41 Cozy Things For Your Home That Are Somehow Less Than $30 On Amazon

Thanks to genius products like blanket hoodies and memory foam sleep masks, there are more ways than ever to get cozy at home. And while you might think you need to spend a lot to achieve maximum coziness, there are actually tons of cozy home things on Amazon that are less than $30.

This list is full of products that will inspire you to get cozy. Have soothing at-home aromatherapy sessions with an essential oil diffuser and a set of the most popular essential oil scents. Or, upgrade your bath routine to something more a little more relaxing with colorful scented bath bombs and a clever bath tray that holds a book and a drink. Tech-wise, you can add a few modern comforts like LED smart bulbs and a mug warmer that keeps hot beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. And don't forget self-care essentials like hydrating sheet masks and moisturizing gel socks, which are great for yourself or as gifts.

There's no doubt these items will make you want to hibernate year-round, and since they're budget-friendly, you can stock up on a few comfort-inducing picks. Plus, if you want to give the gift of coziness, most can be delivered in just a couple of days with Amazon's super-fast Prime shipping.

1. This Heated Wrap That Has Cozy Warming Pockets Sunbeam Heated Throw $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in warmth in this extra-cozy heated wrap. Made from super soft and durable polyester fleece, the wrap has three heat settings with a three-hour auto-shutoff, and it even self-adjusts for consistent heat. Even better? The wrap has warming pockets to keep your hands toasty.

2. A Memory Foam Pillow That Keeps You Cool At Night PharMeDoc Memory Foam Pillow with Cooling Gel $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This comfy orthopedic pillow has soft and supportive memory foam on one side and a layer of cooling gel on the other, which helps regulate your body temperature throughout the night. For easy cleaning, the soft polyester-cotton cover is removable and machine washable.

3. This Plush Robe That's So Soft & Comfy Hotel Spa Seven Apparel Herringbone-Textured Plush Robe $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get comfy in this knee-length plush robe with cute herringbone texture and a roomy front pocket. Available in eight colors, including chic black and bright blue, the cozy robe is one size fits most and less than $20.

4. A Blanket Hoodie That's Extremely Cozy & Soft Comfort Spaces Glimmersoft Hooded Angel Wrap $28 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get comfier than this oversized blanket hoodie made of plush sherpa. There are convenient pockets, and since there are sleeves, your hands remain free to hold the remote control and a mug of your favorite cozy beverage. Choose from eight colors or prints including a leopard design, gray, ivory, and blush pink.

5. An Essential Oil Diffuser With 25,000+ Five-Star Reviews URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser & Cool-Mist Humidifier $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this essential oil diffuser with your favorite essential oils to fill your home with relaxing aromatherapy scents. The diffuser offers three to six hours of runtime and has seven optional LED light color options. Plus, it works as a mini humidifier to help relieve dry skin and sinuses.

6. An Essential Oil Gift Set That Has The Most Popular Aromatherapy Scents Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This essential oil gift set features six of the most popular aromatherapy scents: eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, sweet orange, peppermint, and tea tree. Each scent has its own benefits, and you can use them with your favorite essential oil diffuser to create customized aromatherapy at home. And at only $10, this set is a steal, and makes a great gift, too.

7. These Velvet Pillow Covers That Feel So Soft MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your couch extra cozy with these velvet pillow covers. Sold in a set of two, the covers are made from super soft velvet and come in a range of sizes and lush colors, like violet (pictured), aqua, and deep wine red. The covers also have an invisible zipper.

8. This Moon Lamp That Creates A Warm Celestial Glow Mydethun Moon Lamp $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This gorgeous rechargeable moon night light creates soothing celestial vibes, and it makes an amazing gift. Made with a 3-D printer, the lamp looks like a realistic tiny moon and works for up to eight hours on one charge. Choose from two color modes (white or yellow) and adjust to your desired brightness.

9. These Moisturizing Socks That Make Your Skin Feel So Soft NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For an at-home spa treatment, pick up these clever gel moisturizing socks. The washable socks have a gel inner lining with soothing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter to hydrate dry skin and cuticles, and you can use them with your favorite lotion for even more moisturizing power. Choose between small, medium, and large sizes.

10. These LED Curtain Lights That Make Any Room Feel Cozy Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of 300 twinkly LED curtain lights can instantly make your space feel cozier. Hang them alone or pair them with a pretty sheer curtain for even more ambiance, and choose from eight light mode settings like slow fade and steady-on.

11. This Fluffy Area Rug That Feels Soft & Cozy LOCHAS Ultra Soft Indoor Modern Area Rugs $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This super fluffy area rug comes in 17 versatile colors, from light gray (pictured) to hot pink, so there's sure to be a shade to match your decor. The soft rug is equally cozy in living rooms and bedrooms, and its nonslip backing prevents the rug from sliding around.

12. This Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Dimmer Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $15 | Amaozn See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers love the soothing amber glow of this natural Himalayan salt lamp, which has a dimmer switch to adjust to the perfect brightness. Bask in its relaxing vibes for less than $20.

13. An Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Relieves Back & Hip Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This orthopedic knee pillow can relieve back and hip pain, giving you a better night's sleep. Made from high-density memory foam, the ergonomically designed pillow fits between your knees to provide support and alignment throughout the night. Plus, the breathable cover is removable and machine washable.

14. A Bathtub Tray That Makes Baths Even Cozier LANGRIA Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray With Extending Sides $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A relaxing bubble bath gets even cozier with this bathtub caddy tray, which holds a book or tablet, your phone, and a glass of wine. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, the clever caddy is expandable to fit securely across tubs of all sizes.

15. This Sleep Mask That Doesn't Rest Directly On Your Eyes PrettyCare 3D Sleep Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon To block light while snoozing, more than 1,500 reviewers have given this memory foam sleep mask five stars. The lightweight mask has an extra roomy eye area so there's no pressure on your eyes while you rest. Plus, the mask comes with earplugs and a silk travel pouch so it's easy to pack in your carry-on bag.

16. This Bath Bomb Set With 12 Colorful & Cozy Baths LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews and a nearly unheard of 4.9 overall rating, this bath bomb gift set is a clear favorite with Amazon shoppers. The set includes 12 bath bombs with different scents like Victorian Rose and Lemongrass Green Tea, and each one leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturized.

17. These LED Smart Bulbs You Can Control From Anywhere Peteme Smart LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With this two-pack of LED smart bulbs, you can turn lights off and on, change their color, and adjust brightness from anywhere using a free app. To make things even easier, the smart bulbs are also compatible with Alexa and Google Home so you can control them using only your voice once synced.

18. A Compact Space Heater That Keeps You Toasty Warm Joyday Space Heater $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact space heater provides extra warmth and coziness to any room of the house. The quiet heater features a simple on-off switch and warms up in a flash. Plus, it automatically turns off if it overheats or tips over. It's available in three colors.

19. This Weighted Shoulder Wrap That Soothes Sore Muscles Calming Comfort ThermaComfort Weighted Shoulder Wrap $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This weighted shoulder wrap is great for relieving tension and soothing sore muscles around your neck and back. Filled with weighted clay beads and aromatherapy herbs, the three pound wrap can be used hot or cold. The wrap's breathable velveteen fabric feels super soft against your skin, and its high collar and wide shoulders help provide the perfect amount of cozy coverage.

20. This Floor Pillow Cushion That's So Comfy & Cute Intelligent Design Azza Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Add some comfy seating around the house with these chenille floor pillow cushions. Available in aqua blue, blush pink, light gray, or ivory, the thick cushion gets extra charm from tufted detailing and a cute scalloped edge.

21. These Flameless Candles That Look So Realistic Youngerbaby Amber Yellow Flickering Flameless Candles (12-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Create cozy candlelit ambiance with this set of 12 flameless flickering candles, which look amazing on their own or paired with your favorite seasonal decor. These battery-operated candles work last for more than 90 hours and even has a timer function.

22. This Insulated French Press That Keeps Your Coffee Warm Longer Secura French Press Coffee Maker $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Who says you have to leave the house for a perfect cup of coffee? More than 5,000 reviewers love to brew fresh coffee with this stainless steel French press that features double wall insulation to keep your coffee warm, and a cool touch handle and knob for safe and easy pouring.

23. A Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Beverages At The Perfect Temperature Home-X Mug Warmer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature with this clever mug warmer. Featuring a simple on/off switch, the mug warmer holds many different mug styles and sizes and has an indicator light that lets you know when the surface is hot.

24. This Nonslip Pebble Bath Mat That Looks So Chic SONGZIMING Pebble Bathtub Mat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This chic pebble bathtub mat makes your bathroom feel like a luxury spa. More than 200 suction cups help keep the durable bath mat in place, small gaps in the design allow for water drainage, and the mat can be trimmed to your desired size. Choose from solid black, clear, or translucent blue.

25. This Microwave Popcorn Bowl That Pops Up The Perfect Snack Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For an alternative to store-bought bagged popcorn, over 8,000 reviewers are fans of this BPA-free silicone microwave popcorn popper. Place popping kernels in the bowl and microwave for fresh popcorn in just a few minutes — no oil is required, and you can add all your favorite seasonings. The handy popcorn popper comes in 17 vibrant colors, too.

26. A Bamboo Cheese Board That Will Make You Feel So Fancy Royal Craft Wood Unique Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With this gorgeous bamboo cheese board, you can create an appetizer platter that looks almost too good to eat. The large board has lots of room for cheese, sauces, and charcuterie and features two convenient side handles and two side trays that are perfect for holding crackers, nuts, and dried fruits.

27. This Cult-Favorite Sheet Set That Comes In Lots Of Colors Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 65,000 reviews, this affordable four-piece sheet set has a cult following on Amazon. Made from soft and durable brushed microfiber, this set of a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases is available in more than 40 colors and patterns and the sheets are resistant to fades, stains, and wrinkles.

28. This Fondue Pot That Perfectly Melts Cheese Or Chocolate Nostalgia 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot with Temperature Control $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're going savory with melted cheese or sweet with melted chocolate, this stainless steel fondue pot is sure to serve up fun food at your next get-together. The easy-to-clean pot heats up quickly with adjustable temperature controls and comes with six color-coded fondue forks to dip bread, veggies, fruit, and more.

29. A Faux Suede Ottoman That Doubles As Storage Space Sorbus Storage Ottoman Bench $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek faux suede ottoman works as extra seating or a foot rest, and it provides storage space inside its roomy compartment to boot. When it's not in use, you can even fold up the lightweight ottoman for easy storage. Choose from seven colors. It's also available in a longer bench shape.

30. These Memory Foam Slippers That "Feels Like Walking On Clouds" ULTRAIDEAS Cozy Memory Foam Slippers $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Get super cozy with these warm memory foam slippers, which have soft fleece lining and high-density memory foam insoles. The lightweight, anti-slip rubber soles make these slippers suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and there are five versatile colors to choose from. "With a memory foam footbed that feels like walking on clouds, they're also warm and soft to the touch," one fan wrote.

31. This Tabletop Fountain That's Super Relaxing HoMedics Silver Springs Indoor Relaxation Fountain $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Add soothing sounds to any room with this beautiful indoor relaxation fountain. The three-tier fountain has a quiet pump, convenient on-off switch, and an optional light that creates a relaxing glow to go along with the calming water sounds.

32. A White Noise Machine That Has 6 Soothing Sounds HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact white noise machine soothes with six sounds, including ocean, rain, and white noise. Play the noises continuously throughout the night or set the machine on a 15-, 30-, or 60-minute timer to help you fall asleep. Choose from three colors.

33. This Spa Bath Pillow That Keeps You Comfy In The Bathtub Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Make bath time feel extra luxurious with this spa bath pillow, which provides head, neck, and shoulder support while you soak in the tub. The two-panel, waterproof padded foam pillow has seven suction cups to keep it in place on any type of tub.

34. This Contoured Memory Foam Sleep Mask With A 4.8-Star Rating MZOO 3-D Contoured Sleeping Mask $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional flat sleep masks rest directly on your eyelids, but this contoured sleep mask is extra roomy and puts no pressure on your eyes. Made from soft, comfy memory foam, the mask also features an adjustable buckle strap for the perfect fit. Plus, the mask comes with a handy travel pouch and a set of earplugs.

35. A Clever Microwave Soup Mug That Prevents Splatter Sistema Microwave Collection Soup Mug $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This helpful microwave soup mug heats meals and hot drinks without making a mess thanks to a vented lid that prevents splatter. Made from BPA-free plastic, the mug has cool-to-the-touch tabs that are easy to open, and it's freezer and top-rack dishwasher-safe, too.

36. These Bamboo Memory Foam Pillows That Are Infused With Cooling Gel Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Filled with supportive shredded memory foam that's infused with cooling gel, this two-pack of queen-size memory foam pillows will keep you comfy and cool throughout the night. The breathable, hypoallergenic bamboo pillow cases are removable and machine washable, too.

37. A Twistable Memory Foam Pillow That Provides Customized Comfort Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This twistable travel pillow is great for getting comfy whether you're on an airplane or at home. The memory foam pillow can be contoured into many positions to provide support while you're napping, reading, or relaxing, and it's covered in soft, breathable cotton for extra comfort.

38. These Cotton Hand Towels That Are Super Soft & Absorbent White Classic Luxury Hand Towels (6-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the bathroom a cozy upgrade with this set of six 100% cotton hand towels. Soft, absorbent, and durable, the hand towels are available in eight classic colors like gray, white, and navy blue.

39. This Set Of 32 Sheet Masks That Are Super Hydrating Dermal Collagen Essence Korea Face Masks (32 Count) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have given these affordable sheet masks the thumbs up. Packed with hydrating and refreshing ingredients like collagen, they are sold in two packs of 16 (for a total of 32), with a variety of specific tasks including soothing aloe, cooling cucumber, and nurturing royal jelly.

40. This Shaggy Bath Mat That's So Fluffy & Absorbent Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat $27 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll love stepping onto this soft, shaggy bath mat, which is covered in thick microfiber chenille. The large bath mat is super absorbent and has a nonslip backing to help keep it in place. Choose from 13 colors, including Lake Blue (pictured), Lavender, and Moss.