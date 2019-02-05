40 Of The Freakiest Products On Amazon That Are Incredibly Useful

Sometimes you've gotta think outside the box to get stuff done. When it comes to shopping online, some of the freakiest products on Amazon also happen to be the most useful — and if you look past the weirdness, you'll start reaching for them every day.

When you stop and think about it, it makes sense: If a task is extra-annoying to complete, it just might take an innovative solution to solve it or get it done. That's why smart products like a wacky steamer that's shaped like a pig face (I'm not kidding, it's actually a thing) command so much attention: They're weird, but they also offer a creative way to fix problems. You won't only see the wacky face after you learn how easy it is to steam your veggies with it.

So long as you've got an open mind, there are plenty of ways that you can alleviate stress and make chores less of a burden. On Amazon, there are plenty of strange but brilliant products out there to help, but the ones featured in this slideshow are some of the oddest — and most practical — that you'll find across the site. From funky beauty products to household items that'll make you do a double take, these are some of the most unforgettable items available online now.

1 These Ridiculous Bottle Stoppers That Actually Work Wine Condoms (6 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Next time you're getting lucky with your favorite bottle of vino, you'll want to make sure you have one of these Wine Condoms in reach too. Great for sealing in freshness and keeping out oxygen, these work as functional bottle stoppers and can be a perfect option if you're looking for a present for a wine lover. Best of all, you can even safely lay your wine sideways with this.

2 A Wacky Hair Treatment You'll Want To Try TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack $16 Amazon See on Amazon Want a way to treat frizz that really works? This creamy hair mask can nourish and hydrate dry strands and offers a great way to heal split ends. Technically it looks like it's mayo for your hamburger, but it'll leave your hair smelling amazing, too — just like vanilla and macadamia nuts.

3 A Gross-Out Face Mask That'll Make You Look Like A Zombie (But Will Tighten Pores) Skin1004 Zombie Pack (Set of 8) $20 Amazon See on Amazon You might look like the walking dead while you've got this treatment mask on (it tightens as it dries, thanks to the albumin from egg whites, creating a mask-like appearance on your face), but once you peel it off to see the results, you'll know all that horror was worth it. This mask can help lift and hydrate your skin, while also tightening enlarged pores and clearing away breakouts and acne. It's also infused with centella asiatica, which soothes sensitive skin.

4 A Putty That Changes Colors In The Heat Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty $12 Amazon See on Amazon Putty has literally endless uses, especially for anxious hands or people who need a little stress relief but don't want to buy a fidget spinner. What makes this putty a must-try? It's actually glow-in-the-dark, plus it responds well to heat to comfortably mold in your hands. "The texture is amazing," wrote one reviewer. "... I quickly realized how it softened up while you worked it. Everyone in my family loves this stuff."

5 An Incredible Hair Tool That Sucks Your Hair Into A Chamber — Then Curls It For You Conair InfinitiPro Curl Secret $60 Amazon See on Amazon This curler is a little scary, but also incredibly unique: especially if you want long-lasting curls that won't go loose over the course of a day. Designed to work on virtually all hair types, it sucks hair into a chamber and automatically curls it for you: no work required. Because this is made with tourmaline ceramic technology, it reduces frizz and adds shine along the way.

6 A Spidery Phone Holder That's Super Flexible Spider Phone Holder $9 Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with virtually all smartphones, this spider holder is a super bendable, slightly freaky option if you're in the market for a phone stand that can be wrapped around poles or put in all different kinds of positions. Made with a durable rubber coating and a solid metal center, this holder is built to last.

7 The Light Therapy Device That Can Treat Acne Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Face Mask $29 Amazon See on Amazon For acne-prone skin, this face mask can be a real game-changer: While it might be a little scary-looking at first, it's proven light therapy technology that takes only 10 minutes to work. It uses blue light to zap acne-causing bacteria, and the red light helps to reduce acne inflammation. Gentle on sensitive skin, this comes at a fraction of the cost of most dermatologists and can be a great investment. One reviewer writes: "This helps dry things things up and lessen inflammation overnight."

8 A Snuggly Blanket Hoodie For Extra Comfort The Original Comfy $40 Amazon See on Amazon Want to relax in style? With this oh-so-comfortable, Shark Tank-approved blanket sweatshirt, you will. Made from soft and fluffy sherpa, the hood doubles as a pillow, is machine-washable, and won't drag around on the floor when you walk. It even has a pocket to store your phone, snacks, and more.

9 A Piggy-Faced Steamer For Prepping All Your Favorite Grub Marna Pink Piggy Steamer $14 Amazon See on Amazon This silicone multi-purpose lid might look weird AF, but it's actually a great option if you're trying to cook in the microwave. It looks like a pig face (creepy, right?), but you can use it to steam veggies or other grub — and the steam will come right out of its snout. It also helps prevent spill-over, making clean-up a heck of a lot easier. One reviewer even writes: "My first pig lid is still going strong after 11 years."

10 An Easier Way To Clean Your Whisk Whisk Wiper $19 Amazon See on Amazon A whisk wiper is useful if you want to get all that delicious batter out of the crevices — and then there's no waste. It also helps to keep your countertop clean, can be used as a bowl scraper, and comes with an 11-inch whisk.

11 This Credit Card-Shaped Multi-Tool Wallet Ninja 18-in-1 Multi-tool $13 Amazon See on Amazon This multi-tool is like having 18 little tools in one convenient spot. Made from durable steel, it's the size of a credit card, so it fits easily into a wallet. It functions as a nail puller, bottle opener, can opener, phone stand, fruit peeler, eyeglass screwdriver, and more. "All in all a great card, and very affordable too," raved one reviewer.

12 A Way To Soften Up Dry, Hardened Skin Natracure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 Amazon See on Amazon These moisturizing socks look a little odd, but they're the absolute best way to show your toes some love, too. Formulated with botanical oils and aloe vera, they add some serious moisture to your feet and heels — and if used in conjunction with lotion overnight, it's almost as if you went to a spa. Hypoallergenic and reusable, these can be a great way to pamper your feet.

13 This Innovative Massager That Can Help Relieve Wrist Pain Roleo Hand Massager $50 Amazon See on Amazon For chronic wrist discomfort, carpal tunnel, arthritis, and more, this massager can relieve both hand, wrist, and arm pain. Delivering a deep tissue massage, it's battery-free and has a knob that can add or remove pressure for your preferred amount. One reviewer writes: " I find relief using this with daily pain that I get from repetitive desk work. I love that I am able to turn my arm in it so I can really get all sides. So happy I ended up getting this!"

14 A Better Way To Wash Your Pup's Paws Paw Legend Portable Dog Paw Washer with Towel $12 Amazon See on Amazon After a walk, this portable paw washer can be a great way to clean your pet's paws after a walk in the rain or a dirty path. This comes in multiple sizes and has soft silicone bristles, which gently gets rid of dirt and debris: before they step back into the house. Best of all? Spin the top and it'll even dry the paws, too.

15 This Hair Brush Cleaner That Can Help Get Rid Of Dust And Lint MISEL Hair Brush Cleaner $13 Amazon See on Amazon Get all of that lint, dust, and product build-up out of your brushes with this handy and effective hair brush cleaner — even though it kind of looks like a rake for a doll. It's also designed to work with any type of hairbrush, including boar and nylon hair brushes.

16 A Pain-Free Hair Remover That's Cheaper Than Going To A Salon Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See on Amazon Remove unwanted facial hair efficiently and painlessly with this funny-looking remover. It works by trapping hairs in the precision coils, then lifting them up by the roots: quickly enough that you won't feel the sting for too long. Affordable and easier to use than waxes, bleaches, or creams, this hair remover won't damage skin and comes in a convenient tube for portable storage.

17 These Makeup Brushes That Look A Little Like Toothbrushes Yoseng Makeup Brush Set (Set of 10) $15 Amazon See on Amazon These brushes have densely-packed bristles that make them great for applying liquid, powder, and anything in between — all without fallout or product waste. It also keeps things from streaking, and the set comes with sizes that work from everything to foundation all the way down to precise eye looks.

18 A Travel Bidet To Freshen Up Anywhere You Go Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet $11 Amazon See on Amazon This travel bidet adds a little luxury to your public restroom experience — and it has a continuous spray, holds a ton of water, and comes with a discreet carrying bag. It's great for camping, traveling, or any situation where you're worried about a lack of toilet paper.

19 These Silicone Scrubbing Sponges That Are Tough On Stains (But Won't Damage Pots And Pans) Miracle Market Silicone Dish Sponges (3 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your old, dirty sponges and try one of these antibacterial silicone versions instead. These incredibly flexible sponges are perfect for getting into small corners and lifting stubborn food off of pots and pans. Durable but soft enough that they won't scratch sensitive surfaces, they also don't hold onto germs and won't start to smell over time.

20 A Travel Pillow That's Comfy From Any Position Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 Amazon See on Amazon No matter which position you're in, this travel pillow can keep you feeling cozy. The Infinity Pillow is designed to be comfortable from any position (like with your head on an airplane window, flat on a desk, as neck support, or even as a back pillow), and is made with microfiber and bamboo fabric. It's breathable, machine-washable, hypoallergenic, and anti-microbial, too.

22 A Stimulating Scrubber For Your Back The Back Scratch Scrubber $30 Amazon See on Amazon Scratch and exfoliate your back while you're in the shower with this stimulating scrubber that has suction cups, so you can place it on a smooth wall and go to town. Good for dry skin, this scrubber helps to boost blood circulation and get rid of dirt and bacteria, so your back will stay soft and smooth.

24 A Revolutionary Way To Keep Your Drains Clog-Free SinkShroom $12 Amazon See on Amazon This drain strainer can be a terrific way to make sure gunk doesn't end up clogging your sinks to the point where you need to call a plumber — and it fits most models. Unlike other solutions, the SinkShroom is chemical-free, and is easy to wipe down and clean (because installation is also a breeze). It's also great at preventing jewelry from getting lost, too.

25 This Incredibly Nourishing Lip Treatment Aureum Risus Lip Mask $17 Amazon See on Amazon This lip mask is made with bio-collagen, which provides some instant plumping action as your priming your skin for makeup. For dry, chapped lips, this lip mask can also provide excellent relief — and they're even made with 24-karat gold to reduce irritation and inflammation. Reviewers say that this treatment is good for relaxation, since it's also infused with lavender.

26 A Peel-Off Mask That'll Remove Blackheads Instantly From Your Pores Lantique Blackhead Remover Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon For a deep cleaning sensation that almost instantly cleans our pores, this blackhead mask is a great find. Made with activated charcoal, it delightfully peels off to gently remove dirt, oil, and toxins. Formulated with green tea and chamomile, this also is soothing on all skin types and can help to minimize the appearance of pores.

27 A Massager That'll Make Your Scalp Feel Amazing — But Kind Of Looks Like A Dust Mite Breo Scalp Head Massager $93 Amazon See on Amazon For dry, itchy scalps, massagers like this one can provide some fantastic relief. Ergonomically-designed to fit right in the palm of your hand, this massager helps reduce soreness by delivering the sensation of a traditional massage. In doing so, it helps stimulate circulation, which can alleviate dry skin or flaking — and can encourage hair growth. It has three different adjustable settings, and only needs one charge to work for about a month. Reviewers say it can also be used on the back and neck.

28 A Curly Hair Gel That Won't Leave Your Hair Feeling Crunchy CurlMix Pure Homemade Flaxseed Gel $26 Amazon See on Amazon This handmade gel works wonders on curly hair, leaving curls moisturized without any of that crunchiness that is sometimes common with other curly hair products. It's totally paraben-free and formulated with real flaxseed, which can help curls feel nourished while also adding incredible definition to each bouncy tendril. It's fragranced with lavender and has jojoba oil as well.

29 A Moldable Glue That Bonds To Almost Anything Sugru Moldable Glue $18 Amazon See on Amazon This moldable glue might be magic: It sets strongly in place by turning into silicone rubber, and can bond to almost anything permanently, including wood, glass, ceramic, metal, and most plastics. Reviewers love it for all kinds of DIY projects (like creating clips for their computer cords, adding a heat-resistant handle to pots and pans, and fixing the soles of shoes), and because it's also waterproof, resistant to extreme temperatures, and shock-resistant, this glue is good for a variety of projects. It can also be great for mounting and hanging things up to nearly 4.4 pounds.

30 A Lift So Soap Bars Doesn't Leave Behind Any Goop Soap Lift Bone by Sea Lark $8 Amazon See on Amazon This funky product is as brilliant as they come: It's a lift for bar soap that allows water to drain and air to circulate, so your soap won't start to mold and your bathroom won't start to smell. Soap bars last far longer, too, and reviewers say it's shockingly good if you use bar soap on the regular. "This keeps your soap dry, keeps the soap dish clean and soap doesn't move around the dish. It can be easily cut to fit any soap dish. It is really an extraordinary product," wrote one.

31 These Bands That'll Make Bed Sheets Fit Better The Original Bed Band $13 Amazon See on Amazon Sheets don't fit? Having trouble slipping a tablecloth over the top of your table? Problem solved with The Original BedBand. These straps are designed to make all sheet, covers, and fabrics fit in place. They can also fit well on air mattresses, standard size beds, pillows, and more. One reviewer writes: "These are the best things since sliced bread...seriously! The bunjee-cord that is attached to them is really great, and very durable. The clips are made of strong metal...They hold fairly well, and it allows for a custom fit every time you put the sheets on."

32 A Set Of Gardening Gloves That Look Like Claws Garden Genie Gloves $7 Amazon See on Amazon Claw your way through even the toughest dirt with these Garden Genie gloves. Made with plastic claws on each hand, these might make you feel a bit like Freddy Krueger — but they're terrific if you're doing gardening work and don't want to use hand tools to plant and dig.

33 A Spray That Can Help Relieve Joint Pain Asutra Magnesium Oil Spray $17 Amazon See on Amazon This paraben-free spray can help to promote better peace of mind and can be useful for reducing discomfort related to joint pain, headaches, and plenty more. Made with magnesium oil, it sprays on easily and is totally odorless, absorbing readily into skin. "I love this magnesium spray. I use it twice a day on my feet and it helps with sleep headaches and digestive issues," raved one reviewer.

34 A Way To Strengthen Your Core Anywhere You Go Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion $22 Amazon See on Amazon With this wobble cushion, you can work at strengthening your core throughout the day — while also improving your posture in remarkable ways. Whether you're sitting in an office chair or on a hardwood floor, using this can lend balance and also relieve discomfort or back pain, which often occurs due to slouching.

35 A Foot Massager That Refreshes Tired Feet Theraflow Dual Foot Massager $19 Amazon See on Amazon When your feet need a break, this dual foot massager — made of Theaceae wood — can help alleviate stress and provide an excellent massage to both feet at the same time. It's designed to alleviate heel pain stemming from plantar fasciitis and other conditions that cause discomfort, promotes blood flow, and is arched to reach every part of the foot.

36 This Dirt-Infused Soap For Heavy Duty Spills Grip Clean Heavy-Duty Hand Cleaner $19 Amazon See on Amazon As seen on Shark Tank, this hand cleaner is uniquely formulated with dirt. Yep, dirt — the Bentonite and Kaolin clay particles clean and exfoliate the skin, while olive oil and coconut oil help to lift tough stains and moisturize. Great for removing grease, sap, oil, and more, this soap can be incredibly useful for mechanics, construction workers, and those who work outdoors with their hands.

37 A Kit For Growing Mushrooms Right At Home Back to Roots Mushroom Growing Kit $20 Amazon See on Amazon Grow mushrooms all year round with this little kit, which can give you gourmet oyster mushrooms in only 10 days. To use: just spray with water and make, and you'll have perfectly edible mushrooms to add to your pizzas, pastas, salads, and more. One reviewer raves: "Oyster mushrooms, in my opinion, have the best taste, very potent and clean flavor. They are perfect for soups, sauces, and sauté well with other veggies and meats. There's no earthy taste to them at all."

38 This Weird Flat Balance Board That'll Make Your Fitness Routine More Fun Simply Fit Board $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been struggling to find time to head to the gym each day, the Simply Fit Board can give your routine a much-needed boost. It's lightweight yet strong enough to support up to 400 pounds, and you can use it to improve balance and work the core muscles. Reviewers say it also works well on carpeted surfaces, so you can use it in any room in your home.

39 A Device That Builds Hand And Forearm Strength Gripmaster Hand Exerciser $12 Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for guitarists, writers, climbers, and others active with their hands, this hand exerciser is useful for building strength in the hand and forearm muscles. It offers a resistance workout unlike anything else, but using it can boost flexibility and coordination. "Pretty neat [and] really effective! Definitely makes a noticeable difference in the tendons being employed when compared to the single grip squeeze units out there."