39 Incredible Beauty Products On Amazon Backed By Fiercely Loyal Amazon Reviewers

If the usual drugstore brands aren’t supporting your unique beauty needs, it might be time to try out some of the lesser-known products making waves in the beauty world. You may not have heard of these holy grail beauty products, but they're backed by fiercely loyal Amazon reviewers who tell it like it is. Sure, you may think of Amazon as the place to binge-watch episodes of Transparent or to finally pick up that book your friend keeps talking about, but Amazon isn’t just for entertainment — there's a whole universe of Amazon beauty products just waiting for you to discover them.

The difficult thing about purchasing beauty products is that nothing out there is a one-size-fits-all product, no matter how hard brands want you to believe that. That’s where the Amazon community comes in: These reviewers give detailed accounts of the products they love and the ones they regret buying.

But the sheer volume of beauty products on Amazon makes it all too easy to fall down a rabbit hole of mascaras, serums, and confusing (err, unique) cleansers. Instead of getting sucked into an hours-long Amazon search, I suggest starting your journey with these 40 incredible products that reviewers love.

1 A Drying Lotion That Treats Breakouts Fast Art Naturals Clear Skin Drying Lotion $10 Amazon See On Amazon With a fast-acting formula that rapidly absorbs into the skin and an ingredient list you can actually understand, this drying lotion is an excellent remedy for breakouts. It dries out pimples without irritating the skin around them and also helps them heal faster with camphor oil, a super antiseptic plant believed by many to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation. One reviewer gushes that this lotion “[w]orks miracles” and loads of folks report that they even begin to see improvement in their breakouts overnight.

2 A Cleansing Balm That Removes Makeup, Oil, & Sunscreen In One Go Banila Co Clean It Zero Sherbet Cleanser $18 Amazon See On Amazon This makeup removing cleanser is a lovely oil-based balm that’s tough on makeup and gentle on the face. Because it removes pore-clogging impurities and rinses completely clean, it's great for all skin types that aren't sensitive to mineral oil. This product doesn’t contain synthetic fragrance or alcohol, and the formula is really gentle. Reviewers on Amazon are loving the scent and the finding this cleanser has become their fave makeup remover and face wash.

3 Affordable Makeup Remover Pads For Waterproof Products Almay Longwear & Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Pads $4 Amazon See On Amazon The catch-22 of wearing heavily pigmented lipstick or eye makeup is that you basically make a commitment to wear it for the rest the week. But these gentle makeup remover pads can take off even the most stubborn makeup. The pads are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, which makes them less likely to cause irritation. One reviewer has dubbed these pads their "holy grail makeup remover wipes” because of their great texture and gentle formula.

4 A Teasing Brush For Creating Voluminous Updos Spornette Little Wonder Boar & Tourmaline Nylon Bristle Teasing Brush $12 Amazon See On Amazon Tucking the fragile hairs of our edges in an updo can be quick and easy thanks to this glorious teasing brush. The combination of short and long bristles allow it to really grab onto each stranding, teasing it up. Keep this compact brush in your purse for touch-ups to handle touchups throughout the day like a boss. Reviewers claim that this is "the best teasing brush" they've tried, and that it works amazing on fragile hair, whether it’s fine, thinning, or super texturized. This is a great tool for detangling the soft hairs on the hairline as well.

5 A Japanese Drugstore Exfoliator That's Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin Cure Natural Aqua Gel $29 Amazon See On Amazon For those seeking a gentler exfoliation routine, this water-based exfoliator is a great choice. It contains aloe extract to soothe the skin while natural ingredients get to work providing a light, chemical-based exfoliation. Plus, it doesn’t have any artificial fragrance, coloring, or preservatives that can be irritating to sensitive skin. For best results, apply it three or four times a week after cleansing.

6 A Rose Water Toner That Helps Balance Oily Skin Teddie Organics Rose Water Facial Toner $11 Amazon See On Amazon Rose water is amazing at balancing oil production, and this rose water toner is a beautiful way to treat oily skin without damaging the skin’s natural protective barrier. This toner is made from 100 percent rose water and nothing else, so your skin will be drinking only the purest water for only the best results.

7 A Tinted Eyebrow Gel For Fuller-Looking Brows Queen of Fill Tinted Eyebrow Makeup Gel $15 Amazon See On Amazon This tinted brow gel coats every hair to make brows look fuller. It comes with a tapered brush that’s easy to use for filling in sparse hairs, too. The gel will last all day once it dries, and there’s no need to worry about your eyebrows running or becoming blotchy in the middle of the day. It’s cruelty-free and has quickly become a fave eyebrow product for over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

9 A Vitamin C Serum That Brightens & Evens The Complexion Eve Hansen Vitamin C Serum $19 Amazon See On Amazon This Vitamin C serum is infused with hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, Vitamin E, and ferulic acid to brighten, hydrate, and even out the complexion. Applying an antioxidant serum, like this one, in the morning helps protect the skin from environmental damage throughout the day. To sweeten the deal, Eve Hanson offers a 360-day satisfaction guarantee, and will even accept open products during that time.

11 Oil Blotting Sheets That Mattify The Skin Without Messing Up Your Makeup Pleasing Care Natural Green Tea Oil Absorbing Tissues $12 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike its drug-store counterparts, these oil blotting sheets aren’t just flimsy, powdered sheets — each of the 100 tissues is infused with green tea, which is loaded with healing antioxidants. These sheets are great for touching-up makeup and blotting away excess oil throughout the day. They’re totally natural and made from absorbent linen fibers. As one loyal reviewer puts it, these tissues are “better than your average blotter.” This is a great product to keep in your bad for midday touchups.

12 A Plant-Based All Purpose Moisturizer That's 'Magic' For Skin Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream $30 Amazon See On Amazon Filled with seriously decadent plant-based ingredients, this all-purpose skin cream offers long-lasting moisture from head to toe. Its unique formula makes this cream worthy of all skin types. It contains olive oil, beeswax, royal jelly, honey, and bee pollen. If you haven’t heard the buzz about bee pollen, let me tell you that it is loaded with B, C, E, and D vitamins and over a dozen fatty acids that your skin craves. Reviewers with dry skin and irritation are obsessing over this hydrating cream.

13 A, Err, Berry Moisturizing Sleep Mask For Your Lips Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon If lip balm alone isn't cutting it, this lip sleeping mask sure will. It’s blended with hyaluronic acid to help draw moisture to the surface of the lips, while shea butter and candelilla wax seal it in. Reviewers have posted pictures on Amazon to prove that this lip mask lives up to the hype. Try it out and you'll be amazed how much softer your lips are in the morning.

14 The Micellar Water That Started It All (At Least In The States) Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $15 Amazon See On Amazon This micellar water removes stubborn makeup without irritating or drying out the skin. Saturate a soft cotton pad with this liquid and gently swipe it across the face until your skin is clean. Little oil molecules in the formula are responsible for its fantastic cleansing abilities — something France caught onto just a smidgin before we started importing this product in bulk. It's completely free of added fragrance, alcohol, oil, and parabens, and the hypoallergenic formula doesn't have to be rinsed off.

15 A Hydrating Eye Gel That Perks Up The Eye Area Baebody Eye Gel $24 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you’ve been up all night studying, partying, or crying over the latest episode of This Is Us, no one will ever know with this uplifting eye gel. It aims to help reduce puffiness and dark circles with a unique formula that works on all skin types. This gel contains hyaluronic acid to plump the skin, plant stem cells to impart strength, and antioxidants to soothe and protect the skin from damage. Reviewers are loving the smooth creamy texture.

16 A Multi-Purpose Cream That You Can Use To Moisturize Or Cleanse Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre $19 Amazon See On Amazon You may look at this product and wonder if it’s a cleanser or a moisturizer and much to reviewer’s delight, this cream is actually both. It's most popular use is as a moisturizer, but it also works as a cleansing cream that removes makeup, dirt, and oil buildup without altering the natural pH level or drying out the skin. Reviewers love its lightweight, non-greasy texture.

17 An Exfoliating BHA Liquid That Keeps Pores Clear Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant $0 Amazon See On Amazon This holy-grail product is formulated with two percent BHA (otherwise known as salicylic acid) that chemically exfoliates the skin, gently sloughing off dead skin cells and clearing pores over time. For best results, saturate a cotton pad with this liquid and apply to your skin once a day after cleansing.

18 An All-Natural Face Wash For That Balances The Skin's pH Era Organics Natural Face Wash $19 Amazon See On Amazon This face wash uses natural ingredients to balance the skin's pH, and important component of maintaining a healthy skin barrier. The gentle sulfate- and fragrance-free formula is great for all skin types, including sensitive. The star ingredient in this cleanser is Manuka honey, which is naturally anti-bacterial and soothing. Reviewers on Amazon are loving how soft and supple their skin feels after using this product.

20 Little Patches That Help Treat & Protect Pimples COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch $4 See On Amazon Let’s face it, not everyone can resist the temptation to pop a painful pimple, but afterwards you’re left with a mess that's likely to scar. Fortunately, these pimple patches fit over active pimples, both protecting you from popping them and absorbing pus to heal them faster. They come in a pack of 24, and they're safe to use on sensitive skin.

21 A Fast-Absorbing Moisturizer For Combination Skin Rugged & Dapper Face Moisturizer For Men $25 Amazon See On Amazon Though this is a men's moisturizer, it's a nourishing skin fuel for anyone. (Do cosmetics really need to be assigned a gender?) It’s formulated to protect the skin from environmental damage, sun damage, acne, and ingrown hairs. This fragrance-free moisturizer has a matte finish, so despite containing hydrating oils and butters, it’s going to leave your face soft without being greasy. Folks on Amazon are finding this moisturizer has far exceeded their expectations.

22 A Soothing Aloe Vera Gel For Itchy Skin Amara Organics Aloe Vera Gel $15 Amazon See On Amazon There are plenty of reasons to keep aloe on hand at all times, but it's all about the quality of your aloe. This aloe vera gel is a superior product because it’s cold-pressed and retains more of the plant’s benefits. This is a great remedy for itchy skin, sunburns, dry hair, and razor burns — and let’s face it, you never can predict when those things will come up.

23 A Refreshing Facial Mist For Midday Pick-Me-Up Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe Herbs and Rosewater-2pk $14 Amazon See On Amazon This facial spray is infused with aloe vera, rose water, and thyme to give you that middle of the day pick-me-up that’s like a cup of coffee for your skin. It gently awakens and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and revitalized. Repeat orderers on Amazon are stoked they’ve finally found a facial mist that offers hydration that lasts all day. Plus, it doubles as a great setting spray, too.

24 A Maximum Strength Benzoyl Peroxide Treatment For Acne Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment $22 Amazon See On Amazon This acne wash contains 10 percent benzoyl peroxide — the maximum dosage available over the counter. Benzoyl peroxide attacks acne-causing bacteria, which helps treat existing breakouts and discourage new ones from popping up. Amazon reviewers are calling this face wash a "life saver” that has a profound effect on their adult acne.

25 A Black Sugar Exfoliator That Hydrates Skin While Buffing It Smooth Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator $9 Amazon See On Amazon This rich and flavorful sugar mask makes weekly deep cleansing your face an instant delight. It’s made with Brazilian black sugar granules that slough away dead skin cells, leaving behind a glowing complexion. To use, massage the scrub into your skin for one minute to buff away dead skin cells, and then let it sit on your face for 10 to 20 minutes for a hydration boost. Some reviewers have dubbed this sugar mask, “Truly the best face mask I ever used”, and a mask that’s everything you’ve ever wanted.

26 Aptly-Named Skin Food For Dry, Rough Skin 28. A Fragrance-Free Witch Hazel Toner For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Weleda Skin Food $10 Amazon See On Amazon This is not your average skin cream, it’s filled with hearty but light oils that penetrate the skin with nourishment, leaving it hydrated and glowing. Made with sunflower oil, rosemary, pansies, beeswax, almond oil, and — one of my personal fave ingredients for healing damaged skin — calendula extract, this formula is great for folks with dry, rough skin that could use a little soothing moisture. Folks on Amazon are loving how thick the cream is and marveling at how quickly it absorbs into the skin.

28 A Fragrance-Free Witch Hazel Toner For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Thayers Alcohol-free Unscented Witch Hazel Toner $13 Amazon See On Amazon Here’s what separates this witch hazel toner from the witch hazel you may see on the shelves in a grocery or drugstore; it is completely alcohol-free so it won’t be as drying, and you’ll get the smooth antiseptic properties of pure witch hazel. This toner is actually very gentle because it also contains aloe to balance the drying effects and grapefruit which is amazing for oily, acne-prone skin. Folks on Amazon are raving about their clearer skin and vibrant complexions after sticking with this product.

29 A Clarifying Clay For DIY Beauty Lovers Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $9 Amazon See On Amazon This clarifying clay is made with 100 percent bentonite clay that helps draw out clogs, balance oil on the skin's surface, and calm breakouts. You can mix this clay with loads of ingredients to create a natural DIY mask — like coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, or yogurt. If you’re looking to start playing in clay beauty products, this is a great place to start.

30 A Cruelty-Free Eyeshadow Primer That Creates The Perfect Base For Bright Hues Thank Me Later Primer $17 Amazon See On Amazon This cruelty-free primer is a sturdy foundation for eyeshadow to retain its vibrancy all day long. It provides an even, streak-free application with a gentle formula that’s totally safe for your skin. The texture is silky and light, and reviewers are finding this primer lasts all day and into the night.

31 A Charcoal Body Scrub That Helps Keep Skin Clear Majestic Pure Activated Charcoal Body and Facial Scrub $15 Amazon See On Amazon Due to its highly absorbent nature, charcoal is believed to do a fantastic job removing clog-causing gunk from the skin. Aside from pore-clearing charcoal, this scrub is formulated with exfoliating dead sea salt that leaves skin smooth. It may be a bit rough for use on the face, but it makes a great clarifying treatment for your body.

32 Tea Tree Oil That Zaps Zits Naturally Healing Solutions Tea Tree Oil $7 Amazon See On Amazon Tea tree oil is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, making it a great spot treatment for acne flare-ups. This one, in particular, is high-grade, which is super important when treating skin issues — since it isn’t heavily processed it retains all its natural glory. This is a great product that has reviewers experiencing relief from a variety of skin conditions.

33 An Electronic Cleansing Brush For A Deeper Cleanse Clarisonic Mia 2 Speed Facial Sonic Cleansing Brush $170 Amazon See On Amazon This gentle cleansing brush removes makeup, dirt, oil, and sweat significantly better than your hands or washcloth could and it’s safe for most skin types. It features two cleansing speeds, and it works great with any face wash — especially the included one. Reviewers on Amazon stand by this brand for cleansing brushes because it’s transformed their skin care routine and their complexions.

34 A Volcanic Ash Foaming Cleanser That Targets Clogged Pores Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam $12 Amazon See On Amazon Volcanic ash has been used for centuries to soothe and treat skin issues. With this pore cleansing foam, you don’t need to travel to the heights of Mount St. Helen’s to get the exfoliating antibacterial properties of this natural ingredient. This foaming cleanser dives deep into pores, drawing out clogs that could lead to breakouts. Reviewers love the effect it's having on their breakouts.

35 An Extra-Large Lined Shower Cap That Protects Big Hair Betty Dain Fashionista Collection Mold Resistant Lined Shower Cap $7 Amazon See On Amazon Many folks are looking for their shower cap to be more than just waterproof, and this polka dot lined shower cap literally has everything you need and more. Unlike the usual suspects in drugstores, this cap is extra-large which makes it amazing for large braids, and a must-have for those days you need to freshen up in the shower without shrinking your afro. Of course it’s waterproof, but it’s also mold-resistant which is hands down the most important and most forgotten feature of shower caps.

36 A Duo That Simples The Korean Double Cleansing Method The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Duo $14 Amazon See On Amazon The cleansing duo from Korea brand, The Face Shop, is just the thing to introduce you to the double cleansing method. Start with the oil cleanser, which removes makeup, oil, and sunscreen, and follow up with the cleansing foam for the cleanest skin you've ever experienced from an at-home cleanse. Reviewers on Amazon are incredibly happy with this set and find it takes their makeup off and leaves the skin feeling "super fresh."

37 A Truly Natural Shaving Cream That Soothes Razor Burn Cremo Sandalwood Shave Cream $8 Amazon See On Amazon Searching for a shaving cream that’s paraben-free and soothes razor burn can be hard, but you need not look any further than this sandalwood shave cream. It has a soothing formula enriched with macadamia oil, aloe, and calendula, and folks on Amazon are loving how smooth it makes their skin feel after shaving. This is a great product with a scent that’s playfully woodsy.

38 A Heat-Activated Foaming Lotion For Hot Styles & Processed Hair Nairobi Wrapp-It Shine Foaming Lotion $9 Amazon See On Amazon This foaming lotion is incredible for afro-textured hair and anyone that frequently straightens their curls. It has a heat-activated formula with a conditioning thermal lubricant that helps protect the hair from damage during heat styling and hours of manipulation, like braiding. Reviewers with natural and relaxed hair are loving this product as a heat sealant and some believe that it makes chemical treatments last longer.