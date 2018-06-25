While the Jun. 27 strawberry full moon has a lovely name, its position in Capricorn could force you — kicking and screaming if necessary — into a cycle of adulting. The zodiac signs the June strawberry moon will affect the most may feel like they've been pushed out of the proverbial bird's nest and made to fly with unsteady wings. However, it's actually not a bad thing. After all, sometimes everyone needs a little help getting out of their own way.

"Ruled by cosmic disciplinarian Saturn, this moon teaches us to gain mastery over our emotions so we control them, they don’t control us. It helps us establish boundaries so we don’t take things too personally, or take on too much of other people’s baggage," Astrology.com explained. "Under this full moon, we can develop a better sense of when it’s safe and appropriate to express our feelings, and when we’re better off keeping a stiff upper lip."

Because the sun is in Cancer and the strawberry full moon is in Capricorn, which are both what's known as cardinal signs, Cancer, Capricorn, Aries, and Libra will feel the effects of the June 2018 full moon the most. According to the website Astro Style, these four cardinal sings are natural-born leaders and trendsetters, which means they can lead the way with this whole forced adulting thing.

It also means they'll have a more difficult time than other signs during the June 2018 full moon because Cancer, Capricorn, Aries, and Libra will be forced to confront some difficult emotions.

Capricorn, because the June 2018 strawberry full moon is in your sign, it's going to direct you to do some serious self examination, even if you'd rather not. "The feelings coming up at this full moon are too deep to brush aside," Astrology.com noted. "Instead of wondering why everyone else is so sensitive, ask yourself how you could be more like them." Capricorn, for better or worse, you're going to have to feel all of the feelings you've been avoiding. Have your box of tissues ready.

Sensitive Cancer, the June full moon in Capricorn opposite your sun sign is going to stir up some feelings that might require you to embrace self love instead of looking for validation from others, Astrology.com revealed. While it's important to be acknowledged for your efforts, use this time to learn how to rely on yourself. Don't take other people's failure to recognize you personally. It likely has nothing to do with you, and this is a chance to celebrate your own success instead of waiting for someone else to do it for you.

Balance-seeking Libra, you are forever putting everyone else's needs before your own, and this is a one-way street to burnout and resentment. The June 2018 strawberry full moon in Capricorn is going to allow you to take time for some much-needed self-care because you're no good to anyone else if you're running on empty.

Additionally, it's important to remember that your needs, dreams, and desires are just as important as as those of your friends and loved ones. Basically, during the June 2018 full moon, you do you.

Leader-of-the-pack Aries, the June 2018 full moon is going to allow everyone to see through you, which means that whatever you're feeling will be obvious to everyone around you. While you love to be out and about paving a path toward the future like the boss you are, take advantage of the strawberry full moon to access your inner introvert. Translation, stay home and work through your feelings, especially any nagging dark and twisty thoughts you'd rather keep to yourself. If you go out, you could feel exposed.

Overall, the June 2018 Strawberry full moon could leave all signs of the zodiac feeling a little morose, especially with Saturn currently retrograde, but this too shall pass. "You may have to deal with some challenging situations and negative attitudes, which will feel worse than they actually are," Astrology King explained on its website.

"These hindrances and restrictions will apply mainly to your home and family life. Some drama involving your home, parents, children, or your partner will be very trying on your emotions and can lead to feelings of rejection and depression."

Part of that dreaded adulting means facing and dealing with these feelings instead of stuffing them down, because that never works and will only come back to bite you later. As a grown up, it's time to face reality instead of burying your head in the sand. If you're rolling your eyes, I'm right there with you. But, it's really for the best, even if it doesn't feel that way now.

"Self-discipline and emotional maturity are called for, and feelings of guilt about past behaviors need to be overcome," Astrology King advised. "Exposing emotional vulnerabilities and opening up to loved ones will enable the nurturing and closer bonding required to overcome the problem." The bottom line? The best way to get through the June 2018 strawberry full moon is to take a deep breath and face the music. It won't be as bad as it seems.