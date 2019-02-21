39 Brilliant Discoveries On Amazon That Are Kind Of Weird But Definitely Genius

Brilliant and weird are basically two sides of the same coin. Think about it: Ludwig van Beethoven was an incredible composer and pianist — he also reportedly dipped his head in cold water to stay awake. Nicola Tesla, another great mind, curled or 'squished' his toes 100 times a day to boost his brains cells. In fact, many renowned geniuses had odd habits or were perceived by others as 'strange.' But the truth is, bizarre and brilliant go hand-in-hand and these inventions on Amazon prove it.

Amazon is a mecca for online shopping. If you can buy it online, you can probably buy it on Amazon. And that means the site is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful inventions. Of course, since necessity is the mother of all invention, these products are innately practical. They solve problems — sometimes, even ones you didn't know you had!

Whether you're trying to relieve aches and pains in your feet or you just want a quicker way to make your favorite snack, some innovative thinker has designed a uniquely, perfect product to help. And like many of history's most renowned geniuses, these products think outside the box to get the job done.

If you're ready to switch things up, check out a few of these innovative picks.

1 A Massage Stick That Looks Like Corn On The Cob Doeplex Muscle Roller Massage Stick $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with spinning rollers, this massage stick is a great way to get a deep tissue massage without having to go to a professional masseuse. It works to improve blood circulation, while alleviating soreness in the legs, calves, arms, shoulders, and more.

2 This Retractable Lint Roller That's Easy To Take On-The-Go Flint Reusable Lint Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon This lint roller's retractable design keeps the sticky paper sticky and it makes it perfect for storing in your bag. It's compact, comes with 30 sheets, and is available in attractive metallic colors.

4 This Special Lotion That Helps Make Zits Disappear Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 Amazon See on Amazon "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing," raved one reviewer. In truth, this drying lotion, is formulated with talc, and it can reduce the look of surface blemishes for clearer, smoother skin.

5 A Baking Tray For Potato Chips Whitelotous Potato Chips Baking Tray $4 Amazon See on Amazon This baking tray lets you make homemade potato chips — or apple, carrot, or even sweet potato chips — in the microwave. All you need to do is slice your chosen fruit or veg, fill the tray, and pop it in a microwave for up to six minutes for a quick and crunchy snack.

7 A Unique Foot Roller That May Relieve Heel And Arch Pain TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $18 Amazon See on Amazon More than 2,500 reviewers on Amazon say this dual foot massager is worth a try. Made with Theaceae wood, this roller can work to soothe foot and heel discomfort, and alleviate symptoms related to plantar fasciitis. It's also extremely portable and weighs less than 2 pounds, so you can move it around with ease.

9 A Treatment That'll Strengthen And Protect Your Nails Julep Oxygen Nail Treatment $18 Amazon See on Amazon Using oxygen technology, this treatment works to boost nail strength so they're less prone to breakage and splitting. One reviewer wrote: "This stuff is the greatest! A single coat on clean nails makes you look perfectly manicured. It's barely visible, but provides incredible camouflage-- it's like makeup for your nails!"

10 This Dispenser That Can Work With Herbs, Olive Oil, And Vinegar Elemental Kitchen Olive Oil/Vinegar Dispenser/Herb Infuser $16 Amazon See on Amazon This genius dispenser makes it easy to measure and pour the precise amount of oil (or vinegar). To use this, you just need to press down on the button here, measure out your amount, and pour.

11 A Better Way To Savor Your Wine PureWine The Wand (Pack of 3) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Love wine but hate the headaches and hangovers that so often accompanies it? The Wand can change all that because it removes histamines and sulfite preservatives - the two components that trigger most wine sensitivities. This can filter any type of wine, including rosé and sparkling wines, and it purifies in under three minutes but won't alter the taste of your vino.

12 This Ultra-Comfy Pillow That's Good For Trips Trtl Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon "It is possibly the best purchase I have ever made for traveling," claimed one very happy reviewer. While it may look like a scarf, this ergonomically designed "pillow" has a support system that holds your head up while you sleep and provides better support for your neck and shoulders.

16 This Wireless Charging Device For Your Phone AUXCOO Wireless Charger $23 Amazon See on Amazon This sleek-looking wireless phone charger is compatible with select Samsung Galaxy devices and iPhones. It features a natural wood finish, nonslip bottom, and an array of safeguards that protect the charger and your phone.

17 A Hoodie That Doubles As A Really Warm Blanket Ontel Huggle Hoodie $30 Amazon See on Amazon This weird but awesome hoodie doubles as a blanket. Made from ultra-soft fleece and lined with Sherpa, this one-size-fits-all pick is roomy and machine washable, so when you're sprawled out on the couch on a cold night, it's sure to keep you cozy.

20 This Reusable Notebook That's More Environmentally Friendly Than Paper Rocketbook Everlast Smart Reusable Notebook $32 Amazon See on Amazon This cool notebook comes with 32 reusable pages that you can wipe clean with a damp cloth. Since it works with any Pilot Frixion pen, marker or highlighter, you'll never be short of ways to write. Best of all, you can send notes to the cloud, so you won't actually lose anything you've written down, even once you wipe it away.

21 A Special Container For Keeping Tuna Fresh Farberware Professional Tuna Press Box $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this container let you store cans of tuna so they stay fresher longer, but its unique design also makes it easy to drain tuna cans while also keeping your hands clean.

22 These Holders That Make Grocery Bags Less Painful To Carry Grocery Bag Holders $9 Amazon See on Amazon These heavy-duty aluminum bag holders are built to take the pressure off your hands and make it easier for you to carry heavy items. Designed to bear up to 110 pounds, these holders lock securely in place and are coated with comfy foam, thus eliminating hand discomfort and fatigue.

23 A Deeply Soothing Mask Made Out Of Honey I'M From Honey Mask $24 Amazon See on Amazon This honey mask is made with nearly 40 percent real honey, which has been sourced from Korea. It also contains other skin-nourishing ingredients, including shea butter, vitamin E, and snail secretion. Another key ingredient that sets this mask apart is beta-glucan, which a yeast that dissolves dead skin cells.

25 A Mini Leg Peddle So You Can Work Out Even Stuck In The Office Vive Pedal Exerciser $60 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you keep it under your desk at the office, or you use it at home on the couch, this pedaler is a great way to exercise your legs while your sitting.. "This is a sturdy exerciser that stays in place. I am using it after having two knee replacements. It is a great supplement to my physical therapy sessions," wrote one reviewer.

27 A Purifying Spray That Can Kill Up To 99.99 Percent Of Harmful Bacteria PlaneAire Travel Mist $15 Amazon See on Amazon This travel mist is formulated with six certified-organic essential oils that can eliminate up to 99.99 percent of bacteria. Plus it's quick drying, so it won't leave any stains behind no matter where you spray it.

28 This Overnight Mask Made With Nourishing Rice COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon Although it's primarily marketed as an "overnight" mask it can also be used as wash-off mask and a daily moisturizer, too. It's formulated with rice and niacinamide to moisturize and brighten skin. "This lotion is not so heavy that you can only use it at night - I’ve been using it 24 hours a day as my main face cream. It’s done wonders for my very delicate skin," raved one reviewer.

30 A Pineapple Peeler That You'll Actually Enjoy Using SameTech Pineapple Peeler $9 Amazon See on Amazon Pineapples are delicious, but they are a pain to peel. Enter: This genius kitchen gadget that peels, cores, and slices pineapples with ease. It even preserves the thick outer skin so you can use it as a vessel for a fancy tropical drink.

32 A Way To Keep Your Car Clean The DRIVE Bin XL $17 Amazon See on Amazon This 3-gallon car trashcan is designed to attach to the back of a seat, and is a convenient way to collect trash and keep it from cluttering up your car's interior.

34 A Portable Work Light That You Can Mount To Surfaces Cat Pocket COB Light $11 Amazon See on Amazon The next time you need an emergency light or a portable light that can illuminate dark work spaces, attach this COB light to most surfaces and it beams a bright LED light where you need it. This light has a rear pocket clip and magnetic base and can run on its batteries for seven continuous hours.

35 These Convenient Slip-On Snow Boots That Fold & Fit In Your Pocket OuterStar Ice & Snow Grips Slip-On Footwear $11 Amazon See on Amazon Save tons of money and a trip to the shoe store for yet another pair of boots when you order these stretchy slip-on ice and snowshoes, which feature steel studs on the soles that provide traction on slippery surfaces. The shoes are made from a flexible material that can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius and actually fold up to fit in your pocket or purse. Slide these right over your regular shoes and boots and get on with life, even in the most treacherous conditions.

36 A Scratch-Off 'Magic' Notepad That Writes In Rainbow Ink Rainbow Scratch Off Mini Notes (150 Sheets) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Leaving notes for loved ones (or reminders for yourself) has never been so sweet: this pad includes 150 sheets of matte black scratch paper and two stylus pens that reveal rainbow-colored ink. One reviewer sums up their magic: "This is incredible! I'm an adult, and let me tell you how fun it is, at the end of the day, to take one of these mini notes and just draw or write anything that comes to mind. You don't even have to be an artist, and literally anything you make on these notes looks SPECTACULAR!"A Scratch-Off 'Magic' Notepad That Writes In Rainbow Ink

37 A Sturdy Carabiner That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Of Gear Heroclip Hybrid Gear Clip $20 Amazon See on Amazon This strong and sturdy carabiner gear clip keeps your belongings safe and off the ground when you're camping, hiking, or on other outdoor adventures. Designed from aircraft-grade aluminum, it can be attached to tree branches, strollers, and everything in between and can hold up to 50 pounds of gear, making it one of the most functional tactical tools you can own.

38 A Folding Squatting Stool For Healthier Bowel Movements Squat N Go $20 Amazon See on Amazon The benefits of squatting when using the toilet include easier and more complete elimination, but you don't have to call in a contractor and put in a whole new bathroom just to change up your toilet routine, This folding squatting stool is 7 inches in height and fits all standard toilets — then it folds away for discreet storage.