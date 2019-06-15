37 Straight-Up Genius Products That Keep Selling Out On Amazon

Genius is a tricky thing to define, but to paraphrase a somewhat obscure Supreme Court justice, I know it when I see it. Comb the pages of everyone's favorite online retail behemoth, and lightning strikes not infrequently — but these genius Amazon products sell out routinely. They're also so brilliant, even the elves at Amazon can't keep them in stock.

For example, I'm pretty sure that back in the day, you probably didn't think you'd ever find yourself brushing your teeth with black goo — but this amazing toothpaste is dark as night because it's made with naturally antibacterial activated bamboo charcoal. Blended with coconut oil, it gives your pearly whites a one-two punch of plaque removal and whitening done the natural way.

This list will swathe you in genius from head to toe, too. Chances are pretty good, for instance, that you're not meeting your daily magnesium requirements — and missing out on this mineral can trigger a range of symptoms including muscle cramps, anxiety, and insomnia. Just five to 10 sprays of this Dead Sea magnesium oil on the soles of your feet can relieve all that and more.

Of course, the genius isn't limited only to health and beauty items, spreading over as it does to stuff for your home like this shelf that clamps onto your bed frame and provides a resting place for everything that ends up amidst the covers with you, like books, electronics, coffee mugs, remotes, and more.

Truly genius. You'll know it when you see it — so get busy, and check it out.