40 Things That Make Your Home Significantly More Comfortable For Less Than $35 On Amazon

I'm always looking for little ways to make my home more comfortable, from a cozy blanket to an air quality-enhancing humidifier, and I want to get comfy without breaking the bank. Luckily, there are tons of comfortable home things on Amazon that will make your space significantly more inviting, and none of them cost more than $35.

Give your bedroom a comfort upgrade with a new set of soft sheets, a memory foam pillow, and insulated blackout curtains that block tons of light and sound to help you sleep better. Make the bathroom cozier with absorbent Egyptian cotton towels and a plush bath mat. In the living room, faux fur pillow covers and a fleece blanket add cuddly softness. There are even products to make a kitchen and home office comfortable and organized while you work. And don't forget your furry friends — they love a fuzzy bed to curl up in, too.

Whether you're shopping for your own home or looking for a thoughtful gift, this list has comfort-enhancing items for every room of the house. Plus, since these picks are budget-friendly, you may be able to buy a few things to make your home the comfiest it's ever been.

1. A Fleece Sherpa Blanket That's Super Cozy Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Get extra comfy with this dual-sided fleece blanket, which has soft fleece on one side and plush sherpa on the other. Made from 100% microfiber, this durable blanket is fade and stain-resistant, and it's available in 19 colors to match your decor.

2. These Faux Fur Pillow Covers That Are So Fluffy Phantoscope Luxury Series Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Your throw pillows get a fluffy makeover with these cute faux fur throw pillow covers. Sold in a set of two, the soft pillow covers have an invisible zipper and come in 13 pretty shades including off-white (pictured), deep purple, navy blue, and more.

3. This Aromatherapy Candle Set With 4 Soothing Scents Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set (4-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This aromatherapy candle gift set comes with four natural soy wax candles in different soothing scents: rose, lavender, lemon, and fig. Each long-lasting candle comes in a reusable decorative tin that looks great in any room of the house. Plus, at $17 for four, this candle set is a great deal, too.

4. A Quiet Humidifier That Relieves Dry Skin & Allergies Pohl+Schmitt Ultrasonic Humidifier for Bedrooms $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This whisper-quiet ultrasonic humidifier improves the air quality in your home and the 0.7-liter water tank provides up to 10 hours of continuous use and automatically turns off when the water runs out. The humidifier also features an optional soothing blue night light, which can be turned on or off with the press of a button.

5. This Supportive Body Pillow That Has A Detachable Extension PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A comfy body pillow is great for anyone who needs extra support while resting or sleeping, and this version has won over 2,000 five-star reviews both from users who are using it for pregnancy as well as those who are not. The soft pillow has a removable, 100% cotton polka-dot cover and a detachable extension that can be used as a separate body pillow.

6. This Soft Sheet Set That Has 60,000+ Reviews Mellanni Sheet Set-Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable brushed microfiber sheet set has a cult following on Amazon and comes in 44 colors and patterns. The soft and durable four-piece sheet set is hypoallergenic and resistant to fading and wrinkling. And at $30 for the full size, the price is hard to beat. It's also available in twin, twin XL, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes.

7. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Pairs With Your Favorite Aromatherapy Scents URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser works as a mini humidifier and fills the room with your favorite essential oil scent. Just add a few drops of 100% pure oil to the water tank and choose from two mist settings: continuous, which offers three hours of run time, or intermittent, which offers six hours of run time. You can also choose from seven LED color light options, or turn the lamp off completely.

8. A Large Aromatherapy Candle That Has A Refreshing Floral Scent La Jolíe Muse Aromatherapy Scented Candles $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With its pretty floral-patterned tin, this aromatherapy scented candle both looks and smells great, and it adds major spa vibes to your home. The 100% soy wax candle is scented with a blend of lotus, lemon, and lily-of-the-valley and burns for up to 45 hours.

9. An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Makes Standing More Comfortable Royal Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend time standing in the kitchen or at your desk, this anti-fatigue comfort mat can help relieve pressure on your knees, feet, and joints. The thick foam mat has a waterproof, textured surface and a nonslip bottom that grips onto all kinds of flooring to keep you comfy while you work.

10. This Cozy Pet Bed That's Perfect For Cats & Small Dogs Best Friends by Sheri OrthoComfort Deep Dish Cuddler $34 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 3,000 pet owners love this cozy sherpa pet bed, which is perfect for cats and dogs up to 25 pounds. The bed's high back wall helps relieve joint pressure, while the front and side walls make an ideal head rest. Choose from 14 colors that you and your pet are sure to love, and it also comes in two sizes.

11. An Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Relieves Back & Hip Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy orthopedic knee pillow helps relieve back and hip pain while you sleep. Made from high-density memory foam, the ergonomically-designed pillow fits between your knees to provide support and improve alignment throughout the night. Plus, the breathable cover is easy to remove and machine wash.

12. A Cozy Bath Mat That's Super Soft & Stays In Place Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug Mat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Make bath and shower time extra comfy with this chenille bathroom rug mat, which comes in 35 colors and patterns. The plush chenille fabric is super soft and absorbent, and the grippy rubber backing keeps the mat from slipping. The best part? This bath mat is durable enough to go in the dryer after machine washing. It's available in a range of sizes to suit your space.

13. This Egyptian Cotton Towel Set That'll Instantly Upgrade Your Bathroom Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set (6 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A new set of soft 100% cotton bath towels can seriously upgrade the bathroom, and this six-piece Egyptian cotton towel set is a steal at $25. Available in 10 classic colors, this absorbent set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

14. A Memory Foam Pillow That Supports Your Head & Neck Milemont Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your bed extra comfy with this supportive shredded memory foam pillow, which has more than 2,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star overall rating. The breathable pillow provides firm support and gently aligns the head and neck.

15. This Weighted Blanket That's Soft & Comforting Bare Home Weighted Blanket $35 | Amazon See On Amazon A soothing weighted blanket can help you get a more restful night's sleep and feels like a hug. Made from 100% cotton and weighted with fiber filling and ultra-fine glass beads, this 10-pound blanket provides an even layer of gentle, calming pressure for a lot less than some other brands. Choose from gray, light pink, or dark blue.

16. These Soft Velvet Pillow Covers That Come In Lots Of Colors MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-pack of soft velvet throw pillow covers are a super easy way to increase the comfiness in your living room. Available in lots of vibrant colors and a variety of sizes, each velvet pillow cover has an invisible zipper for easy on and off with your favorite pillow inserts.

17. This Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Breezes, Odors, & Light Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With this easy-to-install door draft stopper, you can prevent heat and air conditioning from escaping under the door, and it also stops odor, drafts, and light from getting in. The adhesive draft stopper fits most door types and is easily trimmed to fit yours.

18. A Sleek Ottoman That's So Cute & Comfy idee-home Round Pouf Foot Stools $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact, comfy ottoman is perfect for adding extra seating or a foot stool to your rooms. Available in 12 colors from soothing gray to vibrant green, this ottoman has a breathable, removable fabric cover that's easy to wash.

19. These Insulated Blackout Curtains That Block Light & Sound NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These insulated blackout curtains block light, thermal regulate room temperature, and reduce noise to make your room as cozy as possible (and might even save you on energy bills). Made from 100% polyester, the durable curtains come in 20 colors, including gray (pictured), black, and toffee brown, and they're easy to hang on standard curtain rods. They come in a variety of sizes, too.

20. This Desk Monitor Riser That Reduces Neck & Eye Strain Well Weng Desk Monitor Riser $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Raise your computer monitor or laptop to a more comfortable viewing height with this handy desk monitor riser, which also has slots to hold your cell phone, pens, and other office supplies so you stay extra organized in the process. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, the riser has space to store your keyboard under the stand, too.

21. These LED Strip Lights That Can Reduce Eye Fatigue When Watching TV PANGTON VILLA LED Strip Lights $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These colorful LED strip lights not only create fun mood lighting in the living room, they can also reduce eye fatigue and improve TV image clarity. The easy-to-install lights fit 40- to 60-inch televisions and come with a handy remote control. A larger size works for TVs up to 75 inches.

22. A Cute Caddy That Holds Your Bedside Essentials Life Is Beautiful Bedside Caddy $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This space-saving bedside caddy is a great alternative to or supplement for a nightstand, and it's perfect for storing books, magazines, remote controls, a tablet, and more. Made from a double layer of felt, the caddy has two mesh interior pockets, two exterior pockets, and two holes for device cables. Choose from nine colors, including light gray, bright blue, and classic black, to name a few.

23. These Night Lights That Auto-Adjust To The Perfect Brightness Vont LED Night Light $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers love these energy-efficient night lights, which turn on and off and automatically adjust according to the ambient light in the room. The set of six sleek and compact lights can be plugged into any outlet and work for more than 10,000 hours each.

24. A Sturdy Wall Outlet Shelf That Holds Devices While They're Charging PERLESMITH Wall Outlet Shelf $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever wall outlet shelf provides the perfect place to store devices while they're charging, freeing up valuable counter space. The built-in cable management channel keeps cords tidy, too. After an easy installation, the sturdy shelf can hold items up to 15 pounds.

25. This Expandable Shower Caddy That Has 4 Sliding Baskets Zenna Home Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There's room for all your shower essentials with this expandable over-the-shower caddy, which has four sliding baskets that can fit even tall bottles, plus a few hooks along the bottom to hold razors and loofahs. The rust-resistant caddy also fits around handheld shower heads.

26. These Smart Bulbs That Create The Perfect Ambiance Peteme Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With this set of two smart LED light bulbs, you can use voice control to create the perfect ambiance in your home. The bulbs can be paired with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or the Smart Life app to turn them on and off, change color, and adjust brightness.

27. These Smart Wi-Fi Plugs That Let You Control Appliances From Anywhere TECKIN Smart WiFi Plug (4 Pack) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these handy smart Wi-Fi plugs to control devices and appliances around the house — even from the comfort of your bed. Sold in a pack of four, the plugs are easy to set up with the free Smart Life app and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice commands, too.

28. A Rainfall Shower Head For Major Spa Vibes SparkPod Shower Head $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-pressure rainfall shower head is an easy way to make showers feel more luxurious, and it quickly installs on any standard shower arm. The chic chrome fixture features easy-to-clean silicone nozzles, and it tilts to your desired angle. With more than 500 reviews and a 4.7 overall rating, this shower head is definitely a comfort-enhancing favorite.

29. This White Noise Machine That Has 14 Soothing Sounds Letsfit White Noise Machine With Baby Night Light $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Create a relaxing environment with this white noise machine, which features three white noise options as well as 10 soothing nature sound effects and one fan sound setting. Leave it on continuously through the night or set it on a timer. Plus, there's an optional night light that provides a warm, calming glow.

30. This Bidet That's Super Easy To Install Tibbers Home Bidet $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel clean and comfy (and use less toilet paper) with this easy-to-install home bidet, which features adjustable water pressure control knobs and a self-cleaning nozzle. All the bidet fittings are included in the box, and many reviewers said it installs in minutes. It's no surprise that this is a best-seller.

31. These Under-Cabinet Lights That Turn On When You Walk By Flow.month Under Cabinet Lighting (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These helpful under-cabinet lights are great for illuminating the kitchen and other areas of the home that need extra lighting like stairways and closets. Sold in a three-pack, each light strip contains 24 LED lights and has a built-in rechargeable battery. The lights feature a motion and light sensor to turn on and off automatically, or you can leave them on continuously.

32. These LED Curtain Lights That Make Your Home Look Magical Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These gorgeous LED curtain lights make your home feel magical. Featuring eight light modes, including twinkle or steady-on, the 300 warm white lights look amazing on their own, or pair them with a sheer curtain for even more ambiance.

33. This Turkish Cotton Towel That's So Soft & Shockingly Absorbent Cacala 100% Cotton Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These chic Turkish cotton towels are super soft, quick-drying, and absorbent. And since it comes in 38 vibrant colors like dark blue (pictured) and bright orange, so it's sure to add a pop of color to your bathroom decor, too. With more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, it has fans writing things like: "They are larger than regular bath towels, dry quickly, and don't start smelling sour from prolonged dampness. [...] As promised, they become softer with each washing and are very absorbent."

34. This Slim Storage Rack That Slides Into Narrow Spaces Rackaphile 4-Tier Slim Slide Out Storage Tower $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Make the most of small spaces with this slim slide-out storage rack. The sturdy metal rolling rack has four mesh basket shelves to store all kinds of items, and it's narrow enough to slide into tight spaces, like between the refrigerator and kitchen counter or the washer and dryer.

35. A Compact Space Heater That Keeps You Extra Warm andily Space Heater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon For extra heating around the house, hundreds of reviewers love this portable ceramic space heater. The powerful little heater has two heat modes, a fan, and an adjustable thermostat. Plus, the heater automatically turns off if it overheats or tips over.

36. This Hanging Organizer That Holds 24 Pairs Of Shoes SimpleHouseware Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For a quick way to get organized, this over-the-door hanging organizer couldn't be easier to install, and it's super affordable, too. The organizer hangs on any standard door or closet rod and has 24 clear pockets that are perfect for holding shoes, scarves, and other items.

37. This Bed Canopy That Looks So Regal TIMBUKTOO MOSQUITO NETS Luxury Mosquito Net $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This mosquito net bed canopy keeps bugs away while you're sleeping, and it also makes your bed look fit for royalty. The extra-large canopy is easy to install, fits all bed sizes, and has two openings to make it easier to climb in and out of bed.

38. These Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of two satin pillowcases are super smooth and comfy, and they can help reduce hair breakage and soothing on the face, too. The pillowcases come in 16 luxurious colors, like light gray (pictured), navy blue, teal, and classic black. Plus, at only $10 for two, these luxurious and durable pillowcases are a great deal.

39. A Multipurpose Wedge Pillow That Supports & Aligns Your Body FitPlus Bed Wedge $35 | Amazon See On Amazon For orthopedic support while resting and sleeping, customers love this multipurpose memory foam wedge pillow. Made with two inches of high-density memory foam, the pillow can be used to support your head, neck, and shoulders, or move it to the foot of the bed to support your legs and feet.