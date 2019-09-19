39 Highly-Rated Things On Amazon That Are Really Effin' Useful Around The House

If you're going to spend money and precious storage space on home products, you might as well make them count — and make sure they're doing their jobs. These 40 highly-rated things on Amazon that are really effin' useful around the house are worth every cent you'll pay for them. They make cleaning, organizing, washing, storing, and even just taking a midnight trip to the bathroom 100 times easier. And they do it without stretching your wallet and breaking the bank.

This list is only filled with the most useful products for every room in your home and every task you have to complete. For some, a color-changing toilet night light that guides your path in the middle of the night will call your name. For others, a smart WiFi plug that lets you set up lighting and appliance schedules and saves you money each month on your electric bill is just the tool you need.

There are organizers galore on this list — from hot hair tool organizers that sit on your vanity to shelf dividers for a neater closet. There are also a slew of amazing cooking gadgets — everything from a batter pitcher that produces mess-free pancakes to an egg peeler that works with just a few shakes of your hand.

If it can make your day-to-day life easier AND doesn't cost an arm and a leg, you'll find it on this list of super useful, practical products.

1. A 5-Tier Carousel Organizer For All Of Your Shoes And Accessories Smart Design 5-Tier Carousel Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Hang this five-tier carousel organizer on a closet rod, fit all of the shoes and accessories that would otherwise have no home in one of its 40 clear pockets, and you'll never have to part with any of your beloved fashion favorites. The convenient carousel, which you can literally spin 360-degrees to find what you need, comes on a strong steel hook that stays perfectly in place in your closet.

2. These Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls That Keep Clothes Free Of Lint Wool Dryer Ball by Smart Sheep (6 Pack) $16.95 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no doubt that dryer sheets come in handy when you want to prevent lint and clothing from sticking to each other in the dryer, but they can also contain some not-great chemicals. These wool dryer balls are the perfect natural solution. Made from New Zealand wool, they shorten drying time and keep clothing looking great, without compromising your health or the environment.

3. The Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Fits Over Sinks And Can Then Be Stored Away Kibee Rack Dish Drying Rack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Most people need a drying rack in their kitchens, but most people are probably not excited by the amount of precious counter space most racks take up. Here's an elegant solution: a stainless steel roll-up drying rack that fits over sinks and allows wet dishes, glasses, and utensils to drain right over the sink for less mess. The rack then folds up and can simply be stored away when it's not in use.

4. These Moisture-Absorbing Crystals That Keeps Clothes From Smelling Stale DampRid $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Moisture is not your clothing or linen's best friend. And these moisture-absorbing crystals — which come in a package that can be hung in your closet — are just what you need to prevent dampness, mold, and mildew from making their way into your wardrobe and filling it with musty odors. One package lasts about 60 days and absorbs about 1-quart of moisture from the air.

5. This Powerful Natural Laundry Detergent For Your Workout Gear Rockin' Green Active Wear Laundry Detergent $21 | Amazon See On Amazon There are days when your workout is tough, your gym clothes smell rough, and ordinary detergent isn't going to cut it. You can get strong odors out of clothing without relying on toxic chemicals. This natural laundry detergent is made from biodegradable ingredients — and without dyes, phosphates, and bleach it manages to clean and preserve moisture-wicking fabrics, compression gear, and other active wear.

6. The Sweetest Window Bird Feeder That Puts You Up Close With Nature Nature's Hangout Window Bird Feeder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Get up close and personal with one of nature's most charming creatures when you hang this bird feeder on your window. The feeder stays in place with strong suction cups and features a seed tray where you can place yummy seed snacks for your new friends. The feeder is simple to clean and was designed with drain holes so that rain water won't pool inside of it.

7. A Hard Water Stain Remover That Cleans Shower Doors, Toilets, Granite, And More Bio Clean: Hard Water Stain Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Hard water stains are notoriously difficult to remove. But this hard water stain remover gets rid of rust, stains, spots, limescale, and even mold and mildew — quickly and effectively. Best of all: the formula is so versatile. Use it on sink hardware that never seems to stay polished for longer than 60 seconds. Try it on toilets, windshields, tile, and even granite — because it can handle any surface you throw its way.

8. These Broom And Mop Grippers That Keep Dirty Cleaning Tools Off Spotless Floors Command Broom & Mop Grippers (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If the thought of placing a dirty broom or mop on top of your otherwise spotless floor sounds counterintuitive, hang them instead on these sturdy, durable broom and mop grippers. The grippers can hold up to 4 pounds each and easily adhere to walls using self-adhesive tape.

9. This Foot Massage Roller That Provides Acupressure Pain Relief TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Put pressure right where it counts — on acupressure points in your foot that instantly help relieve pain (even extraordinary discomfort associated with conditions like plantar fasciitis). This foot massage roller is designed to target trigger points and has nubs and grooves that stimulate your foot and boost circulation.

10. A Pumice Stone Cleaner With A Long Handle That Won't Scratch Porcelain Pumice Cleaning Stone With Handle $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove lime, calcium, and hard water stains from porcelain toilets, tile, steel, and stone with scratching surfaces with this fine grit pumice stone cleaner, which features a long plastic handle that makes it simple to hold and maneuver. The cleaner lasts longer than most and is gentle but effective — plus, it works fast.

11. The Natural Cleaning Spray That Removes Wax And Pesticides From Fruits And Veggies Veggie Wash Natural Fruit & Vegetable Wash $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Rinsing apples and spinach for a few seconds isn't doing a whole lot to rid fruits and veggies of wax, pesticides, and other chemicals. But that's where this fruit and vegetable cleaning spray steps up to get the job done using natural ingredients like organic citrus, corn, and coconut. A few sprays is all you need to ensure your produce is both safe and delicious.

12. A Powerful, Non-Toxic Spot Remover That Gets Rid Of Any Stain Grandma's Secret Spot Remover (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter what stain life throws at you — grease, blood, chocolate, ink, you name it — this spot remover will lift it right up and off of clothing, upholstery, and even rugs and carpet. There's no need to scrub, either — a few drops from the portable 2-ounce bottle are all that's needed. The eco-friendly formula is biodegradable and free of chlorine and phosphates.

13. This Cooktop Cleaner For Grease And Caked-On Food Debris Weiman Cook Top Cleaner Max $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine cleaning your stove and not leaving streaks behind — this cooktop cleaner removes grease, caked-on food, and even watermarks, and it works its magic using micro-bead technology that scrubs and polishes without scratching surfaces. This formula gives shine to glass, ceramic, and induction stove tops.

14. A Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer With Three Shelves Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's the point of an organizer that just takes up even more space in your home? This narrow, sliding organizer features three shelves and slides right in between appliances like washing machines and refrigerators so that it's there when you need it and hidden when you don't. The organizer is perfect for cleaning supplies and laundry detergents.

15. The Silky-Smooth Pillowcase That Is Gentler On Your Hair And Skin Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Most pillowcases are rough on your skin and hair — but this smooth, silk pillowcase, made from 100 percent mulberry silk, is a different species of pillowcase. Your skin and hair glide right over it — therefore removing the risk of things like hair breakage and frizz — and it's breathable with a hidden zipper. It comes in more than 25 colors.

16. An At-Home Facial Kit With A Steamer And Blackhead Extraction Tools Amconsure Facial Steamer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Every quality facial starts with a steamer and includes blackhead extractions for perfectly clear and smooth skin. Save a ton of money and do it yourself — the right way — with this facial steamer kit that comes with five blackhead remover extraction tools. The nano facial steamer preps pores for extractions, cleansers, serums, and moisturizers and penetrates deep down for the ultimate at-home spa treatment.

17. This Mountable Grocery Bag Dispenser That Can Hold Up To 30 Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What on Earth should you do with all of those grocery bags you accumulate? Simple solution: store and reuse them with the help of this wall mount grocery bag dispenser, which holds up to 30 bags (and keeps them out of the way). The piece can be easily mounted using adhesive tape or screws, which are both included.

18. The Genius Gadget That Zips Up Zippers Without Anyone's Help Zipuller $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Why rely on the kindness of others to help you get dressed and out the door when this zipper puller lets you independently zip up your own clothing in seconds? The unique tool works on zippers of all sizes and is also perfect for small children who are learning to dress themselves.

19. An Aerator For Delicious Glasses Of Wine Each Time You Pour Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour yourself a glass of wine — even after the bottle has been open for a day or two — and have it taste just as fresh as it did that first day with the help of this wine aerator. The aerator and pouring spout slides right over the tops of wine bottles and infuses wine with just enough oxygen (but never too much) to give it the best flavor possible.

20. A Smart WiFi Plug That For Setting Lights And Appliances To A Schedule Kasa Smart WiFi Plug $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Watch your electric bill dwindle down once you start using this smart WiFi plug, which comes with an app that lets you set your lighting and appliances on schedules (imagine waking up to a fully brewed pot of coffee). The plug responds to voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana — providing a hands-free way of turning on lights and gadgets.

21. These Cut-Resistant Gloves For Food Prep And DIY Projects NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you’re cutting and peeling food in the kitchen or getting serious in the garage with a woodworking project, these cut-resistant gloves protect your hands and wrists against cuts and injuries. These snug-fitting and tough gloves come in four sizes and are protective, but also lightweight enough to support your movements.

22. An Ice Ball Maker Mold That Creates Spheres For Cold Drinks That Last Longer Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Fill this flexible ice cube mold with water and freeze it to create large ice spheres that keep drinks colder for much longer than ordinary cubes. The ice tray, which is safe for your dishwasher, freezer, and fridge, can also be repurposed to make delicious ice pops for kids or fruit and herb-enhanced ice cubes that give beverages a flavorful kick.

23. The Time-Saving Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Shave a ton of time from your morning routine and get out the door with a delicious breakfast in hand when you rely on this breakfast sandwich maker. The gadget features separate compartments that cook your eggs, meats (or veggies), and bread to perfection. All of its parts are removable and dishwasher-safe to save even more time.

24. A Long-Lasting Clothes Steamer That Gets Wrinkles Out iSteam Clothes Steamer $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Put that ironing board away (or get rid of it altogether — hurray!) because this versatile and long-lasting clothes steamer easily takes the place of conventional ironing. The steamer heats up in 25 seconds and provides 10 minutes of continuous steaming time so that you won’t have to keep filling it with water. It has a detachable nozzle brush and it even comes in five different colors.

25. This Adjustable Tablet Stand So That You Never Have To Balance Devices On Your Lap Lamicall Tablet Stand $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re a fan of looking up recipes on your tablet — or playing games and watching movies on your tablet — balancing it on your lap or counter is not the best way to go. Position it instead on this adjustable tablet stand, which is compatible with a variety of devices that range from Mini Air and Kindle Fire to e-readers and the Nintendo Switch. You can adjust it to suit any height or angle and it comes in four colors.

26. The Toilet Night Light That Guides Your Path On Dark Nights RainBowl Toilet Night Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you begin turning on lights and bumping into walls, midnight bathroom breaks disrupt your sleep flow and can cause injuries. Install this toilet night light, which guides your path with nothing more than a subtle glow of light. The light features a motion sensor detector and a choice of eight colored LED lights that you can program to run in carousel mode.

27. An Elegant Bamboo Serving Tray For Cheese And Crackers Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Serve guests in eco-friendly and elegant style with this bamboo serving tray, which has side handles and grooves that are perfect for cheese, crackers, and fruit. The antibacterial tray is thick, sturdy, and easy to wash by hand (bonus points: bamboo doesn’t absorb odors like other materials).

28. This Double-Tiered Steamer For Fish, Meats, And Veggies Oster Double Tiered Food Steamer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get dinner on the table fast on even your busiest days by placing your fish or meat in one compartment of this food steamer and your veggies in the separate second compartment. The double-tiered steamer simultaneously cooks both items at once and has a 60-minute timer and an automatic shut-off function.

29. A Mess-Free Batter Dispenser For Whipping Up Pancakes And Cupcakes KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Pancakes and cupcakes are a delight — but can be a complete mess to make. Avoid spills and drips that always occur when you’re transferring batter from a bowl to pan or cups with this easy-to-pour batter dispenser. The dispenser has helpful measuring markers and a pulley handle that provides perfect portion control. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and can hold up to 4 cups of batter at one time.

30. These Shelf Dividers That Keep Closets Organized Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Separate sweaters from jeans from towels with these closet shelf dividers, which turn messy closets into organized havens in no time flat. The sturdy steel dividers slide over shelves and lock in place. They come in four colors: bronze, white, platinum, and chrome.

31. The 48-Blade Tenderizer For Delicious, Juicy Cuts Of Meat XSpecial Meat Tenderizer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the most important steps to take to ensure your meat is tender, juicy, and delicious is to tenderize it — and this 48-blade meat tenderizer is the perfect tool for the job. Its thin blades infuse meat with even more flavor without crushing it or changing its shape or texture.

32. This Space-Saving Strainer That Clips Onto Pots And Bowls Salbree Clip-On Strainer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Every cook needs a strainer, but you definitely don’t need a strainer that takes up half of your cabinet space. This clip-on strainer stays put on pots, pans, and bowls so that you can remove liquids from foods and keep ingredients in that pot or bowl to save time and mess. This strainer set also includes a garlic peeler and basting brush. It’s made from silicone, is dishwasher-safe, and comes in nine colors.

33. An Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Relieves Hip And Back Pain ComfiLife Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Poor spinal alignment when you sleep can create a number of problems that include hip and back pain. Relieve those pains and rest better by simply placing this knee pillow between your knees. The memory foam wedge pillow springs right back to life after pressure has been placed on it and it comes with a removable, washable zippered cover.

34. The Dual Ice Maker And Serving Bucket That Saves You An Extra Step Besmon Ice Bucket $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself the extra step involved in transferring ice cubes from a tray to a bucket with this multi-tasking ice maker and serving bucket. The silicone bucket and mold comes with a lid and features an outside chamber that freezes ice cubes and an interior chamber that stores them until they’re ready to be used.

35. These Silicone Covers For Bowls And Pans Perfect and Simple Silicone Bowl Lids (5-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon These interlocking silicone lids fit over a number of bowls, cups, glasses, pots, and pans and keep food fresher for longer. The flexible lids are resistant to extreme heat and cold and are dishwasher-safe. They come in five colors and a variety of sizes to fit different cookware and serving bowls or glasses.

36. An Egg Peeler That Requires Nothing More Than A Few Shakes The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Boil an egg, pop it into this egg peeler with a bit of water and shake gently. That’s all it takes to shake your egg out of its shell without having to spend time peeling it by hand (and making a major mess). This gadget comes in seven colors and it takes anywhere between four to 12 shakes to completely remove the shell.

37. This Mason Jar-Style Cold Brew Coffee Maker With A Flip Cap Lid County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Whip up 2 quarts of delicious cold brew coffee in this mason jar-style cold brew coffee maker. The kit includes a stainless steel filter, silicone seal, sturdy mason jar, and a flip cap lid. All of its components were designed to last pretty much forever (or close to it) and you can pop them all in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

38. These Stress-Relieving Candies Made With Powerful Botanicals Rescue Pastilles $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Homeopathic remedies take a turn for the delicious in these stress-relieving candies, which are made with five natural flower essences designed to calm you down and come packaged in a conveniently portable tin case. One reviewer wrote: “...for soothing that 'something feels a bit OFF here' feeling, without producing any BRAIN FOG or DROWSINESS. I keep a tin handy in my purse or bag.”