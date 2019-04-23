41 Brilliant Products That Are Consistently Best-Sellers On Amazon

What does it take to become a best-seller on Amazon — a site that offers every possible model of every single product you can imagine owning? When it comes to these 43 brilliant products that are consistently best-sellers on Amazon, the answer is obvious: It takes a product that stands out in its category as one that goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Why purchase any old foot peeling tool when you can score one that safely uses botanicals to give you callus-free baby feet? There's no reason why you should spend major money on lip balm when the vegan option on this list is affordable and contains sunscreen to protect your lips from UV rays. And, while a cooling rack for cookies and baked treats is a helpful tool for any novice baker to own, a three-tier cooling rack is obviously a far better choice (and will result in triple the number of cookies you make).

These genius products on Amazon solve problems, make basic life chores like cleaning and cooking a lot more fun and convenient, and (in many cases) will save you money. Whether you're in the market for a lightweight stick vacuum, a tactical flashlight that has serious power, or a witch hazel toner that nourishes your skin, you'll find it on this list of best-selling Amazon products.

1. A Natural Botanical Extract Foot Peel Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're used to torturing your feet with scrub brushes and tools that look like cheese graters, stop everything and get your hands on this natural foot peel. The foot peel mask consists of serum-filled booties that exfoliate dry skin on your feet using botanical extracts. It can remove calluses and keep your feet baby smooth, but patience is key. You won't see results at first, but that will change within one to two weeks as you witness some major peeling. At the end of it all: baby-smooth feet are yours.

2. These Brushed Microfiber Sheets That Are Soft And Affordable Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set $16 Amazon See on Amazon When you consider how much time you spend in bed, you'll realize the sheets you choose are important. This bed sheet set is consistently ranked as one of the best because it's designed using soft, wrinkle-resistant brushed microfiber, comes in four sizes and six colors, and won't break the bank. You'll get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases — and over 4,000 reviewers swear by this set, too.

3. A Broom And Mop Holder That Keeps Cleaning Tools In One Place RockBirds Broom Mop Holder $13 Amazon See on Amazon Can't find a place to store your mops and brooms? Mount this broom and mop holder on any wall (it takes six screws and is simple to install) and you'll gain slots five slots and six hooks that hold up to 7 to 12 pounds of weight. You'll always be able to find your cleaning tools in one place, and it will prevent bacteria-ridden mops and brooms from touching the floor.

4. The Supportive Gel Pillows For Every Sleep Position Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow $35 Amazon See on Amazon These gel pillows are everything you want in a plush pillow: they're supportive, won't shift when you move around at night, and are resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew, making them a great choice for anyone with allergies. Thousands of reviewers rave about how well these keep your head and neck aligned for support and a pain-free snooze, whether you sleep on your side or back.

5. A Two-In-One Stick Vacuum That Converts To A Hand Vacuum Dirt Devil Simpli-Stick Lightweight Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum $20 See on Amazon Most quality vacuum cleaners are a strain on your budget. But this lightweight, 10-pound stick vacuum is a budget choice with benefits. It has a rinsable filter, which means there's no need to invest in bags, and it can be used on rugs and hardwood floors and tile. It even converts to a hand vacuum and features an onboard crevice tool for getting debris up from tight corners.

6. A Vegan Lip Balm That Protects Lips From The Sun's Harmful Rays Sun Hurraw! Lip Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon The sun's UV rays have a harmful effect on your skin — and your lips. Prevent sun damage and dryness with this vegan and organic sun lip balm, which contains SPF 15 and natural ingredients like zinc oxide, tangerine, chamomile, and nut seed oils and butters. This balm is also free of gluten and GMOs, and is cruelty-free.

7. A Bluetooth Receiver That Connects To Two Devices At Once Mpow Bluetooth Receiver $12 Amazon See on Amazon This hands-free Bluetooth receiver is capable of connecting to two devices at once — and lets you answer phone calls and control music right on the receiver. Its range is up to 30 feet in open space and its built-in battery provides up to 10 hours of play and talk time. It can also work in both the home and the car.

8. A Tea Tree Oil Body Wash That Blasts Body Acne Purely Northwest Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $15 Amazon See on Amazon Prevent body acne and conditions like athlete's foot and toenail fungus — all while blasting surface bacteria and fungus from your skin naturally with this tea tree oil body wash. This body and foot soap contains a natural blend of ingredients that help moisturize and soothe skin: among them you'll find aloe vera, sea kelp, eucalyptus, peppermint oil, and oregano oil.

9. These Packing Cubes That Keep Your Clothing And Dirty Laundry Organized On Trips Bagail Packing Cubes $20 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of throwing all of your clothes in one suitcase and then having to dig down deep to find clean jeans or shirts, use these packing cubes to separate like items and keep everything better organized. The four set of cubes come in 11 colors and include an extra-large, large, medium, and small cube, as well as a laundry bag. Reviewers also note they also hold an incredible amount of stuff: "I can't believe I've been packing without these all my life. I tried them out during a "practice pack" for a 14-day European trip I will be taking in a few weeks and I was able to fit all my toiletries, 14 pairs of daily contacts, 3 pairs of jeans, undergarments and 12 tops all with ease with a bag to spare. The colors are nice and the zippers work well."

10. A Six Pack Of Basic Cotton Bikini Briefs That Are Super Comfy Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (XS-XXL) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Lacy, fancy underwear are lovely, but there are times when you just need quality bikini briefs that are made from cotton and stretchy elastane, feel great, and won't break the bank. This six pack of panties delivers with tag-free bikini briefs that come in a variety of assorted colors or, if you prefer, basic white or black.

11. A Three-Tier Cooling Rack So You Can Bake More Goodies Betty Crocker 3-Tier Cooling Rack $12 Amazon See on Amazon Bake more cookies and muffins — at the same time — and cool all of your treats on this three-tier cooling rack, which is sturdy enough to hold heavier baked goods like pies and cakes. The non-stick rack is made from a mesh wire design, so you can easily fold it up and store it when you're finished baking.

12. A Two-In-One Shower Head With Numerous Power Settings Hydroluxe Full Chrome 2-in-1 Shower Head $25 Amazon See on Amazon Get two shower functions in one incredible shower head. This chrome version provides both full body and hand-held shower options that can be used at the same time or separately. You can choose among 24 full and combined water flow patterns, and you can install it without any tools at all. Its five settings include power rain, massage, stay-warm mist, eco rain, and pause mode.

13. A Safe, Painless Hair Trimmer You Can Take Anywhere ToiletTree Nose Trimmer With LED Light $18 Amazon See on Amazon Trim your nose hair with incredible ease, thanks to this battery-operated nose trimmer with an LED light for even more precision. This cordless, lightweight trimmer is portable, water-resistant, and will provide a clean trim without any pulled hairs. It uses a rotary stainless steel blade to painlessly remove hair from your nose, ears, and even eyebrows.

14. An Alcohol-Free Toner With Witch Hazel And Rose-Petal Water Thayer's Rose Petal Witch Hazel With Aloe Vera $9 Amazon See on Amazon Some of the incredible skin benefits of using witch hazel include clearer skin, less inflammation, and a hydrated complexion. This alcohol-free formula is infused with soothing aloe vera, rose petal water, and vitamin E for softer, smoother, healthier skin. You can use it as a toner after cleanser and before serum and moisturizer, and one reviewer raves: "I absolutely love this product! For many years, I used a drug store witch hazel toner which contained alcohol. I wanted to try a similar toner, but without the alcohol. The rose petal, aloe vera, witch hazel mix in this specific product is great. It moisturizes, softens, and minimizes pores. I no longer have any dry skin on my face when I apply daily after showering in the morning."

15. A Snap-In Shower Liner That's Not A Pain To Change Arcs & Angles Hookless Snap-In Fabric Liner $10 Amazon See on Amazon You know you should change your shower liners often to prevent mildew and mold, but you also know how labor intensive it is to change the liner — and you can't be blamed for stalling the job as long as possible. This shower liner makes the whole ordeal a snap, quite literally: just snap in the replacement liner and you're finished, so more fumbling around with shower hook rings.

16. A Seven-Layer Rotating Makeup Organizer That Makes It Easier To Find What You Need Jerrybox 360 Degree Rotation Makeup Organizer $21 Amazon See on Amazon This 360-degree rotation makeup organizer can accommodate at least 30 makeup brushes, 20 skin care products, and a slew of other cosmetics like eyeshadow compacts and lipsticks. It has seven adjustable layered trays, a sturdy base, and comes in white, black, or transparent. It's also incredibly easy to clean and will compactly fit on a vanity or dresser.

17. The Pimple Patches That You Wear At Night To Get Rid Of Zits Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $5 Amazon See on Amazon Reduce inflammation in pimples and help shrink them overnight without medicine, because these pimple patches are made from hydrocolloid, which helps absorbs pus without drying out your skin. Each sheet comes with 24 patches in various sizes, and when the patch turns from translucent to opaque you know it's working. You can even wear them under foundation.

18. The Collapsible Dish Rack And Drainer That Fits Over The Sink Prepworks by Progressive Collapsible Over-The-Sink Dish Drainer $22 Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible dish drainer expands to fit over most sinks, saving major counter space and allowing water to drain where it belongs. It holds up to eight plates and can be washed in your dishwasher, and when you aren't using it, the drainer collapses and can be easily stored in any cabinet or drawer.

19. A Hypoallergenic Silk Pillowcase That's Ideal For Allergies (And Won't Give You Bed Head) Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent momme silk, this hypoallergenic silk pillowcase contains zero chemicals and is especially ideal for anyone who suffers from allergies. Another beauty bonus: the pillow's fibers are gently on your skin and hair and can save you from the hassle of waking up with static and bed head. It comes in 25 colors like champagne, blue stripe, and soft pink, and six sizes: standard, queen, king, toddler, body, and European.

20. The Resistance Bands For Strength Training Without Heavy Dumbbells Limm Resistance Bands Exercise Loops $10 Amazon see on Amazon You can get a great workout in the comfort of your own home, and you don't need a set of heavy dumbbells (which are difficult to store) to do it. These resistance exercise loops are made from natural latex and come in five different levels of difficulty. Use them to strengthen your legs, arms, and back — and to provide a deep stretch after your workout.

21. A Hair Catcher For Your Tub That Fits Inside Of The Drain Tubshroom $13 Amazon See on Amazon The big difference between the Tubshroom and nearly every other tub plug is that this one fits right into your drain and collects hair and debris before it has a chance to clog your pipes. It's available in five colors and fits standard 1.5-inch tub drains. There are no chemicals required for this, and it'll certainly save you some money on plumbing.

22. The Knee-High Compression Socks That Are Breathable And Come In Different Colors SB Sox Compression Socks $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a runner, athlete, or experience chronic foot or leg pain, these graduated knee-high compression socks can help by improving blood circulation and reducing lactic acid build up in your muscles. They're available in 11 colors and are made from breathable, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor fabrics. They're perfect for long flights, and one reviewer writes: "Excellent compression socks. I've wore them several times to work & afterwards no noted swelling, pain or discomfort in lower extremities after being on my feet for >12hrs. My feet nor my legs felt tired & sox didn't roll down my legs either."

23. A Highly Absorbent Memory Foam Bath Mat Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat $14 Amazon See on Amazon There are only a few qualities that make a bath mat stand out from the rest, and this memory bath mat features them all: it absorbs water in minutes, which prevents mold and just feels better on your feet, it has a non-slipping backing to keep you from sliding and falling, and it's made from memory foam that springs back to shape. This mat also comes in five colors: grey, green, black, blue, and beige.

24. A Totally Natural Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whiten and brighten your teeth naturally, without chemicals and harsh ingredients that can cause sensitivity — just use this teeth whitening charcoal powder. The powder comes in loose form and can be a little messy, but reviewers say it's worth the effort. Brushing your teeth with this powder can give you healthy teeth and gums and a brighter smile.

25. A Different Kind Of Self-Help Book That Reminds You Of Your Greatness You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't think you're the greatest thing walking the earth right now, stop everything you're doing and order You Are A Badass, which will remind you that you are, indeed, incredible. This funny and insightful book was written by best-selling author and success coach Jen Sincero, and it will inspire you and keep you entertained at the same time.

26. The Travel-Friendly Silicone Bottles That Won't Leak Dot & Dot Travel Bottles $19 Amazon See on Amazon These TSA-approved silicone travel bottles are perfect for lotions, serums, and creams that you need for a trip where you only have a carry-on. They feature squeezable bodies and a drip-free dispenser valve for less mess. The bottles are available in a few different sizes, and they're made of BPA-free silicone that is completely leak-proof.

27. An Acupressure Mat And Pillow With Thousands Of Points To Relieve Pain Nayoya Wellness Acupressure Mat $40 Amazon See on Amazon Relief from back and neck pain and conditions like sciatica is yours, courtesy of this acupressure mat, which features 6,210 acupressure points that increase blood flow to your body and target areas that cause the most discomfort. The mat comes with a separate pillow with 1,782 points to help with tension headaches and neck muscle pain.

28. A Natural Shampoo That Prevents Breakage And Stimulates Hair Growth Pure Biology Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo $27 Amazon See on Amazon This natural hair growth stimulating shampoo contains a wealth of ingredients that stimulate hair follicles and can prevent breakage, including biotin, keratin, and two proprietary complexes that are said to promote the body's ability to keep hair from falling out. The proof of how well this shampoo works can be found in more than 1,300 reviews, some of which provide impressive before and after photos.

29. A Body Brush With Natural Bristles To Boost Your Circulation Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Use this dry skin body brush to promote better circulation while removing dead skin cells and stimulating your lymphatic system. The brush is made from natural bristles and comes with a hook where it can be stored, and a travel bag. It's also fantastic for getting rid of (and preventing) ingrown hairs, and can make skin feel incredibly soft, too.

30. A Citrus Toilet Spray That Prevents Bad Odors Poo-Pouri Before You Go Toilet Spray $9 Amazon See on Amazon A quick spritz of this toilet spray before you do your business can counter any unpleasant odors that may come up — without adding a heavy perfume scent into the mix. This refreshing citrus spray contains no harsh chemicals or aerosols, and has an essential oil base with bergamot and lemon. It's completely safe for your plumbing, and comes in a variety of scents.

31. A Tactical LED Flashlight That Can Shine On Objects Up To 600 Feet Away J5 Tactical V-1 Pro Flashlight $12 Amazon See on Amazon This tactical LED flashlight can illuminate objects that are up to 600 feet away, and it's 10 times brighter than an average light bulb. It's resistant to water, can survive a 9-foot drop, and is overall the most sturdy, practical flashlight you can keep in your house — or bring along on camping trips.

32. A Stability Wobble Cushion For Balance And Core Strength bintiva Inflated Stability Wobble Cushion $17 Amazon See on Amazon Work on your balance and improve your posture by simply standing on this stability wobble cushion and holding yourself still. The cushion comes in nine colors, can be used anywhere (including at work), and multi-tasks as a fitness tool you can use while planking, performing squats, bridges, and more. Best of all? It can be used as an ergonomic seat for long flights that protects your back and spine.

33. A Squatty Potty For Healthier Toilet Times Squatty Potty $25 Amazon See on Amazon Many doctors recommend the Squatty Potty as a great tool that provides an improved way to use the toilet — because positioning yourself in a squat is said to help you eliminate waste faster and more efficiently. The handy little bathroom device comes in two sizes that work with any standard toilet, and holds up to 350 pounds of weight. It's also incredibly easy to clean, and reviewers absolutely swear by this: "I dont know what to do with all the extra time I save now that I poop faster. I think I may take up cross-stitching."

34. This Two-In-One Hair Dryer And Styling Brush That Saves You Tons Of Time Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $38 Amazon See on Amazon Dry your hair and style it — at the same time — with this one-step hair dryer and styling brush. The paddle brush dryer has two heat settings, a cool setting, and delivers 1,100 watts of power. Its flexible bristles have ionic technology to minimize static and frizz. It also smooths and detangles, and can add curl to the end of your hair or some volume at the roots.

35. A Pocket Screwdriver That's Shaped Like A Pen You'll Always Want Around Maxcraft 7-In-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver $5 Amazon See on Amazon Get seven tool benefits from one tool so small it fits in your pocket: This portable pen-shaped device has a pocket clip, and it consists of several flatheads and screwdrivers of different sizes. It's made of rugged aluminum, has a quick-change magnetic bit to easily go from one head to the other, and can fix things from tools to glasses to electronics.

36. A Tool That Peels, Pits, And Slices Avocados Like It's No Big Deal OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Avocados are life. But avocados are also a pain to peel. This three-in-one avocado slicer makes it simple to remove the peel from an avocado, pit it, and slice it for salads and sandwiches. It has a non-slip grip and a slicer that splits the fruit into seven even slices. When you're ready to clean it, just pop it in the top rack of your dishwasher and you're done.

37. This Cool Gadget You Can Carry On Your Key Chain Leatherman Keychain Size Multitool $26 Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel multitool gadget is small enough to attach to your keychain and it includes everything you could possibly need to live your best life: spring-action scissors, flat/Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, extra-small screwdriver, bottle opener, nail cleaner, tweezers, nail file, and a ruler. It comes in six colors and includes a ring key attachment.

38. The Eco-Friendly Organic Wool Dryer Balls You Can Reuse Up To 1,000 Times Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls $24 Amazon See on Amazon You won't find a single harmful chemical in these natural wool dryer balls, which keep clothes soft in the dryer and prevent lint and static. These eco-friendly New Zealand organic wool balls can be reused up to 1,000 times, and reduce drying time by 20 to 40 percent. They're also handmade by women in Nepal — and the brand promotes paying workers a fair wage.

39. The Oven Gloves That Cover Your Wrist And Are Incredibly Heat-Resistant Jolly Green Products Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves $23 Amazon See on Amazon Protect your hands and arms from extreme temperatures while barbecuing and cooking with these waterproof silicone oven gloves that come in three sizes and cover your wrists. These BPA-free gloves have no-slip grips, won't smell over time, and can even be used to grab potatoes from boiling water. They're dishwasher-safe, too, so you can easily keep them clean.

40. A Cookie Press That Pumps Out Perfectly Shaped Cookies Each Time OXO Good Grips Cookie Press $30 Amazon See on Amazon Create perfect cookies every time you bake with the help of this cookie press, which has a non-slip base that makes it simple to hold the tool steady while dispensing dough. The press comes with 12 stainless steel disks in shapes that include flower, butterfly, bear, and heart. Each of your cookies will be the same size — which is quite a feat to do by hand — and the press even comes with a convenient storage case.

41. The Capri Leggings With Pockets For Your Phone And Keys FITTIN Workout Leggings With Pocket (S-XL) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Solve the dilemma of where to put your keys and phone when you work out — and benefit from a super comfy pair of capri leggings at the same time. These moisture-wicking polyester and spandex leggings feature four-way stretch and pockets galore, including a small, discreet pocket in the front for your keys and a back pocket that's big enough to fit your phone. They come in neutral black and grays, and can be purchased as single leggings or in packs of three.