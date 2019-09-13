If you're going to spend money and precious storage space on home products, you might as well make them count — and make sure they're doing their jobs. These 40 highly-rated things on Amazon that are really effin' useful around the house are worth every cent you'll pay for them. They make cleaning, organizing, washing, storing, and even just taking a midnight trip to the bathroom 100 times easier. And they do it without stretching your wallet and breaking the bank.

This list is only filled with the most useful products for every room in your home and every task you have to complete. For some, a color-changing toilet night light that guides your path in the middle of the night will call your name. For others, a smart WiFi plug that lets you set up lighting and appliance schedules and saves you money each month on your electric bill is just the tool you need.

There are organizers galore on this list — from hot hair tool organizers that sit on your vanity to shelf dividers for a neater closet. There are also a slew of amazing cooking gadgets — everything from a batter pitcher that produces mess-free pancakes to an egg peeler that works with just a few shakes of your hand.

If it can make your day-to-day life easier AND doesn't cost an arm and a leg, you'll find it on this list of super useful, practical products.