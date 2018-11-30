36 Products On Amazon Prime That Have Thousands Of Rave Reviews & Absolutely Rule

They say variety is the spice of life, and it's true. Change is just as essential to life as breathing — except when it's not. Like comfort foods, some occasions and situations call only for the tried-and-true — and sometimes you just want the old standbys. But what happens when you have a problem or a need for which you have no classic favorites to call on? Where do you turn? To Amazon's thriving community of reviewers, of course. Fall back on the sea of awesome products on Amazon Prime that have thousands of rave reviews.

Wait, did you think I was going to say "turn to your friends and family?" Let me give you a little insight here. Amazon Prime isn't going to care if you choose the shampoo Aunt Tina recommended instead of the one your mom brought you last weekend. And, Amazon Prime isn't going to ask you to give back the serum you borrowed even though they said you could have it in the first place.

Not that I'm bitter.

Point is, Amazon Prime will be there for you in your time of need, whether it's the early morning hours or at noon on Tuesday, and regardless of what you need, you're guaranteed to find a product that the reviewer community absolutely raves about. Here are a few favorites.

1 A Shampoo That Does It All Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking nourish your scalp to reduce dandruff or want a product that will seriously cut through product build up, this version from Maple Organics can do it all. Formulated with a blend of biotin, provitamin B5, zinc, coconut oil, and several other nutrient-rich botanicals, it's cleansing while also being nourishing and promoting growth and slowing hair loss. Suitable for all hair types, it's completely natural as well as non-GMO, hypoallergenic, and sulfate- and paraben-free.

2 The Lap Desk That Keeps Both You And Your Laptop Cool Cooler Master NotePal LapAir $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you ever work in front of the TV, you know the sensation: Hot and sweaty thighs from your laptop's excess heat. This genius accessory puts an end to all that, and it's much safer for your laptop, too, given that it disperses all that excess heat your computer's processor generates. It's constructed with an integrated noiseless fan to keep your laptop cool, as well as a pad to shield your legs from computer-generated heat. Two different ergonomic height settings provide improved comfort, and it's thoughtfully powered by a USB cable with pass through so you don't lose a port.

3 This Is The Blanket Of Your Dreams YnM Weighted Blanket $79 Amazon See On Amazon As someone who has trouble sleeping for a longtime, I cannot say enough good things about weighted blankets, and more than 1,000 reviewers are equally enthusiastic about this version, giving it mostly four- and five-star reviews. It's constructed with high-quality materials at an incredibly reasonable price — and it's specially crafted with a high proportion of glass beads and less polyfill than its competitors so that you'll feel the pressure equally all over your body. The feel of these things when you snuggle underneath them is like an all-over hug — if you have insomnia or anxiety, I highly recommend you give it a try.

4 This Spray Will Give You A Burst Of Energy — Naturally ASUTRA Anytime Energy Boost $15 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for something to perk you up, but need to cut back on the caffeine? Try this aromatherapy spray — it relies on citrus and eucalyptus essential oils to give you a clean and refreshing energy boost any time of the day, without the unpleasant side effects down the road. It's all natural and hypoallergenic, so it's completely free of toxic chemicals, phosphates, alcohol, and animal testing. As a bonus, it's also fortified with jojoba and aloe vera, so it doubles as a simple and effective toner that will revitalize you and your skin at the same time.

5 A Bar That's Basically The Foam Roller's Much Hipper Younger Sister Supremus Sports Massage Stick $11 Amazon See On Amazon Handheld and easy to use, this massage stick offers a ton of potential that the ever-popular foam roller simply doesn't: One, it enables you to target sore muscle groups with self-adjusted pressure in a way that you really can't with other models. Two, it's oh so much easier to travel with than that bulky alternative. Its sturdy construction is durable and long-lasting, and finished with ergonomic, non-slip handles.

6 The Bottle Of This Incredibly Effective Sunscreen Turns Blue When You Need To Reapply It Blue Lizard $14 Amazon See On Amazon I figure the Australians definitely know what they're talking about when it comes to sunscreen, and this one is universally acclaimed as one of the best. But it's not just the sunscreen that's awesome, the bottle itself actually turns blue when it it encounters harmful US rays. It also has SPF 30+ protection that’s water resistant for 40 minutes without parabens, fragrances or skin-irritating chemicals. It's formulated with a natural, mineral base of zinc oxide to reflect the sun away from your skin cleanly, and it safely provides better protection than chemical alternatives.

7 This Could Be The Only Non-OJ Screwdriver You Ever Need STANLEY 4-In-1 Pocket Screwdriver (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon More than 3,000 reviewers can't be wrong: This screwdriver basically gives you a full set of precision screwdrivers in one tool. Perfect for working on small electronics, computers, eyeglasses, and other small jobs, this device is actually the size of a pen. It also comes with four different bits for your convenience — and they're magnetized to hold on to your screws and fasteners. The textured grip features a non-slip covering for added control, which is a real plus when you're working on tiny, delicate jobs that call for precision.

8 A Caddy That Keeps Your Shower So Neat And So Clean Zenna Home Expandable Shower Caddy $17 Amazon See On Amazon Regardless of the type of shower head you have, or how large your product bottles are, this caddy can handle it — and it keeps your bathroom products organized and accessible. It's expandable to accommodate both your hand-held shower hose and your oversized shampoo and body wash bottles, with a stylish chrome finish that's rust-resistant, too. This accessory's exclusive non-slip collar and suction cups keep the caddy stable and prevent that annoying swaying.

9 This Serum Will Have Your Lashes Premiere-Ready In No Time Neomen Eyelash Growth Serum $18 Amazon See On Amazon This easy-to-use lash serum will help you get on the road to developing the longer, fuller lashes in a matter of weeks. Formulated to penetrate your hair follicles to stimulate lashes to grow long and strong, this serum is gentle, non-irritating, and safe for all skin types. If it's the brow department you're looking to thicken up, this serum is a lock for fuller brows as well. Use for 60 days to see the best results.

10 This Is The Memory Foam Pillow You Can Take On The Road Sleep Innovations Travel Contour Pillow $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you sleep on a memory foam pillow at home, you know what a bummer it is to travel and sleep on substandard hotel pillows. This pillow puts an end to that: It's crafted from memory foam and is just the right size to tuck into your luggage when you hit the road. Also great for use in the car or on the plane, you can experiment with sleeping with the higher or lower loft under your neck to see which is the most relaxing for you.

11 These Creams Will Keep All Your Digits In Good Working Order O'Keefes Creams Set (2 Jars) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Formulated more than 20 years ago by the pharmacist daughter of a rancher and diabetic who saw how her dad's skin suffered from these conditions, these creams work as hard as you do. Great for anyone looking for relief from dry skin, Working Hands not only protects skin from water loss, but also draws moisture to the skin, with a protective barrier seals it in to reduce the rate of evaporation. Healthy Feet builds on that formula but with added allantoin to penetrate your feet's thicker skin.

12 These Are The Sheets People Are Freaking Out About Mezzati Luxury Sheet Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from breathable microfiber and finished with a soft, silky touch, nearly 6,000 reviewers have given this sheet set 4.5-stars. If you think about what you last paid for a set of queen-size sheets, you almost can't afford not to buy this set, given the value for the price and how remarkably enthusiastic a fan base they've accrued. They're easy to care for, too: Wrinkle- and fade-resistant, just machine wash them in cold water and tumble dry on low.

13 A Device That Will Help You Get More Life Out Of Your Favorite Sweaters House Of Wonder Wonder Lint $34 Amazon See On Amazon With a large 2.5-inch shaving head and stainless steel precision rotary blades, this fabric shaver will bring your tired, pilled-up sweaters back to life in a hurry. Great for use on delicate wool, linen, cotton, and Lycra clothes and sweaters, this device is also useful for revitalizing household furniture, curtains, drapery, sheets, blankets, comforters, and duvets to leave them looking fresh and new again.

15 This Masque Will Purify And Revitalize Your Skin And Your Outlook Queen Helene Avocado And Grapefruit Facial Masque $7 Amazon See On Amazon Packed with nourishing avocado and antioxidant-rich grapefruit, this masque is just what you need if your skin is looking a bit dull around the edges. This unique, paraben- and cruelty-free clay formulation gently lifts away impurities and nurtures your skin with its blend of smoothing natural ingredients. You'll find your skin refreshed and energized with a healthy radiance, as well as ultra-clean and satiny smooth. It's best suited for normal-to-dry skin.

16 This Accessory Makes It Safe To Open The Kitchen Cabinets Again Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon If opening the kitchen cabinets is cause for a hazard in your house, enlist this handy can organizer and save your toes from certain peril. These sturdy chrome-finished shelves assemble in minutes without hardware and store up to 36 cans or jars in a manner that will keep them organized and easily viewable — all while ensuring that they don't roll forward or fall out of your cabinet. Six adjustable plastic dividers get cans, jars, or soda cans of different sizes aligned and organized.

17 This Coffee Maker Is So Compact It Can Go With You Everywhere AdirChef Grab N'Go Personal Coffee Maker $20 Amazon See On Amazon As a true java enthusiast, you know that relying on hotel coffee just won't do. Instead, take this personal-sized coffee maker and your own brew with you when you're on the road, and you'll have the perfect cup anytime, anywhere. Made using high-quality, durable plastic, this coffee maker brews directly into the 15-ounce stainless steel travel mug and once the cup is full, the maker automatically shuts off to save power. It uses less power than a standard machine, and also includes a permanent filter — so you'll never be caught without one and it's eco-friendly to boot.

18 These Socks Let Your Toes Function Naturally Injinji Toe Socks $9 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear these socks with coordinating toe shoes or not, you'll find their design allows your toes their full range of movement to splay and align naturally. Made from a polyester-nylon blend with just a touch of Lycra for added stretch, they're also designed to wick away sweat to keep your feet dry and comfortable. Their no-show design is compatible with traditional athletic, casual, or dress footwear as well as athletic running toe shoes.

19 This Wonder Serum Combines Three Skin Benefits In One VoilaVe Triple Action Vitamin C Serum $15 Amazon See On Amazon All the benefits of the three most common forms of vitamin C serums — those formulated for optimum absorption, those with maximum shelf stability, and those proven to fight free radicals and rebuild collagen better — are combined in this formula to give you a real boost in skin revitalizing power. Crafted from made the finest natural ingredients, this fragrance-free serum contains no fillers, dilutions, parabens, or alcohol. It's perfect for stimulating collagen, evening out skin tone, minimizing the appearance of pores, and clearing up stubborn acne.

20 The Resistance Bands That Are The Workout Buddy You've Been Looking For Dynapro Resistance Band $16 Amazon See On Amazon It's always better to work out with a friend, but if you're having trouble hooking up with your regular workout buddy, give this resistance band a try. The patent-pending design of this fitness accessory features comfortable, padded handles and an adjustable connection for consistent tension throughout any exercise, plus it's long enough for shoulder presses. It'll add resistance to your workout to strengthen your muscles, and it's great to do at home or while you're traveling. You'll also receive a workout guide with suggested exercises to get your routine started.

21 This Rechargeable Cordless Vacuum Has More Than 7,300 Fans On Amazon BLACK + DECKER Platinum Cordless Hand Vacuum $49 Amazon See On Amazon With 20 volts of fade-free power created by its rechargeable lithium-ion battery, this handheld vacuum is an outstanding pick to clean up the many small household messes created in the course of everyday life. Great for use in small spaces like apartments and dorm rooms, it's also perfect for garages, workrooms, and your office, with its small footprint and convenient operation. It also features cyclonic action and a washable filter, and comes apart easily to clean, too.

22 This Versatile Appliance Can Cook All The Things Cuisinart 5-In-1 Griddler $70 Amazon See On Amazon This incredibly multi-functional kitchen tool works as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle and half of each. In short, whatever grilled item you're after, with this one appliance, you're equipped to make them all. Crafted with brushed stainless-steel, it features a floating cover to accommodate food of variable widths, plus removable and reversible non-stick cooking plates drain grease into a drip tray for less mess. A selector knob lets you choose the grill or griddle function, and each function features adjustable temperature controls.

23 These Charcoal Toothbrushes Are Whitening Even Without The Paste Dental Expert Soft Charcoal Toothbrushes (5 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made what is perhaps the health and beauty world's most of-the-moment ingredient — charcoal — these toothbrushes can naturally whiten and kill odor-causing bacteria thanks to the activated charcoal built right into the bristles. With angled bristles to sweep away plaque and soft bristles that clean gently between your teeth and below the gum line, they're an excellent start to any dental health regimen, whether used with charcoal toothpaste or your favorite brand.

24 An Armband That Holds Your Phone So You Don't Have To Tribe Waterproof Cell Phone Armband $10 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to fit nearly every smartphone, this armband will stay in place during even your toughest workout — because it won't slip or slide around thanks to the secure double Velcro closure — and it resists water both from your sweat and from the elements. Made from high-quality neoprene and Lycra, it flexes, twists, and bends when you do, but won't stretch out of shape. Ultra-lightweight, it also features reflective borders for safe exercising in low light conditions.

25 This Brush Set Will Scrub And Exfoliate You All Over ToiletTree Products Skin Cleansing System $35 Amazon See On Amazon Does it sound weird that you'd be using the same brush to exfoliate and cleanse your feet and your face? Don't worry, this set comes with four heads: Two face exfoliators (one soft for sensitive skin types and one medium for normal skin types), a body exfoliator, and a pumice sphere. The water-resistant, battery-powered body is perfect for use in the shower and out, providing gentle massage action to stimulate new skin cell production and create firmer and healthier glowing skin.

26 This Light Eliminates Fumbling And Stumbling Around In The Dark OxyLED Tap Light $10 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never stumble or search for your clothes in the dark again with this stick-on LED light that shines out anywhere you need it. Dark hallways and corners are ideal nesting spots for this battery-powered bar — it has an output of up to 80 lumens that also feature simple touch-on, touch-off operation. The powerful 3M adhesive means it's simple to install but stays put when mounted. Simply install the batteries, peel, and stick, then rotate the interior light panel to focus its beam on your subject.

27 The Mold That Gives You "Crystal Balls" Made From Ice Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold $9 Amazon See On Amazon You'd be surprised at how many people can get very excited about ice: Almost 3,000 reviewers give this ice mold four-stars. If you're a cocktail connoisseur, you'll love the smooth, slow-melting 1.78-inch spheres it produces, suitable for both highballs and old fashions. Crafted from 100 percent BPA-free, non-toxic, food-grade silicone, the mold flexes easily for foolproof removal, and the trays won't crack or break like their plastic counterparts.

28 This Day Pack Is Perfect As A Secondary Pack On Longer Trips Venture Pal Packable Day Pack $21 Amazon See On Amazon Going on a long hiking trip and don't want to lug your big pack along on secondary day hikes? Stow this foldable day pack in your gear for just those occasions — and you'll be happy you did. Also a great resource for travelers who plan on doing a lot of walking and want a convenient way to carry water, city guides, and more, this pack is made with high-quality tear- and water-resistant materials, providing strong, long-lasting performance at the lightest weight possible. It features tons of pockets and compartments for all your needs, and folds into its own pocket for storage.

29 This Mount Holds The Phone So You Can Focus On Driving Vansky Gooseneck Car Phone Mount $6 Amazon See On Amazon How smart is this phone mount — it has a gooseneck design, keeping the all-important GPS directions to your next meeting easily viewable at all times, and it plugs into your lighter, turning it into a dual USB charger. Suitable for all standard-sized cell phones without oversized cases, this accessory is topped off with a 360-degree rotating clamp. Plus, it features advanced circuitry with built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

30 These Adhesive Gizmos Could Stop A Common Household Accident Never Curl $13 Amazon See On Amazon Who hasn't slipped or tripped on a rug that moves or curls up at the corners? Luckily, there's a solution for this very annoying problem — these patent-pending adhesive devices that stick to the corners of your throw rugs and adhere them firmly to any hard surface. They're also great for preventing the unsightly curling that occurs with your loose rugs. The renewable adhesive can be made tacky again simply by wetting it down, too, so you can have these around for a while.

31 A Genius Bulb That's A Party Waiting To Happen MagicLight Magic Bulb $17 Amazon See On Amazon Seriously, with this bulb, all you need to add is a bottle of rosé and some fierce tunes and you are so ready to party. Combined with an app that you download to your smartphone or tablet, it enables you to personalize your lighting with a color palette of over 16 million colors and a variety of tones of white — and every color is dimmable. Use the app to schedule your bulb to turn on or off at specific time, wake up in the morning to your favorite colors, or come home to a bright home. Comparable to a 40-watt incandescent bulb, this version has an approximate life of 20,000 hours.

32 This Brush Set Will Equip You To Fix Your Face Like A Pro, At An Amateur's Price Karity Cosmetics 12-Piece Brush Set $10 Amazon See On Amazon Where else can you get a 12-piece set of professional makeup brushes like this one for only $10? Only on Amazon. If this set wore out after a month, you'd still be ahead of the game, given the cost of most high-end name sets; and yet, nearly 3,000 reviewers give this Karity version 4.4-stars because of its high-quality performance. The brushes are made from a combination of natural hair and synthetic hair, so they are soft and silky on top, yet firm and durable on the bottom. Plus, they come in a roll-up case, just like those the pros use.

33 This Hairdryer Gives You Ionic Performance And Foldable Convenience Andis Ionic Hair Dryer $23 Amazon See On Amazon Why sacrifice your hair to the performance of erratic hotel hair dryers, or worse, air drying? Take along this ionic dryer with its retractable cord and folding handle that collapses to tuck easily into your bag. This dryer's nano-ceramic and ionic technologies create smoother, silkier hair in less drying time, making it the perfect travel companion. It features three heat and air speeds for ultimate styling and control, plus a cool shot button to lock in your style.

34 This Lazy Susan Will Keep Your Cabinet Stylishly Organized Sagler Two-Tier Lazy Susan $23 Amazon See On Amazon Home cooks will find this accessory to be a terrific asset in the kitchen: It will keep all your favorite spices and extracts right at hand so you can pick them out easily when you're ready to whip something up — and with an attractive brushed stainless steel surface, it will look good while doing it, too. Easy to assemble, with smooth, quiet rotation, it allows you to access what you're looking for with ease. Try it in the under-sink cabinet in your bathroom, too.

35 This Spray That Will Clear The Air Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $10 Amazon See On Amazon This toilet spray has an impressive 4.5 star average rating and over 11,000 reviews, so you know it's got to be good. The spray kills bathroom odors before they start — just spritz the bowl before you do (ahem) anything else, and you can go in peace. The chemical-free spray uses botanical essential oils to neutralize odors and leave behind a coconut, freesia, and citrus scent. This reviewer says, "A must have at the office... This has taken the fear out of walking out of the bathroom and running into the person WAITING to go next!"