39 Brilliant Discoveries On Amazon That Are Kind Of Weird But Definitely Genius
Brilliant and weird are basically two sides of the same coin. Think about it: Ludwig van Beethoven was an incredible composer and pianist — he also reportedly dipped his head in cold water to stay awake. Nicola Tesla, another great mind, curled or 'squished' his toes 100 times a day to boost his brains cells. In fact, many renowned geniuses had odd habits or were perceived by others as 'strange.' But the truth is, bizarre and brilliant go hand-in-hand and these inventions on Amazon prove it.
Amazon is a mecca for online shopping. If you can buy it online, you can probably buy it on Amazon. And that means the site is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful inventions. Of course, since necessity is the mother of all invention, these products are innately practical. They solve problems — sometimes, even ones you didn't know you had!
Whether you're trying to relieve aches and pains in your feet or you just want a quicker way to make your favorite snack, some innovative thinker has designed a uniquely, perfect product to help. And like many of history's most renowned geniuses, these products think outside the box to get the job done.
If you're ready to switch things up, check out a few of these innovative picks.
1A Massage Stick That Looks Like Corn On The Cob
Made with spinning rollers, this massage stick is a great way to get a deep tissue massage without having to go to a professional masseuse. It works to improve blood circulation, while alleviating soreness in the legs, calves, arms, shoulders, and more.
2This Retractable Lint Roller That's Easy To Take On-The-Go
This lint roller's retractable design keeps the sticky paper sticky and it makes it perfect for storing in your bag. It's compact, comes with 30 sheets, and is available in attractive metallic colors.
3An Adorable Way To Make Breakfast Even Sweeter
This mini waffle maker makes up to seven funky and fun animal shapes. Apart from this twee feature, it's actually a quality waffle maker: it's nonstick, dishwasher safe, and compact, so it's not difficult to store.
4This Special Lotion That Helps Make Zits Disappear
"Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing," raved one reviewer. In truth, this drying lotion, is formulated with talc, and it can reduce the look of surface blemishes for clearer, smoother skin.
5A Baking Tray For Potato Chips
This baking tray lets you make homemade potato chips — or apple, carrot, or even sweet potato chips — in the microwave. All you need to do is slice your chosen fruit or veg, fill the tray, and pop it in a microwave for up to six minutes for a quick and crunchy snack.
6This Set Of Roll-On Essential Oils For Better Relaxation
Roll on essential oils are a great way to get the benefits of aromatherapy on the go. And with this pack of eight rollers you can try out several essential oils bends the aim to help reduce stress, calm anxiety, improve focus, clear sinuses, and so much more.
7A Unique Foot Roller That May Relieve Heel And Arch Pain
More than 2,500 reviewers on Amazon say this dual foot massager is worth a try. Made with Theaceae wood, this roller can work to soothe foot and heel discomfort, and alleviate symptoms related to plantar fasciitis. It's also extremely portable and weighs less than 2 pounds, so you can move it around with ease.
8These Hanger Clips That Makes It Simple To Organize Hats
These hat hooks attach to any standard hanger and make it easy to keep your hats in pristine condition while they're in storage. The hooks work with all button-top hats, and you should be able to fit about 10 hooks on one hanger.
9A Treatment That'll Strengthen And Protect Your Nails
Using oxygen technology, this treatment works to boost nail strength so they're less prone to breakage and splitting. One reviewer wrote: "This stuff is the greatest! A single coat on clean nails makes you look perfectly manicured. It's barely visible, but provides incredible camouflage-- it's like makeup for your nails!"
10This Dispenser That Can Work With Herbs, Olive Oil, And Vinegar
This genius dispenser makes it easy to measure and pour the precise amount of oil (or vinegar). To use this, you just need to press down on the button here, measure out your amount, and pour.
11A Better Way To Savor Your Wine
Love wine but hate the headaches and hangovers that so often accompanies it? The Wand can change all that because it removes histamines and sulfite preservatives - the two components that trigger most wine sensitivities. This can filter any type of wine, including rosé and sparkling wines, and it purifies in under three minutes but won't alter the taste of your vino.
12This Ultra-Comfy Pillow That's Good For Trips
"It is possibly the best purchase I have ever made for traveling," claimed one very happy reviewer. While it may look like a scarf, this ergonomically designed "pillow" has a support system that holds your head up while you sleep and provides better support for your neck and shoulders.
13A Method For Keeping Brooms In Place
Good for home or commercial use, this heavy-duty closet organizer is quick to install and can hold up to 35 pounds. It features a combination of auto-adjust slots (which are perfect for brooms and mops) and retractable hooks.
14This Charcoal Powder That'll Help Whiten Teeth
Scrub away surface stains to reveal a brighter, whiter smile with this charcoal toothpaste. Formulated to clean teeth and whiten over time, this can be great for getting rid of stains from coffee, soda, smoking, and other yellowing agents.
15A More Convenient Option For Making Popcorn
Not only is this microwavable popcorn bowl collapsable (and thus, easy to store), but it also features a convenient line in the bottom of the bowl so you can measure out the perfect amount of kernels every time. The container is also BPA-free and safe to use in a dishwasher.
16This Wireless Charging Device For Your Phone
This sleek-looking wireless phone charger is compatible with select Samsung Galaxy devices and iPhones. It features a natural wood finish, nonslip bottom, and an array of safeguards that protect the charger and your phone.
17A Hoodie That Doubles As A Really Warm Blanket
This weird but awesome hoodie doubles as a blanket. Made from ultra-soft fleece and lined with Sherpa, this one-size-fits-all pick is roomy and machine washable, so when you're sprawled out on the couch on a cold night, it's sure to keep you cozy.
18This Modern-Day Twist On A Classic Piggy Bank
Looking to upgrade your childhood piggy bank? Check out this "ATM." It recreates the banking experience by allowing them to "deposit" cash inside and then retrieve it by entering a four-digit electronic password.
19A Multi-Functional Tool For Cutting In The Kitchen
Slice, dice, and make short work of kitchen tasks with this two-in-one device. The Clever Cutter is a functional knife and cutting board, and is great for slicing, chopping, and dicing up veggies quickly. This dishwasher-safe tool is quick to clean and can make dinner prep so much simpler.
20This Reusable Notebook That's More Environmentally Friendly Than Paper
This cool notebook comes with 32 reusable pages that you can wipe clean with a damp cloth. Since it works with any Pilot Frixion pen, marker or highlighter, you'll never be short of ways to write. Best of all, you can send notes to the cloud, so you won't actually lose anything you've written down, even once you wipe it away.
21A Special Container For Keeping Tuna Fresh
Not only does this container let you store cans of tuna so they stay fresher longer, but its unique design also makes it easy to drain tuna cans while also keeping your hands clean.
22These Holders That Make Grocery Bags Less Painful To Carry
These heavy-duty aluminum bag holders are built to take the pressure off your hands and make it easier for you to carry heavy items. Designed to bear up to 110 pounds, these holders lock securely in place and are coated with comfy foam, thus eliminating hand discomfort and fatigue.
23A Deeply Soothing Mask Made Out Of Honey
This honey mask is made with nearly 40 percent real honey, which has been sourced from Korea. It also contains other skin-nourishing ingredients, including shea butter, vitamin E, and snail secretion. Another key ingredient that sets this mask apart is beta-glucan, which a yeast that dissolves dead skin cells.
24This Convenient Method For Steaming Meats And Veggies
Although it may look like your standard plastic storage container, it's actually designed to allow you to steam fish and vegetables in the microwave. It comes equipped with an adjustable steam control vent, so steam escapes while food is cooking, and has a 1-quart capacity.
25A Mini Leg Peddle So You Can Work Out Even Stuck In The Office
Whether you keep it under your desk at the office, or you use it at home on the couch, this pedaler is a great way to exercise your legs while your sitting.. "This is a sturdy exerciser that stays in place. I am using it after having two knee replacements. It is a great supplement to my physical therapy sessions," wrote one reviewer.
26This Ultra-Smooth Hair Remover That Makes The Process Painless
For those who choose to groom their facial hair, this device promises to be game-changer. The 18-karat gold plated hair remover aims to painlessly remove hair without irritating skin. It even features a light that helps you groom in dim settings.
27A Purifying Spray That Can Kill Up To 99.99 Percent Of Harmful Bacteria
This travel mist is formulated with six certified-organic essential oils that can eliminate up to 99.99 percent of bacteria. Plus it's quick drying, so it won't leave any stains behind no matter where you spray it.
28This Overnight Mask Made With Nourishing Rice
Although it's primarily marketed as an "overnight" mask it can also be used as wash-off mask and a daily moisturizer, too. It's formulated with rice and niacinamide to moisturize and brighten skin. "This lotion is not so heavy that you can only use it at night - I’ve been using it 24 hours a day as my main face cream. It’s done wonders for my very delicate skin," raved one reviewer.
29These Mosquito Repelling Bands That You'll Love For Outdoors
Forget smelly, chemical-laden sprays, because with these mosquito repellent bracelets, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito bites sans the headache-inducing odors. Available in five colorful bands, these can offer security against unwanted bug bites, providing up to 250 hours of constant protection. This pack also comes with 24 citronella patches, which you can wear on clothing, hats, purses, and more.
30A Pineapple Peeler That You'll Actually Enjoy Using
Pineapples are delicious, but they are a pain to peel. Enter: This genius kitchen gadget that peels, cores, and slices pineapples with ease. It even preserves the thick outer skin so you can use it as a vessel for a fancy tropical drink.
31This Wall Outlet So You Can Keep Everything Charged
Always running out of outlets at home? This outlet extension comes with two USB fast-charging ports, plus six adapter outlets and a three-sided power strip built in.
32A Way To Keep Your Car Clean
This 3-gallon car trashcan is designed to attach to the back of a seat, and is a convenient way to collect trash and keep it from cluttering up your car's interior.
33This Unique Massager For Your Back
It may look weird, but this body massager is racking up thousands of five-star reviews. Thanks to its unique shape and various knobs, this massager lets you leverage pressure to target pain points anywhere on your body.
34A Portable Work Light That You Can Mount To Surfaces
The next time you need an emergency light or a portable light that can illuminate dark work spaces, attach this COB light to most surfaces and it beams a bright LED light where you need it. This light has a rear pocket clip and magnetic base and can run on its batteries for seven continuous hours.
35These Convenient Slip-On Snow Boots That Fold & Fit In Your Pocket
Save tons of money and a trip to the shoe store for yet another pair of boots when you order these stretchy slip-on ice and snowshoes, which feature steel studs on the soles that provide traction on slippery surfaces. The shoes are made from a flexible material that can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius and actually fold up to fit in your pocket or purse. Slide these right over your regular shoes and boots and get on with life, even in the most treacherous conditions.
36A Scratch-Off 'Magic' Notepad That Writes In Rainbow Ink
Leaving notes for loved ones (or reminders for yourself) has never been so sweet: this pad includes 150 sheets of matte black scratch paper and two stylus pens that reveal rainbow-colored ink. One reviewer sums up their magic: "This is incredible! I'm an adult, and let me tell you how fun it is, at the end of the day, to take one of these mini notes and just draw or write anything that comes to mind. You don't even have to be an artist, and literally anything you make on these notes looks SPECTACULAR!"A Scratch-Off 'Magic' Notepad That Writes In Rainbow Ink
37A Sturdy Carabiner That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Of Gear
This strong and sturdy carabiner gear clip keeps your belongings safe and off the ground when you're camping, hiking, or on other outdoor adventures. Designed from aircraft-grade aluminum, it can be attached to tree branches, strollers, and everything in between and can hold up to 50 pounds of gear, making it one of the most functional tactical tools you can own.
38A Folding Squatting Stool For Healthier Bowel Movements
The benefits of squatting when using the toilet include easier and more complete elimination, but you don't have to call in a contractor and put in a whole new bathroom just to change up your toilet routine, This folding squatting stool is 7 inches in height and fits all standard toilets — then it folds away for discreet storage.
Stretching is crucial for anyone who works out a lot or is dealing with chronic foot pain and conditions such as plantar fasciitis. This foot stretcher rests comfortably on your foot and features several loops that make it easy to gently pull and stretch the muscles in your feet, calves, legs, thighs, hips, and lower back.
