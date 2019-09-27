35 Cheap Products On Amazon That Have Extremely High Reviews Because They Work Better Than Anything Else

I won’t even tell you how many different kinds of space-saving closet hangers I’ve purchased in my quest to find a solution for fitting my sizable wardrobe into my tiny closet. Suffice it to say — I burned through a lot of inferior options before finding these S-shaped hangers that work perfectly for holding multiple pairs of pants vertically, thereby saving a ton of space. Lesson learned: in a nutshell, all the highly-rated Amazon products are doing so because they’re just that good. Honestly, if I had just taken the time to read all the product reviews, I would have saved myself a lot of money spent on less competent clothing hangers because the ones I finally fell for had the best reviews all along.

That said, since I am fully aware that pretty much no one has the time or desire to take a deep dive into products every time they shop, I’m sharing a hot list of affordable things on Amazon that outperform the competition — and have the reviews to prove it. If you’re in the market for some new yoga pants with a phone pocket, a mud mask that reviewers rave about, or a sleep mask — because shopping is tiring — you've come to the right place.

1. The Wipes That Stand In For A Shower ShowerPill The Body Wipe $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Let's face it, showers aren't exactly portable, and yet sometimes you could really use one on-the-go. Meet the body wipes intended to be your shower replacement. Designed by serious athletes, these wipes kill 99% of germs, without using harsh ingredients like alcohol or parabens. Individually wrapped and infused with aloe vera and vitamin E, one wipe will give a full body cleanse. Perfect for freshening up after a mid-day workout, when camping, or anytime you need to hit the refresh button.

2. The Foot Cushioning Pads That Offer Comfort DR JK Ball Of Foot Cushions (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Attention to anyone struggling with foot pain or discomfort: users are raving about this set of cushioned foot pads. It comes with one set of metatarsal pads with a toe loop to keep them in place for the ball of your foot, and one set of gel-filled sticky pads that support you when adhered to the footbed of your shoes or heels. The cushioning is intended to provide support for fallen arches, and comfort for those on their feet all day — or anyone coping with discomfort when on their feet for extended periods or walking.

3. The Drain Guard That Protects Your Pipes Uxoz Stainless Steel Drain Screen Hair Catcher $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to plumbing, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Using a simple drain protector can keep hair and debris from clogging pipes, preventing costly plumbing repairs. Made from stainless steel and designed to be compatible with most household drains, it comes with four different rubber gaskets so you can use the one that best fits your drain size. It's easy to clean out — and the recommendation is to do so every few days, to keep your shower pipes running free.

4. A Moisturizing Cream For Sensitive Skin Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream For Sensitive Skin $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, you need to know about this moisturizing skin cream. Specifically designed for dry, cracked or sensitive skin, this cream is free of dyes and fragrances — and formulated without lanolin, parabens or other potentially irritating ingredients. The 16-ounce bottle comes with a pump for ease of use, and the cream has been awarded the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

5. The Beverage Cooler That Gives You Iced Coffee In A Hot Minute HyperChiller HC2 Beverage Cooler $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This genius beverage cooler converts your fresh hot coffee to a cold iced coffee in a hot minute. Using only water frozen in the cooler chambers to effect cooling, all of the parts are dishwasher-safe. Simply store it in your freezer overnight, wake up and pour your hot coffee straight from the carafe into the cooler — and you'll be out the door, iced coffee in hand, in no time. The cooler also works great when you need to put a quick chill on wine, whiskey, or iced tea, or other beverages. The 12.5-ounce size is perfect for two servings.

6. A Makeup Organizer That Keeps Your Counter Tidy Mantello Makeup Organizer With Drawers $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever notice how a countertop looks so much tidier when everything is contained? This durable plastic vanity top makeup organizer is the perfect size for keeping all the products you reach for daily at the ready. A perfect storage solution when drawer space is limited or non-existent, it measures 11 inches long and 6 inches wide.

7. An Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer That Adds Vertical Storage Space Simplehouseware Over Door/Wall Mount 4 Clear Window Pocket Organizer, Gray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm convinced that an over-the-door storage organizer is one of the most useful things any household can own, especially for small space living. With four large pockets designed with clear windows so you easily see everything in them, this organizer hangs over any standard door or closet rod — without the need to use any tools for installation. Perfect for the nursery, laundry room, a closet, or anywhere you need an extra storage option that won't take up floor space.

8. A Classic Kitchen Bench Scraper AmazonBasics Multi-Purpose Stainless Steel Bench Scraper and Chopper 201 $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you try a multi-purpose kitchen scraper and chopper like this classic bench scraper, you'll be sold on the versatility of this simple gadget. Bakers find it especially useful for slicing portions of dough, and the measurement marks allow for ensuring amounts are precise. It's also useful for chopping fruits and vegetables, and rest assured — it's completely dishwasher-safe.

9. A Dead Sea Mask Full Of Natural Minerals Spa's Organic Dead Sea Mud Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Dead Sea mud is renown for its high mineral content and skin care benefits. This mud mask combines the natural clay minerals with skin nourishing shea butter, aloe vera, jojoba oil and other natural ingredients — and will help treat blackheads and blemishes. Reviewers report great results, and one wrote: "I especially like that it leaves my skin so soft and glowing." It also helps keep skin exfoliated, but won't dry it out like harsher versions.

10. A Retinol Moisturizer For The Face And Eyes Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream for Face and Eye Area $20 | Amazon See On Amazon So many people will tell you that introducing a retinol cream into their skin care routine is the one thing that has made the biggest difference in their skin. Designed to soften, brighten, and renew skin, this cream is cruelty-free and formulated without harmful pthalates and parabens. It's gentle enough to use twice a day — and on the eyes — so try it and find out what over 4,000 reviewers are raving about.

11. These Clear Spiral Hair Bands Are Gentle On Your Hair Invisibobble Rubber Hair Hands (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These spiral clear hair rubber bands are a game-changer for anyone who hates the headaches, tangles, and breakage that come with other hair ties. Perfect for everyday up-dos, top knots, and other hair styles, these fun hair bands are made from a smooth resin material that's easy on your hair — and prevents knots and doesn't tug or rip. They're also water-resistant, perfect to wear in the pool or at the beach, and you get three of them in a pack.

12. The Sleep Mask Designed With Comfort And Rest In Mind PaiTree Light Blocking Sleep Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You might be surprised what a difference a light-blocking sleep mask can make in getting your best rest. This sleep mask is compact and lightweight — and won't touch your eyes, so it's perfect for naps when you don't want to mess up your mascara. The unique 3-D contoured design ensures eye comfort, and the elastic band is adjustable so you can find the perfect fit.

13. A Brilliant Foot And Bunion Relief Kit DR JK Bunion Relief And Ball of Foot Cushion Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This kit of orthotic bunion foot pads and cushions are designed to supportive healthy feet by helping stretch, align, and separate toes. The kit also includes cushioned pads for the balls of feet — these help to reduce pressure points and increase comfort when walking, running on a treadmill, hiking, or engaging in other impactful activities. One user wrote: "[T]his product definitely helped relieve the pain from my bunions."

14. A Purse Insert That Keeps Your Bag Neat And Tidy Purse Organizer Insert $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly fishing around in your purse trying to find your sunglasses, lipstick or keys, it's high time to get a purse organizer insert and restore order to your handbag. Available in five different sizes — and a range of great colors — it's easy to find the perfect one for you. With 13 pockets, including a detachable one that you can use as a wallet or small clutch, this felt insert has room for all the essentials. Plus, the detachable key leash is another useful add-on.

15. A Sliding Drawer Organizer For Peak Organization Simple Houseware 2-Tier Sliding Drawer Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I immediately know where this compact freestanding cabinet drawer set would be so helpful in my own house — I have a one shelf cabinet where all the water bottles live, and they are constantly falling over making the whole shelf a big mess. A cabinet size drawer set like this would be perfect for holding all the bottles in an orderly fashion. At 14 inches long, and 8 inches wide, it would also be so useful in an under-sink bathroom cabinet.

16. A Handy Car Windshield Cleaning Kit XINDELL Window Windshield Cleaning Tool $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whoever designed this car windshield cleaning tool really had their thinking cap on. It solves the problem of difficult-to-reach angles associated with windshields, making it easy to finally get both the inside and outside of your windshield perfectly clean and smudge-free, wherever you are. The microfiber cloths are washable and reusable — and reviewers report success using just water, or a window cleaning fluid in the included spray bottle.

17. An Extendable Grout Brush For Easy Cleaning Grout Brush With Extendable Telescopic Handle $22 | Amazon See On Amazon A long extendable grout brush makes tough cleaning jobs so much easier: No need to use a step stool or strain your back, because the telescoping pole extends from 33 inches to 53 inches, making it so easy to clean tile from the shower floor all the way up to the ceiling. The V-shaped bristles get after soap grime and water stains effectively, and the brush cleans easily with water. It even includes a handy hole for hanging the brush when not in use.

18. A Cute Kitchen Funnels That Collapses AxeSickle Silicone Collapsible Funnel (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon I am here for all the collapsible kitchen gadgets popping up in the marketplace — and these collapsible funnels are no exception. Made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, the space-saving collapsible design of these brightly colored funnels makes them easy to store in a drawer. Rated to handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these are safe for the dishwasher.

19. These Stylish Sunglasses That Are So Affordable SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Wearing polarized sunglasses is so protective for your eyes — especially when you're out on the water. Made from composite materials and lightweight plastic lenses, these sunglasses filter out 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays — and they look super stylish, too. Reviewers love the look, function and affordability of these. One wrote: "[T]hese are the perfect glasses to make every outfit look amazing, keep in the car, or wear everyday!"

20. The Toothpaste Squeezer That Gets The Last Drop LoveInUSA ToothPaste Tube Squeezer (4-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether we're talking about toothpaste or expensive hand cream, if it's good to the last drop, why not make sure you get the last drop? This simple toothpaste tube squeezer can save up to 30 percent more product with it's efficient dispensing function. They come in a pack of four in assorted pops of color that will save you toothpaste — and money.

21. The Ointment That's Legendary in Australia Lucas Papaw Ointment 25 grams $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The papaw tree (which is also known as papaya) and its fruit are legendary in Australia for containing beneficial properties. Moisturizing and soothing, this papaw ointment can be used for a myriad of things: dab it on cracked lips, cuticles, bug bites, sunburns itchy skin, pimples, and diaper rash. According to one reviewer, "[T]his ointment is incredible and healed my lips after one day of use!"

22. The Eyeglasses Cleaning Tool That Helps You See Clearly Mini Sunglasses And Eyeglasses Cleaning Kit (10-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you don't even realize how dirty your eyeglasses are until you properly clean them, and suddenly the world comes into view. This handy eyeglass cleaning kit is here to make sure you always see things clearly. The tiny microfiber paddles effectively clean both eyeglasses and sunglasses — and they're small enough to keep in your handbag or even a pocket. As a bonus, they're throwing in two extra pieces so you'll get a total of 12. One reviewer wrote: "I bought these for family members and they just love them."

23. The Space-Saving Hangers That Fit More In Your Closet DOIOWN Space-Saving Pants Hanger (5-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Space-saving hangers are the key to maximizing your closet space. These simple and sturdy S-shaped pants hangers can hold five pairs of pants in a vertical fashion so you can easily see everything on the hanger — and access exactly the pair you want, quickly. Made from stainless steel, the hanger is super durable, and a non-slip tube on each rod ensures pants stay in place. It also works on things like towels, belts, and scarves.

24. The Water Bottle That Collapses To Save Space Anntrue Collapsible Water Bottle $17 | Amazon See On Amazon A collapsible water bottle is such a smart invention: Perfect for travel when you don’t have a lot of room in your backpack, but you know you have to stay hydrated. Made from BPA-free materials, this collapsible sport bottle holds 18 ounces. They also have a wide-mouth opening and a little hook to help you carry it anywhere.

25. The Window Blinds Duster That Looks Like A Set Of Tongs Hiware Window Blinds Duster Brush Cleaner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your window blinds clean and free from dust just got so much easier with this ingenious window duster. Kind of like a set of tongs with a microfiber sleeve covering them, it makes quick work of getting into all the nooks and crannies of blinds. The toll comes with five cloth sleeves that are fully washable and reusable — reducing waste and saving you money.

26. The Battery Storage Case That Puts You In Charge The Battery Organizer Storage Case $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of fishing around in the junk drawer for loose batteries this battery storage case will have you charged up. It holds 93 batteries of various sizes and even includes a removable battery tester. You can store it flat in a drawer, upright, or even mount it on a wall. The hinged clear cover provides protection and ensures you can quickly find the exact batteries you need.

27. A Bath Pillow For Bath Enthusiasts Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow 2-Panel $16 | Amazon See On Amazon As a self-proclaimed bath enthusiast, I am always on the lookout for bath accessories that make the joy of taking a bath even better. A bath pillow transforms the edge of your tub into a comforting place to rest your head, and this two-panel model ensures your neck is supported, too. Strong suction cups secure the pillow in the perfect position — easy to remove and clean as well, it's no wonder bath lovers everywhere are hyped.

28. This Pen That Treats Nail Fungus VieBeauti Nail Repair Pen (4-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon While there's no shortage of products claiming to effectively treat nail fungus, the proof is in the reviews. Those that have tried this nail fungus repair pen claim it improves the condition of toenails and provides comforting relief. Plus, the pen applicator makes it super easy to use. One reviewer wrote: "[I]t's the ONLY remedy that's ever worked for me." It works in two weeks, and can be put on fingernails, too.

29. A Pore Cleaning Device That Vacuums Your Skin VOYOR Vacuum Suction Facial Pore Cleaner $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This blackhead remover uses the power of vacuum suction to extract blackheads and other impurities from skin pores. With three different levels you can adjust depending on skin sensitivity — and four included nozzles — it's easy to customize the treatment for your specific needs. It operates on a fully rechargeable USB battery. One reviewer wrote: "This blackhead remover vacuum is really good. It removes dirt and loose blackhead from face. Face feels smooth after use. Follow directions carefully though."

30. The Orthotic Inserts That Support Your Arches Planta Fasciitis Foot Arch Supports $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, fallen arches, or cope with discomfort when standing, walking or running, these shock-absorbing insole arch supports may be exactly what you need. Available in several sizes, you can also trim them down to ensure a perfect fit. Reviewers love the support and comfort these insoles provide. One wrote: "[Y]ou will feel the difference the moment you put them on."

31. The Clips That Transform Your Bras RAZOR Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These genius bra strap clips turn your regular bra into a racer-back style when used in the back — and into a cleavage-boosting when clipped on the front. They come in a pack of three in the most practical color shades (nude, black, and white) making it easy to coordinate with your wardrobe. Perfect for travel, instead of taking multiple bras, throw these clips in and make just one bra work for any outfit.

32. This LED Lamp Has Four Lighting Modes LED Touch Control Desk Lamp $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This is one sleek but hard-working LED touch desk lamp. With four different lighting modes, you can adjust to the perfect setting whether you're reading or using it as a nightlight. The one-hour timer enables automatic shut-off, perfect for bedtime. Plus, the recessed LED lights are easy on the eyes, and the bulb is designed to last up to 50,000 hours. It even has a USB port for charging your phone off of the lamp — even when the light is in use.

33. These Stylish Yoga Pants Have A Phone Pocket 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants $45 | Amazon See On Amazon The search for the perfect yoga pants stops here. Designed with a high waist — and a blend of polyester and spandex — these yoga pants strike the right balance between comfort and support. The ankle length makes them versatile in any season, and they're as perfect for workouts as they are for running errands. Bonus: the side phone pocket is such a smart and convenient addition to these pants. Available sizes: XS-XL

34. A Sponge That Can Last For Months Without Odors Scrub Daddy (3-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These Scrub Daddy sponges are the best sponges you'll ever use — they are hard (but won't scratch surfaces) when dry to easily scrub off stuck-on food, but soft when wet to do your dishes as usual. As seen on Shark Tank, they rinse clean and won't hold onto odors, so they can last for months at a time.