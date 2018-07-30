40 Hidden Gems You Can Find On Amazon That’ll Change Your Life

It might seem like a bit of an exaggeration to claim that there are material items out there that can actually change your life — but, if you’ve ever used a product as brilliant as a melatonin-infused lightbulb, you’ll know that it’s not. With the whole wide, sometimes weird world of innovative hidden gems on Amazon, incorporating a few of these must-have gadgets into your life has never been easier. Below, you’ll find TK genius products that make everyday tasks so much easier. Some of them solve pesky little problems, and some simply make the daily grind a little bit more enjoyable. Check them out now — you can thank us later.

1 This 18-in-1 Wallet Tool That Ensures You’re Prepared For Anything Amazon Wallet Ninja $9 Amazon Buy Now It’s the same size and shape as your average credit card, but the Wallet Ninja ensures that you’re ready for just about anything that comes your way. It has 18 tools that help you open beers, fix your eyeglasses, tighten bolts, open boxes, and even stand your cell phone up. It’s also made from incredibly strong heat treated steel.

3 This Bamboo Brush For Less Breakage, Less Static, And Less Bacteria Amazon Natural Bamboo Detangling Brush $14 Amazon Buy Now Both the bristles and the handle on this awesome brush are made from natural bamboo, making it antibacterial and much more gentle on strands. It’s great for both wet or dry use, and the bristles have tiny bamboo nodes that massage your scalp and improve circulation. “Since these bristles are wooden, they don't produce static and it snap and break your hair like plastic brushes do,” raved one reviewer.

4 This Extractor Kit That’s Way More Hygienic Than Using Your Fingers Amazon Aooeou Professional Blackhead Extractor Kit $10 Amazon Buy Now With nine different tools, all high-quality and precision sharpened to prevent damage to your skin, there won’t be a blackhead, whitehead, blemish, or pore you won’t be able to extract. The Aooeou professional extractor kit is made from stainless steel to prevent rust, corrosion, and stains, and everything is easily washable to prevent the spread of germs. It even comes in an attractive storage case.

6 This Memory Foam Pillow That Stays Cool On Both Sides Amazon Sleep Whale Memory Foam Pillow $26 Amazon Buy Now This memory foam pillow has a bamboo-polyester blend cover that promotes ventilation, keeping both sides of the pillow cool all night. The memory foam contours to the shape of your head and neck and supports you properly even if you like to sleep on your stomach. It’s also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, mold, and bacteria. To keep your pillow extra fresh, you can safely toss it in the washer and dryer.

7 The Clips That Keep Your Purse Off The Dirty Floor Amazon Clipa 2 $16 Amazon Buy Now Putting my bag on a bar or restaurant floor skeeves me out like nothing else. The Clipa 2 hangs out on your handbag strap until you need it, and then it flips open and clips onto tables, chairs, bars, headrests, or anything else. It's also strong, durable, and comes in multiple colors.

9 The High-Quality Brushes That Change Your Makeup Game Amazon Anjou Makeup Brushes $7 Amazon Buy Now Made with quality synthetic bristles and premium wood handles, this Anjou makeup brush set is an insanely good deal. It comes with everything you need for foundation, blush, shadows, brows, contouring, and liner, and reviewers say they're "soft brushes that work great," and they're "very durable."

10 A Back Stretcher That Reduces Pain, Fixes Posture, And Increases Flexibility Amazon ZenGuru Back Stretcher $28 Amazon Buy Now With this back stretcher, you can relieve back pain from tight muscles and poor spinal alignment by stretching out your back at home. It has three settings to choose from and 10 high-strength magnets that target your neck, lumbar, and spine to increase blood flow. In addition to reducing back pain, the stretcher can correct posture and improve flexibility over time. It even comes with a bonus foot massage roller.

11 A Gentle But Effective Way To Remove Facial Hair Amazon VereBeauty Flawless Hair Remover $22 Amazon Buy Now Because it's USB rechargeable and uses highly effective gentle blades, the VereBeauty Flawless is a pain-free way to remove facial or body hair. It comes with a flat head for chin, lips, and cheeks, and a rounded head for nose hair removal. It also won't cause breakouts or irritation.

12 High Powered Handheld Flashlight, Amazon High Powered Handheld Flashlight $17 Amazon Buy Now This flashlight has five modes of brightness and can even flash an SOS emergency signal if needed. It's made of aircraft grade aluminum and can withstand extreme temperatures, and it can shine a light at a distance of over 600 feet. It has 2,000 rave reviews, and one reviewer writes: "This product is comparatively modest in its advertising claims but OUTSTANDING when you get the item in hand and in action. So read the ads, believe what it says and be prepared to feel amazed rather than hyped when the product arrives."

13 This Minimalistic Phone Holder That's Trending Like Crazy Amazon Wuteku UltraSlim Magnetic Cell Phone Holder $22 Amazon Buy Now This magnetic cell phone holder sticks anywhere you want it — and the magnet is even strong enough to keep it securely perched on your car dashboard as a GPS. It fits any device, gives you a 720-degree range of motion, and has a tiny minimalist design. It's even strong enough for tablets, but you can detach your device in a second.

14 A Hypoallergenic Shampoo For Your Makeup Brushes Amazon Ecotools Eco Friendly Makeup Brush Shampoo $4 Amazon Buy Now You're always hearing that you should clean your makeup brushes regularly to prevent the spread of bacteria, but with what? This Ecotools brush shampoo, because it's eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and really effective. A little goes a long way, and reviewers say it "cleaned off six years of makeup in about six seconds," leaving them super soft.

15 This Elastic Strap That Adds Flexibility To Your Workout Amazon Yoga EVO Elastic Stretching Strap $18 Amazon Buy Now This stretching strap can improve your flexibility and balance from home without risking injury. It’s very beginner-friendly and comes with both an instructional ebook and access to a couple of hours of an accompanying professional trainer video. You can use it to accompany a standing yoga routine or workout, or you can use it separately to target specific muscles. The strap is lightweight, easy to carry, and simple to store.

16 These Magnetic Laces So You Never Have To Tie Your Shoes Ever Again Amazon Zubits Magnetic Lacing Solution $18 Amazon Buy Now The Zubits magnetic solution threads through your existing laces to create a clasp that secures your shoes in a matter of seconds. The magnet is strong enough that they stay closed while you’re using them, and when you want to take them off, all you have to do is pop your heel upwards. They’re also great for kids and people with limited movement and they come in a bunch of different sizes and colors.

17 This Tool That, According To Reviewers, Is “The Best Thing That You Can Keep In Your Kitchen” Amazon Best In All 5 in 1 Kitchen Tool $10 Amazon Buy Now Open bottles, jars, twist-offs, and two types of cans with the 5-in-1 kitchen tool — it even breaks the seal on wine. It’s ergonomically designed to grip and open most containers with minimal effort on your part, and reviewers say it’s “the best tool that you can keep in your kitchen” if you have arthritic hands, or if stubborn jars consistently throw a wrench into your cooking routine.

18 This Genius USB Antenna Strengthens Your Wifi Signal Amazon ANEWISH Wifi Adapter $16 Amazon Buy Now Slow internet? The ANEWISH Wifi Adapter plugs right into your USB port to strengthen your signal and speed up your connection. It even comes with a feature that lets you create a mobile hotspot for your devices, so you can work on your laptop wherever you are — making it especially great for travel. One reviewer even calls it, "the best thing I have bought for my laptop."

19 This Drying Lotion That Helps Shrink A Pimple Overnight Amazon Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 Amazon Buy Now If you ever wished a pimple would shrink overnight, there's Mario Badescu drying lotion. It uses salicylic acid to clear skin up, sulfur to draw out oil, and calamine to soothe and cool skin. Reviewers say this has helped a lot when they break out: "I have cystic acne with my menstrual cycle, and this is the only product I've found that clears that up over the course of a couple of nights...It's been a staple of my skincare routine for 4 years and will be for as long as it exists."

20 A Notepad That Functions As A Daily Planner Amazon InnerGuide Daily Planning Notepad $13 Amazon Buy Now With this planner notepad, you can keep track of daily responsibilities, habits, and thoughts without setting up a full bullet journal or planner. You fill out a new sheet every day, tracking not only your daily to-do tasks but also important habits such as drinking enough water, exercising, and practicing gratitude. At the end of the day, the notepad asks you to check in on yourself, which requires you to reflect on your strengths and weaknesses.

21 This Natural Toothpaste That Brightens Your Teeth Amazon Redmond Earthpowder $13 Amazon Buy Now Clean your teeth with the real ingredients in this natural toothpaste. The alkalizing formula contains natural antiseptic and antibacterial ingredients that revitalize teeth. With activated charcoal and bentonite, it’s able to lift stain-causing bacteria without the help of harsh chemicals that wear down enamel. This minty fresh toothpaste will brighten your smile and leave your pearly whites feeling incredibly clean and healthy.

22 An Aluminum-Free Deodorant Stick That Actually Works Amazon Underarmed Deodorant Stick $16 Amazon Buy Now This organic deodorant stick is made without aluminum and works all day long. Its scent comes from organic lavender and eucalyptus, and the deodorant contains no synthetic fragrances which can irritate skin. It’s also pH-balanced, cruelty-free, and non-toxic. The deodorant is even packaged in recyclable, BPA-free plastic, so you can recycle the empty container safely. One Amazon user happily said, “This deodorant is great! It hasn't left any moisture or stains in my clothes.”

23 This Charcoal Blackhead Mask With Shockingly Good Reviews Amazon ToullGo Suction Black Mask $14 Amazon Buy Now I'm in awe of the ratings on this ToullGo suction black mask, and the photos from reviewers are even more shocking. It uses activated charcoal to grab onto stubborn dirt and oil, and people say it smells pleasant and leaves skin soft, smooth, and matte. To use, prep skin with a hot washcloth to open up pores, then use the mask to get rid of any gunk that's in your pores.

24 This Set Of Lip Glosses Infused With Vitamin E Amazon Shany 12 Piece Lip Gloss Set $10 Amazon Buy Now This full-sized lip gloss set has 12 colors in different finishes and colors — think reds, pinks, and oranges — and also contain Vitamin E and Aloe Vera to moisturize and hydrate lips. They're also cruelty- and paraben-free, and most are buildable to an opaque finish.

25 These Silicone Sponges That Are Resistant To Germs And Won’t Scratch Your Cookware Amazon Silicone Sponges $12 Amazon Buy Now Nothing grosses me out more than a dirty sponge — no matter how much someone microwaves it. These silicone sponges are way more hygienic than your average one. That’s because they’re made from non-porous food grade silicone that’s easy to clean and won’t trap germs or food particles. The soft and flexible fingers remove food, polish glasses, clean counters, scrub vegetables, and even carry hot pans without damaging anything, and you can throw them in the dishwasher to keep things extra sanitary.

26 These Collagen Peptides That Strengthen Hair, Skin, And Nails Amazon Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides $25 Amazon Buy Now Soluble in both cold and hot liquids, these pasture-raised, grass-fed, non-GMO, Kosher collagen peptides easily mix into any liquid or food and has no taste. When consumed daily, it can improve joint health, help with hair growth, and keep nails and skin healthy. Reviewers swear by this stuff, writing: "My joints feel better and my skin looks amazing."

27 This Smoothing Serum That Tames Every Hair Type Amazon Herstyler Argan Oil Hair Serum $12 Amazon Buy Now This argan oil hair serum immediately gets rid of frizz and adds shine, whether your hair is oily, dry, curly, straight, or color-treated. It’s basically a universal way to immediately tame your hair when it starts to get a little wild. The serum is lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down or leave any greasy residue behind. In addition to the argan oil, aloe vera and vitamin E work together to leave your hair smoother and stronger.

28 This Acupressure Cushion That Stimulates Pressure Points In Your Butt Amazon Acupressure Mat Seat Cushion $24 Amazon Buy Now On the inside, the seat cushion there’s a firm memory foam cushion that hugs your butt and spine. Outside, there’s an acupressure cover that uses hundreds of tiny spikes to stimulate your pressure points and circulation. The Acupressure seat cushion even has a cutout for your tailbone, which helps to align your spine and correct your posture while sitting.

29 These No-Hassle Sheets That Are Insanely Soft And Ridiculously Affordable Amazon Utopia Bedding Sheet Set $15 Amazon Buy Now Imagine how much better your life would be if your sheets were resistant to stains, fading, and wrinkles. This Utopia sheet set does all of that, and in addition, it's insanely soft and breathable all year long. "I ordered these by accident when I clicked One Click purchase," one reviewer admits. "Best mistake I made in a while. These sheets are so soft."

30 This Brilliant Tiny Steamer That Removes Wrinkles And Kills Germs Amazon OXA Handheld Steamer $30 Amazon Buy Now Remove wrinkles anywhere (without an ironing board) with this OXA handheld steamer. It's lightweight and portable, but works well on delicate fabrics as well as heavy ones, and comes with a few attachments to get rid of lint and hair. It also has a long cord, multiple accessories, and can kill germs on your curtains, stuffed animals, and bed sheets, too.

31 A Set Of 13 Different Knives That Even Comes With A Sharpener Amazon Home Hero Stainless Steel Knife Set $35 Amazon Buy Now This knife set comes with everything you need, including 13 different knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, a knife sharpener, and a knife stand. Basically, it’ll make you feel like a professional chef in your own kitchen. The knives themselves are made of durable stainless steel that won’t rust afters years of use, and they boast a wide variety of uses beyond just chopping veggies, since some are specifically made to cut steak, slice pizza, and carve meat.

32 This Smart Light That Gets Brighter When It Senses A Person Sensky Plug $14 Amazon Buy Now Whether it's in the bathroom, hallway, or bedroom, this Sensky Plug is insanely useful. It stays off all day to save energy, and turns on (or gets brighter) when it senses a human body or heat source at night. That way, you'll never again stub your toe while walking to the bathroom in the dark. It also turns off automatically after a minute of no detected movement.

33 A Hair Brush That’s Also A Flat Iron Amazon Miuphro, Mini Hair Straightener Brush $23 Amazon Buy Now Rather than lugging around a clunky hair brush and a separate flat iron, this genius mini hair straightener combines the two and shrinks them down, allowing you to achieve smooth and silky hair with one small, compact device. The tiny brush features high-density comb teeth that detangle your hair while its advanced heating technology straightens and smooths, saving you time when you’re prepping for work or getting ready to go out at night. It has two temperature settings and is suitable to use on curly or frizzy hair, too. Overall, this hair brush is the perfect tool for folks who travel a lot or want something they can slide in their purse for midday touch-ups.

34 This Spinning Organizer That'll Clean Up Your Vanity Amazon Jerrybox Makeup Organizer $20 Amazon Buy Now The Jerrybox makeup organizer turns your cosmetics bags and countertops into a neat freak's dream. Seven vertical layers hold up to 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of skin care products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It even rotates 360 degrees, and is easy to install and clean. Jerrybox Makeup Organizer

35 This Machine That Cooks Your Eggs For You In The Morning Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $22 Amazon Buy Now For people who'd love to eat eggs in the morning, but don't have the time, there's the Dash rapid egg cooker. It makes omelets, hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs, and all you have to do is crack them in and press the button — it'll automatically shut off when they're done. Also, since all removable parts are dishwasher safe, cleanup is a breeze.

36 This Simple Mattress Cover Could Seriously Help Your Allergies Amazon SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover $35 Amazon Buy Now Why does this mattress cover have over 25,000 reviews? Because its hypoallergenic cotton terry surface protects against dust mites, bacteria, allergens, sweat, and other fluids. It's also noiseless, breathable, and has reviewers saying, "Wow, this has really helped me significantly with my allergies."

37 This Natural Serum That Grows Out Your Lashes And Brows Amazon Majestic Pure Eyelashes Growth Serum $12 Amazon Buy Now Made from 100 percent pure castor oil, this eyelash growth serum is gentle, effective, and works on eyebrows, too. It's cold-pressed to preserve the omega-6 essential fatty acids and vitamin E, and it comes with ten free applicators. Reviewers say, "My lashes are thicker, darker, and longer after one month!"

38 This Heavy Cable Organizer So Your Wires Are Always Right Where You Need Them Amazon Compact Weighted Cable Organizer $15 Amazon Buy Now Deemed “the heaviest cable organizer on the market,” this compact weighted strip holds up to seven chargers, USB cables, or plugs without slipping off your desk. Since it doesn’t use any adhesive, either, you don’t have to worry about damaging your surfaces. It comes in seven colors, is made of non-toxic material, and reviewers say, “Now my numerous cables can all be found quickly, instead of me fumbling around on the ground looking for the end of each cable every time I need to use it.”

39 A Sleep Mask That Won’t Make You Hot And Sweaty Amazon olarBlack, Bamboo Sleep Mask $17 Amazon Buy Now This ultra-effective bamboo sleep mask will offer you total blackout darkness without that hot, sticky feeling that most sleep masks create. The lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric is hyper-breathable and sweat-resistant, transporting any perspiration from your skin to the outer layer of the material where it can dry quickly. On top of that, the mask’s Bend-Freeze technology allows you to mold it to the contours of your face, delivering one hundred percent light blockage that is custom fit just for you.