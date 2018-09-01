35 Extremely Useful Products On Amazon That Could Save Your Life During An Apocalypse

You never know when you could be caught in a real disaster — and sure, the zombie apocalypse might not be around the corner, but there are lots of hazards lurking that are certainly worth preparing for. That's where these super useful products on Amazon come in handy. Sure, you may think you're all ready for a camping trip, a weekend at the beach, or a hiking adventure, but you also might not be. These simple tools will be just the thing you want around if you suddenly require a compass, need to start a fire, or protect your phone from an unexpected rainstorm.

Or, you know, the apocalypse is coming. But hopefully, all those zombies are just left to The Walking Dead.