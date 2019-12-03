35 Clever Things On Amazon That Make Your Home Look 10x Cleaner

Whether you live in a studio apartment or a multi-room house, keeping your place clean and tidy can feel like a never-ending task. Luckily there are tons of clever things on Amazon that make the job so much easier. From eco-friendly cleaning products to powerful scrubbers and steam cleaners, there's sure to be an item or two on this list that will make your home look 10 times cleaner with minimal effort. Best yet, most of these handy solutions can be had for $30 or less.

Say goodbye to stubborn soap scum, dusty floors and window blinds, and even the dirt in corners that seems impossible to reach. With these products in your arsenal, you'll become an unstoppable cleaning machine in every room of the house. And when you need a break, there's a compact robot vacuum that can do some of the cleaning for you (and is less than $100).

Plus, since these products are sold on Amazon, they've already been tested by hundreds of other shoppers. If you need to get the house tidy in a hurry, many of these items will arrive in just a couple days thanks to Amazon's speedy Prime shipping. Scroll through to find the most clever things on Amazon to make your home sparkly clean.

1. An Eco-Friendly Cleaner That's Tough On Hard Water Stains Bio Clean Eco Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Hard water buildup is no match for this powerful, eco-friendly hard water stain remover. The biodegradable formula safely removes stains, rust, and limescale from toilet bowls, showers, and other surfaces, and with over 1,000 reviews and a 4.3 overall rating, this is one of the best-selling cleaners on Amazon.

2. This Handy Spin Mop That Has A Built-In Wringer O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Washing the floor is a breeze with this handy microfiber spin mop. The bucket has a convenient built-in wringer that's controlled with a foot pedal so you don't have to get your hands messy, and there's even a splash guard to prevent water spray. Plus, the microfiber triangle mop head is easy to maneuver and machine washable.

3. A Clever Microwave Cleaner That Softens Stuck-On Food Stains TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever Angry Mama microwave cleaner makes removing stuck-on food so much easier. To use it, fill the figure with vinegar and water and microwave it for seven minutes. Angry Mama releases steam that softens food stains, allowing you to wipe the microwave clean in a flash.

4. These Genius Slippers That Dust The Floor With Each Step Evriholder Genie Microfiber Women's Slippers $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Why not get comfy and dust the floor at the same time? These microfiber open-toe slippers are designed to trap dust, dirt, and hair while you walk. When it's time to wash the slippers, just remove the velcro-attached cleaning pad and toss it in the washing machine. These genius slippers are available in pink, black, purple, and taupe, and one size fits most.

5. A Blinds Duster Brush That'll Speed Up Your Cleaning Time Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Get dusting done faster with this helpful window blinds duster brush. The cleverly designed brush has three blades covered in microfiber cloth, allowing you to clean two blinds at once. The brush comes with five machine-washable cloths, too.

6. These Drain Snakes That'll Remove Clogs In No Time Vastar 19.6 Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover Cleaning Tool $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove pesky drain clogs with these easy-to-use drain snake cleaning tools. Simply insert the flexible plastic barbed wand into the clogged drain, twist it, and pull it out to remove debris. Plus, you get three wands for only $6.

7. A Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Doubles As A Hand Vacuum Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Handheld And Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 4,000 reviewers love this best-selling 3-in-1 stick vacuum, which weighs only 4 pounds and can be used as a stick, hand, or stair vacuum. Powerful suction pairs with easy-to-maneuver swivel steering and a nozzle that picks up large dirt particles and debris with ease. At only $30, this vacuum is a steal, too.

8. These Powerful Magic Erasers That Remove Stubborn Soap Scum Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath Scrubber, 4 Count (2-Pack) $21 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These Mr. Clean Magic Erasers specially designed for the bath really do work like magic on stubborn soap scum. Sold in a two-pack with four pads per box, these scrubbers use a water-activated foaming cleanser with Febreeze freshness to remove even the toughest grime from the shower, bathtub, and sink.

9. A Sturdy Roller Brush That Lifts & Collects Pet Hair ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, it's clear that pet owners love using this pet hair remover to clean up after their furry friends. The BPA-free plastic roller has a reusable brush that quickly lifts and collects pet hair from couches, beds, and other pet-favorite spots, no sticky adhesive tape required.

10. A Rust Remover Spray That Dissolves Tough Stains Iron OUT Rust Stain Remover Spray Gel $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of pesky rust stains on sinks, showers, tubs, and toilets with this heavy-duty rust stain remover spray. The powerful, septic-safe gel clings to stains and dissolves them with no scrubbing required, and at only $5, this cleaner is a great deal.

11. This Screen Cleaner Kit That Leaves Devices Streak-Free Screen Moms Screen Cleaner Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep the screens on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more clean with this handy screen cleaner kit which includes cleaning spray and a large microfiber cloth. This gentle cleaning spray contains no alcohol, ammonia, or fragrance so it's a safe way to remove streaks.

12. These Bathroom Scrubbing Brushes That Work With Your Cordless Drill Drillbrush Power Cleaning Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon For a powerful cleaning boost, more than 2,000 reviewers are fans of this power cleaning kit, which includes three different nylon brushes that attach to your cordless drill. The different brushes are safe to use on porcelain, fiberglass, and other bathroom surfaces.

13. A Power Scrubber That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Places Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $19 | Amazon See On Amazon To scrub hard-to-reach places, this Rubbermaid power scrubber is a powerful little helper. The water-resistant, battery-powered cleaning tool has an oscillating cleaning head that scrubs 60 times per second, and the ergonomic rubberized grip handle makes cleaning even easier on you. This scrubber comes with a general cleaning head, but you can also buy additional brush attachments.

14. This Window Cleaner That's A Washer & Squeegee In One Ettore Complete Window Cleaner $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Get tall windows sparkly clean with this lightweight window cleaner. The washer and squeegee combo cleaner can be used alone or attached to an extension pole (sold separately), and the scrubber is removable and machine washable.

15. This Pet Hair Broom That Has A Built-In Squeegee Evriholder Pet Hair Broom And Squeegee $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This pet hair remover broom makes removing fur from floors and carpets super easy thanks to its rubber bristles. Plus, the broom includes a squeegee that's great for cleaning spills, wiping down windows and showers, or collecting piles of hair. The sturdy broom handle is extendable, too.

16. A Microfiber Glove That Wipes Away Dust & Allergens E-Cloth High Performance Microfiber Dusting Glove $15 | Amazon See On Amazon As an alternative to cleaning with rags or traditional dusters, you can opt for this soft dusting glove. Wipe down window blinds, furniture, and other household objects and the microfiber glove effortlessly attracts dust and allergens. The glove is one size fits most and machine washable.

17. An Biodegradable Drain Cleaner That Dissolves Hair & Grease DISSOLVE Liquid Hair & Grease Clog Remover $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular eco-friendly drain cleaner quickly clears clogs of even the thickest webs of hair without damaging pipes and septic systems. Plus, it comes with two pre-measured applications so you don't have to wonder if you're using the correct amount of drain cleaner to tackle those pesky clogs.

18. This Pumice Stone Scrubber That Removes Toilet Bowl Rings Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover #TBR-6 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 3,000 reviewers have given this 100% natural pumice toilet bowl ring remover, which offers a quick and easy way to remove stubborn rust and lime buildup, a 4.7-star rating. The reusable cleaning tool gently scrubs away grime without damaging porcelain toilet bowls, and it's free of chemicals and fragrance.

19. An Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber That Cleans Every Corner Of The Bathroom OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This extendable tub and tile scrubber is great for cleaning those hard-to-reach areas in the bathroom. The angled antimicrobial cleaning head gets into corners and grout lines, and the lightweight steel pole has a comfy non-slip grip for easy handling.

20. This Versatile 2-In-1 Steam Mop That Cleans & Sanitizes Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hardwood Floor Cleaner $69.99 $62.28 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile 2-in-1 steam mop features a detachable handheld steamer, so you can clean and sanitize the floor as well as sinks, stovetops, and more. You control the steam output with the touch of a button, and the mop also comes with a bristle scrub brush and a grout tool for even more versatility.

21. A Handy Brush That Cleans Around Windows & Sliding Doors Trycooling Hand-held Groove Gap $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning the track around windows, sliding doors, and showers is a breeze with this handheld gap cleaner. Its ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip while the brush sweeps away that hard-to-reach dirt. There's also a scraper on the other end to remove stuck-on debris.

22. A Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Fits Under Small Spaces Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner $109.99 $69.77 | Amazon See On Amazon Leave cleaning duty to this affordable wireless robot vacuum cleaner, which travels around your home lifting dust and debris. The compact vacuum is small enough to fit under beds and couches, and its dual rotating brushes reach dirt even along walls and in corners.

23. A Washing Machine Cleaner That Gets Rid Of Odor-Causing Residue Affresh Washer Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Even the washing machine needs to be freshened up sometimes, and these washing machine cleaner tablets quickly get rid of odor-causing buildup and residue. The tablets are safe to use with any washing machine, and you get a six month supply for less than $12.

24. A 3-In-1 Steam Cleaner System That Comes With Lots Of Attachments Bissell PowerFresh Slim Hard Wood Floor Steam Cleaner System $120 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bissell PowerFresh steam cleaner system has got everything you need to clean and sanitize floors and surfaces around the house. The 3-in-1 cleaner can be used as an upright steam mop, a handheld steam cleaner, or use the extension wand to steam clean and sanitize out-of-reach areas. The cleaner also comes with lots of bonus attachments including a grout tool, scraper, bristle scrub brush, and more.

25. These Flexible Brushes That Remove Trapped Lint From The Dryer Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep the dryer in tip-top shape with these handy dryer vent cleaners. Sold in a two-pack, the flexible, extra-long brushes are great for removing trapped lint from the dryer vent, and they can also be used to clean behind the refrigerator and other appliances.

26. A Sturdy Rack That's Perfect For Storing Mops & Brooms Home It Mop and Broom Holder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your cleaning supplies organized with this compact mop and broom holder. The wall-mounted rack has five slots that automatically adjust to hold other household items, and there are six sturdy hooks to hang things like dust pans and cleaning rags. With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5 overall rating, this mop and broom holder is a popular pick for home organization.

27. This Microfiber Cleaning Cloth That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry Pure-Sky Magic Deep Clean Cleaning Clot $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This multipurpose microfiber cleaning cloth can be used wet or dry to remove dust and dirt from all kinds of surfaces around the house. It works as a handheld cleaning cloth for wiping down countertops, or attach it to a mop pole for cleaning the floor. Best of all, when you're using it as a wet cloth, there are no cleaning products required — just use plain old water.

28. These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Towels That Reduce Paper Towel Waste Bambooee Reusable Bamboo Towel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, hundreds of shoppers are fans of these reusable bamboo towels. One roll has 20 sheets of durable, absorbent towels, which can be machine washed and reused up to 100 times. One reviewer wrote: "They are VERY strong and absorbent!"

29. A Fan-Favorite Plant-Based Cleaner That Works On Most Surfaces Puracy Natural All Purpose Cleaner (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with plant-based ingredients and scented with organic lemongrass, this versatile hypoallergenic cleaner is safe to use on most surfaces around the house to remove a wide variety of stains. With more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating, this nontoxic cleaner is definitely a favorite for eco-friendly cleaning. Plus, this two bottle bundle is a steal, too.

30. This Cooling Mattress Topper That's Great For Sweaty Sleepers oaskys Queen Cooling Mattress Topper $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a comfy and cozy night of sleep with this hypoallergenic mattress topper. Made from 100% cotton with a down alternative fill, the mattress topper is soft, supportive, and breathable, so it'll keep you cool while you snooze. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, and California king sizes.

31. A Cordless Shower Scrubber That Comes With 4 Powerful Brushes Homitt Electric Cordless Shower Scrubber $50 | Amazon See On Amazon To remove stubborn soap scum and grime, more than 1,000 reviewers love this electric cordless shower scrubber. It has an adjustable arm and head for less bending and reaching, and the scrubber comes with four different brushes for targeted cleaning of floors, tubs, sinks, stoves, and hard-to-reach corners.

32. An Extendable Microfiber Duster That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Areas Microfiber Duster with Extension Pole $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This extendable microfiber duster can reach even the tallest surfaces, making it super easy to dust high ceilings, light fixtures, fans, and more. The extra-long stainless steel pole extends up to 100 inches, and the microfiber duster is bendable so you can adjust it to the perfect angle.

33. These Air Purifying Bags That Deodorize For 2 Years Air Purifying Bags (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These activated bamboo charcoal air purifying bags absorb odors and moisture around the house for up to two years each, and they're totally free of fragrances and chemicals. Sold in a pack of six, you get get four large bags and two small bags.

34. This Cult-Favorite Shower Liner That's Mildew-Resistant Liba PEVA Antimicrobial Shower Curtain Liner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling PEVA shower liner has more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.7 overall rating, making it an Amazon favorite. It's antimicrobial, mildew-resistant, and doesn't have any harsh chemical smells. Use it alone or pair it with your favorite shower curtain.