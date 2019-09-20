39 Things Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Swear Are Legitimately Amazing

If you're an avid online shopper, then you probably know about all of the great products under $35 on Amazon that are worth their weight in gold. But if I'm being honest, it's not always easy to find them. For one, there are hundreds and thousands of product listings on Amazon, and it's hard to sift through all of it and find the treasures that you're looking for. In most cases, it's best to read reviews from customers who've done the legwork for you.

That's right: I'm talking about all of the shoppers who are willing to try out unique bug-catching tools or invest in air-cleaning charcoal bags, and then leave helpful reviews about them. In my opinion, that deserves some respect. In other words, if you find a budget-friendly item on Amazon that has tons of glowing reviews, consider adding it to your cart. I mean, any product with multiple five-star ratings and written reviews is probably worth trying.

Still, it's not easy to find those hidden gems in the maze that is Amazon. Here's the good news, though: This time, I've done some of the legwork for you. This is a collection of various amazing items on Amazon that won't break the bank.

1. A Reversible Slip Cover That'll Protect Your Furniture Sofa Shield Slipcover $16.49 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to pet hair and pesky stains with this sofa slipcover. It'll protect your furniture while feeling silky-smooth, all thanks to its high thread count. It even has an adjustable strap that can attach to various couches and chairs of different sizes. Plus, this slipcover is reversible and features one color on each side. Therefore, you can change up your decor whenever you want to.

2. This Air Purifier That's Made With Activated Bamboo Charcoal California Home Good Air Purifying Charcoal Bag (4-Pack) $19.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo charcoal bag isn't your typical air purifier. For one, it doesn't require any batteries or plug-ins. It's also completely free of chemicals and fragrances, and it's made from natural materials. The bamboo pouch is filled with activated charcoal which works as a natural detoxifier. Hang it in your house, office, or car to clear out unwanted odors.

3. These Non-Slip Socks And Gloves That'll Support You During Yoga Yoga Paws Elite Gloves and Toeless Socks Set $37 | Amazon See On Amazon These yoga-inspired gloves and socks strap to your hands and feet (respectively) and feature rubber soles that'll keep you in place. Each one has a soft microfiber lining on the inside, along with just enough padding to support your wrists and ankles without altering your flow. Yoga enthusiasts swear that this set has totally changed their practice, with one reviewer calling it "the best yoga product ever." Some reviewers have even traded out their mats in favor for these no-slip grippers.

4. This Hanging Organizer With Over 2,500 Positive Reviews MISSLO Over The Door Shoe Organizer $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer does more than keep your shoes in order. In fact, reviewers have used it to organize everything from underwear to hair accessories. With 24 large pockets, the options are pretty much endless. Plus, the durable mesh compartments are see-through, so it's easy to find exactly what you need. You can choose from white or black, depending on your room decor.

5. These Scrubbing Brushes That'll Attach To Your Drill Drillbrush Bathroom Surfaces Cleaning Kit $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 2,000 reviewers agree that this cleaning kit is top-notch at banishing hard-to-reach stains. It comes with three nylon brush heads that you can attach to your portable drill. There's an original rounded brush (which can handle most surfaces), along with a wide-faced option that can be used for floors. There's also a slimmer brush that's perfect for smaller areas. Just attach the brush of your choice to your drill, turn it on, and start scrubbing.

6. A Mini Steamer That You Can Pack In Your Suitcase Hilife Garment Steamer $26.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You can keep your clothes wrinkle-free no matter where you go with this mini steamer. It's just a few inches taller than a smartphone and weighs less than two pounds, making it super easy to throw into your suitcase or carry-on. It steams for up to 15 continuous minutes before needing a refill, which is super impressive. The steamer also has an extra-long power cord, which means you can iron your clothes without being restricted to one area.

7. This Lightweight Drying Rack That Folds When You're Not Using It AmazonBasics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This drying rack holds tons of clothes without taking up your entire laundry room. It's made with steel that's lightweight and easy to carry, and it won't rust after you hang damp garments on top of it. It also features an accordion design that can be folded up when you're not using it. Some reviewers have even stored it in their broom closets or right next to their washing machines. Plus, it holds up to 32 pounds of clothes at a time, so you can hang tons of material without overlapping.

8. These Laundry Bags That'll Protect Your Clothes During The Wash Cycle BAGAIL Laundry Bags (Set of 5) $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These laundry bags are ultra durable and won't fall apart (even after tons of uses). They're made with soft mesh that'll protect your delicates as they tumble through the wash cycle. They're also breathable enough to allow suds and water through while your clothes are being washed. This set comes with one extra-large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags. It even includes a black mesh bag that'll protect your dark-colored clothing.

9. This Wall Organizer That'll Carry Your Cleaning Necessities Berry Ave Broom Holder $11.87 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning up your garage doesn't have to be a drag with this unique tool organizer. For one, it come with the anchors and screws you'll need to hang it up, along with an instructional video. Even the least handy of reviewers say that this was a breeze to install. The device itself features five non-slip holders for brooms to mops and everything in between. It also has six retractable hooks to hang various objects on. Plus, it can even hold up to 35 pounds worth of stuff — so go ahead and pack on the cleaning supplies.

10. A Foldable Kitchen Thermometer With Over 9,000 Positive Reviews ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Thermometer $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This kitchen thermometer reads your cakes, candies, and meats in a snap. It features a 4-inch stainless steel probe and an extremely accurate sensor that can record a temperature within five seconds or less. It also has an auto shut-off feature that causes the display to shut down after 10 minutes, so you won't waste the battery when you aren't using it. The probe also folds up nicely so you can store the thermometer wherever you'd like to.

11. This Stainless Steel Thermos That Keeps Food Hot For 7 Hours Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Food Jar $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 4,000 reviewers insist this is the best vacuum-sealed Thermos on the market. Its double-insulated stainless steel walls keep liquids hot for up to seven hours (and cold for up to nine). You can take your soup to work in the morning, and it'll still be piping hot by noon. Plus, this Thermos also comes with its own foldable spoon that's tucked into the lid, which means you'll never have to search for a spare utensil again.

12. These Drawer Dividers That Are Completely Adjustable JONYJ Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $23.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You won't have to deal with unorganized dressers anymore, thanks to these expandable drawer dividers. Each divider can be expanded or retracted manually to fit just about any drawer — and there are no tools necessary. Just snap them into place, and you're done. The texturized foam ends keep the dividers upright and in place without leaving scratches behind. They also come in a pack of four, so you can mix and match them in just about any drawer.

13. An Organic Face Mask Made With Soothing Green Tea And Cucumber LILY SADO Green Tea Mask $17.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-hydrating face mask is made from organic ingredients that nourish your skin. Its base is formulated with green tea matcha and cucumber, which are both powerful antioxidants. The mask is also infused with licorice root extract and parsley to help balance skin tones and heal blemishes. Reviewers rave about how soft and smooth their skin is after wearing this mask, with one reviewer writing, "It gives you a natural glow."

14. This Popular Serum That'll Make Your Lashes Look Luscious Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This eyelash growth serum has over 12,000 positive reviews, and it's for a good reason. It's made with botanical ingredients that are totally hypoallergenic and won't irritate your eyes. The peptides work by stimulating your hair follicles and encouraging growth that's long and thick. With daily use, some reviewers noticed major growth in their brows and lashes in just a couple of weeks. Other customers insist that it's a miracle-worker, and that it costs way less than other brands.

15. A Stainless Steel Foot Rasp That Works On Wet Or Dry Skin Colossal Foot Rasp $8.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This foot rasp instantly scrapes away dead skin, and you can even use it in the shower. That's right: It works just as well on wet skin as it does on dry skin, and its lightweight design makes it easy for you to maneuver (regardless of which way you use it). The rasp itself is made from surgical grade stainless steel, so you can be sure that it's safe to use.

16. This Ice Cream Koozie That'll Protect Your Hands From Cold Cartons Kanudle Ice Cream Cozy $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This genius ice cream koozie will keep your dessert frosty during late-night snack sessions. After slipping it over any standard-sized pint, the insulation will keep it cool and prevent any condensation from forming on the outside of the carton. Reviewers love how fun and functional these cozies are. One reviewer wrote, "I LOVE these! They fit a pint of ice cream perfectly. No more wrapping them with paper towels to protect my hands."

17. A Cutting Board That Comes With Color-Coded Mats Seville Classics Bamboo Cutting Board And Cutting Mats $24.22 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board comes with color-coded mats to keep you from cross-contaminating surfaces with different types of food. There are mats for meat, fish, poultry, dough, baked goods, fruits, and veggies. Each mat is BPA-free and sits perfectly on the cutting board without slipping. And with no-slip silicone feet on the underside of the cutting board, it isn't going anywhere.

18. This Bug Catcher That Gently Releases Indoor Pests My Critter Catcher $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You can safely remove insects and other pests with this gentle catch tool. It features soft bristles that sweep up spiders, moths, earthworms, and more without injuring them. The bristles gently hold the insect in place until you put them outside. And don't worry, you don't have to go anywhere near them — this tool features a 4-foot long handle so you can sweep up bugs from far, far, away.

19. These Silicone Gloves That'll Help You Gently Groom Your Pet DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These grooming gloves make it easier than ever to tackle your pet's incessant shedding. Each glove features over 200 silicone tips that cling to pet hair — and they gently loosen the fur as you give your good boy (or girl) pats. They work on cats, dogs, and even horses. Plus, any loose hair that ends up on the gloves is super easy to peel off and throw away when you're done.

20. A Simple (But Genius) Tool That Helps You Fasten Your Own Bracelet Bracelet Mate $5.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to fumble with your jewelry anymore when you snag one of these bracelet helpers. Here's how it works: You hold onto the wooden handle with the same hand that you want to wear your bracelet on. The sturdy clip holds one end of your bracelet while you fasten it with your other hand. There's no more struggling fasten it yourself, and no more waiting for someone to help you out.

21. These Gel Toe Separators That Help Relieve Foot Pain AnNido Toe Separators $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say that these gel toe separators are must-haves for anyone dealing with foot pain. Just slip them on to gently separate your toes and spread them out. They help to guard against bunions, nerve pain, and sore arches, all while helping your toes move back into proper alignment. On top of that, these separators are so subtle that you can wear them while you're relaxing.

22. These Portable Handles That Makes Carrying Groceries SO Easy Mighty Handle (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These sturdy handles make it easier than ever to carry multiple bags without breaking a sweat. They hook onto any plastic, paper, or canvas bags — and each handle can carry up to 50 pounds without cracking. They also help you to distribute your bags' weight evenly so you won't topple over, no matter how many bags you're carrying home.

23. A Stand For Your Lid And Spoon That'll Keep Your Counter Clean Yummy Sam Lid and Spoon Rest $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Save your countertops from messy sauces and soups with this ladle and lid rest. It's made of easy-to-clean stainless steel, and it's small enough to place anywhere on your counter without taking up too much space. The small plate is the perfect size to hold your spoon or ladle — and the pronged rest will keep your pot lid upright. Plus, the trays on the bottom can catch any mess, so you don't have to pull out the cleaning spray over and over again.

24. This Mini Humidifier That Can Work In A Glass Of Water FIGROL USB Portable Mini Humidifier $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, this mini portable humidifier is long and thin — but it doesn't compromise on power. For one, you can adjust the probe's length so it can easily fit into any water bottle or cup for humidifying on-the-go. It also features a cotton core that pulls up water before misting, along with a USB charger that's attached to the head. Reviewers have used this genius tool to moisten stuffy air in their cars, offices, and hotel rooms.

25. A Wiper Tool That'll Clean The Extra Batter Off Of Your Whisk Whisk Wiper PRO $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon It's simple to clean up after baking with this innovative whisk wiper. This durable device easily slides onto your KitchenAid whisk before you start mixing. When you're finished, you have two options: slide the wiper off the whisk to remove every last drop of batter, or remove the whisk attachment and stand it upright on your counter. The wiper will act as a tray to catch any dripping leftovers. Plus, the contoured edges of this tool are the perfect angles for scraping out extra batter from your bowl.

26. A Headrest Hook That'll Easily Organize Your Car i-SMART Car Headrest Hook (2-Pack) $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers rave about these headrest hooks, with one even asking, "Where has this little hook been all my life?" It's made from extremely durable plastic that can hold up to 22 pounds at a time, and it easily attaches to any standard headrest. You can hang backpacks, grocery bags, purses, and even a travel garbage bin on the back of your seat. Plus, these hooks swivel — so you don't have to stretch to reach your things.

27. This Unique Toilet Plunger That Uses Pressure To Blast Away Clogs Bert Toilet Plunger $22.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique toilet plunger works a little differently than traditional models. Instead of sucking out clogs, it actually uses intense air pressure to blast them away and force them down the drain. It comes with four plunger heads that are different shapes and sizes, so you can be sure to create a perfect seal before squeezing the button. Reviewers even mention that this little bathroom tool works twice as well as a standard plunger.

28. These Must-Have Scissors That Cut And Serve Your Pizza Dreamfarm Scizza Scissors $26.11 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't use these brilliant scissors on paper, but you won't want to. Why? Because they're specifically made for pizza. That's right: These extra-sharp scissors cut right into any pizza — no matter how gooey the cheese is — with a clean, even line. The bottom shear also features a short, flat surface that makes it easy to serve a slice straight from the scissors. Just cut, lift, and set your pizza portion onto a plate.

29. A Drink Holder That Folds Back Down When You Aren't Using It Camco Adjustable Drink Holder $4.23 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to hold your own drink with this adjustable cup holder. For one, its "claw" can be stretched to hold cups and bottles of various sizes. The holder itself is completely collapsible — so no matter where you install it, you can discreetly fold it down to save space. In all, you can place it anywhere you want with the help of a few screws. That way, you can always drink on-the-go.

30. This Easy-To-Use Foot Stretcher That'll Help Relieve Pain OPTP Stretch-EZ $32.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This stretcher for your feet and legs looks intimidating at first, but reviewers with chronic pain are loving it. The device works like a cradle, using supportive material under your foot and a strap that fastens around your ankle. The second, longer strap is all you; pull on it as much or as little as you want to stretch out your legs and feet. Reviewers also mention this product is great for anyone with limited flexibility, since there's no bending involved.

31. A Convenient Kitchen Tool That'll Open Your Hard-Boiled Eggs LANMU Egg Topper $8.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this shell-cutting tool quick to use, but it's also super easy to clean up when you're done. Here's how it works: Place the cutting end of this tool on top of your hard-boiled egg, twist it, and then release it. It'll cut a perfect circle and remove the top of the shell for you. Then, use the scoop to gently release the egg from the rest of its shell. This tool is made from high-quality stainless steel, so it can be wiped down and thrown in the dishwasher.

32. These Flower-Shaped Drain Protectors That'll Catch Your Hair Evriholder Shower Drain Protectors (2-Pack) $6.89 | Amazon See On Amazon This drain protector does the tough work of removing hair from your tub (without all the elbow grease). Just insert it into the drain, and that's literally it. This flower-shaped protector does the rest. Its beaded chain catches and clings to any hair that gets past the stainless steel flower, preventing any massive clogs. Replace it every few months to keep your drain crystal clear.

33. This Portable Vacuum That'll Sweep Up Your Crumbs iDili Mini Portable Handheld Sweeper $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with tough nylon bristles, this miniature handheld vacuum will help you clean up. To use it, just push the start button and sweep it across any surface, whether it's small or large. It'll suck up those random crumbs on your tabletops, couches, and floors in a snap. Plus, it's completely cordless and has an extra-long battery life, so you can take it with you anywhere. You can buy it in black or blue.

34. This Set Of Bandages That'll Easily Remove Your Corns Samsali Corn Remover Bandages (42-Count) $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These medicated bandages remove even the most stubborn corns in only a couple of days. Each one is water resistant and won't budge while it goes to work on your skin. Plus, the bandages are infused with salyctic acid and other natural ingredients found in traditional Chinese medicine. One reviewer wrote that this was the only treatment that removed a corn they'd been dealing with for over a year.

35. A Convenient Spray That'll Make Your Fabric Water-Resistant Scotchgard Outdoor Water Shield $11.90 | Amazon See On Amazon You can stop worrying about water leaks with this rain shield spray. It's ridiculously easy to use; all you have to do is spray down any camping equipment, patio furniture, or outdoor gear you want to keep dry — and that's it. This spray will create a durable water shield barrier that'll keep all of your things safe from wetness and moisture.

36. An Adorable Octopus Shower Caddy That Holds Your Bottles Formverkert Octopus Shower Caddy $32.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This shower caddy isn't the typical metal rack that you're used to using; it's much better than that. For one, it's an adorable octopus with nine silicone ropes to hang your bottles and brushes on. What's even better is that you can position the bottles so they hang upside down in the shower and prevent any waste whatsoever. To use them, you don't even have to remove them from the caddy. Plus, it's just ridiculously fun to look at.

37. A Silicone Foot Massager That You Can Use In Your Shower Love, Lori Shower Foot Massager $10.59 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's how this shower foot massager works: Stick it to the bottom of your shower or tub with its silicone cups, step on it, and enjoy a blissed-out experience for achey feet. It's that simple. This massager features hundreds of little nubs that work on your feet and get between your toes without ever having to bed over. Tons of reviewers love to add a couple of drops of soap to the mat and let it scrub their feet for them.

38. This Kitchen Knife That Doubles As An Orange Peeler Brix Wing Knife Orange Peeler $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this high-density knife cut open your citrus fruits, but it also peels them with ease. On one end, there's a traditional pointed knife to slice into the peel. On the other, there's a serrated tool that easily lifts the peel from your fruit without the mess. Reviewers agree that this little knife is a godsend — especially if you have arthritis or a manicure that you don't want to mess with.