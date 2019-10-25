39 Legitimately Awesome Things From Amazon That We're Starting To See Everywhere

Whether you're scrolling through your Instagram feed or taking in your surroundings with your eyes wide open, you're probably noticing more than a few legitimately awesome things from Amazon starting to pop of everywhere. Of course, you may not have realized that said things are, in fact, from the mega online retailer — but they are.

More often than not, Amazon is seen as a shopping destination for weird-but-genius items, crowd-pleasing relaxing innovations, and the occasional accessory under $15. While some of these things can also be described as "awesome," the word is more reserved for items like mini humidifiers, unique wine glasses, USB salt lamps, and best-selling clay masks (all of which you can purchase with a few clicks).

Sure, you might not have ever known that you needed these products — but given their popularity on Instagram and in real life, it's high time to give them a whirl in your regular routine. Who knows, you might find out that these fan-favorite selections are popping up left and right for a reason. Considering the fact that many of them have hundreds of positive reviews, I wouldn't doubt it for a sec.

So, what're you waiting for? Meet your match (or select a few) by exploring the following products. The editors on Bustle's commerce team have been noticing them left and right — and they've hand-picked this list just for you.

1. This Electric Wine Opener That Works Within Seconds Chefman Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of cranking your vino open? Thanks to this electric bottle opener, you won't have to. With the simple push of a button, you'll be able to pop the cork in seconds. The device even comes with a foil-cutting mechanism that can be used beforehand. Also, the opener's stainless steel design features LED lighting to make the cork easier to see.

2. A Mini Humidifier That Works With Plastic Water Bottles CLBO Ultrasonic Mini Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Having enough moisture in the air is essential, and it helps to have a humidifier on hand. This mini humidifier works with just about any single-use plastic water bottle, and it can be adjusted to the perfect humidity (based on your preference). You can even add essential oils to your bottle for aromatherapy on-the-go. And when the water runs out, the machine will turn off by itself.

3. The Shower Head That Changes Colors Based On Temperature reamSpa All Chrome Water Temperature Controlled Color Changing 5-Setting LED Shower-Head $30 | Amazon Seen on Amazon Have you ever turned the shower on to heat the water up, only to hop in before it's warm? I have, too. Luckily, this color-changing shower head is here to help. The LED design is made to change colors based on the temperature of the water. That way, you'll know when it's time to safely (and comfortably) hop in. There are also five water settings to choose from, including ones that feel like rain.

4. This Cozy Seat Cushion That Heats Up And Cools Down Snailax Seat Cushion With 3 Levels Cooling and 2 Levels Heating $52 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're at your office desk or driving on your way to work, it helps to have a little added cushion on your seat. What's more, a heating-and-cooling seat cover can make all the difference in the world. This one features innovative ventilation that creates a breathable effect in summer and a toasty effect in winter. The remote-controlled, strap-on design lets you choose the perfect temperature for maximum comfort anytime, anywhere.

5. A USB Charging Deck That Juices All Of Your Devices At Once Hercules Tuff Charging Station Organizer for Multiple Devices $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me, you probably charge your gadgets all over the house only to then wonder where on earth they actually are. To save yourself from searching around, plug all of your devices into this USB charging station. It features six ports with an organized, divided design so you can prop and charge everything from one central location. It even includes six cords that you can use (depending on which devices you have).

6. The Charcoal Face Wash That's Geared Toward Acne Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser for Oily and Acne Prone Skin $6 | Amazon See on Amazon The same way charcoal helps absorb odors out of the air, it helps draw built-up dirt and acne-causing bacteria out of your pores. That's why this charcoal facial cleanser by Bioré is such a hit among Amazon shoppers. The dermatologist-approved, paraben-free cleanser can be used to banish blemishes on the spot. It can also help prevent new ones from forming and work to absorb oil in the process.

7. This Color-Changing Salt Lamp That's Not Always Peach Himalayan Glow 900AC Multicolor USB Salt Lamp $13 | Amazon See on Amazon While the zen, peachy-pink shine of a Himalayan salt lamp offers a peaceful allure to any room, the pale cast can become a bit too dull sometimes. To change things up, buy one of these USB-powered salt lamps that changes colors automatically. Once you turn it on, it'll continuously cycle through all six shades. One reviewer wrote that this lamp is "so much prettier than the plain ones."

8. These Screen Protectors Made With Tempered Glass Mkeke Screen Protector (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon To avoid the terror of dropping your phone face-down on its screen, outfit your device with one of these screen protectors. Each one is designed with tempered glass to protect the screen beneath it — so if you do drop your phone, the protector might crack (and not your pricy tech). These protectors are also resistant to scratches and fingerprints, and they can fit on the iPhone 11 and XR.

9. This Home Gel Nail Polish System For Salon-Quality Results SEXY MIX Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV LED Light $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of spending $35 (or more) at the nail salon every other week? Try giving yourself a salon-quality manicure from the comfort of your own home with this popular gel nail polish kit. It comes with a UV light, gel nail polish, and various tools so that you can prep, paint, and perfect your mani or pedi without shelling out the extra cash.

10. A 3-In-1 Breakfast Station That Cuts Down On Cooking Time NOSTALGIA BSET300AQ Retro 3-in-1 Family Size Breakfast Station $66 | Amazon See on Amazon Why dirty a bunch of pots and pans when you can cook an entire meal from one central location? This breakfast station lets you brew four cups of coffee, toast bread, and cook bacon, eggs, sausage, pancakes — you name it — on the skillet. And since it comes with a 30-minute timer, you don't have to keep an eagle-eye on the process.

11. This Car Humidifier That Fits In Your Cup Holder CACAGOO Car Diffuser Cool Mist Air Car Humidifier $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Your home and office aren't the only places that need a little extra humidity. In fact, it helps to have a car humidifier at hand so you can rehydrate your skin while driving around. This one fits perfectly into just about any cup holder, and it's designed to intermittently mist for up to 20 hours. There's even a built-in LED light that shines seven different colors. And for added safety, it'll sense when the water's low and turn off.

12. The Magnetic Cable Ties That Make Organization A Breeze Smart&Cool Silicone Strong Magnetic Cable Ties (20-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you searching for new ways to organize your cords and secure things onto your fridge? If so, allow me to introduce you to these fun, colorful magnetic cable ties. They're made with silicone and are designed to clip together with magnetized end pieces to secure your belongings (without being impossible to pull apart). The flexible design easily wraps around various objects, so you'll find tons of ways to use them.

13. A Color-Coded Key Finder For Whenever You Lose Them Esky Key Finder $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're forever losing your keys, it's time to secure them with one of these colorful tags. Each one is connected to a remote that'll help you find your lost goods. Use the tags for your keys, phone, wallet, or anything else that you regularly lose. When you click one of the buttons on the remote, the tag that you're searching for will beep until you find it. It works within a 30-meter range, too.

14. This Innovative Bucket That Spins Your Mop Dry O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Mopping is meant to leave your floors looking sparkly clean — however, if you don't have one of these microfiber spin mops, chances are high that they'll just look soaking wet. This mop is a fan-favorite for its ultra-soft bristles and easy-to-wring design. Simply stick it into the built-in wringer, step on the pedal to spin excess water out, and mop to your heart's desire.

15. The Body Brush With Tiny Massage Nodes C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Take your shower or bath to the next level with this acupressure body brush. It can be used wet or dry — and thanks to the built-in nodules, it will provide a deeper massage than a regular bristled brush. Pair it with your favorite body wash for in-shower use, or use it dry for extra stimulation and exfoliation. It even comes with a handle for easy gripping.

16. A Mini Projector That Turns Your Living Room Into A Theater TENKER Upgrade Lumens Q5 Mini Projector $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Movie buffs and TV lovers, get excited. This mini projector is made for indoor and outdoor use — so you can stream your favorite films and shows in your living room or your back patio. The small-but-mighty projector can reach onto walls that are up to 5 meters away with a screen size that can reach 176 inches. In other words, with this in your entertainment arsenal, everyone will want to have movie night at your place from now on.

17. A Cult-Favorite Clay Mask With Over 12,000 Five-Star Reviews Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This bentonite clay face mask is a fan-favorite for its oil- and dirt-absorbing formula that gently cleanses skin, leaving it feeling soft and looking clear. Slather it on (after mixing it with apple cider vinegar or water), leave it be for five to 10 minutes, and then ogle over the way it transforms your complexion. The popular formula currently has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, which is super impressive.

18. The Wine Glasses That Aerate On The Spot Chevalier Collection Stemless Aerating Wine Glasses (2-Pack) $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you want to make wine night a tad more fancy? With these aerating wine glasses, you can. The glasses are designed with inner aerating compartment to enhance the flavor of your favorite vino while you pour it into the cup. (They also look super cool in the process.) Despite their delicate appearance, they're dishwasher-safe — so just pop them in the wash after each use.

19. This Collapsible Laundry Basket That Saves Space SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Having a laundry basket is essential — but once your clothes are in the wash, the basket becomes the eyesore. This collapsible laundry basket changes that narrative, though. When it's not in use, you can fold it down until you need it again. The BPA-free design is sold in a bunch of colors, and it can hold loads of clothes (given its stretchy, expandable core).

20. The Odor-Absorbing Charcoal Bags For Rooms, Drawers, And More Marsheepy Natural Air Purifying Bamboo Charcoal Bags (12-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether your bathroom has a certain scent, your gym bag reeks, or your car could smell better, add these odor-absorbing charcoal bags to the equation. The bamboo bags use activated charcoal to withdraw unpleasant odors from the air. Best of all, they can last up to two years if you regularly recharge them under direct sunlight a minimum of once a month.

21. This Wireless Charger That Doubles As A Phone Stand Anker Wireless Charger $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you looking for a way to simultaneously prop up your phone for easy watching while charging it at the same time? Well, this wireless charger is here to help. The charger itself plugs in, but your phone doesn't need to. Simply place your device on top, and it'll charge through its case. You can use it vertically or horizontally, so pick your preferred viewing.

22. The LED Desk Lamp That Tells The Time And Charges Phones Wanjiaone Study LED Desk Lamp $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This multi-tasking desk lamp illuminates your space with a flexible neck and a bright light that can be dimmed. It also charges your devices, shows the time, stores pens and pencils, and acts as a colorful night light that changes colors. What's more, it even tells the temperature and displays the date — so you'll never have to wake up wondering how cold it is outside (or which day it actually is).

23. The Acupuncture Flip Flops With Built-In Jade Stones BYRIVER Therapeutic Acupuncture Massage Flip Flops $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These acupressure, reflexology flip flops are made with trigger-point bumps that stimulate different areas of your feet to improve internal health. The shoes themselves show which areas of your feet correlate with which organs. That way, you can learn how different parts of your soles play unique roles in your overall wellbeing. These particular flip flops even have real pieces of jade protruding from them.

24. A Teeny Acupressure Clip To Relieve Headaches Aculief Award-Winning Natural Headache and Tension Relief $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This popular acupressure tool clips onto your hand between your thumb and forefinger — and it's made to apply light pressure and relieve mental tension. The simple device is specifically aimed towed the "LI4 acupressure point," per the brand. And while it might seem too good to be true, doctors and over 1,000 Amazon shopper swear by it. Purchase it in three colors: black, teal, and green.

25. This Iced Coffee Maker That You Can Also Brew Tea With Mr. Coffee 2-Quart Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Maker $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Why go to the cafe every day when you can make your favorite iced coffee from the comfort of your own home? This Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker lets you brew two quarts at a time, and it can even work with tea bags and loose tea. The device comes with a seemingly detachable pitcher for easy pouring and cleaning. It can even shut off automatically when it's done brewing your pick-me-up.

26. The Lemon-Scented Blob That Removes Dust From Small Spaces Keyboard Cleaner Universal Cleaning Gel for PC Tablet Laptop Keyboards $8 | Amazon See on Amazon The teeny, tiny spaces between keyboard keys are prone to capturing dirt. To help keep your keyboard immaculate, use this squishy blob to clean the surface. The non-sticky product adheres to dust and removes it from your keyboard without leaving behind a grimy residue. Plus, it smells like lemons, which will help make the process that much more refreshing. You can even use it in your car or on remote controls.

27. The Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker That's Great For Outdoor Adventures Auto Tech Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Listening to your favorite music when water's involved can be tricky — but not anymore. With this waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you can stream tunes while you're in the shower, tub, pool, or even out on a river float. If you choose to use it in a stationary setting, you can stick it to the wall. But no matter where you use it, you can enjoy the mood-enhancing, color-changing design.

28. These Smart Plugs That Work With Google And Alexa TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever walked out of your house, gotten to the car, and backed out of your driveway only to wonder if you unplugged your curling iron? Same. To put an end to that worry, be sure your outlets are equipped with these smart plugs. When you connect your devices to the Google- and Alexa-enabled plugs, you'll be able to shut them off (or turn them on) straight from your phone. You can even use your voice to control how they work and create schedules as needed.

29. This Collapsible Water Bottle That Saves A Bunch Of Space Style4u Collapsible Foldable Water Bottle $17 | Amazon See on Amazon To make a more eco-friendly hydration choice when it comes to beverage containers, opt for one of these collapsible water bottles. It's sturdy, leakproof, and BPA-free. And since it's made with silicone, you can use it with hot and cold liquids. When your drink is all gone, you can fold the bottle down until you're ready to fill it back up.

30. A Car Seat Organizer With A Fold-Out Tray For Movies HEYLOVE Car Seat Protector+Backseat Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If road trips are your jam — or you have little ones in your car — this seat organizer will become your saving grace. It features a fold-out tray for snacks, two drink compartments, a loop for an umbrella, and a tissue box slot. It's also made with faux leather that can be easily maintained, and it's super easy to install. Plus, you can buy them in beige or black.

31. A Memory Foam Footrest Lined With Cooling Gel AnboCare Foot Rest Under Desk Cushion $14 | Amazon See on Amazon To help make your work situation a bit more cozy while you're sitting at your desk, check out this cooling foot rest. It's made with a layer of grooved "cool gel" technology to soothe your feet while you relax. It's even constructed with squishy memory foam for optimal coziness. And thanks to its dome-like shape, you can rest your arches or flip it over and rock it back and forth.

32. This Heated Shiatsu Massager Pillow You Can Use Anywhere Mo Cuishle Shiatsu Neck Back Massager Pillow with Heat $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Another way to enhance your comfort at the office (or on the way to your office) is with this shiatsu massager. The pillow has straps that secure it to whatever seat you're sitting in. However, you can also lay it on the floor to use it on the soles of your feet. You can even prop it under your neck and shoulders for relief in those areas. The pillow even comes with a heat setting in case you want a warmer sensation.

33. The Microfiber Towel That Dries Super Quick Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love to adventure, be sure to bring this quick-drying towel along for the ride. The microfiber design is made to fold down into a compact, easy-to-pack size — and it's made with innovative fabric that's both soft and absorbent (despite not being plush). There's even a zipper within the fabric where you can store your belongings. It's sold in nine colors and comes with a travel bag. Available sizes: XS - XXL

34. This 37-In-1 Tool That Fits Inside Your Wallet Smart RSQ 37-in-1 Credit Card Multitool $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If I told you that you can fit 37 tools into a slot in your wallet, you probably wouldn't believe me. Nevertheless, this 37-in-1 card tool does exactly that. Whether you need to measure, saw, unscrew, cut, or file something, this stainless steel tool can do that and more. It comes in black, silver, and an animated design, all of which are about the size of a credit card.

35. A Mini Cake Pop Maker To Up Your Dessert Game Babycakes Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you had an Easy-Bake Oven as a kid, you've probably dreamt about being able to make those itty-bitty desserts again. With this mini cake pop maker, you can. The non-stick design heats up to perfectly cook your cake pops — and it makes nine of them at a time. The brand even provided a chocolate cake pop recipe on its product page, so you can start with those and go from there.

36. The Makeup Pouch That Makes Traveling Easy YJQueen Travel Makeup Cosmetic Pouch $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This barrel-shaped makeup bag might not look like anything special, but its cylindrical design can hold a lot more than you think (while keeping everything organized). Inside the bag, you'll find compartments around the edges along with an open center for even more storage. Once you have everything organized, unfold the top and drawstring it together for easy packing. And since it's waterproof, don't worry if something accidentally spills.

37. This Rose Water Toner That's Made With 24-Karat Gold Leven Rose 24 Karat Gold Rose Water Toner $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This pH-balancing rose gold mist will make your skin look and feel better than ever, all without having to spend major cash to do so. It's made with soothing rose water and antibacterial 24-karat gold to help tone your skin and banish breakouts with each spritz. What's even better is that this product is totally free of chemicals, perfumes, and alcohol — so it's extra gentle to use.

38. A Cold Therapy Wrap For Aching Feet, Wrists, And Necks NatraCure Cold Therapy Wrap $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This cold therapy foot wrap secures around the arch of your foot to soothe your sole on contact. However, that's not the only place you can use it. The flexible design can be slung over (or wrapped around) any area of the body for a little cooling relief. Simply pop it the freezer in between uses, and you're good to go.