38 Things That Make Your Stuff Look A Lot More Expensive For Under $30 On Amazon

I have a little secret for you: a few small shopping tweaks can make everything you already own look a lot more expensive. That's why I've put together a list of inexpensive Amazon home products that make your stuff look luxe. These little shortcuts will majorly upgrade the way your living space looks and feels. Even better? It can all be done online, which means it won't cost you an arm and a leg, and whatever you buy can be at your door tomorrow. (And let's be honest — having something delivered directly to you always feels like the ultimate in luxury.)

First things first: Lighting can make or break the way your home looks. Now, I've been writing about smart light bulbs for a while, but being able to toggle between warm white, cool white, and every other color in the rainbow, has let me find a lighting profile for every occasion and mood, while making every stick of furniture in your home look like a million bucks.

And that's just the first thing on the list. There are so many more recommendations for styling your home (and really, your entire life) for maximum opulence — and none of them will break the bank.

1. These Smart Bulbs That Let You Tailor Your Lighting Landscape Bulbrite Solana Smart LED Lights (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With a whole spectrum of color options, you'll love how these smart bulbs give you control of your indoor lighting. You can adjust the color and brightness of the bulbs to your heart's content, and even set them on schedules. Manage them from your smartphone, or sync them to your home assistant and use voice commands.

2. This Shower Head That Delivers A Spa Experience At Home AquaDance High Pressure Shower Head $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy a soothing spa shower with this shower head that has six settings, like rain, massage, and power mist. Crafted with a corrosion-resistant chrome finish, it's heavy-duty and features an extra-flexible 5-foot stainless steel hose. The shower head installs without tools in just minutes and is compatible with both fixed and handheld setups.

3. The Throw Pillow That's So Cute And Makes For A Convenient Seating Option, Too Popular Handicrafts Mandala Round Floor Cushion Cover $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 14 colors, this cushion cover looks great when combined with this throw floor cushion. It's a terrific way to add a pop of color and texture to any space, while also giving you an extra seating option when guests drop by. The mandala-patterned cover is crafted from 100 percent cotton and trimmed with tiny pom poms.

4. The Mini Fabric Shaver That Keeps Your Clothes And Furniture In Top-Notch Shape Remington Fabric Shaver $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With a wide head and a metal blade guard, this fabric shaver removes pilling, lint, and snags, so it's ideal for keeping clothes and furniture looking fresh and new. The cordless shaver is battery-operated, lightweight, and simple to use, and the trimmings are a breeze to dispose of, thanks to the easy-release storage compartment.

5. An Insert That Gets Your Handbag Organized LEXSION Felt Purse Bag Organizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon I've never seen a calculation of how much time people spend digging through purses to find things, but I'd imagine it's probably days out of a lifetime. Take back your time with this felt purse organizer that has 13 pockets and an interior zipper, so you have a place for everything. And since everything fits neatly in the organizer — you can simply lift it out and transfer purses without any hassle at all.

6. This Caddy That Turns Your Bathtub Into A Luxury Retreat Mind Reader Bathtub Caddy $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from renewable, sustainably-harvested bamboo, this bathtub caddy is the ultimate just-add-water accessory. Designed to fit most bathtubs, it's sized to accommodate all your soaps, gels, and sponges, plus that glass of wine you know you need. Slats allow for easy drainage, and since bamboo is naturally mold- and mildew-resistant, it won't get gross over time.

7. The Cleaning Gel That Gets Rid Of Mold And Mildew Without Scrubbing Skylar Life Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing makes a bathroom look sad and tired like gray, moldy grout. This mildew cleaner gives grout an instant, scrub-free refresher. Just apply, wait at least six hours, then rinse off, and the stains will disappear. The gel is even thick enough for use on vertical surfaces, so you get every bit of surface clean.

8. This Organizer That Clears Up Countertop Clutter Masirs Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a look at your bathroom or vanity countertop — are there skin-care products all over the place? Then use this cosmetics organizer to tidy them up, so they're not splayed out everywhere. It's super useful for jewelry, too, and can even be used at your desk for pens, pencils, sticky notes, and paperclips.

9. A Rotating Earring Organizer With Space For 80 Pairs Sooyee Rotating Earring Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon I can't help but think this earring organizer looks a little bit like a fanciful castle turret for your jewelry. Designed to hold up to 80 pairs of earrings, the organizer is made from durable, clear acrylic and rotates 360 degrees, just like the ones at the chi-chi boutique.

10. This Sink Caddy That Keeps Your Sponges Clean And Dry KINCMAX Adhesive Sink Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This sink caddy keeps your sponge and dishcloth from sitting on the bottom of your sink or anywhere else it'd stay soggy and gross. Made from stainless steel, the caddy's open design allows for maximum drainage and airflow to keep everything dry. Stick it to the side of your sink with the ultra-strong adhesive, or hook it over the divider of a double sink.

11. A Holder That Organizes Toothbrushes And Toiletries iHave Wall Mounted Toothbrush Bathroom Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep everything in reach — but out of the way — with this toothbrush organizer. The wall-mounted organizer is easy to install and has space for six toothbrushes, plus all the accoutrements: toothpaste, razors, shaving cream, and more. This is a terrific space-saving solution for small bathroom counters and the covers keep your toothbrushes sanitary.

12. These Mirror Lights That Add A Touch Of Hollywood Style LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get some extra illumination — and a touch of Hollywood glamour — by adding these lights to the perimeter of any mirror. The LED lights are grouped in sets of three along a 10-foot strand that's equipped with a dimmer, so you can adjust the brightness to your liking. And they're easy to install, thanks to the simple adhesive backing.

13. This Space-Saving Way To Store Your Knives Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Knife blocks can be bulky and don't necessarily fit all your specialty blades — especially if you like to chef it up. This magnetic knife bar, though, saves space in drawers, too, and displays your blades and keeps them close at hand. Made with satin-finished stainless steel, it uses a powerful neodymium magnet to secure all your knives, so you can attach and detach them with ease.

14. These Wine Aerators That Make Your Vino Taste Primo TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Wine lovers will love these aerators that bring forth every last scintilla of flavor from each pour. The aerators infuse air into the wine at an ideal ratio, working to enhance the profile of both reds and whites. The aerators are BPA-free, easy to clean, and feature silicone seals to prevent drips while you pour.

15. A Bamboo Cutting Board That Doubles As A Cheese Board HHXRISE Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this extra-large cutting board is sturdy enough for chopping food, but stylish enough to double as a cheese or charcuterie board. It features a built-in groove to catch runoff juices, as well as three built-in compartments for storing cut-up food or cheese accoutrements and sauces.

16. These Electric Salt And Pepper Grinders That Add An Upmarket Touch To Your Table iTouchless Automatic Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon How gorgeous are these electric salt and pepper grinders with a brushed stainless steel finish? The battery-operated grinders use a ceramic grinding mechanism to season food with just the touch of a button. They even feature built-in LED lights, so you can see what you're doing even in romantic, candle-lit dinner situations.

17. This Cute Aromatherapy Diffuser That'll Help Chill You Out YJY Lotus Flower Humidifier $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The decorative ceramic lotus flower on this essential oil diffuser won't just give you peace through the aromatherapeutic scents it releases — it'll also make you feel zen just by looking at it. This USB-operated model provides up to 12 hours of ultrasonic misting, with three modes of operation, and an auto-shutoff feature for safety.

18. A Spice Rack That Actually Fits Inside Your Kitchen Drawer mDesign Expandable Plastic Spice Rack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With this spice rack, you can arrange all your spices neatly in a drawer, so you can easily see what you have — which means you'll be a lot more likely to actually put that cumin into your cooking rotation. The rack expands to fit your drawer and features three slanted tiers for display.

19. These Cinch Hooks That Get Your Towels Off The Floor Sarissa Adhesive Towel Hooks (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These hooks are a sleek and pragmatic way to add organization to your space. They features silicone claws that securely cinch clothes and towels, so they don't fall to the floor. They install easily using either the included self-adhesive tape or hardware, and they draw raves reviews for their simple functionality and stylish appearance.

20. A Shelf In The Bathroom, So You Don't Have To Worry About Dropping Your Phone XVL Toliet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from ultra-durable stainless steel, this toilet paper holder features a built-in shelf to hold your phone, cup of coffee, or whatever else you're hauling in to the bathroom. It's easy to install, and, as one five-star reviewer wrote, "I love this thing so much."

21. These Oversize Ice Cube Trays That Dress Up Any Drink Ticent Ice Cube Trays $13 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no simpler way to dress up a cocktail or even a glass of soda water than with these ice cube trays that make extra-big square and round cubes which melt slower so they don't water down your drink as quickly. Made from 100% BPA-free, food-grade silicone, they're super flexible, so the ice cubes release easily. They're dishwasher-safe and can make any beverage festive.

22. This Organizer Can That Can Get Any Drawer In Shape Utopia Kitchen Bamboo Drawer Organizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This organizer is just what you need in your corner when you're fighting the war on clutter. It has five compartments to wrangle all your silverware, jewelry, office supplies, and even your junk drawer. Made from sustainable bamboo, it's suitable for most standard-sized drawers.

23. A Glass Teapot That Has A Built-In Infuser For Loose Leaf Tea HIWARE Glass Teapot with Stainless Steel Infuser $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With its clean, modern lines, this glass teapot adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Made from sturdy borosilicate glass, the teapot is shatterproof and even safe to use on your stovetop. It features a stainless steel mesh infuser for brewing loose leaf tea and can also be kept in the fridge to make cold brew.

24. An Organizing Rack That Straightens Up Your Pots And Pans YouCopia Adjustable Pan Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Display your cookware and keep it in good condition with this pan organizing rack. The rack features six adjustable dividers to keep big and small pans smartly sorted, and the base's nonslip feet keep everything in place. It's also compact enough to use in your cupboard or pantry.

25. A Stylish Computer Monitor Stand That Adds Height And Storage Well Weng Desk Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Having your computer screen at the right height can help prevent eye and neck strain, and this monitor stand is an easy way to get your monitor up to eye level. Made from attractive bamboo, it also adds some storage to your desk: it has an extra shelf, as well as phone holder and two smaller built-in compartments for pens, paperclips, and everything else.

26. This Streamlined French Press That Delivers A Delicious Cup In Minutes Bodum French Press Coffee Maker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With its clean, simple design, this cult-favorite French press is elegant in both appearance and operation. Made from tough borosilicate glass, it's dishwasher-safe, features a stainless steel plunger, and makes up to four cups of coffee at a time. Reviewers are straightforward about this high-quality, low-price option. "I am sure that you could buy fancier presses, but I don't see how they could work any better than this," one wrote.

27. A Card Wallet That Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone Ringke Multi-Card Slot Wallet for Phone $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in 18 colors, this wallet adheres to the back of your smartphone, giving you space to store up to five cards and cash while you're on the go. The slim profile wallet lies flush against the phone and features a magnetic closure to give you easy access. Made from durable fabric, it's designed to stand up to constant friction.

28. This Milk Frother That Lets You Enjoy Café-Style Drinks At Home Zulay Milk Frother $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll get the same kind of frothy foam you enjoy at your favorite café when you use this handheld milk frother to make coffee drinks at home. The powerful, battery-operated frother is also great for shakes and protein drinks. Plus, it's available in 10 fun colors, like silver, clover green, and cotton candy pink.

29.These Drink Markers That Help You (And Guests) Keep Track Of Your Glass Maitys Crystal Magnetic Drink Markers (Set Of 24) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep track of which glass of wine is yours with these drink markers. The magnetic markers attach to the side of any glass, so you always take a sip out of the correct one. This set comes with 24 markers — enough for large gatherings — and the jewel tones make every occasion more festive.

30. This Charging Dock That Straightens Out Your Tech Clutter Cshidworld USB Charging Station Dock $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Corral all your disorganized electronic devices and keep them powered up with this sleek charging dock. With slots to accommodate up to five devices, the dock delivers high-speed charging to everything from smartphones to tablets, while the built-in surge protection keeps everything safe.

31. These Vacuum-Sealed Hanging Bags That Save Space And Protect Garments TAILI Hanging Vacuum Space Saver Bags (Set Of 4) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your clothes safe and clean — and save space while you're at it — when you use these vacuum-sealed garment bags that work in tandem with your regular household vacuum cleaner. The bags create a watertight and airtight seal that protects items from pests, mildew, dust, and odors. Vacuum sealing also removes excess air from your garments, allowing for more compact storage.

32. This Plug-In Air Freshener That Knocks Out Unpleasant Odors Hamilton Beach Odor Eliminator Plug-in $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Quickly and easily rid your home of unwanted odors with this plug-in air freshener that uses a replaceable carbon filter to neutralize — not just mask — smells of all kinds. The scent-free freshener is designed to work with any standard household outlet and operates super quietly. Use it when you need to get rid of smoke, cooking odors, or even that wet dog smell.

33. These Shower Curtain Clips That Keep Water From Splashing Out SlipX Solutions Shower Splash Clips $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let your shower curtain flop around in the breeze when you shower — get these shower curtain clips. They secure the curtain so that water always stays inside the shower, instead of puddling outside on your bathroom floor. They're backed with adhesive and easy to install.

34. These Fun Car Interior Lights That'll Help You Enjoy Your Commute Govee Interior Car Lights with Remote $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You probably spend too much time in your car — so why not live it up a little with these car interior lights that make your car a little more fun? The two LED strips light up the floorspace and come with a remote control that lets you select from 32 colors, adjust brightness, sync to music, and more.

35. This Car Phone Mount That Uses Magnets To Secure Your Phone Maxboost Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic phone mount secures right onto your car's air vent for convenient, hands-free viewing. Apply the accompanying magnetic disc to the back of your phone, and you can attach and detach with just one hand. The mount's reinforced gripper allows for a perfect fit on any vent, and you don't have to worry about any sticky gels or residue.

36. A Dispenser That Organizes All Your Cotton Swabs My Space Organizers Cotton Swab Dispenser $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from sturdy and chic lucite, this cotton swab dispenser is a neat and elegant way to keep your swabs at the ready. Designed to hold more than 150 cotton swabs at a time, it's ideal for both countertop display and use inside a drawer or cabinet. And refilling is easy — just pop open the top lid.

37. This Organizer That Stores Your Hot Tools Safely MyLifeUnit Hair Appliance Hanging Rack Organizer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Place your hot flat iron and blow dryer in this wall-mounted hair tool organizer instead of on the bathroom countertop, where they might scorch the surface and take up valuable counter space. The rack features a a space for your hair dryer, along with two slots for curling irons, straighteners, brushes, and other hair tools.