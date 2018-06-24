33 Things On Amazon That Are Weird AF — But You'll Still Want Them

It's undoubtedly America's new favorite pastime: searching for things on Amazon. Could be you've actually come for something and you've fallen down the rabbit hole of seeing what's connected to your sought-after item — or, even better, what Amazon might recommend for you based on past purchases (sometimes, this is the stuff urban legends are made of). Then there are the times when, if you're like me, you go to Amazon almost as if on a dare, to see if it does indeed have it all. Regardless of how you get there, the times you stumble over Amazon's charmingly weird-as-hell items really make life worthwhile.

Why are these products so endearing? For me, it means we're all a little less alone out there. The fact that the home cup holder is a thing means there are people out there who can't stop spilling their drinks — and thus, there must be other folks with similar levels of clumsiness. I found a pair of slippers with microfiber mops on the bottom that reinforced my belief that talking my boys into playing "Olympic speedskater" while wearing footie pajamas when they were little was not the act of a sleep-deprived mother, but instead, the act of a nascent inventor. See what I mean?

So get those credit cards ready and enjoy the weirdest products on Amazon that you'll actually want.