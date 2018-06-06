33 Practical Household Products On Amazon That Are Shaped Like Cute Animals

Why have an ordinary home when you could have a magical one filled with adorable animal-themed stuff instead? The household products on this list aren't just incredibly practical — they're also so stinking cute, you'll wonder how you ever managed to cook or do things around the house without them in your life.

Transforming your place into a zoo — filled with incredibly functional products, of course — doesn't require tons of work, because luckily Amazon is like a one-stop shop for all kinds of unbelievably zany, charming things that'll make your house run more smoothly. This is especially true when it comes to tracking down animal-themed stuff that actually makes your life easier. Whether you're trying to start a conversation at your office or hog all the cheese at your next dinner party, there's a good chance you'll find exactly what you're looking for on the site. And think of the upgrades — would you rather have a cheese grater or a cheese grater that looks like a hedgehog? The answer is simple, of course.

From dog-themed drink markers to dinosaur taco holders, the animal-shaped products included in this slideshow offer something delightful for literally every kind of animal lover.