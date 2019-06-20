39 Fashion Pieces With Thousands Of Reviews On Amazon That Are Selling Out

Like many people, you might assume that most worthwhile fashion items are found in stores. You would, of course, be wrong to make that assumption. Believe it or not, Amazon, commonly regarded for its brilliant products and weird but genius items, is actually home to some really great fashion finds. So great, in fact, that dozens of them have thousands of positive reviews — proving Amazon's popular fashion items are really worth checking out.

Since you likely don't have the time to suss out each and every well-reviewed shirt, skirt, bag, or accessory on the website, I've taken the guesswork out of the equation for you. Whether you're searching for simple gold hoop earrings, a theft-proof backpack, or basic wardrobe essentials that pair well with everything you already own, you're sure to click 'Add to Cart' on at least one item below. And if that item happens to have a little blue check mark next to it, that just means you'll get to wear it in as little as two hours and as many as two days. And, let's be honest, no brick and mortar store can offer you convenience like that all from the comfort of your own couch. So, what're you waiting for? Happy shopping, y'all!

1. This Button-Down Midi Dress That Instantly Makes You Look More Put-Together Angashion Women's Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets $22 | Amazon See on Amazon On days when I'm going full speed ahead, the last thing I want to do is stress over what to wear. It's on those days that this stylish, button-down midi dress is an absolute life-saver. Simply slip it on and boom — you're ready for whatever the day has in store. Plus, thanks to a semi-stretchy blend of cotton and polyester, you'll feel comfortable, too. It comes in 34 colors and prints, so you can choose between solids, dots, florals, and more. Pair it with your favorite sandals or sneakers for a casual yet chic fit. Available sizes: S-XXL

2. This One-Piece That Has Over 2,000 Four- and Five-Star Reviews Tempt Me One Piece High Neck Monokini $28 | Amazon see on amazon Summer, fall, winter, spring: It never hurts to have a quality one-piece swimsuit on hand. Whether you're going on vacation, moving to the coast, or simply love to be prepared for spontaneous adventures, you'll thank yourself for adding this best-selling monokini to your wardrobe. It features a cinched bra-line and padded push-up bra, and the soft, stretchy suit comes in 16 different colors — one of which is a head-turning tropical print. Available sizes: 0-20

3. A Dress That Looks Tailored But Is Totally Cozy Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Flowy Dress $28 | Amazon see on amazon If you're like me, you live in dresses. After all, they make getting ready easy and stylish. Case in point: This flowy above-the-knee bohemian dress that has shoppers swooning. It comes in 31 different colors and prints — including florals and solids. The A-line silhouette features a full row of buttons, and while the fabric is machine-washable, they recommend never bleaching to maintain the quality. One reviewer writes: "I get so many compliments on this dress. Several people asked where I bought it. One friend loved it so much that I bought her one in a different pattern, and she loves hers, too." Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. This Front-Tie Tee That's Comfortable And Stylish MIHOLL Loose Blouse Short Sleeve V Neck Button Down $19 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a shirt that can be worn with leggings, jeans, or shorts? It seems pretty impossible, but take a peek at this tie-front tee and you'll think again. The knit material (which comes in 20 different colors) can be dressed up or down, making it a fun fit with tulip hem skirts and your favorite yoga crops alike. It's made with lightweight, machine-washable fabric, but play it safe and hanging it to dry. Available sizes: S-XXL

5. A Maxi Dress That Works For The Beach And The Bar GRECERELLE Women's Loose Casual Split Maxi Dress $24 | Amazon see on amazon I love a loose dress that's both comfortable and versatile, so is it any wonder that, I, along with thousands of other shoppers, can't get enough of this split maxi dress? It comes in 31 different colors, all of which can be dressed up or down. If you want to rock more of a high-low hem, you can tie the front into a knot, as that's a trendy touch that you see everywhere right now. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. These Sunglasses That Look Expensive, But Aren't Joopin Semi Rimless Polarized Sunglasses $17 | amazon see on amazon Searching for a pair of sunglasses that look fresh out of a fancy department store without the exorbitant price? You'll be stoked to discover these retro polarized sunnies. The resin frames come in black and tortoiseshell options, some of which have eye-catching gold hardware. You can choose from a half dozen different lens colors, all of which will protect against harmful UV rays. The slim, lightweight design stays put without giving you a headache or sliding down your nose. When you're not wearing them, keep them in the complimentary case.

7. A Tie-Dye Dress That's Trendy AF MAKEMECHIC Casual Short Sleeve Tie Dye Maxi Dress $28 | amazon see on amazon Whether you've been obsessing over your Instagram feed or enjoying the real world, one thing's for sure: You've seen tie-dye popping up everywhere. The throwback design started out with T-shirts, and now you can cop this comfy tie-dye maxi dress for a bold #OOTD. The polyester and rayon blend is stretchy and lightweight, making this dress a no-brainer for warm weather. However, when paired with a denim or leather jacket, it can be great for cooler weather too. Available sizes: XS-XL

8. A Relaxed Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Days On-The-Go Nemidor Short Sleeve Plus Size Maxi Dress $28 | Amazon see on amazon No time to piece together the perfect outfit? No worries. Make it easy on yourself with this loose-fitting short sleeve maxi dress. The plus-size silhouette is soft and relaxed, so it's great for busy days when comfort is of the essence. It's sold in 27 different colors and patterns, so you're bound to find one (er, a few) that you'll want to add to your closet. Available sizes: 14-26

9. This Bell Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Top That's Great For Cool Summer Nights Asvivid Women's Striped Off Shoulder Bell Sleeve Shirt $20 | amazon see on amazon Showing a little shoulder is one of the trendiest style statements of 2019. If you want to get in on the look for yourself, add one of these bell sleeve off-the-shoulder tops to your wardrobe. The stretchy, tie-front silhouette hugs your shoulders for a warm-weather look that can't be beat. Pair it with distressed denim and flats for your next brunch or black skinny jeans and heels for a night out. It comes in 26 designs, so you have plenty of options. Available sizes: S-XXL

10. These Hoops That Pair Well With Everything Amazon Essentials Plated Stainless Steel Flattened Hoop Earrings $10 | amazon see on amazon Who knew that plain gold hoops could make such a style statement? These flattened hypoallergenic stainless steel earrings look as luxe as some of your favorite designer brands, all for a fraction of the price. If yellow gold isn't your thing, you can choose from sterling silver and rose gold plate, as well.

11. This Teddy Coat That's Having A Moment Right Now RETTYGARDEN Women's Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat $32 | amazon see on amazon Whether you're perpetually cold or preparing for fall and winter, this oversized teddy coat deserves a spot in your closet. The faux shearling design comes in seven colors, ranging from black and tan to fire engine red. The coat has a collar and zip front closure, so you can wear it open, halfway zipped, or fully closed. Available sizes: S-XXXL

12. This Cut-Out Flounce Bikini That's Bound To Make A Bold Statement Tempt Me Two Piece Off Shoulder Ruffled Flounce Bikini $28 | amazon see on amazon Tired of traditional triangle bikinis and plain one-piece swimsuits? This cut-out, ruffled two-piece is just what you're searching for to add a little spice to your warm-weather adventures. The top features an off-the-shoulder tiered ruffle design, while the high-cut bottoms also have hip cut-outs. In most cases, the top or bottom is solid, and the other piece is a print. It comes in 20 different variations, all of which are machine-washable. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Simple Pencil Dress That Can Be Worn To Work Or Out On The Weekends Longwu Short Sleeve Casual Pencil Dress with Belt $25 | amazon see on amazon This polyester-cotton blend is comfy and casual — but with the right shoes and accessories, it can easily transition to work wear, too. The classic pencil cut dress comes in 25 different colors, ensuring that there's a hue that suits your preferences. While it's a fan-favorite on Amazon, it's recommended that you go up a size for the perfect fit, as the silhouette tends to run small. Available sizes: 0-14

14. These Stretchy Jeggings That Look Like Classic Denim But Feel Like PJs Daily Ritual Women's Skinny Stretch Jegging $20 | Amazon see on amazon If only I could wear my favorite pajamas to work, huh? Well, with these skinny denim jeggings at least I can feel like you're lounging around your house. The cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric hug you and the high-rise fit pairs well with any blouse. The come in black, grey, and dark indigo, all of which are machine-washable. One reviewer (who hates to shop for jeans) writes: "I LOVED these and I will be purchasing them in every single color I find. They are not tight, I can move around, they look like jeans... I am in love with these babies!" Available sizes: XS-XL

15. These Leggings That Are An Absolute Dream Zerdocean Women's Plus Size Leggings $15 | amazon see on amazon Finding leggings that are comfortable, supportive, and stay in place can often feel impossible. However, ask any Amazon shopper — and they'll say these full-length, plus-size breathable leggings do just that. The stretchy modal fabric comes in eight colors that are great for the gym, running errands, lounging around the house, and more. To safeguard the stellar fit, just be sure to keep them out of the dryer to avoid any shrinkage. Available sizes: 1X-4X

16. These Shiny Studs That Pair Well With Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $10 | amazon see on amazon Diamonds might be your best friend, but the same isn't true for your wallet. If you want the look of glimmering gems in your ears without paying a fortune, get ready to jump for joy because these cubic zirconia studs look ever bit the luxe accessory. They're available in silver, gold, and rose gold, as well as round and princess cut settings.

17. These Sneakers That Will Make You Excited To Go For A Run Adidas Women's Cloudfoam QT Racer Running Shoe $41 | Amazon see on amazon I don't know about you, but I always feel more motivated to work out when I like the outfit that goes with it. Where that usually means fun prints and cool cutouts, it also calls for a pair of eye-catching kicks — especially if running is in the equation. That's where these colorful Adidas sneakers come in to play. The pastel pink fabric adds a playful touch to even the most intense workout. They come in a few dark colors, too. Available sizes: 5-11

18. A Stretchy Denim Jacket That Goes Well Over Tees And Dresses Alike Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $30 | Amazon see on amazon Point blank: A cute denim jacket goes well with just about anything. Rocker tees? Definitely. Crop tops? Totally. Dresses? You bet. The trick is to find one that's stylish but not stiff. This stretchy Wrangler jacket fits the bill. It's available in dark and light washes, both of which hit right at the hip. The fabric has the slightest give, so you never have to worry about feeling constricted. Available sizes: S-XL

19. These Cute T-Shirts That Come In A Two-Pack Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon Finding a T-shirt that fits like a glove without stretching out or making you sweat throughout the day can be pretty tricky. To help put an end to your search, I present you with these stretchy cotton V-neck tees. They come in 34 different color and pattern combos, so you can stock up on exactly what you need. One reviewer writes: "My daughter and I purchased 6 of these tops for our 5 week trip to India. We wore them constantly and washed them almost daily. After hand washing and wringing, we simply hung them on a hanger and they dried quickly and wrinkle-free. Even the ribbing around the neck kept it's shape! They also breathed well and were so comfortable to wear." Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. A Classic Watch That Looks Vintage Timex Women's Easy Reader Date Expansion Band Watch $38 | Amazon see on amazon Keep track of time with this old school analog watch. The Timex timepiece is available in gold, silver, and two-tone options, giving you the opportunity to match it to your wardrobe. The water-resistant design is easy to read and even features a little date window that helps you stay on top of what day it is (because sometimes the week drags, you know?).

21. This Ring That Looks Straight Out Of A Fancy Jewelry Store PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Bands (3 Pack) $35 | amazon see on amazon You know what they say: If you like it, put a ring on it. That includes yourself, or course — so check out this set of three dainty stacking rings for just $35. You can get the whole set or buy them individually — and all of them are hypoallergenic and won't turn your fingers green. Available sizes: 5-9

22. The Trapeze Midi Dress That's Comfy And Stylish Pastel by Vivienne Plus Size A-Line Trapeze Midi Dress $25 | amazon see on amazon Not in the mood for pants? Slip into this relaxed trapeze midi dress for a fit that's professional and casual all at the same time. The A-line silhouette comes in 32 colors and can be worn with flats, sandals, or heels for a completely different look each and every time. And because it's made with a blend of spandex and polyester, you never have to worry about it losing it's shape in the dryer. Available sizes: XL-3X

23. These Tees That Are Great For Layering — And Come In Petite Sizing Clementine Apparel Women's Petite Plus Deep V Neck Tee (3-Pack) $25 | amazon see on amazon Looking for new layering options? These comfy cotton tees work well on their own or layered under your favorite sweater or jacket. The V-neck silhouette is made with a blend of cotton and polyester, which gives the shirt a slight stretch that makes for form-fitting wear. It comes in a variety of neutrals and colors — all in petite sizes — so if you fall for the fit, you can purchase it time and time again in different hues. Reviewers suggest you size up in these. Available sizes: S-XXL

24. This Fit And Flare Dress That Looks Fresh Out Of The '50s OWIN Women's Vintage Cocktail Dress $27 | amazon see on amazon Ready to look like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in real life? This vintage-inspired fit and flare dress will help you do just that. The cotton and spandex fabric hugs every curve for a stunning silhouette on every body type. It's available in 30 different colors and prints, so you could very well look like a '50s daydream every day of the week. Available sizes: S-XXXL

25. A Tank Top Mini Dress That's A Shoo-In For Summer Unbranded Women's Sleeveless Loose Plain Dresses Casual Short Dress with Pockets $22 | amazon see on amazon Whenever a dress has pockets, it's that much more likely to become a best-seller — and that's one of the reasons why this sleeveless tunic dress is such a hit. The cinched waist and above-the-knee hem comes with deep pockets to hold all your necessities. What's more, the machine-washable style comes in 27 colors, some of which have long sleeves. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. This Maxi Dress That Has Thousands Of 4- and 5-Star Reviews POSESHE Women's Solid V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Plus Size Maxi Dress $27 | Amazon see on amazon Getting all dolled up doesn't need to be some huge hassle. With this chic plus-size maxi dress, you'll look totally chic in seconds. The snug wrap neckline is paired with cinched waist and flowy skirt for a great fit. It's made with jersey and spandex, so it's comfortable too. Available sizes: L-XXXXL

27. This Roll-Up Hat That's Made For Vacation Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat $16 | Amazon see on amazon Finding a sun hat that adequately protects against harmful UV rays and actually fits your head can be much trickier than you might think — take it from someone with a big head. Luckily, this best-selling roll-up sun hat comes with an adjustable inner strap, which allows it to conform to all head shapes and sizes. What's more, it comes in 30 colors and offers UPF50+ protection.

28. This T-Shirt Dress That's Perfect For Weekend Adventures Verdusa Women's V Neck Side Pockets Split Hem Beach Long Maxi Dress $20 | amazon see on amazon Whether you're lounging around at home, heading on a road trip, or rushing to make a flight, you'll be glad to have this cozy T-shirt maxi dress in your wardrobe. The loose-fitting rayon and spandex silhouette offers breathable comfort that's great for on-the-go. It features scooped side slits, so if you feel the need to tie your dress up out of the way, you can take that route too. Available sizes: XS-XL

29. The Preppy Peter Pan Collar Dress That's Cute As Hell Aphratti Women's Long Sleeve Casual Peter Pan Collar Fit and Flare Skater Dress $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you fancy all things preppy and cute, you'll want to get your hands on one of these Peter Pan collar skater dresses. Available in seven fun colors, the fit and flare silhouette is a simple staple that can be worn with everything from heels to sneakers. It's made with a cotton and spandex blend, so you don't have to take extra precautions when washing it after wear. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30. This Long T-Shirt That Goes Great With Leggings BELAROI Womens Basic Solid Loose Fit Short Sleeve Tunic T Shirt $18 | Amazon see on amazon It can be a challenge to find longer tees and tunics that will cover your bum. And, let's be real, actually finding solid options can be tough. That's why nearly 1,300 shoppers are so stoked over this loose-fitting long T-shirt. It features a crewneck and handkerchief hem that looks fantastic with leggings, skinny jeans, and the like. Most notably, it comes in 22 colors so you can easily stock up on your new favorite silhouette. Available sizes: S-3X

31. An Off-The-Shoulder Top That's Super In Style Right Now Just Quella Women's Off The Shoulder Top $18 | amazon see on amazon In case you missed it, off-the-shoulder tops are having a big moment here in 2019. Whether they're paired with shorts, skirts, or jeans, these breezy blouses work for any occasion. Take this tie-sleeve top for example. It comes in 15 solid colors, all of which are easy to pair with other closet staples. Available sizes: S-XXXL

32. These Tanks That Are Ideal For Workouts 90 Degree By Reflex - Power Flex Racerback Tank Top $17 | amazon see on amazon Get ready to work out out in comfort and style with these breathable racerback tank tops. The tight fit is ideal for everything from spin and barre to yoga and HIIT workouts. It comes in a variety of colors, including blue, black, purple, and pink; as well as the option to buy individually or in sets of two or three. Available sizes: XS-XL

33. A Backpack That's Especially Great For Travel Pincnel Women Backpack Anti-Theft Backpack $35 | amazon see on amazon If you travel a lot, you're well aware that one of the biggest fears is getting unknowingly pickpocketed. Luckily, with this anti-theft backpack, you won't have to worry. The top-selling backpack has earned thousands of positive reviews for its back-opening design that ensures your belongings stay safe and sound during wear. It comes in seven colors and features one main compartment that has two open pockets and one zippered pocket to keep your belongings organized en route. Available sizes: S and L

34. These Stretchy Plus Size Jeans That Never Feel Tight And Constrictive LEE Women's Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean $32 | Amazon see on amazon When you're plus size, you may experience that finding well-fitting jeans is more difficult than many people might think — so when a pair is discovered that fits just right in every area, it's no wonder it becomes a best-selling item. Enter: these relaxed-fit straight leg jeans. The semi-stretchy pants comes in 14 different colors, all of which are machine-washable. Available sizes: 16-30

35. These Skinny Leg Jeans That Fit Like A Glove Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans $22 | amazon see on amazon Over 3,000 shoppers agree: These skinny jeans are a must-have for all body shapes and leg lengths. The stretchy, machine-washable pants are available in short, medium, and long options — ensuring that you can find a pair that best suits your specific body type. Best of all, the much-loved fit comes in 15 different washes. Available sizes: 2-28

36. This Long Sleeve Swim Top That Protects Against Sun And Sand Rashes Sbart Women's UV Sun Protection Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit Top $20 | amazon see on amazon Whether you're prone to burning or like to be daring in the waves, this UV-protective rash guard swim top will come in handy. It's made with lightweight adjustable fabric that will give your body a break from direct sunlight. The half-zip design comes in nine fun colors, including black, lime green, and hot pink. Available sizes: XXS-XXXXL

37. This Oversized Wrap That Works For Both Work Days And Beach Days Hibluco Women's Sheer Chiffon Kimono $18 | amazon see on amazon If you love to layer, look no further than this oversized shawl. The long, loose-fitting silhouette is made with lightweight chiffon fabric that's sold in 27 different designs. Wear it with your favorite skinny jeans and heels for a work fit or over your go-to suit for a day at the beach. Available sizes: S-XXXXXL

38. These Soft AF Leggings That Have An Athleisure Twist LMB Women’s Extra Soft Leggings with High Yoga Waist $7 | Amazon see on amazon When you read a label that says one size fits all, you like second-guess the claim — at least I do. But over 2,000 shoppers agree: These striped high-waisted leggings are a true game-changer. They're made with polyester and spandex for a comfortable fit that fares well both at the gym and on the couch. You can choose from dozens of bold colors or keep it classic with black or white.