34 Gross But Genius Products On Amazon That Have Tons Of Fanatical Reviews

At 18, I thought I'd seen it all — it was my first year at college away from home, and I considered myself completely independent. Then at 23, I realized how wrong I was, and decided THAT was the year I'd finally be mature enough to know it all. Now that I'm 26, I've finally come to terms with the fact that I'm never truly going to know everything there is to know. Which also means that no matter how long I spend writing about all the genius products available on Amazon — there are still going to be gross, odd, yet completely brilliant products that manage to surprise me.

From a package of mitten-shaped wet wipes to a portable pooper scooper, there are tons of products available on Amazon with good reviews that seem a little — well, weird. However, once you use them, you'll see what the reviewers are talking about: and you're one step closer to writing a fanatical review online about a foot peel that sheds all your skin.

Whether you're 18 or 81, there are tons of awesome products on Amazon with thousands of reviews available — and I've gathered the best of the best for you right here.

1. The Exfoliating Foot Mask Made With Soothing Aloe Vera Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2 Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet have grown cracked and flaky from the dry weather, the Soft Touch foot peel mask is an easy way to exfoliate away all that dead skin so that your feet are left feeling soft and refreshed. Each mask is infused with aloe vera that delivers a nourishing dose of hydration to your feet, and you only have to wear it for an hour in order for your feet to completely shed their old layer of skin within two weeks.

2. A Tongue Scraper Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Dr. Tung's Tongue Cleaner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes toothpaste and mouthwash aren't enough to get rid of bad breath — and not only is Dr. Tung's tongue cleaner a chemical-free way to cleanse your breath, but it's also made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won't corrode over time. The curved cleaning edge won't nick your tongue as you drag it forwards, and the rounded design allows you to reach all the way into the back of your mouth with ease.

3. The Keyboard Cleaner That Reaches Into Those Awkward Nooks And Crannies ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner Gel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to get those crumbs out from underneath your keyboard without popping the keys off, which is why the ColorCoral keyboard cleaner gel easily squishes into tight areas, latching onto dirt and dust so your keyboard is left almost clean as new. This gel does not feel sticky on your hands, and it's biodegradable so that you don't have to feel bad about throwing it out. You can use it until the color turns dark, plus you can also use it on vents, cameras, cell phones, and more.

4. A Kit That Lets You Remedy Ingrown Toenails At Home CurveCorrect Ingrown Toenail Kit $45 | Amazon See On Amazon If your ingrown toenails are causing you pain, the CurveCorrect ingrown toenail kit is a quick and easy way to remedy your feet. This kit comes with 10 transparent toenail braces that correct the excess curvature of your toenails, alleviating pain within about three days, and completely eliminating it within seven. The braces are designed to stay on for up to six weeks, and each order also comes with an emery board.

5. The Deodorizing Bags That Eliminate Stubborn Odors From Your Shoes MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bags (4 Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got stinky shoes or a gym bag that just reeks of sweat, the MOSO NATURAL air purifying bags can help eliminate those stubborn odors that won't seem to go away. Each bag is made from 100 percent activated bamboo charcoal that contains zero artificial fragrances, and all you have to do is leave the bag in your shoe, then walk away — the charcoal will absorb any excess moisture, plus they're also great for preventing mold and mildew growth.

6. A Skin Cream Made With 92 Percent Hydrating Snail Extract MIZON Snail Repair Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking to brighten up your complexion or clear up your skin, the MIZON snail repair cream can do it all. This cream is made with 92 percent snail extract that evens out skin tone, hydrates, brightens, and curbs breakouts — and there are zero artificial fragrances, and colors in the formula, which makes it safe for people with sensitive skin. One reviewer writes: "Whenever I use this it seems to smooth out my skin and minimize flakiness...Great quality product and price point, highly recommended!"

7. The Foot Pads That Help Alleviate Joint Pain While You Sleep Lites Foot Pads $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Just put a pair of the Lites foot pads on your feet before bedtime and these pads will help alleviate joint pain as well as promote blood circulation while you sleep. Each pad is infused with bamboo vinegar as well as vitamin C that works to detoxify your skin, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I play a lot of basketball and at the end of the day my knees are killing me. I just put on a pair of these foot pads before I sleep and in the morning I feel great!" When you remove them, the brown stains left behind are oddly satisfying.

8. A Powder That Whitens Your Teeth Using Activated Charcoal Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You could use liquid whiteners that rely on harsh chemicals to get your teeth their pearly whitest, or you could use the chemical-free Active Wow teeth whitening charcoal powder. There are zero artificial flavors or colors in this powder, and it only takes a small dab in order to get rid of stubborn coffee and wine stains from your teeth. One order is enough that it can last for up to 100 uses, and the results are visible almost immediately.

9. The Device That Uses UV Light To Sanitize Your Phone Phonesoap Cell Phone Sanitizer $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Just put your phone, keys, jewelry, or any other small item you'd like sanitized inside of the Phonesoap cell phone sanitizer, and the UV light will kill up to 99.99 percent of any present bacteria. This sanitizing case is designed to fit phones of all shapes and sizes, and there's even a slot where you can insert a lightning or mini-USB cable, allowing you charge and sanitize your phone at the same time.

10. A Snake That Unclogs Drains Without Using Any Harsh Chemicals FlexiSnake Hair Clog Tool $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Chemical drain cleaners aren't always the safest when you have pets and small children in your home, whereas the FlexiSnake hair clog tool uses no chemicals at all to effectively clear your drains. There are 4,000 micro-hooks along the length of this tool that latch onto stubborn hair and grime so that it's easy to remove clogs, plus it's easy to clean with soap and water which means you can use it over and over again.

11. The Nail Clippers Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel MrGreen Nail Clippers $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they made from 100 percent medical-grade stainless steel, but the MrGreen nail clippers are also designed with a guard that prevents your nails from flying all over the place once you've cut them. The blades will maintain their sharpness for more than 10 years so you don't have to worry about them growing dull or rusty, plus they're so sharp that they easily cut through even the most stubborn toenails.

12. A Stainless Steel Bar Of Soap That Gets Rid Of Stubborn Odors Amco Odor Absorber $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your hands smell like garlic, fish, onions, or any other funky scent that soap can't get rid of, try using the Amco odor absorber to get your hands odor-free. Just rub this stainless steel bar of soap between your hands with or without running water, and the metal will absorb the unwanted odors.

13. The Device That Scoops Your Pet Waste So You Don't Have To Touch It DogBuddy Portable Pooper Scooper $14 | Amazon See On Amazon No one truly enjoys the feeling of touching poop through a plastic bag, so keep your hands even further from your pet's waste by using the DogBuddy portable pooper scooper. Not only does this pooper scooper hook onto a leash so it's easy to take with you on walks, but it also has an integrated waste bag compartment so that it's easy to remove poop from sidewalks and lawns without using your hands.

14. A Kit That Helps You Deep Clean Your Ears At Home Doctor Easy Medical Products Ear Washer System $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You could take time out of your busy day and visit the doctor to give your ears a deep clean, or you could save yourself time and money by using this convenient ear washing system. All you have to do is fill the bottle with ear washing solution, screw on the tip, then squeeze the handle to spray the solution into your ear canal — plus each order also comes with three disposable tips. This has over 3,000 Amazon reviews for a reason.

15. The Shower Curtain Liner That's Resistant To Mildew And Bacteria LiBa Shower Curtain Liner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Hopping into the shower to get clean next to a dirty, grimy shower curtain liner seems counterintuitive, so why not switch out your old liner with this one from LiBa? Not only is this liner resistant to mildew and bacteria, but it's also designed to fit any standard-sized shower or tub. There are magnets at the bottom that prevent it from billowing outwards while you bathe, plus the metal grommets at the top are rust-proof.

16. The Tool That Gets Rid Of Hair From Hard-To-Reach Places baKblade Shaver Tool $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Body hair isn't gross — but trying to get rid of unwanted hair in hard-to-reach places can be a grossly difficult experience. Luckily, the baKblade shaver tool is designed with an extra-long handle that allows you to get those hard-to-reach places on your back and shoulders. The blade cartridges for this shaver are designed to work whether your skin is wet or dry, plus each order also comes with a neoprene scrubbing sleeve that you can use to wash your back in the shower.

17. An Electronic Foot File Made With A Turbo-Boost Motor UTILYZE Electronic Foot File $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the turbo-boost motor power through even the most stubborn calluses, but the UTILYZE electronic foot file can also be used in the shower for added convenience. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic so that it's exceptionally durable, plus the replaceable file heads are more gentle on your skin than traditional pumice stones. The battery is rechargeable so you'll never need to buy a replacement, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I have horrible, cracked and dry feet, absolutely HORRIBLE... [but] after the first use, my feet were so smooth I could actually put my socks on without them getting hung up on the cracks!!"

18. The Screen Cleaner That Works On Any Touchscreen SKT Productions Screen Cleaner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got a phone screen full of smudges or your tablet is littered with fingerprints, the SKT Productions screen cleaner can leave it almost clean as new. This screen cleaner is designed to work on any touchscreen, and it's small enough that it hardly takes up any space in a drawer or bin. It uses zero chemicals or liquids to get rid of dirt and grime, plus it's more effective than a traditional microfiber cloth.

19. An Acne Patch That Sucks Out All The Pus Nexcare Acne Cover (36 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they transparent so that you can wear them during the day with hardly anyone noticing, but the Nexcare acne covers also work to absorb pus and oil from your blemishes so the inflammation reduces basically overnight. You can also wear them at night to help clear up acne while you sleep, and they also prevent you from picking at your blemishes so that they heal as quickly as possible.

20. The Deodorizing Spray Made Without Any Alcohol Or Parabens Gold Mountain Beaty Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without any alcohol, aluminum, parabens, or other harsh chemicals, this shoe-deodorizing spray instead relies on peppermint, tea tree leaf, eucalyptus, as well as thyme essential oils to combat stubborn odors so that your shoes are left smelling fresh and clean. It's gentle enough that you can use it on your shoes daily, too.

21. A Loofah That Can Reach Those Awkward Spots On Your Back Voda Reve Back Loofah $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not scrubbing your back in the shower is a quick way to wind up with blemishes on your shoulder blades, so why not scrub yourself clean with the Voda Reve back loofah? This loofah is large enough that you can easily scrub your back and any other hard-to-reach places, plus it's great for exfoliating away dry skin due to eczema. And as an added bonus, this loofah features two sides: one featuring rough fibers for exfoliating, and the second with plush, super-soft cotton for washing.

22. The Cleansing Mask That Helps Get Rid Of Stubborn Blackheads Elizavecca Blackhead Remover Mask $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for cleansing stubborn blackheads out of your pores, but the Elizavecca blackhead mask can also be used to tighten and brighten your complexion. It's safe for people with all types of skin (especially if your complexion is oily), and it's incredibly easy to use — once the mask turns from gold to white on your skin, you know it's time to wash it off!

23. A Pack Of Blotting Sheets Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Charcoal PleasingCare Blotting Tissues (100 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find your skin becoming increasingly oily throughout your day, the PleasingCare blotting tissues are a must-have. These tissues are made from 100 percent natural linen fibers as well as organic, eco-friendly bamboo charcoal that gently absorbs the excess oil on your skin, and the built-in dispenser makes it easy to only grab one sheet at a time.

24.The Wet Wipes Shaped Like Wearable Mittens For Added Convenience Sh*ttens Disposable Wet Wipes (20 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sh*ttens disposable wet wipes are exactly what they sound like: wearable mittens designed to clean up number two. Unlike traditional square wet wipes, these ones cover your entire hand so that you don't come into contact with any dirty surfaces or germ-laden objects, plus they're safe for babies, pets, as well as adults. They're thick enough that your fingers won't poke through as you wipe down whatever mess you need to.

25. A Cleaning Solution That Get Rid Of The Gunk In Your Bathtub Oh Yuk Jetted Tub System Cleaner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The tubes and vents in your jetted tub are probably filthy if you've never cleaned them out, which is why the Oh Yuk jetted tub system cleaner is designed to get your jets back to near-pristine shape after just 15 minutes. There's no scrubbing involved since all you need to do is run some bathwater, pour this solution in, then turn your jets on, and one bottle is enough to last you for up to four washes! It works in whirlpools and bathtubs, too.

26. The Zombie Face Mask Skin1004 Zombie Face Mask (8 Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon I actually own the Skin1004 zombie face mask, and I can wholeheartedly confirm that it's a great way to tighten any enlarged pores, especially around your T-zone. You only need to wear this mask for 15 (very creepy) minutes in order to help clear small breakouts, exfoliate away dead skin, as well as brighten your complexion, and unlike other cleansing masks. This one also works to balance your skin's pH to its ideal level — so it's totally worth looking like the undead for a spa night in.

27. A Pack Of Sticky Traps For Annoying Pets Trapro Sticky Traps (20 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to avoid resorting to harsh chemicals in order to get rid of stubborn bugs around your home and garden, the Trapro sticky traps are the solution you've been looking for. These traps are made from non-toxic material that captures aphids, gnats, flies, midges, and more, plus each order also comes with 20 wire ties so that it's easy to attach them to house plants, lattice, trellises, and more.

28. The Pumice Stone That Gets Rid Of Calcium And Hard Water Stains Powerhouse Pumice Cleaning Stone $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional pumice stones are primarily intended for your feet, this one from Powerhouse Pumice is meant to be used to clean porcelain fixtures, hard water stains, pool tile, toilet bowls, grills, steel, stone, and more. It's great for getting rid of calcium and lime stains, plus the fine grit won't scratch your delicate surfaces. There's a handle on the bottom so it's easy to maneuver while you scrub, plus it's 40 percent more dense than competing stones — which means it'll last longer.

29. An Anti-Chafe Cream With A Gross Name Chamois Butt'r Anti-Chafe Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas competing anti-chafe creams can leave stubborn residues on your body and clothes, this cream from Chamois Butt'r not only washes off easily with soap and water, but it also spreads over your skin without leaving you feeling slick. This cream is formulated without any artificial fragrances, colors, parabens, or gluten, plus it also helps soothe skin that's already become irritated from chafing. Reviewer say it becomes non-greasy almost immediately.

30. The Lotion That Reduces Foot Sweating Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion $15 | Amazon See On Amazon It takes almost no time at all for your feet to go from fresh to feeling sweaty — which is why the Carpe antiperspirant foot lotion is designed to prevent your feet from getting overly sweaty in the summer heat. It's great for preventing blisters as well as mitigating unwanted odors, and the non-greasy formula won't leave your feet feeling slick in their shoes. The added eucalyptus oil helps hydrate your skin, plus it's completely free from sulfates and parabens.

31. A Towel That Keeps You Cool In The Summertime Heat Chill Pal Cooling Towel $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're watching an outdoor sporting game or planning on traveling somewhere hot for vacation this year, the Chill Pal cooling towel is a must-have. All you have to do is soak this towel in cold water, wring it out, then drape it around your neck and shoulders in order to keep yourself cool. It's made from high-grade extra-thick PVA material that uses evaporative technology to beat the heat, plus it dries quickly when you're done using it.

32. The Roll-On Balm That Prevents Chafing And Blisters 2Toms Anti-Chafe Roll-On Balm $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other anti-chafing balms and creams can dissipate quickly when exposed to the elements, this roll-on anti-chafing balm from 2Toms is waterproof as well as sweat-proof so that you're not stuck constantly re-applying it. This balm provides up to 24 hours of protection from chafing, rubbing, irritation, and friction, plus the melt-free formula doesn't feel greasy once you've applied it to your skin. It's safe to use all over your body, and there are zero fragrances or dyes in the formula.

33. A Tool That Powers Through Stubborn Household Clogs Eterna Air Drain Blaster $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of relying on harsh chemical cleaners to unclog your pipes, try using the chemical-free Eterna air drain blaster. This handy tool comes with four different attachments that allow you to deal with clogs in the toilet, sink, and more, plus the ABS plastic design is incredibly durable. One Amazon reviewer even noted that "All you need to do is pump about ten times to charge with compressed air, mount one of the rubber seals on the muzzle of the gun, squish it into the toilet bowl (or sink) and pull the trigger. A focused and violent blast of air then does the work to induce drainage!"