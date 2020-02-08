40 Things That Make Being At Home Significantly More Enjoyable For Less Than $40 On Amazon

As someone who already loves spending time at home, I know there are lots of little ways to make staying in even more enjoyable without spending a lot of money. From cozy blankets to ambiance-enhancing lights, I've gathered some of the best affordable home things on Amazon that will make home your new favorite hangout.

Start with a few practical ways to improve your comfort like insulated blackout curtains and a door draft stopper that blocks breezes and odors. Then, consider getting cozy with things like a heated throw blanket, a eucalyptus essential oil spray that'll instantly turn your shower into a spa experience, or soft fleece-lined joggers you'll want to wear all day. After that, upgrade your home with clever items like LED smart bulbs for easy-to-control ambiance or an outlet with a convenient built-in shelf that keeps devices organized and out of the way while they're charging. Those are just a few of the 41 genius hacks on this list. Best of all, they're all less than $40, with many much cheaper than that.

And since these products have already been tested and approved by other Amazon shoppers, you can trust they'll make home your favorite place to hang out, cook, and entertain.

1. An Affordable Single-Serve Coffee Maker CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This compact single-serve coffee maker might just be the perfect solution for waking up, and it's a lot more affordable than some other brands. The single-cup brewer works with most coffee or tea capsules, or you can use your favorite ground coffee with a reusable filter (see below!). The coffee maker also has simple one-button operation with auto-shutoff after brewing, a removable drip tray, and a BPA-free 12-ounce water reservoir. Choose from classic black or five bright colors.

2. These Reusable K-Cups That Work With Your Single-Serve Coffee Maker GoodCups Reusable K-Cups (6-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon For an eco-friendly and money-saving alternative to pre-packaged coffee pods, pick up this six-pack of reusable K-cup coffee filters. The BPA-free filters with a micro-mesh screen are compatible with most Keurig coffee makers and can be filled with your favorite ground coffee for a perfect pick-me-up.

3. This Supportive Cushion That Relieves Lower Back Pain LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve lower back pain with this ergonomic lumbar support cushion you can add to an armchair, office chair, or even the couch. Made from high-density memory foam with a breathable mesh cover, this supportive cushion molds to the shape of your back to improve posture and alignment wherever you're sitting. Use the adjustable straps to make sure the cushion suits where you're sitting.

4. A Sleek Cable Organizer That Keeps Cords Tidy GO-Oblong Cable Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Tame messy cords and keep the power strip out of sight with this sleek cable organizer. Featuring a scratch-resistant exterior, the organizer has a raised inner platform to protect cords from spills and a grid ventilation system to prevent overheating. Plus, it comes with 20 hook-and-loop tie cables to make organizing your cables even easier.

5. This Alexa Smart Speaker That's Extra Tiny Echo Flex Plug-In Mini Smart Speaker With Alexa $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The Echo Flex smart speaker with built-in Alexa plugs in to any outlet and lets you use voice control to manage compatible smart home devices, set timers, check the weather, and more without taking up much space. And since there's a handy built-in USB port, you can use the Echo Flex to charge your phone or customize it with optional accessories like a night light (sold separately).

6. A Heated Throw Blanket With 3 Different Settings Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See on Amazon When you need extra warmth, wrap up in this cozy heated throw blanket. Made with soft polyester fleece, the blanket has three heat settings with three-hour auto-shutoff. It even automatically adjusts the temperature to deliver consistent warmth. Choose from versatile solid colors like tan or garnet red, as well as fun prints like cheetah or plaid.

7. This 8-Port Surge Protector That Holds Devices While They're Charging Allstar Innovations 8-Port Surge Protector Wall Outlet With Shelf $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever wall outlet and surge protector with a shelf lets you charge up to eight devices at once and provides the perfect perch for items while they're charging. The socket shelf plugs into most three-prong outlets and has six AC outlets, two USB ports, and a built-in shelf for holding smartphones and tablets, an Echo Dot smart speaker, an electric toothbrush, or other small items.

8. These Waterproof Solar Lights That Work For 20,000 Hours Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor Solar String Lights $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your outdoor space magical with these waterproof LED solar string lights. The solar-powered bistro lights are fully charged after six hours of sunlight and provide up to six hours of warm white glow in the evening. With a lifetime use of around 20,000 hours and no plugging in required, these strings lights are a super affordable way to upgrade the ambiance of your backyard or balcony.

9. This Durable Double-Sided Tape That Keeps Rugs In Place YYXLIFE Double Sided Carpet Tape $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop tripping over your rugs and carpet runners and keep them in place with this heavy-duty double-sided carpet tape, which can be used on all kinds of floor types and even carpet-to-carpet. The durable tape is easy to apply and remove, and it doesn't leave behind sticky residue.

10. An Adjustable Heating Pad With A Pocket For Your Feet DONECO King Size Heating Pad $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This oversize heating pad features a roomy pocket that's perfect for warming up your feet. The entire heating pad is made from cozy plush fabric and the pocket has a soft fiber-filled center for extra cushioning. The heating pad also has an LCD controller with four temperature settings and two-hour auto-shutoff.

11. A Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Breezes, Light & More Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this easy-to-install door draft stopper to block pesky drafts, light, odor, and noise. The adhesive door draft stopper fits most door types, and it's a breeze to trim to get the perfect size. Available in white, black, brown, or gray, you can choose a color that blends into your door, too.

12. These Thermal Insulated Curtains That Block Light & Reduce Noise NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleep better with these insulated blackout curtains that prevent light from keeping you awake, while also reducing noise and regulating room temperature. The set of two triple-weave fabric curtains with grommets fit easily on standard curtain rods and come in 20 colors, including gray (pictured), pretty coral, and inky black. They're also available in a variety of sizes.

13. This Rainfall Shower Head For Soothing, Air-Enhanced Water Flow LORDEAR Square Adjustable Rain Shower Head $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This square rainfall shower head has 196 silicone nozzles to deliver a soothing spa shower experience at home. Made from durable stainless steel, the ultra-thin shower head uses air-enhanced water flow to improve shower pressure and spread water to each nozzle. And at such an affordable price, this easy-to-install shower head is an instant spa upgrade for your bathroom without breaking the bank.

14. A Eucalyptus Essential Oil Spray For Aromatherapy While You Shower Travertine Spa Steam Shower Spray $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly turn your shower into an aromatherapy experience with this soothing spa steam shower spray. Made with pure eucalyptus oil, a few spritzes of the essential oil into the shower stream can relieve stress and sinus congestion. The aromatherapy spray is also great for steam rooms and saunas, or you can spray it on your linens before bed.

15. A Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Sticks To Your Bathroom Mirror Vimdiff 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This powerful magnifying makeup mirror offers 10 times magnification and daylight-simulating LED light so you can see clearly during your skin-care and beauty routine. The compact mirror sticks to any flat surface (including your bathroom mirror) using a strong suction cup, and its 360-degree rotation lets you adjust to the perfect angle.

16. This Air Purifier & Sanitizer That Reduces Odors & Germs Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Reduce odors and airborne germs around the house with this sleek air purifier and sanitizer, which plugs into any outlet. The compact air sanitizer uses a UV-C light bulb to minimize bacteria, germs, viruses, and mold in the air, and it helps get rid of lingering smells from pets, cooking, and more. Plus, there's no filter required — you just need to replace the UV-C bulb every 10 to 12 months.

17. An Extra Large Bath Towel That's Lightweight & Absorbent Utopia Towels Extra Large Bath Towel $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Wrap yourself in comfort with this extra large bath towel made of 100% cotton that feels so soft and cozy. The ring-spun towel is super absorbent and lightweight, and it's large enough to double as a beach towel, too. Choose from eight colors, including classics like gray (pictured), white, or black as well as brights like blue and pink.

18. This Lavender Bath Milk That's Super Hydrating & Relaxing Charli Jo & Company Lavender Cream Bath Milk Soak $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This lavender cream bath milk leaves your skin feeling soft, soothed, and moisturized. Made with hydrating milk powder, soothing baking soda, detoxifying Epsom salt, exfoliating cornstarch, and relaxing lavender, this is the perfect way to soak away stress. Plus, the all-natural product arrives in a vintage-style milk bottle that'll look so cute in your bathroom.

19. This Trivia Game That Lets Everyone Shout Their Answers At Once Smart Ass The Ultimate Trivia Board Game for Families & Adults $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're hosting at your place, it's always fun to have a good party game on hand. The fast-paced Smart Ass trivia game is good for two to six players ages 12 and up, and it's all about how fast you can answer. Once a clue is read, all players get to shout their answers at once — the first one to get it right wins the round and moves forward on the game board.

20. A Compact Bluetooth Speaker That Comes In 7 Trendy Colors LENRUE Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're inside the house or relaxing by the pool, this compact wireless Bluetooth speaker is great for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks or making hands-free calls with the built-in microphone for up to 5 hours per charge. The lightweight speaker connects with any Bluetooth device from up to 33 feet away. Choose from seven colors including on-trend rose gold (pictured).

21. These Soft & Stretchy Joggers That Are Perfect For Lounging Goodthreads Women's Modal Fleece Jogger $32 | Amazon See on Amazon These comfy modal fleece-lined joggers with pockets are perfect for lounging around the house and are cute enough to wear outside, too. Made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane with a drawstring waist, the joggers are super soft, stretchy, and lightweight. The pants come in six versatile colors, from dark charcoal gray to light pink.

22. These LED Smart Bulbs That Work For Up To 20,000 Hours BERENNIS Smart Light Bulb (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of three LED smart bulbs can be controlled from anywhere using the free Magic Home Pro app, or connect them to Alexa or Google Home to use voice control. Each long-lasting smart bulb has a huge range of dimmable color options and works for up to 20,000 hours.

23. A Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager Reviewers Call "Amazing" MagicMakers Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve sore muscles in your neck, shoulders, back, and other tense areas with this powerful shiatsu neck and back massager with optional heat therapy. Featuring eight bi-directional, deep-kneading massage nodes, the ergonomic massager has fans raving. "This massager is great. I run 5 days a week and often feel tight in my low back and calves. I’ve been using this for the last few days and it feels amazing! I am going to order one for my mother as a gift for mother’s day!" one wrote.

24. A 5-Minute Hair Mask With Super Hydrating Argan Oil Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers are fans of this deep-conditioning argan oil hair mask, which works for all hair types. The five-minute treatment uses hydrating argan oil to repair styling damage and leave your hair feeling soft, strengthened, and tangle-free. Plus, it's free of sulfates and parabens.

25. These Nonstick Silicone Mats That Help Food Brown & Bake Evenly AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no need for cooking spray, oil, tin foil, or parchment paper when you use these silicone baking mats. Made from nonstick, durable silicone, the set of two baking mats fit perfectly on half-sheet pans and are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you're making sweets or a savory meal, the baking sheets help your food brown and cook evenly for delicious results. With more than 4,000 five-star reviews, a lot of customers are asking themselves, "How did I ever manage without these?"

26. A Small Brita Pitcher That Makes Tap Water Taste So Much Better Brita Metro Pitcher With Filter $16 | Amazon See on Amazon To make tap water taste better, shoppers are fans of this Brita Metro pitcher. The small water pitcher fits easily into almost any fridge and uses a BPA-free filter to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine and other impurities in the water. One reviewer wrote: "I could tell the difference in taste of water after the first use." The pitcher even comes with one filter, so you can get started right away.

27. A 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set That Upgrades Your Home Bar FineDine Premium Cocktail Shaker Bar Tools Set (14-Pieces) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Make tasty cocktails and mocktails with this 14-piece stainless steel bar cocktail kit. The set includes a two-piece Boston-style shaker, strainer, double jigger, bar spoon, bottle opener, six pour spouts, and two shot glasses. Plus, the durable set is dishwasher safe for super easy cleanup.

28. A Silicone Bowl Lid That Magically Creates A Super Tight Seal Charles Viancin Poppy Lid $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever silicone poppy-shape lid fits over small, smooth-rimmed bowls for easy food storage. Pop the BPA-free lid onto a bowl of leftover food and place it in the fridge, or use it to cover food that's heating in the microwave. The handy lids are oven and dishwasher-safe, too. "It seals any smooth rim container instantly, so well you can pick up a full glass of water with it, and releases effortlessly by lifting from any edge," one fan raved.

29. These Frosted Window Films That Provide Privacy Without Curtains Coavas Window Film $10 | Amazon See on Amazon To get privacy without sacrificing natural light or hanging curtains, add these frosted window films around the house. The non-adhesive film is easy to cut to your desired size and installs quickly. And not only does the film reduce glare and UV rays, it also provides insulation to save you money on heating bills.

30. These LED Lights That Help Your Indoor Garden Grow GARSCEN YORC Grow Light LED Growing Lights $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love plants but don't have the best natural light at home, these LED growing lights are the perfect solution to keeping your indoor greenery, fruit, and veggie plants happy and lush. The easy-to-install plant light simulates the sun with a full spectrum of 25 LEDs that support each stage of plant growth, from seeding to blooming.

31. An Acupressure Foot Massager With 3,000+ 5-Star Reviews TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This dual foot massager is covered in acupressure nubs and ridges that ease tired, achy feet and have gotten the thumbs up from thousands of fans. The wooden foot massager is perfect for using while you're resting on the couch after a long day, and it has anti-slip liners to keep it in place during your soothing massage.

32. These Ultrasonic Pest Repellers That Drive Away Bugs & Rodents Okutani Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack) $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Evict roaches, mice, and other pests from your home with these ultrasonic pest repellers which are safe for people and pets. Sold in a pack of six, the pest repellers plug into any outlet and emits a pulse that drives away annoying pests without using toxic chemicals. Place a repeller in each room of the house and say goodbye unwelcome bugs and rodents. The set covers more than 7,000 square feet.

33. These LED TV Strip Lights That Reduce Eye Strain & Improve Picture Quality Pangton Villa LED Strip Lights $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Place these LED strip lights behind your TV to improve image clarity and reduce eye strain. Featuring 16 colors, the strip lights stick easily to the back of your television and come with a remote control so you can customize color and brightness for the ultimate home theater experience.

34. This Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket That Comes In Lots Of Colors Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Get cozy under this super soft and fuzzy faux fur throw blanket with hundreds of rave reviews. Available in 21 chic colors, the plush microfiber blanket is easy to care since it is machine washable. "Much softer and fuzzier than I expected," one customer wrote. "I bought this for my Hyggekrog (my cozy nook) where I curl up with a cup of herbal tea and read. [...] The underside is a soft fleece that feels like spun air it's so soft and light. My cats love it too."

35. These High-Quality Headphones With Great Sound & Noise Isolation OneOdio Noise-Isolating Headphones $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you live with roommates, it's helpful to have high-quality headphones so you can rock out to music or watch TV without disturbing others (and tuning out excess noise). These comfy headphones provide clear sound and have a long cord, padded ear cushions, and an adjustable headband. They're compatible with Apple, Android, and more.

36. A Clever Bedside Shelf That Clamps Onto The Bed Frame BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're short on bedside space, this genius BedShelfie bedside shelf is here to fix that. The sleek and sturdy shelf clamps onto the bed frame and holds up to 15 pounds of stuff, and it has two handy wire slots to keep cords tidy, too.

37. A Magnetic Key Rack That Works With Your Light Switch Cover Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Clean up clutter and get organized by turning your existing light switch into a magnetic key rack with this easy-to-install system. Sold in a set of two, the strong magnetic screws replace the standard screws on a light switch cover in your home. Each can hold up to 3 pounds for keys, leashes, and more.

38. These Tablets That Remove Odor-Causing Buildup In The Washing Machine Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These washing machine cleaner tablets remove odor-causing residue and other buildup that can keep your clothes and other laundry from looking and smelling its best. Just toss one into your front- or top-loading washing machine each month and run the wash without laundry, and the tablets do the rest. No scrubbing needed.

39. A Quiet Fountain That Gives Your Pets Fresh, Flowing Water Veken Pet Fountain $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your pet delicious, flowing water all day with this quiet pet fountain. The BPA-free water bowl is ideal for small to medium-sized pets, and the fountain has a triple filtration system with three water modes to keep your furry friends happy and hydrated.