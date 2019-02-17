40 Brilliant Discoveries On Amazon That Are Kind Of Weird But Definitely Genius

Brilliant and weird are basically two sides of the same coin. Think about it: Ludwig van Beethoven was an incredible composer and pianist — he also reportedly dipped his head in cold water to stay awake. Nicola Tesla, another great mind, curled or 'squished' his toes 100 times a day to boost his brains cells. In fact, many renowned geniuses had odd habits or were perceived by others as 'strange.' But the truth is, bizarre and brilliant go hand-in-hand and these inventions on Amazon prove it.

Amazon is a mecca for online shopping. If you can buy it online, you can probably buy it on Amazon. And that means the site is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful inventions. Of course, since necessity is the mother of all invention, these products are innately practical. They solve problems — sometimes, even ones you didn't know you had!

Whether you're trying to relieve aches and pains in your feet or you just want a quicker way to make your favorite snack, some innovative thinker has designed a uniquely, perfect product to help. And like many of history's most renowned geniuses, these products think outside the box to get the job done.

If you're ready to switch things up, check out a few of these innovative picks.