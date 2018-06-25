Whether you spent your days as a kid on sports teams, in Girl Scouts, in math club, or elsewhere, chances are that you spent your nights in front of the Disney Channel. Any evening could be spent in Halloweentown or in a dairy plant with Aly and AJ or even space (hello, Zenon). The possibilities in a Disney Channel Original Movie were seemingly endless, and the films made even more of a childhood impact by incorporating songs that so many people still sheepishly sing along with to this day. So, let's take a nostalgia-filled trip down the DCOM lane and rank 33 songs from Disney Channel Original Movies.

This list abides by a few self-imposed parameters that include 1) only movies that originally aired on the Disney Channel (sorry, High School Musical 3 and The Lizzie McGuire Movie, because you know "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" would otherwise top the list); 2) No songs from Disney Channel series, which disqualifies the Hannah Montana catalogue; and 3, despite a few minor exceptions, the song had to have been performed in the film itself. (But shoutout to this epic Princess Protection Program duet.) So, without further ado, unwrap your childhood candy of choice and prepare for the nostalgic concert of a lifetime.

DCOMsClips on YouTube You may have forgotten that this hidden gem existed, but what millennial girl couldn't relate to this ballad of unrequited love?

James Cameron on YouTube The truth is the Cheetah Girls franchise never fully recovered from Raven Symone's departure after the sequel. But, this is the cream of the crop from the final film.

DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube Even though it misses the nostalgia factor of some of the earlier DCOMs, this song is still surprisingly catchy, pirate background singing included.

wendylp on YouTube Nick Jonas sings a self-deprecating love song in the style of Jason Mraz. Teen hearts exploded.

DisneyChannelUK on YouTube You won't find "determinate" in the dictionary, but possibly on your Spotify nostalgia playlist.

SyntaDOTcom on YouTube There is always a place in our hearts for a mid-cabin song to hype up the campers to... sing more?

DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube For those with a sweet spot for "Greased Lightnin'", check out its less effective, but still lovable younger sibling.

PortalDStar on YouTube While not as memorable as some of the other songs on this addicting soundtrack, this tune still makes for an upbeat finale.

spiffymcawesome on YouTube Do not sleep on Proto Zoa. Both of his character's songs in the Zenon franchise are underrated bops. Speaking of...

disneychannel on YouTube Sometimes you really just want to watch Sharpay and Ryan doing full choreo in fedoras and bedazzled headsets.

mactamus on YouTube Such chunky highlights. Such a surprisingly beautiful song.

dominik ozimkowski on YouTube Ok, so this one's a bit of a cheat. But Hilary Duff and Christy Carlson Romano make military school seem so fun.

AreYOUaSpider on YouTube The people miss Demi and Joe. They miss the power of an over-metaphorical love song in a Disney Channel musical.

LemonadeMouth2011 on YouTube This song serves major Alanis Morissette vibes, even if very sanitized.

Beth on YouTube This is the ultimate anthem to working a less-than-satisfying summer job. Although, most would be fired if they were to attempt such an intricate venting session.

JoBrosTube on YouTube If your younger self wasn't already obsessed with the Jonas Brothers and hoping one of them was your soulmate, this song likely sealed the deal.

TheCheetahGirlsVEVO on YouTube All that they needed was the rhythm and each other. Aww.

disneychannel on YouTube If something inside of you doesn't crack at, "Gonna run, while we're young/And keep the faith," were you even a true Wildcat?

Pippa harry william edwins on YouTube A performance that those who knew nothing about baseball and those who had never indulged in a show tune could enjoy in harmony.

CorbinBleuVEVO on YouTube Be honest: how many of you attempted backyard choreography using your own jump ropes? No judgment.

DCPlusOFICIAL on YouTube What kid didn't dream of closing out their school year by running down the halls and using their lockers as perfectly calibrated instruments?

demilovatoproject on YouTube A lakeside serenade from still-flatironing-his-hair Joe Jonas? Yes, please.

MoonLightS27 on YouTube This song was a banger when you were in third grade and guess what? It still totally is.

disneychannel on YouTube Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans became a queen bee icon for an entire generation — and inspired a lot of adorable covers by little Sharpays everywhere.

disneychannel on YouTube It's the song that started it all. And officially gave us unrealistic expectations of karaoking with a complete stranger.

disneymusic on YouTube Whether you sang it strutting the streets of Barcelona or the hallways of your house, this was and forever will be the ultimate turn-up song.

disneychannel on YouTube In all of its ridiculousness (a geek who likes to dance, who knew?) this song spoke to a lot of kids' insecurities and proved High School Musical was more than just a throwaway tween movie.

Skylar Grove on YouTube Those bangs. That smile. Before Demi Lovato became a famous pop star, she was just Mitchie. And fans loved her for it.

Disney Channel Sverige on YouTube He ran from his basketball game. She's fresh off her Scholastic Decathalon victory. They reunite for one final song. Cue the tears.

Gabriel Ezequiel on YouTube The utter definition of squad goals: clad in matching multi-colored leopard tracksuits and singing amongst a literal construction site.

HSMmusicvideosHD on YouTube This anthem still brings so much irrepressible joy.

Gabriel Ezequiel on YouTube When this girl group sang about wanting rescue themselves, female viewers felt that hard.