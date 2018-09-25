4 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Likely To Be Overdramatic In Relationships

When it comes to relationships, it can sometimes be tricky to keep things into perspective. For example, arguments over where to go to dinner for date night are minuscule when looking at the bigger picture. However, it can be difficult for some people to remember this, and certain individuals may struggle with too much drama in a relationship, which may be due to their zodiac sign.

It's also important to note that just because you or your partner's zodiac sign is on the list, doesn't mean either of you aren't capable of leading healthy relationships that are stress- and drama-free, for the most part. Keep in mind, though, that a little stress is normal in every relationship — arguments are bound to come up, and that's OK.

When scrolling through, think of this list as a tool to help you or your partner address certain behaviors, and become more aware of your (or your partner's) actions. "Understanding your emotions can help you to avoid dramatic run ins with others and yourself, allowing you to have a chaos-free life," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

Here are the four zodiac signs that may be overdramatic in relationships, and how they can fix these tendencies, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are ruled by the moon, which in turn can make them emotional beings, Stardust says. "This transcends into relationships, as their feelings can go into overload due to their moodiness," Stardust says. If a Cancer is looking to change their dramatic ways, there is a solution. Stardust recommends that Cancers should acknowledge their feelings instead of bottling it up, so that they don't take their moods out on their partners or loved ones.

2 Leo (July 22 – August 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are known for being loud, and the same can ring true with their emotions. "Leo enjoys being on stage and part of that is being clear about how they feel," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "Leo's emotions can range from waxing poetically about the meaning of life (or the meaning of your relationship) to shouting their love from the rooftops." To avoid drama, Stardust suggests that a Leo should focus on "spending more time alone in reflection and not demanding so much energy from their partner."

3 Scorpio (October 23 – November 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios can be passionate, dramatic, and all around intense, to say the least. The more drama they radiate, the more passionately they care for their partner, astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "Scorpio has a strong need to control everything in its environment, including their close relationships," Furiate says. On the other hand, if a Scorpio is looking to put their drama behind them, Furiate recommends that they let go of their need and desire to be in control.