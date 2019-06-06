39 Products On Amazon That Are Cool As Hell

It wasn't that long ago when Amazon.com was shaking up the literary world by selling books online. Fast forward to today, and the site is a one-stop shop for literally everything from the latest tech to bulk boxes of tampons. But it's not the the convince of being able to buy groceries and gadgets in one place that makes shopping on Amazon so appealing — by the nature of stocking everything under the sun, the site is also a treasure trove of hidden gems that are cool as hell.

And when I say "cool" I don't just mean a trendy pair of sunglasses either (although they have them, too). I'm talking about weird but genius products that are actually useful — like a tool that makes hanging pictures easier or an herbal tea that boosts your brain function. And for those skeptics out there who might think that some of these items are too good to be true — don't worry. These bizarre but brilliant products often have a ton of positive reviews from verified buyers, so you can rest assured you're not being sold snake oil.

And now for your shopping pleasure, ahead are 40 of the coolest products on Amazon.

1. The Tool That Takes The Stress Out Of Hanging Pictures Hang-O-Matic Picture Hanging Tool $15 Amazon See On Amazon The Hang-O-Matic picture hanging tool measures, levels, and marks your wall all at the same time so that it's easy to hang your frames evenly. It even collapses down smaller so that it's easy to store in your toolbox.

2. A Minimalistic Lamp That'll Never Need A Bulb Replaced Heng Balance Lamp LED Lamp $34 Amazon See On Amazon The Heng Balance Lamp LED lamp doesn't just look cool. Since it's made with energy-efficient LED bulbs, the will never need any bulbs replaced, as the LEDs have a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours. The light this lamp produces is soft and warm so that it's not too bright on your eyes, and it's a great way to help set a romantic or relaxed mood in your home. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it's "bright and functional, yet also a focal point of my daughter's room!" It's hard to believe this lamp costs less than $35!

3. The Compact Fridge That Can Fit On Top Of Your Vanity Cooluli Mini Fridge $50 Amazon See On Amazon Measuring in at just under 8 by 11 inches, this mini fridge is the perfect size for keep it on your desk to store cans of soda while you're at work or putting on your vanity to keep your moisturizing creams and serums refreshingly cold. Unlike other mini fridges, this one operates at a near-silent level so that you'll hardly ever notice it's even there, and it even comes with a USB power cord in addition to regular AC/DC ones for added flexibility.

4. A Set Of Patches That Help Prevent Painful Blisters Engo Blister Prevention Patches $16 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got dress shoes that are tearing up your feet, or sneakers that seemingly refuse to soften up, the Engo blister prevention patches could be the solution you've been searching for. These patches apply directly to your shoes and can be trimmed to fit any size or shape and each order comes with four large, as well as two small. The patches are ultra-thin, yet designed to last for up to 300 miles.

5. These Flowers That Make Fancy Cups Of Tea Teabloom Flowering Tea $20 Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you reuse each flower up to three times in order to make up to 20 cups of tea, but each order of the Teabloom flowering tea comes with 12 flavors: heart bouquet, jasmine lover, golden oasis, floral passion, and more. The flowers are sealed in airtight foil in order to preserve their freshness, and as each ball steeps it slowly transforms into a beautiful flower arrangement that looks great on any table.

6. A Set Of Cup Holders That Attach To Your Shopping Cart Holders, Stands, And More Shopping Cart Cup Holder (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon This shopping-cart cup holder attaches to the edge of almost any shopping cart so that you can free up both of your hands to push the cart. It's made from a combination of aluminum and magnesium alloy which makes it incredibly durable and lightweight.

7. The Water Bottle With A Built-In Storage Compartment Contigo Kangaroo Water Bottle $10 Amazon See On Amazon Essentially doubling as a wallet, this water bottle features a built in compartment that can hold your ID, money, or a key. But its not just a novelty bottle — Contigo is known for quality bottles and this one is not different. The lid is both leakproof and spill-proof, the extra-large mouth makes it easy to add ice cubes, and hundreds of reviewers are singing it's praises on Amazon.

8. A Smart Light Switch That's Compatible With Amazon's Alexa TP-LINK Smart Light Switch $27 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it compatible with Amazon's Alexa, but the TP-LINK smart light switch also lets you control the lights in your home using only your voice, which is great for those days where you could get off the couch, but frankly, you just don't want to. The downloadable app makes installation a breeze since it eliminates the need to understand complicated switch configurations, and there's even a schedule function that lets you automatically turn your lights on and off when you aren't home.

9. The Handy Accessory That Makes It Easy To Reach Difficult Zippers Zipuller Zipper Helper $21 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is attach the Zipuller zipper helper to any stubborn zipper out-of-reach zipper, and the extra-long cable will allow you to zip yourself into practically any dress with ease. You can also use it to zip up your boots if you have trouble bending down, and it also works with zippers that don't have holes built into their handles. One Amazon reviewer even raved that she no longer needs to ask hotel staff to zip up her dresses for her while traveling!

10. A Pack Of Beverages Enhancers That Are Loaded With Electrolytes Nuun Enhanced Drink Tabs $25 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is each tube absolutely loaded with nourishing electrolytes but each pack of the Nuun enhanced drink tabs comes with four flavors: lemon lime, citrus fruit, orange, and tri-berry. It only takes about two minutes for these drink tabs to completely dissolve in your water bottle, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how they're a great sugar-free electrolyte-replenishing alternative to sports drinks.

11. The Clips That Prevent Your Shower From Splashing Outside The Tub EONMIR Shower Splash Clips (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever found puddles of water on your floor after taking a shower, then the EONMIR shower splash clips is your answer to keep the water inside the tub. These clips come with high-quality adhesive that allow them to stick to any flat, matte surface, including tile, wood, marble, ground glass, and more, plus there are zero tools required which means that it's incredibly easy to install them.

12. A Pack Of Pads That Prevent Your Washing Machine From Damaging Your Floors ENJ Products Washer Pads $25 Amazon See On Amazon Aggressive spin cycles can cause your washer and dryer to rock back and forth, slowly damaging your floors over time. That's why the ENJ Products washer pads are made from heavy-duty rubber that absorbs any vibrations to prevent skidding and friction on your floors, plus their universal design means that they'll work on machines of practically any size. Many Amazon reviewers raved that it helped make their washing machines quieter, and one even noted that his vibration noises were "reduced by 80 percent!"

13. The Microfiber Towel That Folds Down For Easy Transport Rainleaf Microfiber Sports Towel $21 Amazon See On Amazon This microfiber towel is the perfect travel towel. It's compact, dries quickly, has a snap loop so you can hang it anywhere, and despite being thin, it's super soft. It's a must-have for the gym, camping, and backpacking.

14. A Bathmat Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Xenjoi Natural Bamboo Bath Mat $30 Amazon See On Amazon It might seem counterintuitive, but this bamboo bathmat is actually way better than your standard rug. Not only is bamboo a sustainable material (points for being eco-friendly!) but it won't get mildewy like cloth rugs will.

15. The Laptop Stand That's Perfect For Working In Bed AboveTEK Laptop Table Stand $45 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who finds themselves consistently using their laptop in bed, on the sofa, or even on the floor, the AboveTEK laptop table stand lets you maintain a healthy posture while you type away at home. You can also use this laptop stand as a breakfast tray on the weekends or a standing desk at the office, and the legs extend so that you can customize how tall it is. Once you're done using it, the legs fold down flat so that you can easily take it with you, or simply put it into storage.

16. A Neck Massager That Has A Heating Function To Soothe Away Soreness Konjac Neck Massager $33 Amazon Save On Amazon Not only does the Konjac neck massager help soothe pain in your neck, but the heating function is also great for targeting sore muscles in your shoulders as well. The eight deep-kneading massage nodes are designed to simulate the feel of a real hands-on Shiatsu massage, and there are three custom massage modes to choose from depending on what feels best to you. The strap handles keep it securely placed on your back, and the cloth exterior feels soft on your skin.

17. The Precision Slicer Made With A Finger-Friendly Ceramic Blade Slice Precision Cutter $9 Amazon See On Amazon Knives can easily cut you, but the Slice precision cutter is made with a ceramic blade that's not only finger-friendly, but will also never rust or grow dull over time. The handle is made from durable ABS plastic that's been coated with a rubberized finish so that it's non-slip, plus it's perfect for slicing intricate designs for your pastries, pies, cakes, and more. And as an added bonus, one percent of sales are donated to Autism research at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital!

18. A Tablet Stand With A Flexible Gooseneck Arm Tyrone Tablet Stand $21 Amazon See On Amazon With a flexible gooseneck arm that allows you to easily adjust the viewing angle, the Tyrone tablet stand is perfect for reading books, or even simply for watching videos while you relax in bed. The secure tablet holder is designed to fit iPads and Nintendo Switches alike, and the base clamp is large enough that it can attach to countertops, headboards, and more. It's made from an aluminum-magnesium alloy that makes it incredibly durable, plus many Amazon reviewers noted how it's incredibly easy to use.

19. The Pad That Keeps Your Razors Sharper For Longer Blade Buddy Shaving Tool $9 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is drag your razors upwards across the Blade Buddy shaving tool once you've finished shaving, and the durable silicone pad will help preserve the sharpness of the blades, which helps save you money on both disposable as well as reusable razors alike. This pad is great for helping to prevent nicks, cuts, razor burns, and ingrown hairs that can develop from shaving with a dull blade, and it even works with old fashioned double-edged safety razors.

20. A Memory Foam Pillow That's Incredibly Breathable Weekender Memory Foam Pillow $30 Amazon See On Amazon Laying on memory foam can leave you feeling sweaty and suffocated, which is why the Weekender memory foam pillow has a ventilated design that helps to maximize air circulation while you sleep. This pillow is firmer than traditional down pillows which makes it great for people who need that little bit of extra support under their head, hips, or legs while they snooze, and the added temperature-regulating gel is a nice little added touch to ensure you don't overheat.

21. The Serum That Prevents Chlorine From Wreaking Havoc On Your Hair AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense $9 Amazon See On Amazon Winding up funky hair after swimming a few laps in the pool is no one's idea of a good time, so try using the AquaGuard pre-swim hair defense to protect your hair from chlorine-induced damage. All you have to do is get your hair slightly damp, then allow this hair defense to soak in for about five minutes. Not only does it prevent your hair from turning green, but it also helps protect your locks from becoming overly brittle and dry.

22. A Neck Pillow Filled With Plush Memory Foam HAOBAIMEI Neck Pillow $27 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike competing neck pillows that are either filled with air or down, the HAOBAIMEI neck pillow is stuffed with plush memory foam that keeps you feeling comfortable while you travel, yet still keeps your neck supported so that you can easily relax. You can also use this pillow at the office to hold your head up during that 3:00 slump, and the microfiber cover feels exceptionally soft on your skin. As an added bonus, each order also comes with a lightweight carrying pouch!

23. The Tea Blend That's Certified Kosher As Well As Organic The Republic Of Tea Brain Boost Tea Blend $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of matcha, Ginkgo biloba, and green tea leaves, The Republic of Tea brain boost tea blend is a great way to help calm your mind after a long, stressful day. This tea arrives in an air-tight tin that helps keep the leaves fresh, and each tin contains 36 unbleached tea bags. Each tea bag is certified gluten-free as well as organic and kosher, plus every brewed cup contains less than a quarter of the caffeine you'd find in a cup of coffee!

24. A Tool That Helps You Remove Stubborn Hairs Without Any Chemicals Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $17 Amazon See On Amazon If chemical-based hair removers have a tendency to irritate your skin, try using the Bellabe facial hair remover. This handy tool plucks any unwanted hairs directly from the root without damaging your skin so that the hair can take up to four weeks to grow back, and since you can use it over and over again you won't have to worry about purchasing new razors, serums, or any other hair-removal accessories.

25. The Foot Roller That Relieves Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $9 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is roll your feet overtop of it, or even pick it up and roll it across your thighs, arms, back, and more — either way, the TheraFlow foot massager roller is a great way to soothe away pain from plantar fasciitis, or even just sore, tired muscles. The nubs on the roller heads help relax your soft muscle tissues, and since it's dual-sided you can also use both of your feet on it at the same time!

26. A Band That Magnifies Your Phone's Camera Lens Easy-Macro Lens Band $15 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is slide the Easy-Macro lens band over your phone's camera lens, and the four-times magnification band will allow you to take close-up photos without any of the graininess that comes from zooming in too far. This band is compatible with all types of phones since the band automatically adjusts to the size of your phone, and you don't have to take your phone out of its case for it to work!

27. The Band That Helps Keep You Cool In The Sweltering Heat Chill Pal Cooling Band $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're on a long, hot hike, or you're trying to stay cool while you adventure through a theme park, the Chill Pal cooling band is a great way to beat the summertime heat. All you have to do is soak it in cold water, wring it out, then wear it around your neck like a scarf, your head as a headband, or even wrap it up into a face mask!

28. A Fast-Acting Gel That Helps Soothe Away Pain Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel (3 Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the menthol in the formula leave your skin with a refreshing cooling sensation, but the Biofreeze pain relief gel is also TSA-approved so that you can easily use it on long flights when your body starts to feel sore. This gel won't leave any greasy residues on your skin since it absorbs quickly, plus it's scientifically proved to be two times more effective on sore muscles than ice!

29. The Toilet Light With A Built-In Motion Sensor VINTAR LED Toilet Night Light $10 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of blinding yourself with a bright bathroom ceiling light the next time you get up in the middle of the night, let one of the VINTAR LED toilet night light's 16 different colors gently show you the way. Designed to fit any type of toilet, this light has a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when someone is in the room, and there's also five different brightness levels to choose from.

30. A Pair Of Grooming Gloves That Your Pets Will Actually Enjoy Meetest Pet Grooming Gloves $10 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas regular pet brushes can send your pets into hiding, the Meetest pet grooming gloves allow you to gently massage your pet while you remove excess hair, and you can even wear them during baths to scrub away dirt from their top and undercoat. One size is designed to fit all since the adjustable strap lets you tighten or loosen the fit, plus you can use them on all sorts of pets — including monkeys!

31. The Beer Bottle Opener That Launches The Caps Through The Air NYKKOLA Beer Bottle Opener $7 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will it take all the work out of popping the tops off your favorite bottled beverages, but the NYKKOLA beer bottle opener also doubles as a cap launcher that can send your caps flying up to 5 meters away! It's made from durable ABS plastic so you won't have to worry about it breaking, and the attached clip lets you easily attach it to lanyards or key rings.

32. A Phone And Tablet Stand That Lets You Adjust The Viewing Angle Fynix Universal Stand (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for cell phones of all shapes and sizes, but the Fynix universal stand can also accommodate larger devices like tablets, iPads, and the Nintendo Switch. There are five slots that allow you to adjust the viewing angle to whatever works best for you, and the base has rubber pads that prevent it from skidding across your tabletops, as well as prevent any accidental damage.

33. The Reusable Grocery Bag That Doubles As A Cute Tote BAGGU Reusable Grocery Bag $12 Amazon Save On Amazon Whereas most reusable grocery bags are objectively ugly, the BAGGU reusable grocery bag comes in dozens of cute colors and designs, including bags printed with illustrative seaweed, tulip, and cookie images, as well as simple yet clean plaids. Each bag is made with durable nylon that's resistant to tears and rips, plus they're even designed to fold down into themselves so that they take up hardly any space while in storage.

34. A Handheld Vacuum That Makes It Easy To Clean Your Car ThisWorx Car Vacuum $30 Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning out your car can be difficult if you're using a bulky vacuum, which is why the ThisWorx car vacuum is designed with an extra-long power cord so that you can easily reach every nook and cranny without having to strain against the cable. It's easy to tell when this vacuum is full since the built-in trash container is transparent, plus each order comes with three different nozzles for added versatility.

35. The Leggings That Have Convenient Pockets TSLA Yoga Pants $16 Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they have pockets so that you can easily carry your phone, keys, money, and more, but the TSLA yoga pants are also designed with a high waist that helps streamline your figure underneath your clothes. Unlike other competing yoga pants, these ones are thick yet breathable so that they don't become see-through when you're stretching, and the moisture-wicking material helps keep you dry while you exercise.

36. A Body Scrubber Made From Antibacterial Silicone INNERNEED Exfoliating Body Scrubber $9 Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100 percent BPA-free silicone, the INNERNEED exfoliating body scrubber is a great way to get rid of dry, stubborn flakes of skin while you shower. The silicone design is antibacterial as well as quick-drying so that you don't have to worry about germs latching onto the bristles, plus the built-in band on the back allows you to wear it like a glove as you wash your body.

37. The Food Chopper That's Perfect For Cramped Kitchens Zyliss Food Chopper $24 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does its compact size make it great for smaller kitchens and RVs, but the Zyliss food chopper also features arms on the top and bottom of the bowl that prevent food from becoming stuck. The handle on this chopper is ergonomically designed to feel comfortable in your hand as you pull, and the base has a layer of non-slip silicone that helps keep it firmly secured to your countertop while you're working.

38. A Power Strip With Pivoting Outlets And Convenient USB Ports ECHOGEAR On-Wall Power Strip $20 Amazon See On Amazon Not only do the four outlets rotate so that you can insert bulky plugs without blocking the other outlets, but the ECHOGEAR on-wall power strip also has two built-in USB ports that allow you to charge your devices without a power brick. This power strip also features surge protection that keeps your electronics safe from electrical spikes, and there's even an included screw that allows you to fasten it to the wall for added stability.