Feet: they're not the most glamorous part of our bodies, but they're arguably the hardest-working, carrying us through our days as we walk, run, and push the gas and brake pedals on our cars. These workhorses of the body deserve some TLC, which why this list is devoted "solely" (pun intended) to foot care products on Amazon.

If you're intrigued, there's a good chance you've got something that needs sprucing up in the foot department. Perhaps you've got a wedding coming up that calls for strappy sandals and you need to get rid of those rough, cracked heels. Or maybe you spend a lot of time on your feet (hello, long distance runners and restaurant servers) and are looking for ways to give your feet more support as you clock all those steps. Others may be dealing with uncomfortable conditions, like hammer toes, bunions, or plantar fasciitis. Whatever it is that ails you, you're sure to find a remedy on this list.

Best of all, because all of these products are on Amazon, you don't have to to walk down the endless corridors of a mall to find it. So kick back, put your feet up, and get whatever you need right here.