40 Cozy Things For Your Home That Are Somehow Less Than $30 On Amazon

Thanks to genius products like blanket hoodies and memory foam sleep masks, there are more ways than ever to get cozy at home. And while you might think you need to spend a lot to achieve maximum coziness, there are actually tons of cozy home things on Amazon that are less than $30.

This list is full of products that will inspire you to get cozy. Have soothing at-home aromatherapy sessions with an essential oil diffuser and a set of the most popular essential oil scents. Or, upgrade your bath routine to something more a little more relaxing with colorful scented bath bombs and a clever bath tray that holds a book and a drink. Tech-wise, you can add a few modern comforts like LED smart bulbs and a mug warmer that keeps hot beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. And don't forget self-care essentials like hydrating sheet masks and moisturizing gel socks, which are great for yourself or as gifts.

There's no doubt these items will make you want to hibernate year-round, and since they're budget-friendly, you can stock up on a few comfort-inducing picks. Plus, if you want to give the gift of coziness, most can be delivered in just a couple of days with Amazon's super-fast Prime shipping.