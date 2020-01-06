38 Things That Make You Significantly More Relaxed & Comfortable For Less Than $37 On Amazon

These days, it feels like there's an endless amount of products designed to help you get comfy and relaxed. What's not so relaxing is the thought of spending a lot of money on self-care items without knowing if they'll work. Luckily, there are tons of relaxing things on Amazon that have already been well-reviewed by other shoppers, and the picks on this list all cost less than $37.

From aromatherapy eye pillows and neck wraps to essential oil-infused epsom salt bubble baths, there are several items on this list that use calming lavender for a scientifically backed way to relax. To make your bed super comfy, there are soft and supportive memory foam pillows and cooling mattress toppers. And for ambiance, there are lighting options galore — night lights that automatically adjust to the perfect brightness, a Himalayan salt lamp for a gentle glow, flameless candles, and more.

Perhaps the most relaxing thing of all? You can shop for all 39 of these comfort-inducing items from home while you sit back in a pair of cozy pajamas. And since this list features stress-free price tags, you may find yourself stocking up on a few things to make you more comfy and relaxed than you've ever been.