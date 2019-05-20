40 Absurdly Popular Products That Are Causing A Fervor On Amazon

The Borg were a race of half-machine, half-beings on Star Trek who were notorious for their rampant success with greedily assimilating beings into their hive-mind collective. They all thought as one — the same ideas, the same impulses, the same goals. I'm thinking about the Borg today because when it comes to these absurdly popular products that are causing a fervor on Amazon, resistance is futile.

For example, plenty of people own up to being affected by insomnia every year — and I can't tell you how popular this weighted blanket has become because it can really help. Not only does it feel like a full-body hug, but they say it's so good at lulling you into a deep sleep that it actually increases the amount of melatonin your body produces. And then there's this zombie mask that's just a fraction of the price of the name-brand version: let me tell you, this stuff is a-may-zing, and buying some won't mean you to have to take out a second mortgage or eat falafel for the rest of the month.

I'm all for being an individual, standing out from the crowd, but there are times you should jump on the bandwagon, and in this list, I'm giving you some good reasons to get hopping.

1. This Zombie Mask Is Just Like The Brand Name But Less Expensive Sano Naturals Silk Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon At less than a third the price of the name-brand zombie facial — the one that rhymes with "manicure" — this mask is a can't-miss for the beauty guru. Straight from K-beauty brand Sano Naturals, its formulation includes more than 16 botanical ingredients and peptides to brighten your complexion and lift your skin. The hallmark "zombie" effect is real, so be prepared for it to freeze and crack on your face, but it washes right off leaving only an enhanced glow and super-soft skin behind.

2. A Rich, Luxuriant Mask Just For Your Hair Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hair Mask $50 Amazon See on Amazon A blend of nourishing raw coconut extract, rich fig essence, hydrating shea butter, and argan oil make this mask the replenishing solution you need for your parched, dry strands. Completely free of sulfates, phthalates, gluten, and parabens, it tames your frizzy tresses and leaves your hair stronger and healthier — and with a lustrous, glossy shine. Give your hair an exotic spa day in just 10 minutes with this best-of treatment.

3. These Produce Bags Are So Smart For The Environment Colony Co. Reusable Produce Bags (Set of 9) $28 Amazon See on Amazon Save the planet and your produce at the same time with these mesh bags that are not only reusable, but also biodegradable. Crafted from nylon- and dye-free natural cotton, they're incredibly sturdy to stand up to heavy fruits and veggies as well as machine-washing. The set incorporates three large, three medium, and three small bags for your convenience, each with their tare weight written boldly on the tag. Make sure you get in your five servings per day and feel good while you're doing it, too.

4. A Board To Help Improve Your Posture And Work Your Core Yes4All Wobble Board $20 Amazon See on Amazon Balance on this wooden board for as little as 20 minutes a day, and you can see real improvement in your posture and even your core strength — and who would think that what's basically a piece of plywood could do so much? Great for anyone recovering from an injury, physical therapy patients, the elderly, yogis, or anyone looking to up their fitness game, the board is augmented with sandy, slip-proof pads for your safety and perches atop a point that rotates through a full range of motion. It supports up to 300 pounds.

5. This Wonder Oil Is Just Like The Expensive Brand For So Much Less ACURE The Essentials Marula Oil $12 Amazon See on Amazon Here's a great bargain you won't want to pass up: This oil — nourishing for your hair, face, and body — comes in at less than a quarter of the price of the luxury brand, and if the more than 900 enthusiastic Amazon reviewers are any indication, it's just as good. This oil, pressed from the nut that's inside the fruit of the marula tree and native to South Africa, is nearly bio-identical to the oils inside the human body, making it ultra-hydrating and replenishing wherever you use it.

6. An Undated Planner Will Help You Schedule Your Way To Success Freedom Planner $27 Amazon See on Amazon Unstructured to allow customization — and a way to transform your own schedule on your time — this planner could be your ticket to unprecedented productivity. End procrastination, get organized, and stop fighting the clock with this system based on a combination of proven strategies: and the kind of aspirational tactics a life coach would apply if you hired one.

7. This Gadget Helps Those Moisturizers And Serums To Sink In Better GingerChi Jade Roller $23 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't hitched a ride on this bandwagon yet, get ready, because this jade roller is 100 percent authentic and comes with full instructions on its usage to promote a glowing complexion. Jade rolling promotes both lymphatic and sinus drainage, while also enhancing circulation to improve the response of your facial muscles and increase your skin's elasticity — and it can help soak in serums and moisturizers. Plus, it's just plain relaxing, especially when you store your roller in the fridge and enjoy a calming massage at the end of a long day.

8. This Is A Treat For Your Hair, Nails, And Skin From The Inside Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides $41 Amazon See on Amazon This powder is one of the most wonderful skin and hair treatments you could ever administer...from the inside. Collagen peptides are the proteins found in our soft tissues, and they can clear up your skin, encourage hair growth, and keep nails from breaking off. This version, derived from pasture-raised, grass-fed cows, will help augment your own production, and not only are they non-GMO and kosher, but they're completely flavorless, so they blend well in anything. Pescatarian? VP has a marine version too. Of course, always ask your doctor before starting new supplements.

9. This Weird-Looking Gadget Is The Best Solution For Making A Lot Of Eggs Fast DASH Deluxe Egg Cooker $23 Amazon See on Amazon If you love eggs, this appliance is the gadget for you: It makes 12 boiled eggs or seven poached or individual omelettes all at once — basically, the ultimate gadget for meal prep. A super shortcut for perfect eggs every time, it's also terrific for steaming a wide variety of foods, including dumplings, vegetables, tortillas, and lots more. If you're feeding a group and have only limited room on your stove, it's the perfect solution to getting everything done at once, and the one-button operation has automatic shut-off functionality, too.

10. This Cream Provides Unexpected Relief From Insomnia Melatonin Sleep Cream $13 Amazon See on Amazon Weren't expecting a sleep aid in a that also makes your skin silky smooth, were you? This cream is packed with melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate your circadian rhythms, as well as calming lavender and chamomile — all to ensure you get a good night's sleep. Designed for application at your pulse points, it also provides relief from aggravating restless legs and night cramping — and unlike other sleep aids, it won't leave you groggy in the morning, either.

11. These Towels Are A Green — And Green — Alternative To Paper Life Miracle NanoTowels (Set of 4) $25 Amazon See on Amazon Made from ultra-thin polymer fibers, these towels are incredibly absorbent and optimized to clean any surface with only water — no harsh chemicals needed. An excellent substitute for environmentally unfriendly paper towels and cleaners, they actually attract liquid, dust, dirt, and grime from any surface and leave it clean and streak-free. Save money, and save the Earth at the same time: it's an absolute win-win.

12. These Straws Keep Plastic Out Of Our Oceans Wantell Stainless Steel Straws (Set of 8) $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you're concerned about the environment, replacing traditional plastic straws with these stainless steel straws is one great way to show you care. At 10.5 inches, they're long enough to accommodate your tall insulated tumblers: Plus, these straws feature BPA-free silicone tips so you're not clamping your lips down on the straw itself when it's extremely cold or hot. The straws go right in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, and if you like, you can deep clean them with the special brush that's included with the set.

13. These Accessories Make Your Earbuds Much More Usable KeyBudz Air Podz $12 Amazon See on Amazon Wireless earbuds are incredibly convenient — except when it comes to wearing them for exercise, or anything that involves activity or jostling around. Enter these accessories: they give you a more secure fit so you don't have to worry about them coming out of your ears and you can wear them comfortably at all times. Engineered with soft elastomers, they mold to the shape of your outer ear and make your earbuds a great fit for any sport, and give you added confidence when you're wearing them around town.

14. A Belt That Holds All Your Stuff While You Work Out So You Don't Have To Stashbandz $23 Amazon See on Amazon Free up your hands while you're working out with this belt that stores your smartphone and all your stuff right around your waist. Available in a variety of sizes, it's a great gym partner, perfect to hold even the largest phone, plus your money, keys, and credit cards. Use it at the office or at home, too, to hold an insulin pump, or even an ice or heat pack for backaches or menstrual cramps.

15. A Sponge That Combines Two Of The Latest Beauty Must-Haves MY Konjac Charcoal Sponge $10 Amazon See on Amazon Combining a duo of hot beauty ingredients — activated bamboo charcoal and the Asian root konjac — this sponge gently exfoliates your skin to leave you with a radiant, glowing complexion. Charcoal is an all-natural oil absorber that's excellent at fighting bacteria and performing light dermabrasion to clean your pores and combat acne, while konjac root is an Asian ingredient widely favored for its smoothing, moisturizing benefits. Together, they're a potent skincare combo that make this sponge an unbeatable beauty asset.

16. This Updated Thermos Absolutely Won't Leak Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $27 Amazon See on Amazon Coffee lovers, this insulated mug is for you. Sleek and stylish, it's both attractive and functional, with a two-step lid release and an updated lock on the stopper that means it absolutely won't leak. Weighing in at just over 6 ounces, it's super lightweight and features a no-splash dispensing mechanism, so it's perfect for travel — the BPA-free design keeps liquids hot or cold for hours. The 16-ounce model comes in a dozen delightful colors, too.

17. An Australian Mask Made With IG-Worthy Pink Clay Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Pink Clay Mask $49 Amazon See on Amazon A bestseller from Australian brand Sand & Sky, the virtues of this mask have reviewers talking — and your newsfeed buzzing. Its leading ingredient, pink clay from the Outback, has remarkable detoxifying and purifying properties that tighten your pores and leave you with an invigorated, radiant complexion. Bonus: The mask also boosts collagen production and inhibits free radical damage. One reviewer writes: "After my first use, I noticed my skin was very soft and seemed tighter. My pores appeared smaller. I have had similar results from other clay masks but not to this extent. Even the redness was reduced. I use it every 3 days and by the 3rd use, the improvement in my skin was so great that even my coworkers were asking what I was doing."

18. The Sunscreen That Actually Helps Heal Your Complexion EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen $33 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with niacinamide and hyaluronic and lactic acid, this sunscreen is oil-free and actually helps perfect your complexion as it protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Fragrance-free and devoid of parabens, it's widely recommended by dermatologists and excellent for all skin types, but especially those prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation. It's also endorsed by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective broad spectrum sunscreen.

19. A Set That Would Make An Excellent, Practical Housewarming Gift Bar Keepers Friend Kit $14 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a practical yet inexpensive housewarming gift? This cleaning set makes an excellent treat for anyone who's just moved into new digs — it features the time-honored cleanser Bar Keepers Friend, a soft scouring solution that works to clean pots and pans as well as all your bathroom and kitchen fixtures. The cleanser comes with a non-scratch scrubber that's both abrasive and durable, so they work great together.

20. The Straightening Brush That Seals Your Hair's Cuticles For A Silky Look MiroPure Hair Straightener Brush $45 Amazon See on Amazon With a metal ceramic heater that generates negative ions, this brush seals your hair's cuticles for a smooth, silky straight finish on even the curliest head of hair in just minutes. Featuring adjustable heat from 300 to 450 degrees and an automatic shut-off feature, it's suitable for all hair types — and it has a 360-degree swivel cord for ease of styling. This unique brush also provides a soothing massage effect that stimulates your hair follicles to promote hair health and growth.

21. An Exfoliating Brush That Eliminates Painful Razor Bumps WiZKER Wet & Dry Exfoliating Brush $7 Amazon See on Amazon Suitable for anyone troubled by painful razor bumps, whether in the beard area, along the bikini line, or anywhere else, this brush delivers an exfoliating treatment and stops shaving irritation before it starts. Use this skin-friendly plastic brush prior to any type of hair removal treatment, as well as in between treatments to prevent razor bumps. It's safer, cheaper, and less messy than chemicals and will last longer, too.

22. This Avocado Container Makes Your Favorite Fruit That Much Better Joie Avocado Fresh Pod $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you love avocado toast or guacamole, you'll want one of these storage containers. Designed specifically for everyone's favorite fruit, it stores your leftover half-avocado so that it doesn't become brown and slimy in the fridge. Crafted from BPA-free, FDA-approved plastic, your avocado will stay odor-free, fresh, and green for longer, cutting down on food waste and reducing the use of non-renewable resources like plastic, too.

23. This Appliance Actually Makes Fried Food Without A Ton Of Oil GoWISE USA Air Fryer $80 Amazon See on Amazon Yes, with its expansive 5.8-quart capacity, this air fryer can whip up enough fries or chicken to feed a family of four. Better yet, though, it can do the impossible: Make fried food without having to use a vat of oil. You can bake, grill, and roast, too, thanks to its rapid air circulation technology that gives you the crispy food without all the hard work. Its sleek look is at home on any countertop, and it's available in eight colors, too.

24. A Roller That's Equipped With Dozens Of Tiny Needles To Promote Healthy Skin Sdara Skincare Microneedle Derma Roller $20 Amazon See on Amazon From helping perk up collagen production to assisting in the penetration — and thus, the effectiveness — of your pricey skin care products, microneedling is all the rage, and this device is an excellent and cost-effective tool to give it a whirl. Equipped with 0.25-millimeter titanium rollers, it's the exact size recommended by dermatologists for home use. It's also easy to sterilize and perfect for beginners.

25. This Non-Stick Pan Makes It Easy To Get Muffins Out Keliwa Silicone Muffin Pan $10 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from FDA-approved and guaranteed BPA-free silicone, this pan enables you to make 12 muffins or cupcakes and get them out flawlessly without sticking. Heat-resistant to 450 degrees, this pan is not only oven safe, but it's safe for the microwave and dishwasher, too, and super durable to give you years of use. Just place it on a cookie sheet, then fill the 2.5-inch cups as normal: your foods will cook evenly and come out without sticking and without the use of sticky sprays or messy wrappers.

26. A Salt Lamp That Has A Unique, Designer Style Himalayan Glow Bamboo Basket Nightlight, $22, $22 Amazon See on Amazon With its unique neem wooden basket base, this accent piece takes the Himalayan salt lamp and goes one further by adding some modern, Scandi design influence to the well-known ionic-balancing crystal. The 100 percent pure salt in this lamp is hand-mined in the Himalayas — it's also equipped with a 15-watt bulb on a dimmable rotary switch, and features a 6-foot cord for convenience.

27. An Air Purifier That Will Keep You Healthy All Year Round Guardian Technologies GermGuardian $40 Amazon See on Amazon Combining UV-C light with titanium dioxide, this air purifier eliminates odors in even the tightest of spaces from stinkers like litter boxes, diaper pails, or your trash can. Plus, since it fights bacteria, germs, airborne viruses, and mold spores, it might just keep you from getting sick. You'll get six to eight months of use out of the UV-C bulb, which also rotates to fit into tight spaces.

28. This Diffuser Can Be A Cool Mist Humidifier, Too Pure Enrichment PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon See on Amazon Capable of covering up to 250 square feet with either refreshing diffused essential oils or a cool mist, this device is just what you need to make your home or office more inviting. Used without the oil, it's great for anyone with allergies, congestion, or asthma — and just add a few drops of your favorite oil to remove the scent of tobacco, smelly pets, or stale cooking from your environment. Enjoy the light show with the optional color-changing LED display, too.

29. A Mask That Has Massaging Beads To Promote Circulation To Refresh Your Eyes IMAK Eye Mask $12 Amazon See on Amazon Packed with smooth plastic beads, this eye mask not only blocks out the light to provide soothing comfort and relief from migraines and other headaches, but it also stimulates blood flow in your scalp and face to accelerate your recovery. It weighs 8 ounces to deliver gentle compression, and you can throw it in the freezer for cooling treatment without the harshness of an ice pack.

30. This Roller Will Stimulate Your Circulation For A Healthy Complexion Hansderma Ice Roller $22 Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for minimizing redness and puffiness, this ice roller will stimulate your circulation and the production of collagen to refresh your complexion and give you a radiant, healthy look. It's suitable for use on the rest of your body, too, for healing after an injury, a burn, or an insect bite. The head is removable for freezing and cleaning, and it won't break if dropped or under pressure.

31. A Handy Roll-On Will Totally Chill You Out Fabulous Frannie De-Stress Essential Oil Roll-On $7 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with a blend of undiluted grapefruit, lavender, and ylang ylang essential oils, this roll-on has a light, clean scent that delivers calming benefits that will chill you right out. Roll it on right over your pulse points (like at your wrists or behind your ears) to reap the benefits — and the scents are carried in coconut essential oil and can be reapplied as often as necessary.

32. An Alarm That Uses Your Circadian Rhythms To Wake You — And Put You To Sleep Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock $47 Amazon See on Amazon With an embedded LED lamp that gradually brightens 30 minutes prior to your wake-up time, this alarm uses your circadian rhythms to ease you out of slumber, according to a clinically proven system of light therapy. It will put you to sleep, too, if you choose to sync it to your bedtime with one of 10 brightness settings. Choose to add a bird song or a beep alarm — and tap to snooze if you opt to sleep in.

33. This Blanket Actually Helps You Sleep ZoniLi Weighted Blanket $88 Amazon See on Amazon I've been an insomniac for most of my adult life, and I cannot say enough good things about my weighted blanket like this one. If you're anything like me, you'll get to sleep faster, enjoy more deep sleep, and sleep longer when you slumber under this 100 percent cotton blanket that's filled with environmentally safe polyester padding and hypoallergenic, non-toxic, odorless glass beads. This is the 20-pound version; choose the size that's approximately seven to 13 percent of your body weight.

34. This Therapeutic Device Will Relax Your Fingers Gaiam Dual Finger Massager $10 Amazon See on Amazon Great if you have hand strength deficiencies or simply if you've spent all day typing, this massager features an easy-grip, dual-sided design. One side features two rollers that together apply pressure on individual fingers to increase your circulation while lessening stiffness — all while you use the opposite end on your palm and wrist, as well as up and down your fingers to hit your trigger points for a more targeted massage.

35. A Funny-Looking Gadget Cooks Bacon Without Splatters WowBacon Microwave Cooker $20 Amazon See on Amazon It looks like a pitcher, but this gadget gives you the same taste you get from cooking bacon in a frying pan, made in a microwave instead without all the grease and splattering. You'll get six perfectly-cooked slices of bacon in just four minutes, and it washes easily — just pour out the grease and put it in the dishwasher!

36. This Scrubber Adapts To The Temperature Of The Water Scrub Daddy $7 Amazon See on Amazon Uniquely designed to adapt to the temperature of your water, this sponge adjusts to become soft in warm water and firm in cool water — and it works to scrub like you need it to according to the stain at hand. Lab-tested to perform and stand up to odors for up to 60 days at a time, its cute smiley mouth cleans both sides of your utensils at once, and you can put two fingers through its eyes so that it won't slip while you're scrubbing.

37. A Body-Sized Microfiber Towel Dries You Off Fast Aquis Microfiber Body Towel $28 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from the same microfiber as those towels that dry your hair so quickly, this durable towel will pull the water off of your body efficiently while wrapping it in softness. Gentle on your skin, it's ultra-lightweight, so it's packable and easy to take with you, dries rapidly between uses, and it's machine-washable so it's easy to care for. It comes in three colors, too.

38. These Magnetic Twists Are Good For So Many Things Monster Magnetics TwistieMags (10 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Great as a cable wrap, to seal your cereal or chip packages, or to tie back your drapes, these magnetic clips may well be your most useful Amazon purchases yet. Neodymium rare Earth magnets in silicone coating, these gadgets are pliable and won't corrode or demagnetize, ever. The magnets hold to each other or to any iron surface, and you can even use them for everything from holding your ponytail to keeping your keys inside your locker.

39. This Floss Is Formulated With Coconut Oil To Naturally Clean And Whiten Dr. Ginger's All-Natural Coconut & White Charcoal Floss (3 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with coconut oil, white charcoal, and xylitol, this dental floss is an all-natural choice to leave your mouth and your breath fresh and healthy. The charcoal has natural antibacterial properties to kill germs before they cause odor and decay, while the coconut oil and xylitol combine to give you a naturally sweet taste. These ingredients act together so that when you use this floss, you'll inhibit the growth of bacteria even after you're done using it.