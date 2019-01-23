35 Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Right Now That Are Must-Watch Level

If you’re a film buff, you’re probably always on the hunt for critically acclaimed flicks you haven’t seen yet that are easily available. Fortunately, Amazon Prime has an incredible selection of must-watch movies, ranging from classics to recent hits. And the best part is that with a Prime subscription, you can watch them all for free.

Amazon might not be your top go-to for movie nights, with Netflix holding the reins, but it should be. If you’ve missed out on the Academy Award snubs that your friends keep tweeting about, like Eighth Grade, Hereditary, and Beautiful Boy, now you can watch them all and chime in too. And there are also tons of previous Academy Award nominated—and winning films, such as Moonlight, The Post, Moonstruck, and Revolutionary Road.

Amazon also has plenty of classics that should be on any movie lover’s must-watch list, including Some Like It Hot, A Clockwork Orange, Chinatown, and Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Whether you’re looking for something family-friendly or something that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat the whole time, Amazon Prime has something for everyone.

There are so many movies to choose from on the service that it could be a bit overwhelming, so here are 35 that you shouldn’t miss out on:

1 'Eighth Grade' Giphy Eighth Grade became one of the most talked-about flicks of 2018 because of how incredibly relatable it is. If you haven't seen it yet, it's time to do so. But make sure you have some tissues.

2 'Hereditary' Giphy Hereditary became one of the biggest flicks in the past year, putting a unique spin on the supernatural horror genre. No spoilers — but you definitely need to watch it if you haven't, even if you're not a fan of scary movies.

3 'Annihilation' Giphy What's better than a sci-fi flick with Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Gina Rodriguez being badasses?

4 'Moonstruck' Giphy Cher has done it all — including becoming an Academy Award winner. And if you haven't seen this iconic, award-winning role yet, it's time to do so.

5 'Lady Bird' Giphy Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird is a classic in the making, and will surely inspire a new generation of angsty teens who feel like they don't belong in their hometown.

6 'The Big Sick' Giphy Real life couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon story will make you believe in true love.

7 'The Florida Project' Giphy The Florida Project was one of the most shocking Oscar snubs last year, and it's definitely a must-watch.

8 'Beautiful Boy' Giphy If you missed Timothée Chalamet's latest critically acclaimed film in theaters, now's your chance to watch it.

9 'The Virgin Suicides' Giphy If you love Sofia Coppola's work, you need to watch her first feature film, teen classic The Virgin Suicides.

10 'Miss Congeniality' Giphy Sandra Bullock won over new fans with her role in Bird Box, but she has so many other incredible roles that need love, too. And Gracie in Miss Congeniality is one of her best.

11 'A Beautiful Mind' Giphy This biopic about Economics Nobel Laureate John Nash has one of Russell Crowe's best roles and is such a touching classic.

12 'Thelma & Louise' Giphy Everyone knows about the film's iconic ending. But even if you know how it ends, it's still worth watching this empowering classic.

13 'Chinatown' Giphy This neo-noir can be found in practically every all-time best-of list. And now that Amazon has it available for free, there are no excuses not to watch it.

14 'Murder On The Orient Express' Giphy This Academy Award-nominated murder mystery is a must-see classic.

15 'My Girl' Giphy You'll definitely need to be prepared for tears watching this coming-of-age classic, but it'll be worth it.

16 'Moonlight' Giphy Academy Award-winning films often suffer the curse of not being as popular past awards season. But Moonlight is so extraordinary that it deserves to be recognized for generations to come.

17 'A Clockwork Orange' Giphy A Clockwork Orange isn't for the faint of heart, but this Stanley Kubrick film is a cinematic masterpiece that every film buff should watch at least once.

18 'Saturday Night Fever' Giphy If you loved John Travolta in Grease but still haven't seen Saturday Night Fever, what are you waiting for?

19 'Some Like It Hot' Giphy Some Like It Hot is one of the most important comedies of all time, and showed how talented — and funny! — Marilyn Monroe was.

20 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' Giphy If you need something to casually watch and appreciate goofy '80s humor, this is the perfect choice for a movie night.

21 'Desperately Seeking Susan' Giphy Chances are you've heard of this classic starring Madonna, but have you seen the Material Girl's first leading role?

22 'The Post' 20th Century Fox on YouTube In Meryl Streep's most recent Academy Award-nominated film, she plays Washington Post owner Katherine Graham, who oversaw the paper when it printed classified Vietnam War documents.

23 'It's A Wonderful Life' Giphy Yes, i's a Christmas classic, but you don't have to wait nearly a year to watch it!

24 'His Gal Friday' Giphy This classic wordy comedy features some serious rapid-fire dialogue.

25 'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory' Giphy What better way to relax than feeling nostalgic and watching a beloved childhood flick?

26 'Teen Wolf' Giphy Before MTV's dark and sexy Teen Wolf series came Michael J. Fox's '80s werewolf teen movie.

27 'Cruel Intentions' Giphy If you love Gossip Girl, Cruel Intentions is definitely your bag. You could say this Reese Witherspoon/Sarah Michelle Gellar flick is the OG, with plenty of rich teen drama.

28 'First Reformed' A24 on YouTube This one's amongst 2019's Oscar snubs, starring and directed by Ethan Hawke.

29 'The Mexican' Cinemusic7888 on YouTube Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts might be the stars of this action flick, but it features James Gandolfini's best film roles. If you're a Sopranos fan and miss the late actor, this one's definitely worth watching.

30 'Precious' Giphy Lee Daniels' Academy Award-winning flick kickstarted Gabby Sidibe's career with a fiery lead performance.

31 'Jerry Maguire' Giphy You've definitely heard those quotable lines from Jerry Maguire out in the world — and now you can finally know the context.

32 'Revolutionary Road' Giphy In this Academy Award-nonimated film, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio show they still have incredible chemistry, more than a decade after Titanic.

33 'Total Recall' Giphy In this sci-fi mind-eff, a construction worker played by Arnold Schwarzenegger deals with some tricky memory issues.

34 'The Man In The Iron Mask' Giphy This period drama is one of young Leo DiCaprio's best roles and shows how talented he's always been.