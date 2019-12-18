34 Clever Things On Amazon That Make Your Home Feel 10x More Organized & Inviting

When it comes to creating a cozy and inviting home, a few simple organization and decor tricks go a long way. And to make things even easier, there are tons of clever home things on Amazon to help make your place a haven for you and your loved ones.

Give your kitchen a makeover with storage racks and stylish hanging baskets. In the bathroom, get organized with easy-to-install shower caddies, towel racks, or over-the-door hooks. For the living room, there are luxe-for-less touches like soft velvet throw pillow covers, a comfy ottoman, and scented fir candles.

There are also lots of ways to stash often overlooked things so they're tidy and easier to find when you need them. A clear acrylic jewelry organizer keeps your collection neat and getting dressed in the mornings less stressful. Over by the front door, a mounted mail sorter with key hooks can instantly make the area clutter-free.

Whether you're shopping for your own home or are looking for the perfect housewarming gift, there's something on this list for every room — and they cover a range of price points, too. Scroll on for 35 of the most clever things on Amazon to make your home feel so much more organized and inviting.