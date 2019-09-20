36 Amazing Things Under $20 On Amazon That Keep Selling Out

You know that feeling when you come across an amazing new shopping find — and your heart starts to beat a little faster with the realization that this is exactly what you’ve been looking for? Imagine now, that when you move quickly to add that puppy to your cart, you’re met with those dreaded words that completely harsh your shopping vibe: sold out. Amazon products selling out are always frustrating — because being unable to keep them in stock only proves the absolute greatness of the product.

Since the only sensible way to address this matter of supply and demand is to strategize, I’m presenting a round-up chock-full of the many Amazon products selling out — along with some unsolicited advice on the matter.

Let’s face it, instant gratification makes this Prime shipping world we live in go ‘round, so having to wait for a restock is a big letdown. How best to avoid this online shopping catastrophe is something I’ve been considering deeply, and here’s what I’ve come up with: In soccer, they have a saying, “be first to the ball,” because that’s how you ultimately score. Clearly, the same applies to online shopping, which is why my advice is not to dilly-dally, but rather take in this list posthaste, get after your favorites, and score some awesome finds of your own.

1. A Headphones Holder That Mounts Under Your Desk Elevation Lab Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Having a clear, tidy workspace can totally increase your productivity, and this headphones holder mount is a great way to help declutter your desk. It mounts under your desktop with a heavy-duty adhesive sticker, so you don't need any tools. With stay-put strength, this stand holds up to two pairs of headphones — they'll be out of sight, but easy to reach.

2. A Magnetic Cable Organizer That Attracts Your Cords MOS Magnetic Cable Organizer — Black $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly fishing around behind your desk for the right cable for your computer — whether it's a USB drive, monitor or printer cable — this magnetic cable organizer will be a sight for sore eyes. It secures to your desk using air pocket suction, and comes with an adhesive sticky pad for adhering it to the desk side — or the wall, if you prefer. The magnetic pad keeps cables in place, and three cable ties are included for extra support.

3. A Water Bottle You Can Infuse With Fruit Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle — 32 Ounce $15 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to up your wellness game is to drink more water — and this fruit infuser water bottle makes staying sufficiently hydrated easy and enjoyable. The 32-ounce bottle has a little filter where you can put citrus slices, berries, and herbs to add a touch of flavor to the water. It's also leakproof and made from BPA-free plastic, so take it along in your backpack, and drink up.

4. The Portable Wireless Speaker That You Can Shower With Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Waking up is hard to do, but a wireless shower speaker can really give a boost to your morning routine. Compatible with all of your devices, it syncs up with Bluetooth technology so you can stream music, catch the news, play podcasts, or even take a call hands-free. Compact and waterproof, it's great for the pool or camping — and with color-changing lights, you can get a disco party going just about anywhere. A convenient hook makes it easy to hang, and once charged, it plays up to 12 hours.

5. The Salad Container You'll Want To Take To The Office OXO Good Grips On-The-Go Salad Container $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to sad desk salads, this portable salad container is designed to keep your salad fixings crisp — so you don't have to pay for an overpriced version of the same thing. With three interlocking and leakproof containers to keep your ingredients and dressing separate until you're ready to toss and enjoy, this container is genius. Made from BPA-free plastic, it's also safe for the microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

6. The Produce Bags That Keep Your Fruits And Veggies Good Longer Debbie Meyer Green Bags Food Storage Bags (20-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Have you heard about these reusable produce storage bags yet? BPA-free and made in the U.S.A, they make it easy to reduce the amount of plastic bags in your life and food waste by preserving your produce in optimal conditions using a natural mineral integrated into the bags. A great replacement for conventional plastic produce bags, simply rinse and allow the bags to dry, and you can re-use them several times over. The pack of 20 comes with a mix of medium, large, and extra-large sizes.

7. The Selfie Phone Holder With Lighting For Your Best Glam Shot UBeesize Selfie Ring Light With Cell Phone Holder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Ready to up your selfie game? This lighted selfie phone holder clamps on easily to a table, post or bed, and has a 24-inch long gooseneck arm that holds your phone securely for hands-free selfies, or video streaming — perfect for making Youtube tutorials, or for streamers and vloggers. Powered by a USB cable, it comes with an additional extending arm holding a ring light with three color hues and 10 levels of brightness, so you can always have perfect lighting.

8. A Rice Cooker Perfect For Dorm Life Dash Mini Rice Cooker $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you only have room for one appliance in your kitchen, it would be easy to make the case for this 2-cup capacity miniature rice cooker. It makes so much more than just rice, including oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, and more — plus, you'll get a recipe book with tons of ideas. Since it automatically switches to warm when it's done cooking, you can fix it and forget it, and the non-stick pot is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. One happy reviewer wrote, "[T]he rice cooker takes up very little room, cleans up easy and is so much easier than stove cooking."

9. The Face Powder That's Translucent And Long-Lasting Coty Airspun Loose Translucent Face Powder — 2.3 Ounces $6 | Amazon See On Amazon A beauty secret that has truly stood the test of time, this translucent face powder has been around since 1935. Its magic lies in its fine air-spun composition that offers a light, smooth coverage — the kind you expect to get from foundation, but is achievable with just a dusting of this powder. It works equally well to set makeup, too. However you choose to use, prepare to see for yourself why this incredibly affordable face powder has been gracing the beauty aisle for decades.

10. The Anti-Blister Balm Your Feet Will Thank You For BodyGlide Foot Anti-Blister Balm $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart anti-blister balm is easy to use: just rub it on your feet to be blister-free. Using only natural plant-derived ingredients that are safe and hypoallergenic, this balm will quickly become the friend your feet have been longing for. In a handy roll-on stick that fits easily in a handbag, just apply before wearing new shoes, or doing a lot of walking to protect your feet from painful blisters. One reviewer who used this balm on her feet before running the Boston marathon wrote: "NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain."

11. A Miniature Humidifier With Colored Lights NovoLido Mini USB Humidifier With LED Lights $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This adorable miniature humidifier is perfect for your desk or nightstand. Despite it's compact size, it delivers a continuous fine mist for over four hours — or an intermittent mist for up to nine hours. You can set a timer, or rely on the automatic shut-off mode to turn it off when the water runs out. The colored lights setting adds ambiance, and users (and their plants) love how it restores moisture to indoor air.

12. A Versatile Pillow That Bends Into The Right Shape Total Pillow Adjustable Microbead Pillow $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This neck pillow is the total package. Maybe the most versatile pillow you can buy, it can be shaped to fit perfectly to the contours of your neck and spine, providing support during travel or post-operatively. More than just a neck pillow, use it behind your back for lumbar support, or even to make the bleachers far more comfortable to sit on during the game.

13. A Portable Lamp Touch Lamp That Changes Color Portable Rechargeable Color Changing Touch Lamp $19 | Amazon See On Amazon A rechargeable portable lamp is one of the most useful things you can have in your household. With four adjustable levels of brightness, these lamps are great for dimming a room, or using as a nightlight. Also great for setting your patio aglow without the hassle of cords — or when access to outlets is limited — this touch lamp has color-changing LED lights for setting the perfect mood.

14. An Electric Facial Cleansing Brush That Your Face Will Love Daisi Electric Facial Cleansing Spin Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon An electric facial cleansing brush is an such an easy and affordable way to regularly cleanse and exfoliate your skin at home. Waterproof and cordless, you can keep this one in your shower and make it part of your daily skin care routine. Users give it strong ratings and one wrote, "[T]his is very very gentle, and does an excellent job." It has two speed settings and helps to remove makeup and get pores squeaky-clean.

15. The Crystal Deodorant Stone That Works Naturally Thai Crystal Deodorant Stone (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon You've probably heard about the crystal deodorant stone, but have you tried it yet? Users rave about its effectiveness at neutralizing odors with 24-hour protection, using only natural mineral salts that are non-irritating and safe for your most sensitive self. You put it on when your skin is damp, and it'll work all day. One reviewer wrote:"[T]his stuff is amazing!! I have been searching for a deodorant that works and that I'm not allergic to for years!"

16. The Clamp-On Phone Holder For Hands-Free Viewing Gooseneck Clip Mount Cell Phone Holder $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This gooseneck clip mount cell phone holder makes it so easy to watch movies, read, or game with your mobile device. Perfect for chilling out on the couch, in bed — or when you're traveling — the clamp attaches easily to an armrest, table, or bedpost for hands-free viewing. The long gooseneck arm rotates 360-degrees so you can always find the optimal angle. It's compatible with most phones,as well as Nintendo Switch.

17. The Throw Blanket That Wraps You Up Like A Burrito LetsFunny Round Burrito Wrap Novelty Blanket $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap your loved one up like a burrito in this awesomely fun novelty throw blanket. At 60 inches in diameter, it's the perfect size for napping, chilling on the couch with Netflix, or keeping in the car for road trips. This round blanket makes a great gift for your bestie or anyone off to the dorms.

18. An Adjustable Laptop Stand That Keeps Your Computer Cool Amazon Basics Ventilated Laptop Computer Stand $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Ergonomically-speaking, I think everyone should use an adjustable laptop stand — and this one adjusts from 12 to 35 degrees. In addition to angling your computer at an optimal height for viewing and typing, this ventilated stand is designed to ensure your laptop computer keeps its cool, reducing the chance of overheating. Bonus: it has a a six slot cord organizer, which helps keep your work area tidy.

19. A Digital Friendly Reusable School Notebook Reusable Wirebound College Ruled Smart Notebook With Erasable Pens $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Prepare to win the school year with this incredibly handy reusable smart school notebook. It's designed to work with the CamScanner app, enabling you to digitize your notes for use with Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox or other programs. Totally reusable with erasable pens (two are included), along with colorful tabs for indexing, this notebook can be erased with a damp cloth or with heat from a hairdryer.

20. A Coffee Grinder That Looks As Good As It Works KINGTOP Electric Coffee And Spice Grinder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Grind and shine with this powerful and versatile electric coffee grinder. Using durable stainless steel blades, this electric mill can achieve the perfect grind for your coffee, however you like to prepare it — whether for espresso, drip, or French press. Use it for grinding nuts and spices as well, because this handy coffee grinder deserves a spot in your kitchen. Reviewers are pleased with the function and design, and one wrote: "[T]his little machine screams quality."

21. The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Drink More Water ICEWATER 3-In-1 Smart Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Wow, wow, wow, this smart water bottle is one of the most hard-working models I've ever met. Made from BPA-free plastic, it glows to remind you to drink more water. It's also a Bluetooth-enabled speaker, so you can rock tunes while sipping away, just about anywhere. But wait there's more: it has dancing lights.

22. The Reusable Bamboo Towels That Reduce Waste Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Move over conventional paper towels — there's a new eco-friendly, money-saving, waste-reducing alternative in town. Meet bamboo paper towels: they fit on a your regular paper towel holder and come with 20 sheets that are machine-washable and reusable up to 120 times. For those who don't know: bamboo grows much faster than cotton and doesn't require heavy pesticide use, making it a safer, more sustainable material alternative.

23. The Oral Rinse For Your Best Breath TheraBreath Oral Rinse, 16 Ounce Bottle (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This fresh breath oral rinse is the real deal. Formulated by a dentist without the use of harsh ingredients, it uses the power of oxygen to neutralize odors all day long. With over 4,000 reviews and near perfect ratings, it's safe to say this mouthwash has a solid fanbase. One reviewer wrote: "[I]f I could give 6 stars I would!"

24. The Stylish Yoga Pants With A Phone Pocket 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Since these days everyone is living in yoga pants, it's ideal to have a pair that is both stylish and functional. With a high waistband and a super convenient smart phone pocket, these pants will become your go-to pants for anything and everything. The 25-inch inseam makes for a perfect length, and the polyester/spandex blend give the pants just the right amount of stretch and comfort — plus, check out all the colors they come in too. Available in sizes: XS-XL

25. These Effective Foot Files Vive Foot File (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Sandal-loving people take note: this stainless steel foot file set is quite apparently the answer to baby-soft feet that will look and feel like you just had a great pedicure scrub. Reviewers report the files offer varied levels of coarseness, and work great in the shower or after soaking your feet. One reviewer wrote:"[T]his is a must buy for anyone with dry, cracked heels."

26. An Acupressure Mat Set For Home Relaxation Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow set is designed to bring the therapeutic powers of acupressure to home. The plastic needle points cover almost 8,000 pressure points, and users find relaxing with the mat and neck pillow relieves tension, induces a sense of well-being, and can even help improve sleep. Lying on the mat for just 10 to 30 minutes a day can aid in circulation and provide deep relaxation. You can also use it in a chair, with the neck pillow as a foot rest to invigorate your desk time.

27. A Facial Serum High In Vitamin C 30% Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid And Vitamin E $9 | Amazon See On Amazon There are so many superhero skin care ingredients in this vitamin C serum infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. The high vitamin C concentration is designed to use the power of antioxidants to renew and brighten skin, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E work aid in nourishing and protecting delicate facial skin. Reviewers report being really satisfied with the value and results, one said, "[T]his is a big bottle and my skin seems to be glowing after using!"

28. The Wireless Earbuds That Are Waterproof Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These wireless earbuds have a discreet strap that helps keep them securely in place. They're waterproof so you never have to worry about getting caught in a downpour with them on. With up to 10 hours of audio play or talk time, you can use them all day. Plus, an integrated microphone enables you to take calls with the press of a button.

29. The Bunion-Correcting Gel Toe Separators Stretch And Soothe Mini Bodhi Bunion Correcting Toe Separators $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These bunion correctors are designed to soothe toes and gently re-align them, helping to restore your natural shape and promote healthy separation. Made with 100 percent medical-grade gel, wearing them while lounging or walking applies a gentle stretch and immediate comfort. One reviewer wrote: "I must say it felt SO NICE to stretch out my toes after having them jammed in my heels all day."

30. A Versatile Nose Hair Trimmer Ear and Nose hair Trimmer Clipper $13 | Amazon See On Amazon At some point a nose hair trimmer can be become an essential tool in a grooming kit, and this one is super-versatile. Use it for beard trimming, unwanted hair removal, or other facial hair needs. It's waterproof so it works great in the shower, and an energy-saving motor means it can run on just one battery for more than six months.

31. The Satin Pillowcases That Keep Hair From Breaking Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Queen Size (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've never slept with a satin pillowcase before you don't know what you're missing. Not only do they feel luxurious, satin pillowcases are intended to benefit hair and skin by reducing friction from your pillow — causing less breakage, frizz, and pillow marks on the face. One reviewer wrote: "[A]ll I know is I shower and style my hair at night and after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning."

32. A Shower Cleaning Tool That Goes To Great Lengths OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub And Tile Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Well this extendable tub and tile scrubber sure makes cleaning the tub and shower a whole lot easier. Extending from 26 inches to 42 inches with just a twist makes it easy to reach the highest parts of your shower walls and the lowest parts of the tub. The anti-microbial scrub head is abrasive for through cleaning and retains water for rinsing, too.

33. A Catch-All That Keeps Your Car Tidy Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A car organizer bin is so essential if you're on-the-go a lot — and it's a real must-have for parents running from school to activities with all the assorted sports gear, jackets, water bottles, and more than tend to clutter up cars on a regular basis. This durable bin has mesh side pockets for a wet towel or swimsuit, and plenty of interior storage for whatever gear you seek to contain. The size is perfect, too: it's 25 inches long, 13 inches wide, and stands 13.5 inches tall.

34. A Lip Mask That Works Overnight Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (Berry) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If this is the first time you've ever heard of a lip sleeping mask, you're not alone. Turns out this Korean beauty product is specially formulated to nourish and rejuvenate your lips while you sleep. Infused with vitamins and antioxidants and blended with the moisture enhancing hyaluronic acid: just smooth it on before bed, and blot it off in the morning.

35. The Multi-Tool That Fits In Your Wallet Wallet Ninja 18-In-1 Credit Card Sized Multi-Tool $11 | Amazon See On Amazon With the functionality of a Swiss army knife in a form that fits in your wallet, this credit card-sized multi-tool does it all. Whether you need a screwdriver, bottle opener, cell phone stand or any one of the 18 functionalities this ninja card offers, it's got you covered. It's such a great gift for anyone, especially campers, boaters, college students — and anyone else who likes to be prepared.