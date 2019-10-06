39 Strange Things That Look Painful But Amazon Reviewers Say Make You Feel So Good

I don't know about you, but I'll do anything to avoid pain. For instance, I'd rather live with a slightly sore shoulder than deal with an intense, deep-tissue massage. And even the sight of some of those foam rollers and face masks on Amazon make my stomach churn. But here's the truth: Some of the strangest things on Amazon may look painful, but they actually feel amazing.

If you can get past the initial product image and read the reviewers, you'll find that tons of Amazon customers had to do the same — and they're so glad they did. Take this wooden foot roller, for example. It looks like it hurts (a lot). And if I'm dealing with scar tissues or sore arches, the last thing I'd want to do is step onto a roller with wooden knobs sticking out of it. Still, reviewers rave about it, saying how using this device regularly has saved them from pain.

And I have to be honest: When I see something that looks weird and painful at the same time, I click right on through unless someone tells me that's it's a good item. For example, if I didn't hear about this simple strap that's meant to stretch out your whole body, I would have never known how great I feel after using it.

Now, it's time to introduce you to the good stuff. Here's a collection of some of the weirdest items that you can find on Amazon — but I promise that they'll make you feel so much better.