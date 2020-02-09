33 Things Less Than $35 That Make Being Stuck Indoors Way More Enjoyable

Whether it's due to bad weather, a lingering cold, or a depleted bank account, sometimes you have to spend time indoors. Luckily, Amazon has a massive selection of things to make staying home more enjoyable — and you don't have to spend a lot to make being indoors more fun than going out.

Home is the perfect place to catch up on me time, so this list includes a few items to help you feel rested and rejuvenated. For example, a soothing gel facial mask, calming bath soak, and aromatherapy shower bombs that release essential oil scents while you shower, to name a few. You can also upgrade the ambiance at home with flameless candles or fairy string lights that make any room magical. And when you're looking to amp up the fun factor, there are a few fun board games, a karaoke microphone, and even a sound-activated party light to keep the festivities going for hours.

The best part? Every item on this list costs less than $35, offering you lots of affordable ways to hang out, cook, and entertain at home. Bring home a few of these things, and soon enough, you'll be asking, "Why don't you come to my place?" every time you make plans.

1. A Wooden Tray That's Great For Having Breakfast In Bed Winsome Wood Stockton Bed Tray $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy breakfast in bed (or get some work done on your laptop) with this wood bed tray. The chic and sturdy tray has a natural wood finish and easy-to-clean melamine top with notched handles. Plus, the legs fold so you can use it as a serving tray and store it easily when it's not in use.

2. A Bed Wedge That Closes The Gap Between Your Mattress & Headboard SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Wedge $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep things from falling or getting stuck between your mattress and the headboard or wall with this handy bed wedge gap filler. Made from high-density foam, the bed wedge rests underneath your pillow to close that annoying gap at the head of the bed. There's also a convenient side pocket on the removable pillowcase where you can keep small items like your phone, the remote, or your glasses.

3. These Bendable Copper String Lights That Can Be Shaped How You Like 12APM Waterproof Starry Fairy Copper String Lights $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your home fairytale vibes with these USB-powered fairy copper string lights, which are made with waterproof, bendable copper wire. The 200 warm white LED lights are controlled with a simple on/off switch, and they can be molded into any shape you like.

4. A Wireless Bluetooth Microphone That's A Must-Have For Karaoke Fans BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Sing your heart out at home with this wireless karaoke microphone, which connects to your phone, tablet, or other device via cable or Bluetooth. The easy-to-use microphone works with your audio library or favorite karaoke app, and it has noise-reducing technology to help your voice sound crystal clear. Choose from eight fun colors, including on-trend rose gold and space gray.

5. A Sound-Activated Party Light With 7 Fun Lighting Modes Luditek Sound-Activated Party Lights With Remote $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This sound-activated party light is a super fun accessory for your next party. The disco ball LED light has three solid color choices (red, green, or blue) with several multicolor options, and there are three sound-activated modes. And thanks to the included remote control, you can change the lighting without missing a beat.

6. This Light Therapy Lamp That Boosts Your Mood & Energy Mlife Light Therapy Lamp $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Using this UV-free light therapy lamp for just 30 minutes a day can help boost your mood and help with seasonal affective disorder, jet lag, sleep disorders, and more. The compact light therapy lamp delivers 10,000-lux brightness to mimic the energizing power of natural sunlight. Choose from three levels of brightness and set the automatic timer for 15-, 30-, or 45-minute sessions.

7. A Card Game That Kids & Adults Will Both Love Exploding Kittens Card Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Exploding Kittens card game is a Russian roulette-style game that's fun for kids and adults alike. Designed for two to five players ages 7 and up, the card game is super simple: Players take turns drawing cards, and if you draw an Exploding Kitten card, you're out. That is, unless you can use a Defuse Card or find other ways to skip your turn, attack other players, or secretly relocate the Exploding Kitten card.

8. A Cinematic LED Light Box That's A Must-Have For Movie Buffs A4 Cinematic LED Light Box Sign $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This LED light box brings movie theater vibes to your home, and it comes with 100 letters, emojis, and symbols so you can create personalized messages. The bright white light box can be placed on a desk or shelf or mounted on the wall. It's powered with the included USB cable or AA batteries (sold separately).

9. This Calming Bath Soak That Soothes Dry, Itchy Skin Thena Natural Wellness Oatmeal Lavender Bath Soak $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a relaxing bath with this calming bath soak, which soothes dry, itchy, and sensitive skin. Made with 100% pure Dead Sea salt, colloidal oatmeal, lavender oil, manuka honey, chamomile, tea tree oil, and calendula, the bath soak relieves redness and inflammation and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished.

10. These Hydrating Patches That Soothe Puffy Eyes Teamyo Under-Eye Patches (30 Pairs) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve dry, puffy eyes with these hydrating under-eye patches which make for a great mini facial. Made with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, seaweed extract, and collagen, the under-eye patches restore moisture and elasticity while reducing the appearance of dark circles. "I love to pop them in the fridge before I put them on for a cooling effect," suggested one reviewer.

11. A Crime-Themed Puzzle Book That Has You Play Detective Brain Games Criminal Mind Puzzles $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like playing detective, this Criminal Mind Puzzles book is a great way stimulate your brain. The spiral-bound book has 192 pages of verbal and visual puzzles themed around murder, art theft, and bank robbery, and your task is to study crime scenes, decode messages, and use logic to crack the case.

12. These Vitamin D Gummies That Give Your Immune System A Boost OLLY Sunny Vitamin D Gummy (100-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time indoors, chances are you need these vitamin D gummies. There are several benefits to taking a vitamin D supplement, and chewing one of these gummies every day can help your body absorb bone-strengthening calcium, support your immune system, and even improve your mood. Plus, the lemon-flavored gummies make taking your daily dose of vitamins feel like a treat.

13. An Aromatherapy Shower Bomb Set With 6 Essential Oil Scents Cleverfy Shower Bombs (Set of 6) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These aromatherapy shower bombs fill your shower with natural essential oil scents and are a great pick for those who can't or don't want to take a bath. The shower steamers are similar to bath bombs — to use them, just place a tablet on the shower floor in a light stream of water and inhale the aromatherapy scent. The set of six shower bombs includes Lavender, Watermelon, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Grapefruit, and Vanilla & Orange.

14. An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Shower Mat That's Got Major Spa Vibes GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon For a chic alternative to plush fabric bath mats that doesn't get soggy, this slatted bamboo shower mat makes the bathroom feel like a spa. Made from 100% natural, eco-friendly bamboo, the water-resistant bath mat has rubber stoppers to prevent slipping, keep the mat elevated, and help it dry faster.

15. A Soothing Gel Mask That Can Be Used For Cold Or Hot Therapy PerfeCore Facial Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This gel bead facial mask is great for soothing headaches, tired eyes, puffiness, and more while you relax. The BPA-free mask can be placed in the fridge or freezer for cold therapy or microwaved for heat therapy, and it has a soft velour lining and adjustable straps to keep you comfy while you wear it. Choose from blue, green, gray, or purple masks.

16. A Flameless Candle Set That Creates A Cozy Candlelit Ambiance Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Create long-lasting candlelit vibes with this flameless candle set, which includes nine faux candles of varying sizes. Each candle runs on two AA batteries (not included), and you can use the included remote to set the candles on a timer, adjust the brightness, and choose between flickering and non-flickering flame options.

17. These Deep-Cleaning Tea Tree Sheet Masks That Tackle Acne MEDIHEAL Tea Tree Sheet Masks (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon To calm your skin and treat acne, pick up this 10-pack of cult-favorite tea tree sheet masks. Each breathable cotton sheet mask is infused with exfoliating willow bark, purifying rosemary, deep-cleaning tea tree oil, and calming chamomile to help your skin feel clear and hydrated. One reviewer noted: "They soothe my breakouts, and have so much serum in the pouches."

18. This Large Shower Mat That Stays In Place With 300+ Suction Cups Gorilla Grip Original Patented Shower Mat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With 324 suction cups, this large Gorilla Grip shower mat stays firmly in place and offers lots of coverage for your tub. The BPA-free shower mat is antibacterial and has drainage holes to keep water flowing and prevent mold growth on the underside of the mat. And with 20 colors to choose from, there's sure to be one to match your bathroom decor.

19. A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Gradually Brightens To Gently Wake You Elfeland Wake Up Light Alarm Clock $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Wake up gently with this touch-control sunrise alarm clock, which gradually brightens from warm white to bright white light to simulate sunrise. The USB-rechargeable light has five natural alarm sounds, including singing birds and streams, as well as a snooze function. You can also use the sunrise alarm clock as a bedside lamp — choose from 256 colors and dimmable brightness levels.

20. A Soft Faux Fur Blanket That Comes In 21 Colors Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This super soft faux fur throw blanket is perfect for curling up on the couch or as an extra layer in bed. The large, fuzzy blanket comes in 21 chic colors like dark gray (pictured), snowy white, and bright blue, and it looks great draped over your couch, chair, or bed when it's not keeping you cozy. Plus, it's easy to machine wash and dry, and available in five sizes.

21. These Aluminum Sheet Pans That Brown & Bake Food Evenly Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're making a batch of cookies or a sheet pan dinner, these fan-favorite half-sheet pans help food brown and bake to perfection. The set of two durable aluminum pans have oversize edges so they're easy to get in and out of the oven. Plus, for extra easy cleanup, you can use them with parchment paper or silicone baking mats like the ones below.

22. These Nonstick Baking Mats That Make Cleanup So Easy AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to use parchment paper or cooking sprays when you use these silicone baking mats. The nonstick baking mats are oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and fit perfectly on half-size sheet pans. With these handy baking mats, your sweet and savory dishes get heated evenly in the oven and cleanup is a breeze.

23. A Silicone Spoon Spatula That's Heat-Resistant & Easy To Clean OXO Silicone Spoon Spatula $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a great alternative to regular mixing spoons, you can mix, stir, and scoop things like cake batter, bread dough, and more with this easy-to-clean silicone spoon spatula. The durable spoon spatula is easy to maneuver with a comfy nonslip grip, it's safe to use with nonstick cookware and bakeware, and it's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

24. A Stovetop Espresso Pot That Makes Up To 6 Cups Of Espresso At Once Bellemain 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker Moka Pot $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself a trip to the coffee shop with this classic stovetop espresso pot that makes up to six small cups of espresso at once. The easy-to-use espresso pot works with any gas or electric stovetop and your favorite ground espresso to quickly brew a delicious caffeinated pick-me-up. Plus, the stay-cool handle and lid knob protect your fingers from the heat.

25. An Electric Milk Frother That Makes Foamy Cappuccinos & Lattes Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Make tasty cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, and more at home with this electric milk frother. The compact, battery-powered frother has an easy-to-clean stainless steel whisk and features an ergonomic design and simple on/off switch. Use the handy gadget with all types of milk to enjoy café-quality drinks at home.

26. This Large Wooden Serving Bowl That Looks So Chic Lipper International Serving Bowl $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This chic serving bowl is perfect for serving salads or storing fruit. Made from acacia wood with a wave design, the large bowl makes a great centerpiece on your kitchen table, and it's easy to clean, too.

27. An Electric Fondue Pot That Makes Melted Cheese, Chocolate & More Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you want to melt sweet or savory fondue, this 6-cup fondue pot will be a hit with everyone at your house. The stainless steel electric pot features a temperature control dial, cool-touch handles, and six color-coded forks so it's easy for guests to keep track of their forks.

28. An Aerator Pour Spout That Brings Out The Flavors & Aroma In Your Wine Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Optimize the flavor of your wine with this wine aerator pourer which has earned more than 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon. This pourer infuses your wine with oxygen to bring out its full flavors and aroma. Plus, the rubber stopper prevents drips while pouring.

29. These Fun Rainbow Notes That Boost Your Creativity Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These rainbow mini notes are a colorful way to leave notes, doodle, and create fun designs. The dispenser box contains 125 notes, and you can use the included wooden pen to scratch away the matte coating and reveal bright rainbow colors. The cute scratch art notes are designed for ages 4 and up, but they're a great way to relieve stress and boost creativity no matter what the age.

30. A Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Beverages Warm For Hours Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep beverages warm for longer with this Mr. Coffee mug warmer which heats up things like coffee, tea, cocoa, or soup in two minutes or less, and it keeps things warm for hours. There's a simple on/off switch with an indictor light and a long power cord so you can use the mug warmer wherever you're most comfy.

31. A Book Of Illustrated Pep Talks By Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jonny Sun Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You $11 | Amazon See On Amazon In Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You, the inspiring words of award-winning composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda are paired with gorgeous illustrations by Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too's Jonny Sun. Start and end your day with more than 200 pages of short, uplifting pep talks, including this gem: "Good night now, and rest. Today was a test. You passed it, you’re past it. Now breathe till unstressed."

32. A Mini Space Heater That's Great For Warming Your Bedroom Or Office GiveBest Ceramic Space Heater $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay toasty warm at home thanks to this ceramic space heater for small spaces. The quiet space heater warms up the room in just a few minutes and features two heat modes, a cooling fan, and an adjustable thermostat. For safety, the heater automatically turns off if it overheats or gets tipped over.