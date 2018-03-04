With spring forward Mar. 11, and spring nine days later, it seems like everyone is going to be in a good mood this month because March is the month of new beginnings, and the zodiac is no exception. But, these four signs are going to have a better month than the rest of us. As Aries begins the zodiac's new annual cycle, Taurus, Leo, Libra, and Capricorn each have at least 11 power days (more than the other eight signs), according to the astrology website Moon Tracks. Power days indicate that the moon is forming a positive aspect in your sun sign, which means these are the best days to go after what you want. What's more, everyone can treat March like a second New Year, making it an ideal time to start over.

"The most dynamic seasonal shift in any given year is typically experienced during March, and this year is no exception," Belinda C. Dunn explained on Crystal Visions. "As winter gives way to spring, as darkness gives way to light, as brutal, forceful, frigid winds give way to soft, gentle breezes, earth creatures inhale deeply; sensing, feeling, longing, anticipating fairer days ahead.Coming in like a lion, and going out like a lamb, March is exhilarating, enlivening, and revitalizing." So, just because some other signs are more primed for success than you, it doesn't mean you're also not going to be able to navigate March like a boss.

Taurus is primed for a whirlwind month, and with the cosmos aligned, bulls should jump in with both feet. "A relationship or joint financial venture could heat up to sizzling with red-hot Mars in this merger-minded zone," the AstroTwins noted. "In fact, you could meet your next great love or business partner through mutual friends or at an event. The soul connection could be off the hook, so RSVP 'yes' instead of hiding in your cocoon." Additionally, Mar. 1-3 were all power days for the bull. Mar. 11, 12, 16, 17, 26, 26, 29, and 30 are also days when Taurus can rule, according to Moon Tracks.

For lucky Leo, the confusion brought to the surface during the January and February eclipses will finally start to make sense, giving the lion an opportunity to decide what they want and the motivation go after it. "You'll have until Mar. 20, while the Sun is in Pisces and your introspective eighth house, to put those puzzle pieces in place," the AstroTwins explained. "Since the eighth house rules financial and emotional bonds, your focus will be on a chosen few — or even just one key person — with whom you can merge resources, finances or talents for mutual gain. Narrow your focus, Leo, and devote your full attention to a fellow power player. When you combine your energies, there's no telling where this dynamic duo might take you." Moon Tracks noted that power days for Leo are Mar. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 23, 23, 24, and 31 (the second March full moon).

Balanced Libra is going to blow through March at breakneck speed with a bevy of opportunities popping up, culminating with a March 31 full moon in Libra. "On Mar. 31, the year's only Libra full moon hosts a cosmic coming-out party. A solo venture or passion project you've been toiling away at for the past six months could come together with a flourish," the AstroTwins noted. "La luna hands you the proverbial mic, so make sure you're ready to bask in the moonlight! Practice that elevator pitch and be prepared to self-promote when you have the floor. This assertive full moon can help you speak up where you've been holding back. Take a deep breath and bravely raise your voice!" Moon Tracks noted that Libra power days are Mar. 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 23, 23, 24, 27, and 28.

For Capricorns, ideas abound in March, and this carefree sign is hungry for new experiences. The best part? Capricorns are gifted with spring inspiration and motivation to make it all happen. "The month ends with a triumphant Libra full moon on Mar. 31, which beams into your tenth house of career, leadership and success. An ambitious undertaking launched over the past six months could reach a significant turning point—or a much-needed ending," the AstroTwins explained. "You might decide to take a leap of faith (spurred by this month's first full moon) and pursue a whole new career path. Or you might finally see how to turn your grand plans into actionable steps and achievable goals." According to Moon Tracks, Capricorn's power days are Mar. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 16, 17, 20, 21, 29, and 30.

For everyone else, March will still provide a much-needed reset to speed the recovery from the epic dumpster fire, also known as 2017. And, if you approach challenges with a positive mindset, you could end the month feeling all bright and shiny like a brand new baby. "On a personal level, spring equinox is optimal for inspiration and purification. If your new year’s resolutions have been dwindling, life gives another swing at the bat to state intentions and set goals. From the astrological point of view, this is the new year," Dunn explained.

"The symbol for Aries is the exuberant, rambunctious, impulsive, and forceful ram. There can be a tendency to begin many projects at once, spread oneself thin, and not necessarily carry all projects through to completion. [...] March is clearly a month of transition. As daylight increases, the great outdoors beckons us back to the garden. Whispering gently, nature’s beauty is the ever present reminder that beyond the 'madding crowd,' life is good, life is sacred, and all is well." So, if 2018 isn't going as well as you'd hoped it would, you get a do over during the astrological new year. Hit the reset button and emerge from your cocoon like the butterfly you are.