plumper and more radiant than ever. This non-greasy cream also soothes red, damaged skin and because it's made with rose distillate, it doesn't irritate sensitive complexions or leave behind any sting like some moisturizers can. Reviewers recommend using this twice a day for best results.

16 An Active Charcoal Toothpaste That Actually Whitens Teeth https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00XNMDQ2G?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00XNMDQ2G&th=1 Amazon Twin Lotus Active Charcoal Toothpaste, $7, Amazon This activated charcoal toothpaste is made with a triple-action formula to remove and kill odor-causing bacteria in the mouth. But one of the major reasons why reviewers give this toothpaste high marks is that it works really well if you're trying to whiten teeth. Since charcoal is naturally abrasive, this toothpaste scrubs off yellowed enamel, leaving whiter, shinier looking teeth with each wash. One reviewer wrote: "I have very sensitive teeth, little scared to try new stuff. It's been about 10 days and I've noticed teeth are getting whiter and not so sensitive."

17 A Sleep Mask That Molds To Fit Your Face's Unique Shape https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00FJQFJX8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00FJQFJX8&th=1 Amazon Bedtime Bliss Sleep Mask, $13, Amazon Soft and made to block out light, this mask molds to your face's shape and is lightweight, so it won't put pressure on eyes or disturb REM sleep cycles. This durable mask also comes with ear plugs and a pouch, so it's great to pack when you're traveling or in a new environment.

18 This Drain Protector That Catches Hair And Gunk Like Nothing Else https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MSNO3KC?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01MSNO3KC&th=1 Amazon SinkShroom Sink Drain Protector, $11, Amazon Clogged drains are a pain to deal with, but this bathroom sink strainer/hair catcher will revolutionize how you get rid of gunk and hair build-up in drains. This device is made to fit in standard drains and collects hair over time, without any need for chemicals or difficult in-tub installation. This can also keep jewelry and other valuables from falling into a drain and getting caught, so you can use it with confidence.

19 These Cozy Microfiber Sheets That Come With Actual Pockets https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LAUZX3S?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00LAV02TM&th=1 Amazon Southshore Fine Linens - Extra Deep Pocket Sheet Set, $30-$39 (6 Pieces, Twin - California King), Amazon Soft and durable, these affordable microfiber sheets come in a variety of sizes and colors, which means they can fit virtually any bedroom color scheme or interior look. The big advantage of these machine-washable sheets, beyond their price and sturdy construction, is that they come with extra-deep, 21-inch pockets, which will easily fit most 19-inch mattresses but makes them work great for beds with a pad or topper on them. "I wanted sheets with DEEP pockets because I have a pretty high mattress, and a mattress pad, and a memory foam topper, and a big, fluffy down alternative mattress topper," wrote one reviewer. "The pockets on these sheets are DEEP, like Bill Gates'! Very impressive."

20 An Ultra-Popular Hot And Cold Therapy Wrap Uniquely Designed For Feet https://www.amazon.com/NatraCure-Therapy-Wrist-Elbow-FBA715/dp/B00IK032Q6/ref=as_li_ss_tl?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B00IK032Q6&pd_rd_r=EBD57MGADJY7CYA9AH6H&pd_rd_w=NEWWQ&pd_rd_wg=WllrX&refRID=EBD57MGADJY7CYA9AH6H&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle10124-20&linkId=d8fe52402892e3334afc19b48ba0d3fd Amazon NatraCure Cold/Hot Therapy Wrap, $10, Amazon For achy feet in search of relief, this compression-therapy foot wrap is a natural way to soothe painful feet, wrists, and hands. By stimulating circulation the gel pack insert reduces the heat, inflammation, and swelling of swollen joints and muscles. The compression wrap can be used for hot or cold therapy and according to Amazon reviewers, it maintains its temperature long enough to provide fast relief.

21 These Separators That Are Like Yoga For Your Toes https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CRNF6FG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01CRNF6FG Amazon Dr J ToePal Toe Separators, $16, Amazon Whether it’s from working out or wearing heels, this set of toe separators are perfect for relieve pain. This set comes with two pairs, one pair of gel separators to stretch toes and reduce joint strain, and another pair of toe separators designed to be worn to keep toes in an aligned position or wear them while you give yourself an at-home pedicure.Fitting a wide range of sizes and offering a variety of use, it’s easy to see why over five hundred five-star reviews have made these separators a cult favorite.

22 This Cushy Bathmat That's Ultra Absorbent https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B012TRU916?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B012TRU916 Amazon Clara Clark Memory Foam Bath Mat, $17, Amazon Step out of a soothing bath and onto a bed of comfort with this memory foam bath mat. With soft, absorbent microfiber fabric, this is a great alternative to traditional bath mats. It’s hypoallergenic which is great for anyone with sensitive skin and includes a non-slip memory foam that feels luxurious against the skin. This bath mat is machine washable with a high-quality design that lasts multiple washings.

23 A Beautiful (And Also Hygienic) Bamboo Cutting Board https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M0QMA6M?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M0QMA6M Amazon Greener Chef Extra Large Organic Bamboo Chopping Board and Cutting Board Oil, $36, Amazon A high-quality cutting board is what any self-appointed chef needs in their kitchen. This bamboo chopping board comes includes a convenient bottle of non-GMO Walnut Oil. Spray the oil on the surface after each use to maintain the efficacy of the well-crafted surface. Made from 100 percent sustainable bamboo, this cutting board can offer natural antimicrobial properties while providing a smooth surface for cutting food. It’s the perfect size for cutting up multiple herbs which means it’s an excellent time-saver in the kitchen.

24 This Alcohol-Free Toner That Can Make Red, Inflamed Skin Calm Down https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00016XJ4M?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00016XJ4M&th=1 Amazon Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera, $7 (12 oz), Amazon This alcohol-free toner has a soothing effect on tender, sensitive skin, which is one of the major reasons why it has such a cult following. Users who saw the best results used it twice a day to help with acne, inflammation, and other irritation, and noticed significant changes over time. Made with aloe vera, rose-petal water, vitamin E and witch hazel extract, this toner is a natural, therapeutic way to treat your skin.

25 This Oil Diffuser That Adds A Tension-Releasing Ambiance To Any Room https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00V9JP8EE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00V9JP8EE Amazon InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $17, Amazon It's not wonder this feature-packed oil diffuser is the most popular on Amazon. Not only is great for aromatherapy, it can light up in seven different colors, has a misting mode that releases soothing scents into the air, and comes with an auto shut-off, so you never have to stress while it's in use. One reviewer commented: "This is a lovely diffuser that gets the job done well for not a lot of money! I love the intermittent option on it, where it mists for 30 seconds then shuts off for 30 seconds. I usually put that on during the day so it's not such a powerful scent. The colors are really nice too!"

26 The Ultimate Jewelry And Makeup Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find Everything https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01BLGPSNK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01BLGPSNK Amazon Sorbus Cosmetics Makeup and Jewelry Big Storage Case Display, $26, Amazon This storage case display is an excellent way to keep makeup and jewelry organized. Made from clear, durable plastic, it will save you time and frustration because you can actually see where your items are before you rummage through the drawers. It comes with four large and two small drawers that each include black mesh padding inserts to keep your accessories from sliding around. Designed with a subtle diamond pattern exterior, this cosmetics case can melt in with existing decor while bringing order to your clutter.

27 This Stackable Organizer That Brings Order To Messy Pantries https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IIXR2II?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01IIXR2II Amazon SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer, $20, Amazon If you want to organize your cabinet or pantry, this chrome organizer is an excellent way to do it because it can accommodate up to 36 cans. You won't have to worry about towers of canned beans and tuna falling over or making a mess either, because this organizer is stackable and comes with six adjustable plastic dividers, so different sized cans will always stay aligned and organized.

28 This Exfoliating Foot Peel That's Gross AF But Really Works https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B013ESHB10/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle10124-20&linkId=0b65475c078b8d85437d26f7f1d49c91 Amazon Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliation Peeling Mask, $13 (1 Pair, Lemon), Amazon Foot peels are super popular among beauty buffs right now, and it's not hard to see why. If you have dry, cracked, or callused feet, this exfoliating foot peel can really work some magic and make you feel like you're getting a spa experience. Just one pair of single-use booties can help get rid of years of coarse, dull, dead skin on feet, leaving heels and toes feeling smooth and pampered. Formulated with 17 natural Japanese and Korean vegetable extracts, this peel won't start to show its effects for about a week, but once your feet start to peel, just take off the dead skin to reveal newly soft feet below.

29 An Magnesium Oil Spray That Hundreds Of People Say Helped Them Sleep, De-Stress, And Relieve Pain https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CKEBFSE/ref=as_li_ss_tl?pd_rd_i=B01CKEBFSE&pd_rd_wg=HvFBS&pd_rd_r=KND89XMNF73CBWRZ4CYT&pd_rd_w=5r7Gd&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle10124-20&linkId=a37bc63d1567cbd351249a40be25ccb0 Amazon Pure Zechstein Magnesium Oil Spray, $17, Amazon If you’re looking for a detox or relief from sleepless nights and lack of energy, this oil spray duo may get you back on track. The magnesium comes in both an oil or spray that can be taken on its own or with water for a variety of benefits. According to the product description on Amazon, two out of three people are magnesium deficient; this spray promises to deliver the purest form of magnesium directly into your body. Derived just under a mile below the Zechstein Sea, known for its multi-million-year-old production of magnesium chloride, this is a great way to increase your magnesium levels naturally.

30 A Collapsible (And Attractive!) Lantern That Takes Up No Space https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00DQ1RDWS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00DQ1RDWS Amazon MPOWERD Luci Original - Inflatable Solar Light, $18, Amazon This solar LED lantern is a great way to shed some light on a dim BBQ while conserving energy. By setting it in direct sunlight for seven hours, this trusty lantern can provide up to twelve hours of light without the need for batteries or outlets. It’s easy to take with you on camping trips or long hikes because it’s inflatable and collapsible. Waterproof and lightweight, this light ensures you won’t need to go inside just because the sun goes down. With over 1,100 five-star reviews, it’s proven its durably and efficacy is no joke.

31 A Book That Will Teach You To Love Yourself Just The Way You Are https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/159285849X?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=159285849X Amazon The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed To Be and Embrace Who You Are, $9, Amazon It’s all too easy to get wrapped up in images of seemingly perfect lives on social media and to believe that your life isn’t as good as it should be. But that kind of thinking makes you feel like you’re never good enough just the way you are — and it’s a negative cycle this self-help book aims to break. Author Brené Brown, an expert on shame and authenticity, shares 10 guideposts with tips and words of wisdom on how you can discover your own worth and approach the world knowing exactly who you are and what gifts you can give to others.

32 A Set Of Spa-Quality Turkish Cotton Towels For Less That $50 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00GEGLB5C?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10124-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00GEGLB5C Amazon Salbakos Luxury Hotel & Spa Turkish Cotton 4-Piece Eco-Friendly Bath Towel Set, $40, Amazon With 16 beautiful colors to choose from, these luxury towels will look and feel great on your body. The set comes with four eco-friendly, machine washable towels that are each incredibly soft to touch. With double-stitching on the hems, they’re extremely durable and according to the product description, the towels are thoughtfully made in Turkey because it’s the only country that doesn’t use bleach during manufacturing. Loyal Amazon reviewers are loving their new thick towels and finding they’re a total steal for the price.