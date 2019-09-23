Thriller is a genre so loosely defined it that it easily encompasses political intrigue, cyborg future assassins, mysterious Korean playboys, and even bored housewives. Though the general formula seems to be "action movie + sexy results/political elements," the one thing that all thrillers really have in common is a tension that should keep your heart rate up for the full duration of the film. And if you're looking for a movie to immediately get your blood pumping, look no further than these 39 thrillers with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, all of which you can stream right now.

The Tomatometer isn't the end-all, be-all of movie judgment, especially considering how it evaluates and compiles critical assessment. But like Roger & Ebert's thumbs, IMDB's stars, or the AV Club's letter-grading, it's a decent enough guide to general competency and craftsmanship. There's also personal and social taste to consider. The Thriller category saw a spike in action-packed political conspiracies in the late '70s (none of which seem to be available streaming, a true shame), while the late '80s to early '90s were the heyday of erotic thriller hits, such as No Way Out and Body Heat. Sketchy brotherhood betrayal also seems to be a timeless thriller trope, from early runs like The Third Man and The Manchurian Candidate to the more recent Blood Simple, Infernal Affairs, and Scorsese's remake of Infernal Affairs, The Departed. Modern takes on the genre such as Drive, Cam, and Good Time are intensely color-saturated, highly stylized looks at one poor sap trying to handle the situation they've been put in.

Who's to say what thrillers will become in the future, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the highly regarded films below.

1. 'The Terminator' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 100% Before he made good on his promise to be back, Arnold Schwarzenegger was an unstoppable killing machine hunting down poor Sarah Connor, not yet the sinewy rebel leader she'd become. At heart a love story between Sarah and the soldier sent to protect her, the film doesn't skimp on action. Available to stream on Amazon Prime and Hulu and with ads on YouTube, Roku, and Tubi.

2. 'Taxi To The Dark Side' jigsawproductions on YouTube Tomatometer: 100% This documentary offers more political dirty dealings than even the most entangled John Grisham adaptation. It's also a slight downer as none of its major players have experienced major consequences for their actions, but that doesn't make it any less compelling. Available on Hoopla.

3. 'M' BFI on YouTube Tomatometer: 100% With a child predator on the loose and police cracking down, the criminal underworld pools its resources to catch the perp themselves (and take the heat down a notch). Peter Lorre plays the hunted creep with a humanity that makes his crimes all the creepier. Available on Hoopla, The Criterion Channel, and Kanopy.

4. 'Chinatown' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 99% A dark neo-noir with Jack Nicholson as Jake Gittes, a gumshoe who unravels a conspiracy of corruption beyond what any one man can comprehend. Jake's frustrations echo the present day, where the Mr. Mulwrays of the world remain untouched and we feel about as powerless. Available on Hoopla, Tubi, and Kanopy.

5. 'Night Of The Hunter' criterioncollection on YouTube Tomatometer: 99% Robert Mitchum's murderous preacher and his knuckle tats are just one part of this parable of good and evil, as two siblings flee his determination to uncover hidden cash at any cost. Available on Fubo.

6. 'Let The Right One In' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube Tomatometer: 98% A quieter film than many on this list, this story of a bullied young boy and his vampiric new friend creates tension from the hush of fallen snow. Available on Hulu, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Shudder.

7. 'The Third Man' StudiocanalUK on YouTube Tomatometer: 99% Writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) slowly learns his childhood friend Harry (Orson Wells) wasn't the pal he thought as Martins tries to solve the mystery of his death. Available on the Criterion Channel and Flix Fling.

8. 'The Vanishing' (1988) annubis44 on YouTube Tomatometer: 98% A woman enters a highway rest stop. She never comes back. The memory of her and his ideas of what might have happened torment her boyfriend Rex so badly that he refuses to give up searching... while we see the making of a man who likely had a lot to do with the disappearance. Available on The Criterion Channel and Kanopy.

9. 'Body Heat' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 98% Sexy affairs, double-crosses, and murder plots simmer as a shady lawyer (William Hurt) plots with an unhappy wife (Kathleen Turner) to take the money and run. Available on HBO Go.

10. 'The Lady Vanishes' (1938) filmschoolsecrets on YouTube Tomatometer: 98% When her travel companion goes missing, a young woman makes inquiries, only to be told by everyone there was no woman. The film unfolds as a screwball comedy/murder mystery as she teams up with her fellow passenger to figure out what happened. Available on The Criterion Channel.

11. 'Maria Full Of Grace' Stefano Cappelletti on YouTube Tomatometer: 97% A pregnant young woman (Catalina Sandino Moreno) risks life as a drug mule to get money for herself and her family in this tense tale. Available on HBO Go.

12. 'The Fugitive' GIPHY on Giphy Tomatometer: 96% In this remake of the long-running TV show, Harrison Ford plays the husband wrongly accused of murdering his wife and seeking the one-armed man behind her death, while avoiding a seriously determined lawman (Tommy Lee Jones). Available on Fubo.

13. 'The Manchurian Candidate' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 96% Coming back from the Korean War, Captain Marcos (Frank Sinatra) is troubled by disturbing nightmares and a sense that something is wrong. Working with other members of his platoon, they start to unravel a sinister political plot. Available on Amazon Prime.

14. 'One False Move' GIPHY on Giphy Tomatometer: 96% Three criminals hole up in a small Arizona town, unaware the town's sheriff (Bill Paxton) is on to them. Available on Sony Crackle.

15. 'In The Heat Of The Night' HD Retro Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 96% Detective Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) deals with racism, secrecy, and lies while investigating a murder in a small Mississippi town. Available on Amazon Prime.

16. 'In The Line Of Fire' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 96% Clint Eastwood plays a Secret Service Agent who's haunted by the fact that he failed to save John F. Kennedy from assassination (seriously) and taunted by calls from someone planning to kill the current president (seriously). Available on Sony Crackle.

17. 'Midnight Run' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 96% A bounty hunter (Robert De Niro) tasked with finding and bringing back a mob accountant (Charles Grodin) is told it'll be an easy job, only to find the FBI and mafia on his tail, and the accountant more irritating and clever than expected. Available on Tubi with ads.

18. 'To Catch A Thief' MovieclipsPROMO on YouTube Tomatometer: 96% A retired cat burglar (Cary Grant) sets out to clear his name after a series of copycat crimes put the heat on him and sour his budding romance with one of the victims (Grace Kelley). Available on Amazon Prime.

19. 'A Hijacking' Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube Tomatometer: 96% Somali pirates take over a Norwegian ship and haggle with the ship's owners on the mainland for hostages. The tension comes not just from seeing what takes place onboard, but in hearing others put literal value on human life. Available on Kanopy and with ads on Youtube and Tubi.

20. 'Burning' Well Go USA Entertainment on YouTube Tomatometer: 94% A chance encounter leads a young man (Steven Yeun) to reconnect with a woman from his town who loops him into catsitting. She returns with a handsome playboy who reveals a disturbing hobby. Available on Netflix and Hoopla.

21. 'Blood Simple' StudiocanalUK on YouTube Tomatometer: 94% The Coen Brothers' first feature is a grimy, Texan noir about a detective who turns the tables on the jealous husband and cheating wife he's asked to investigate. Available on Max Go.

22. 'Infernal Affairs' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 94% An idealistic cop goes undercover with the Triad to root out corruption, but, at the same time, a new Triad member graduates from the police academy to become an internal mole. Available on Hoopla.

23. 'Icarus' Netflix on YouTube Tomatometer: 94% Initially a documentary about the effects of doping, director and human guinea pig Bryan Fogel accidentally uncovers a global scandal after getting advice from a Russian scientist. Available on Netflix.

24. 'Cam' Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Tomatometer: 94% Camgirl Alice (Madeline Brewer) is determined to do whatever it takes to get and keep her top ranking, but when an identical imposter takes over her account and seems more popular, Alice needs to figure out what's happening. Available on Netflix.

25. 'The Great Escape' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 94% An unbreakable team led by Steve McQueen repeatedly escape from a Nazi POW camp — a dangerous gambit not only for their freedom, but to divert Nazi attention from fighting on the front lines. Available on Amazon Prime, Roku, and Hoopla.

26. 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 93% Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is on the lam after he's accused of an act of terrorism in the fourth movie in the series. And once the "Ghost Protocol" is enacted, he's utterly on his own. Available on FXNow and Fubo.

27. 'The Lives Of Others' Sony Pictures Classics on YouTube Tomatometer: 93% Listening in to check the loyalty of a playwright, a Communist spy sympathizes and falls for the playwright's lover, an actress. When the spy's boss decides he likes the actress and wants the playwright out of the way, the spy's thrown into conflict. Available on Netflix.

28. 'Captain Phillips' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Tomatometer: 93% Tom Hanks is the Captain Phillips of the title, and after his ship is taken over by Somali Pirates, he navigates the waters of tense negotiations to make sure his crew gets home safe. To add to the excitement, this film's based on a true story. Available on FXNow and Fubo.

29. 'Ex Machina' A24 on YouTube Tomatometer: 92% An eccentric genius (Oscar Isaac) invites one of his company's coding lackeys (Domhnall Gleeson) to his remote mansion to examine his latest invention: an A.I. he claims is indistinguishable from human (Alicia Vikander). The employee agrees... and wants to help her escape. Available on Netflix, Hoopla, and Kanopy.

30. 'Sicario' Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube Tomatometer: 92% Emily Blunt plays an FBI agent recruited for a dangerous mission led by a shady Benicio del Toro. The plan is to use one cartel leader to flush out another as the team criss-crosses the Mexico-U.S. border. Available on FXNow and Fubo.

31. 'Children Of Men' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 92% In a near future where infertility threatens the future of humanity, a depressed paper-pusher (Clive Owen) must help a pregnant woman (Clare-Hope Ashitey) escape the web of political corruption and mania to get to safety. Available on Starz.

32. 'Good Time' KinoCheck International on YouTube Tomatometer: 92% A failed bank robber (Robert Pattinson) runs ragged across the city, desperate to get his brother safely out of prison. Available on Amazon Prime.

33. 'Drive' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 92% A Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling) gets roped into a high-stakes heist job. When it goes awry, he tries to protect his neighbor and her husband from the heist's higher-up orchestrators. Available on IMDB TV.

34. 'The Departed' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 92% For the plot, see: Infernal Affairs. Scorsese moved the location from Hong Kong to Boston, with Matt Damon as the Mafia mole working for Jack Nicholson's gangster, and Leonardo DiCaprio as an undercover cop in too deep. Available on Amazon Prime.

35. 'Hotel Rwanda' soundfan on YouTube Tomatometer: 91% When what would later be known as the Rwandan Genocide breaks out, with Hutu military slaughtering the ethnic Tutsi minority, Hutu hotel manager Paul (Don Cheadle) tries protecting his Tutsi wife. When the U.N. leaves him and the growing number of refugees high and dry, Paul must work on his own to save as many lives as he can. Available on Hoopla and with ads on Pluto TV.

36. 'No Way Out' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 91% Navy Lieutenant Tom (Kevin Costner) has a steamy fling with a woman (Sean Young) who ends up dead. Tom's put in charge of her murder investigation, uncovering that his superior (Gene Hackman) also had an affair with her and that he too is a suspect. Available on Amazon Prime.

37. 'Minority Report' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Tomatometer: 91% In the near future, a "pre-crime" unit, led by Tom Cruise's Chief John Anderton, catches criminals before they act. When the psychic "pre-cogs" predict that he commits a heinous political murder, John goes on the run to prove his innocence. Available on Fubo.

38. 'Green Room' A24 on YouTube Tomatometer: 91% After a gig, a punk band witnesses heinous violence, only to become the target of racist skinheads who want to eliminate all evidence of their crime. Available on Netflix, Hoopla, and Kanopy.