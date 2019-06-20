41 Fun Little Gems On Amazon Under $14

Remember going to the dollar store as a kid? There was something indescribably glorious about strolling in with a crisp single bill in hand, knowing you could afford to buy almost anything in the store. Now, you can have the same experience when you're online shopping — just by browsing an array of surprisingly affordable Amazon products.

On this list, except everything caps off at $13. Also, instead of putting pants on and dragging yourself to a brick-and-mortar store, these cheap deals on Amazon bring you the euphoria of the dollar store from the comfort of your couch. Basically, this list is more like the dollar store’s grown-up older sibling.

The point is, every single item on this list costs just 13 dollars or less. And these products aren’t junk, either. From a creativity-inspiring edible shot glass mold to these totally bizarre fart-neutralizing butt pads (yes, really), each of these items has a ton of glowing four-and-five star reviews on Amazon — reviews by real people who love them enough to spend their time writing about it. Intrigued? Keep clicking to find some of the best steals Amazon has to offer — after all, what do you have to lose but 13 bucks?

A Silicone Water Bottle That's Collapsible Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle $13 | Amazon With this reusable silicone water bottle, you'll never have to leave your water at home again (or find yourself spending your hard-earned money on a single-use plastic bottle). When not in use, the cute silicone bottle can easily be collapsed, making it compact enough to fit in any purse, backpack, or glovebox. This bottle is made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone, and is free of PVC, BPS, latex, phthalates, plastic, and chemical odors. It has a germ-resistant spout cover, and is safe to clean in the dishwasher.

A Hanging Earring Organizer Stand That's Pretty And Practical Mango Steam Earring Organizer $10 | Amazon Anyone with an expansive earring collection knows how difficult it is to keep earrings neatly organized in pairs. This stylish hanging earring stand is the perfect alternative to a disorganized box of loose earrings. The rack is great for any type of earring, including studs, dangly earrings, and hoops — plus, it's made with sturdy steel that has a durable powder coating, and can hold up to 60 pairs of earrings at once.

This Multi-Purpose Wine Stick That Chills, Aerates, And Pours Your Wine 3-in-1 Wine Bottle Cooler Stick $11 | Amazon This multi-use wine stick is a must for any wine lover: place it in an open bottle of wine, and its stainless steel core will instantly chill the wine to the perfect temperature. The acrylic aerator adds extra oxygen to the wine, letting it breathe and giving it even more flavor. Lastly, the stick comes with a drip-proof pouring spout to help avoid spills. When not in use, the stick can be stored in your freezer, so it's always ready for its next use.

A Nifty Recipe Stand That's Perfect For Tech-Savvy Home Cooks Recipe Holder Stand $12 | Amazon This nifty recipe holder stand holds your tablet or smartphone upright on your counter, making it easy to read ahead and prepare for your next step while you're sautéing, stirring, or chopping ingredients. It essentially works like a sturdy plastic easel that holds any phone, tablet, or even traditional recipe cards. When not in use, the stand can be folded flat for easy storage.

This Ultra-Moisturizing Mask That Hydrates Your Skin Using The Power Of Bees COSRX Moisturizing Honey Mask $12 | Amazon This bee-powered, three-in-one hydrating mask's formula includes a whopping 87.26 percent propolis extract, a powerful compound produced by bees and known for its healing, antibacterial properties. Wear the mask as an everyday moisturizer or use it as a wash-off mask — or leave it on overnight for incredible hydration. The mask, which also includes soothing, softening beeswax, feels like a cool gel on your skin.

A Hilarious Device That Cleans Your Microwave Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $8 | Amazon This "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner is hilarious — but it's more than just a gimmick. The innovative tool cleans your microwave without any effort: It uses hot steam to loosen nasty, baked-on messes and cut your overall cleaning time by more than half. Plus, it works without using any toxic chemicals or special products — just add water and vinegar, then microwave for five to seven minutes. Afterward, your microwave will be quick and easy to wipe clean with a rag or paper towel.

An Innovative Fruit Slicer That Instantly Makes The Perfect Melon Cubes For Fruit Salads, Platters, And More Watermelon Slicer $13 | Amazon This nifty watermelon slicer is perfect for cubing melon for fruit salads, fruit platters, and more. Just insert the tool along the outer surface of an open melon, and it'll create perfect, even cubes in just seconds. It's especially great for camping, outdoor picnics, and more — because it can be used without packing a large cutting board or a knife. The device is adjustable, so you can use it to create various sizes of melon cubes. Afterwards, it's super easy to clean in the dishwasher, or by simply rinsing it off with warm water.

A Foldable, Waterproof Backpack You Can Bring Anywhere Clever Bees Foldable Backpack $13 | Amazon When not in use, this collapsible backpack easily folds up into its own super-compact storage pocket, making it perfect for traveling, camping, grocery shopping, and more. The 25-liter backpack weighs practically nothing, and is made of tough, waterproof nylon. It has a roomy main compartment, a hidden inner pocket, a front pocket, and two side pockets. "While I was a little concerned about folding it back up properly (I always struggle getting sleeping bags back into their cases), this was a breeze," one happy Amazon reviewer reported.

This 7-Foot Exercise Band That You Can Bring Anywhere Super Exercise Band $13 | Amazon This simple-yet-effective workout tool is super versatile — use it for full-body workouts, deep stretching, or physical therapy. Stash it in your bag when you're traveling, use it in your living room, or bring it to the gym to supplement your regular workouts. The bands are available in several different tension levels, ranging from one to 26 pounds. The band also comes with a carrying pouch and carabiner, plus instructional videos to help you understand how to get the most use out of it.

A Silicone Toothbrush Holder That Mounts On The Wall Without Using Any Nails or Screws X spirit Toothbrush Holder $13 | Amazon This easy-install silicone toothbrush holder is perfect for anyone who prefers to brush their teeth in the shower, and it can also be used to save counter space in your bathroom. It's designed to grip on to surfaces like ceramic tile, mirror, or glass without using any screws, adhesive, or suction cups. Stick it on your shower wall (just don't place it directly under a stream of water), and you'll have easy access to your toothbrush, toothpaste, and razor.

A Reusable Egg Container That's Airtight And Super Tough LOCK & LOCK Airtight Egg Container $11 | Amazon Why buy this reusable egg container, when eggs already come in their own cardboard carton? Well, there's several reasons an airtight, sturdy 18-egg storage container might be a worthwhile purchase for you. It's perfect for traveling, because it keeps eggs safe during bumpy car rides and trips home from the farmer's market in your backpack. It's also a great way to store hard-boiled eggs without letting their smell permeate your entire refrigerator. It's made of durable, BPA-free polypropylene, and is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

A Plush Neck Pillow That You Can Use In The Bathtub GripMAX Premium Bath Pillow $12 | Amazon If your idea of self-care tends to involve long soaks in the bathtub, this neck-supporting bath pillow is perfect for you. It's designed with seven strong suction cups that attach to your tub or jacuzzi, keeping the pillow sturdy and supportive. The pillow itself is made of fast-drying, plush foam padding with an airtight waterproof case — ensuring the pillow won't get ruined by mold or mildew.

These Bizarre Charcoal Pads That Literally Neutralize The Smell Of Your Farts Subtle Butt Disposable Gas Neutralizers $13 | Amazon OK, the concept seems a little wild, but these activated charcoal fart-neutralizing pads have the potential to save you from a whole lot of embarrassing situations. They're thin, discreet pads made of activated carbon charcoal covered in thin fabric with strong adhesive strips on one side. Charcoal is widely known for its purifying, odor-neutralizing properties, and these charcoal pads are surprisingly effective at curbing any unwanted odors. "SUBTLE BUTT SAVED MY MARRIAGE," one satisfied Amazon reviewer joked.

A Mesh Hamper That You Can Hang Over Any Door Smart Design Over The Door Hamper $9 | Amazon This strong, durable mesh hamper is designed to hang over any standard door, saving you space and keeping your laundry off the floor. This hamper holds up to three loads, and when you're not using it, it can be collapsed flat for easy storage. It has a large opening at the top, an adjustable strap to hang it at the right height, and a zipper at the bottom that makes it super easy to unload.

The Ultra-Foamy, Bubbly Face Mask That Uses Natural Clay And Charcoal To Draw Out Impurities One Bad Motha'foamer Mask $13 | Amazon This foaming, bubbling clay mask is made with natural white kaolin clay and activated charcoal, both of which naturally draw out impurities and leave your skin soft, smooth, and blemish-free. Unlike most clay-based masks, though, this one won't pinch or pull your skin as it dries. Its unique formula is infused with carbon dioxide, turning thick clay into a bubbly, milky foam that feels light and effervescent on your skin. The mask is also completely vegan and is not tested on animals.

A Compact Lunch Bag With Enough Room For Your Meal, Snacks, And Drink Aofmee Lunch Box $9 | Amazon This classic, timeless lunch bag has a wide-open, foldable design that lets you pack your meal, snacks, and drinks as efficiently and compactly as possible. It has a waterproof interior for easy cleaning, and foam insulation to keep food cold. This lunch bag also has a small front pocket for lunch money, candy, or mints, and a mesh drink holder on the side to save space in the main compartment.

A Cute, Clear Organizer For Your Cotton Balls And Swabs Bekith Cotton Ball and Swab Organizer (3-Piece Set) $13 | Amazon This clear acrylic toiletry organizer will keep your cotton swabs, cotton balls, floss picks, and other similar items neat and accessible on your bathroom counter or vanity, without taking away from your carefully curated decor. It has three compartments — a large, medium, and small — and is made of shatterproof, clear acrylic material that reviewers say looks just like glass.

A Miniature Ceramic Non-Stick Pan That Makes Cooking For One Super Easy GreenPan Non-Stick Square Pan $12 | Amazon This miniature non-stick cooking pan is just the right size to make one egg, one burger patty, or any other single-serving dishes. It's shaped like a square — so it's great for grilled cheese, too. Plus, unlike traditional non-stick cookware, it's made with ceramic, so it's free of harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium, and it won't blister or peel if it accidentally overheats.

These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags That Have Over 1,200 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 9) $14 | Amazon The thin plastic bags the grocery stores provides for produce feel like such a waste — but these washable mesh produce bags are durable enough to use for years, super affordable, and basically weightless. The material is thin enough to scan a barcode through it, and the bags are machine-washable and BPA-free. Each of the nine bags measure 11 inches by 13.5 inches. "These have all the features I wanted," one happy Amazon reviewer reported. "Negligible weight, see-through, washable, durable."

A Wacky Pen Holder That'll Give Your Coworkers A Laugh Suck UK Novelty Pen Holder $12 | Amazon This pen holder might be a little morbid, but it's also a lot of fun. It's made of bright red silicone and fits any standard pen or pencil. Dead Fred makes a great conversation starter, and is sure to be a popular gag gift for students, professionals, and just about anyone else. "Such a fun way to keep up with your pen at work!" one Amazon reviewer gushed. "Only problem: everyone keeps trying to steal him for their desk."

A DIY Shot Class Mold That Will Make You Super Popular At Parties Wilton Round Silicone Shot Glass Mold $9 | Amazon What do people love even more than fun novelty shots? Fun novelty shots in fun novelty shot glasses, of course. This super-easy silicone shot glass mold lets you create your own unique shot glasses out of chocolate, candy, ice, cookie dough, and more. It's not just for alcohol, either — try using it to make unique baked goods, hors d'oeuvres, candies, and more. The mold makes eight shot glasses at once, and is made of durable, high quality silicone. It's safe to use in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

These Soothing, Cooling Under-Eye Masks That Are Literally Made With Real Gold 24-Karat Gold Eye Mask $13 | Amazon If you suffer from tired, puffy eyes and dark under-eye circles, these cooling, soothing eye masks may offer relief. Their star-studded ingredients list includes real 24-karat gold, firming collagen, brightening vitamin C, and ultra-hydrating, plumping hyaluronic acid. The masks are also vegan and cruelty-free. "I wear them in the morning before I put on my makeup, and they greatly reduce the bags under my eyes," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "They are cooling and stay cool for 20-30 minutes."

These Durable Mats To Protect Your Refrigerator, Cabinets, And Shelves From Messes And Spills HityTech Refrigerator Mats (4 Pack) $9 | Amazon These easy-to-clean refrigerator liners make cleaning up gunk and spills from your fridge's shelves. The liners are made with durable, food-grade EVA material that firmly grips on to your refrigerator shelves. Each pack comes with four mats that are just under 18 inches by 12 inches, and can easily be trimmed to customize their size. The mats are BPA-free, non-porous, waterproof, and antibacterial.

These Hilarious Wine Bottle Stoppers Big Betty Pinot Protector $14 | Amazon These wacky condom-shaped wine bottle stoppers are designed to re-seal an open bottle of wine in place of the cork. They create a completely airtight seal, keeping wine fresh just like a traditional cork would. These wine stoppers are great for gag gifts

25. A Unique Pendant Necklace That Subtly Diffuses Essential Oils Everywhere You Go Long Way Stainless Steel Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're the type of person who can't get enough aromatherapy, you'll love this essential-oil-diffusing pendant necklace. The silver locket-style pendant holds a brightly colored, absorbent pad shaped like a tiny heart. Put a few drops of your favorite essential oil on the pad, place it back in your locket, and all day, it'll diffuse therapeutic aromas right under your nose. The necklace itself is stainless steel, and it comes with 12 different heart-shaped refill pads.

26. These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls To Replace Your Dryer Sheets SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These reusable wool dryer balls are an all-natural, eco-friendly alternative to single-use dryer sheets. Just like regular dryer sheets, these wool balls reduce drying time, prevent wrinkles and lint — and help ensure your clothes are soft, fluffy, and ready to wear, straight out of the dryer. Unlike regular dryer sheets, though, these can be reused for up to 1,000 loads of laundry. They're made of 100 percent organic sheep's wool from New Zealand, and they're free of harmful chemicals or fragrances.

27. A Nifty Pasta Measuring Tool To Take The Guesswork Out Of Making Spaghetti Orblue Spaghetti Pasta Measure $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever thought you're cooking a pasta dinner for one, only to end up with enough spaghetti noodles to feed an entire football team, this pasta measuring tool is for you. The tool is great for any long, thin type of pasta that won't fit in a regular measuring cup, such as spaghetti, fettuccine, etc. Its squiggle shape creates four round spaces that measure dry pasta serving sizes for anywhere from one to four people. The simple, minimalist tool is made of rust-resistant stainless steel, and is dishwasher-safe.

28. A Super-Effective Tenderizer To Take Any Cut Of Meat To The Next Level Deluxe Meat Tenderizer Tool $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This meat tenderizer is designed with 48 sharp, clustered blades to break down the connective tissues that make meat tough and difficult to chew. The blades also create tiny channels to let in more marinade and seasoning — creating a more flavorful steak. Plus, the channels also let in more heat, resulting in faster cooking times, so the meat has less time to dry out. The tenderizer is made of high-quality, BPA-free material, with blades made of Japanese stainless steel. It's easy to detach and clean, and is even dishwasher-safe.

29. These Soothing Sheet Masks Made With Rice Essence From Japan Keana Nadeshiko Rice Mask (10 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason sheet masks have been so popular recently: they're effective, affordable, and super fun to wear. These soothing Japanese rice masks are no exception. The masks are loaded with rice essence, rice bran oil, and rice ceramides —ingredients known to minimize the appearance of pores and hydrate skin. After two weeks of using this product every other night, my pores have shrunk considerably and I haven't had any spots on my face. I love the way my skin feels after using them. I don't have any skin allergies but consider myself to have sensitive skin. Highly recommend.

30. A Unique Bag That Uses Activated Charcoal To Purify The Air In Your Refrigerator Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural air purifying bag is a more effective replacement for that open box of baking soda you have sitting in your refrigerator. The bag uses 100 percent natural activated charcoal to purify the air, removing odors, pollutants, and allergens, and absorbing excess moisture to prevent mold and mildew. Plus, the bag can be reused for up to two years — just place it in the sun for a few hours once a month to rejuvenate the charcoal's purifying powers.

31. A Small-Yet-Powerful Fan That'll Go With You Anywhere Honeywell Portable Fan $11 | Amazon See On Amazon On super-hot summer days, this portable fan will be a true lifesaver. It's powerful enough to provide cooling relief for a 3-foot radius, yet small enough to stash in your purse. Its innovative adjustable handle means you can use it virtually anywhere — extend the handle to hang it up, use the handle as a stand to place it on a table, or fold the handle in for a compact handheld fan. Plus, this fan is both USB and battery-operated, giving you even more versatility and portability.

32. This Cloud-Shaped Key Holder That Uses A Powerful Magnet To Hang Your Keys TWONE Magnetic Key Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This cloud-shaped magnetic key holder is an easy way to ensure you'll never end up late for work as you frantically dig through the couch cushions looking for keys. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it's so cute. The key holder consists of a powerful magnet in the shape of a cloud, with a super-strong adhesive on the back that makes it easy to install anywhere. "It works really well," one Amazon reviewer reported. "My main concerns were whether the magnet and adhesive would be strong enough. THEY ARE."

33. A Set Of Waterproof Playing Cards That You Can Take To The Beach Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If your summers don't feel like summers unless you're in or near the water, you'll love this set of waterproof playing cards. They're made of durable, clear waterproof card stock (of course, the face of the cards isn't clear), and they're flexible and super easy to shuffle. Their sturdy waterproof construction makes them great for the beach, camping trips, pools, lakes, waterparks, and even small children. "It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them, but you can't," one Amazon reviewer gushed.

34. The Weird-But-Cool Toe Separators That Have Accumulated A Cult-Following ZenToes (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from foot pain or soreness from bunions or overlapping toes, these nifty toe separators may provide the relief you need. For something so simple, these are ridiculously popular on Amazon — with an impressive collection of over 2,000 glowing five-star reviews. Made of soft, comfortable gel, they work by separating the space between your big toe and your second toe, realigning your wayward toe and correcting further problems before they arise. They're designed to wear around your toe like a ring, and can fit comfortably under shoes.

35. A Portable Flatware Set To Help You Cut Back On Plastic VICBAY Stainless Steel Flatware (4 Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable flatware set makes it easy to cut back on your use of disposable plastic silverware. Use it for lunch at work, keep it in your glovebox for when you're headed through the drive-through, or stash it in your purse or carry-on when you're traveling. The set includes a durable, high-quality stainless steel fork, knife, spoon, and chopsticks, all in a washable, zippered neoprene travel case. The entire set weighs less than 4 ounces, so it's light enough to bring with you anywhere.

36. This Cooling Gel Eye Mask To Soothe Tired, Puffy Eyes Thera Pearl Eye Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This soothing, spa-like gel mask works equally well to treat your eyes with both hot or cold therapy. Cold therapy helps combat a wide range of issues, including tired, puffy eyes, headaches, and dark circles. Hot therapy is great for dry eyes, nasal congestion, and styes. Honestly, though? Even if you don't deal with any of this issues, you'll still love the soothing, relaxing feeling of this mask's tiny gel pearls. The mask is made of BPA-free materials, and is safe to place in the microwave or freezer.

37. A Unique Kitchen Tool That'll Help You Get In Touch With Your Inner Carnivore Cave Tool Shredder Claws (Set Of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon One look at these unique meat-shredding claws is enough to make anyone want to channel Wolverine. Sure, they're fun, but when it comes to shredding meat, these claws really mean business. Compared to the traditional method of using two forks, their hard, ultra-sharp plastic claws are much faster and more effective at shredding slow-cooked meat off the bone, at least according to more than 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews. "These are well made and serious powerhouses!" one gushed. "We were surprised that they were plastic, but have no concerns anymore."

38. A Cold Brew Filter For Affordable At-Home Java Cold Brew Coffee Filters (30 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike many at-home cold brew methods, these cold brew coffee filters are fine enough to catch even the tiniest coffee grounds — ensuring your homemade cold brew turns out completely smooth and delicious. Plus, they can be used with any large jar or pitcher you already own, and they're made of corn fiber, so they're completely compostable. "This is the best filter on the market as far as I'm concerned," one satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed. "It leaves ZERO grounds/sludge at the bottom of the container."

39. A Cute, Quirky Infuser For Loose-leaf Tea Deep Tea Diver Tea Infuser $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone tea infuser is sure to bring a smile, whether you buy it for yourself or give it as a fun gift. Obviously, the little diver is adorable — but its functionality is great, too, at least if more than 1,500 positive Amazon reviews are any indication. It's designed to be used with looseleaf tea, with the diver's body functioning as a fine-filter teabag, his stainless steel air tank acting as a sturdy counterweight. It's made of BPA-free, food-safe silicone, and is dishwasher-safe.

40. This Tiny Keychain Tool That Has A Million Different Uses Party Claw $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This tiny multi-purpose tool is one of those items you won't realize how much you needed, until you actually have it. Clip it on your keychain, and you'll find yourself using it to pop, pry, slash, and scratch just about anything. Use it to open bottles and cans, loosen screws, pry open boxes, remove batteries, extract staples, open packages, and so much more. It's smaller than a penny, and comes with a small loop to attach it to any carabiner or key ring.