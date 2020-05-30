Whether you're dealing with stubborn stains or outdoor cleaning, a little water pressure can definitely go a long way. The best electric pressure washers do all the scrubbing for you, and honestly, they make quick work of a frustrating yearly task.

Unlike gas washers, electric washers are safe for both indoor and outdoor use, but you'll want to keep a few things in mind to get the most versatile washer. It's important to check the water pressure capabilities of an electric washer before you buy. Any high-powered electric washer you go with should max out around 2000 pressure units. If you have tougher jobs, you may want a washer that packs closer to 2500 pressure units, but for most cleaning, 2000 will suffice. That pressure rating will ensure it's strong enough to use on your driveway, but gentle enough to also clean the grout in your bathroom.

It's also really important to consider all the moving parts of a washer before you invest. Lugging around a bulky machine can be tough, particularly if you're using your washer outdoors on a hot day. Be on the lookout for premium electric pressure washers with rotating wheels, easy-connect spray heads, and maybe even a hose reel for the most seamless power washing experience.

Here's a round-up of some of the best electric pressure washers on the market to help you make the right choice.

1. Best Overall: Westinghouse ePX3000 Electric Pressure Washer Westinghouse ePX3000 Electric Pressure Washer $145 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to high-powered efficiency and ease of use, this electric power washer hits all the right marks. It features a pressure grade of just over 2000 units, so it can tackle just about any indoor or outdoor project with ease. It also comes with four nozzle tips so you can adjust the pressure based on the project at hand. This washer has a built-in soap dispenser tank and soap brush, making it super simple to clean your car. But the very best parts of this washer are in the details. Weighing only 19 pounds and featuring 360-degree wheels, you can take this handy machine with you anywhere. Plus, with a 35-foot power cord and nylon-braided hose, you always have more than enough reach without the knots and tangles. According to one reviewer: "Performed wonderfully. Blasted all of the moss and mold away without harming the stone. Always starts with one pull and runs flawlessly. Best pressure washer by far of the 3 I have owned. Thrilled with my purchase and the quality and value of this unit."

2. Runner-Up: Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer $229 $154 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great option to tackle all kinds of at-home projects is this versatile pressure washer. It features a 2030 pressure grade and comes with five "quick-connect" nozzle attachments to put you in control of the pressure output at all times. It also features an actual reel attachment, making it super easy to keep your hose from tangling up over time. While this unit has all the bells and whistles you need to tackle any cleaning task, it is a bit bulkier at 32 pounds. That said, if you plan to use this washer mostly in one spot, it's an excellence pick all around. According to one reviewer: "Best pressure washer on the market for the money. Best feature is the motor temporarily powers off when trigger gun is not in use. Therefore you don't get any annoying noise every time you need to take a break. And even when it's running there isn't much loud noise being emitted from the engine. A very efficient engine!"

3. Most Affordable: Homdox Electric Pressure Washer Homdox Electric Pressure Washer $116 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this affordable pressure washer easy to use, but it actually features a higher pressure grade than more expensive options out there. At 2500 pressure units, this little machine is more powerful than some of the other picks on this list. It also comes with four hose nozzles to control pressure, a spray gun, and a soap tank for detergent. The only downsides to this unit are that it's a bit awkward to move without multi-rotating wheels, and the pressure gauge on the machine only allows you to choose from high or low pressure. That said, it is fairly light, at just under 17 pounds. According to one reviewer: "This thing is great! Assembly took about 15 minutes and was so simple your average 8th grader would not be challenged putting it together. Soap container, long spray hose, nozzles and more power than you would ever expect from an electric washer."