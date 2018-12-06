After confronting Tyson at a public appearance in San Francisco back in 2010, Amet wrote about her allegations on her personal blog in 2014 and on Twitter in 2016. Patheos' David McAfee wrote about Amet's accusations in 2017, and published an interview with her last month.

According to McAfee, Amet — who was then named Staci Hambric — alleged that Tyson assaulted her at his apartment one day in 1984, when they were both graduate students at the University of Texas at Austin. She told McAfee that Tyson had offered her water, and that she had "accepted a liquid in a cup made out of a coconut shell."

According to Vox, Amet alleged that Tyson had drugged her, and that when she briefly regained consciousness, she recalled Tyson performing oral sex on her. When Tyson noticed that Amet was awake, Vox reported, Amet alleged that he raped her, before she once again passed out. The next thing she remembered, Amet told McAfee, was seeing Tyson in the hallway the following day.

Tyson denied Amet's allegations in his Facebook post, titled "On Being Accused." In this post, he wrote that he had been in a brief relationship with a fellow graduate student, which "faded quickly." He wrote that he did not frequently see her following their relationship, and that when he did see her a few years later, he learned that she was pregnant and dropped out of graduate school. When he learned of her allegations "more than thirty years later," Tyson claimed that the incident "never actually happened" because Amet — who had changed her name in 1995 — could not remember details from that day.

"It is as though a false memory had been implanted, which, because it never actually happened, had to be remembered as an evening she doesn’t remember," Tyson wrote. "Nor does she remember waking up the next morning and going to the office."

Amet disputed this statement, according to BuzzFeed News, and attempted to hold Tyson accountable for damaging her dreams of becoming the first black woman astronaut.