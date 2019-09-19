41 Things On Amazon That Keep Selling Out Because They Work So Well

Okay, it's not the biggest problem you'll ever have — but it's a real bummer when a product you're looking to purchase is sold out. Luckily, when you're shopping on Amazon, it's pretty unlikely that whatever you're looking for will be sold out for a very long time — as all the genius products on Amazon are constantly being re-stocked for your convenience. Still, there are some that need to be re-stocked more often than others: because they're so good and work better than many of their competitors.

Of course, all the awesome products on Amazon with thousands of reviews aren't the only reasons to shop on Amazon. Who can say no to free two-day shipping with Prime? And while I might argue that the two-day shipping has ruined shopping at other retailers since their shipping usually takes about a week (gasp), that just means I have to find everything I could possibly want on Amazon. Truth be told, with their extensive selection of almost literally everything under the sun, it's not a hard feat.

Whether you're looking for help organizing your home, or you're simply a window shopper with an itchy trigger finger scratching away at your wallet, there are tons of life-changing products available on Amazon.

1. The Condiment Dipping Cup Designed To Keep Your Car Clean Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Trying to dip your nuggets, fries, tenders, or even your burger into ketchup is difficult while you're driving — which is why this handy dip clip attaches to the air vents in your car. The durable silicone and metal gripper ensures this dip clip won't shake loose while the car is in motion, plus it's designed to be able to hold sauce packets and containers from practically any fast-food chain.

2. A Compact Fire Starter That's Perfect For Emergency Kits Gerber Blades Fire Starter $13.70 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're hiking out into the wilderness or trying to stock up an emergency preparedness kit, this handy fire starter is right up your alley. Unlike other compact fire starters, this one comes with a waterproof storage container for the tinder so that it stays dry in damp conditions, plus there's an emergency whistle integrated into the lanyard — just in case. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "The flint rod is very thick, and the striker is heavy duty as well."

3. A Clog Remover That Dissolves Anything Green Gobbler Clog Remover $11.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can it dissolve hair, soap, paper, and grease within just a few minutes, but this clog remover also does not produce any toxic fumes which makes it safe to use in your sinks as well. There is no sodium hydroxide in the formula which makes it safer than competing products (however you should still handle it with care), and it comes pre-measured so that there's no guesswork required.

4. The Cubes That Help You Get A Fire Started, Even If They're Wet Weber Lighter Cubes $4 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're trying to light the grill, or getting a campfire going — these lighter cubes can help get the job done in a jiffy. Each order comes with 24 cubes that will light even if they're wet, and they're completely smokeless, too. These cubes are non-toxic as well as completely odorless, and they'll still work even if it's windy outside.

5. The Tool That Lets You Painlessly Trim Your Pet's Nails Dremel Cordless Pet Nail Grinding Tool $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Many animals have veins in their nails — which means you need to be extra-careful when trimming them — or you could safely grind them down using this pet nail tool. This tool features two different speeds depending on how dense your pet's nails are, plus it's lightweight as well as cordless for added maneuverability. The rechargeable battery can last for up to three hours when fully-charged, and each order comes with six grinding heads.

6. An Outlet Shelf With Six Extra Outlets For Your Devices Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf $29.88 | Amazon See On Amazon This outlet shelf features six additional outlets so that you can easily plug in all your devices without having to find a power strip. It's incredibly easy to install — just plug it in, and you'll know it's working because the LED ground light will become green. It's great for holding phones, tablets, toothbrushes, and more, plus it's made with a built-in surge protector.

7. The Tablets That Clean Out Your Water Bottles — No Scrubbing Required BOTTLE BRIGHT Cleaning Tablets $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they clean the inside of your water bottles without any scrubbing necessary, but these cleaning tablets are so powerful they can get rid of stains and odors from coffee. These tablets are eco-friendly since they're completely biodegradable, plus they work on bottles made from stainless steel, plastic, glass, and more. Each order comes with 12 tablets, and they're great for camping since all you need to do is drop the tablet into your bottle, then wait for 30 minutes.

8. An LED Light That Illuminates Your Outlets SnapPower Guidelight $11.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they great for improving visibility in your home at night, but this outlet light also frees up outlet space — because you'll no longer need to rely on bulky night lights. This light is made with energy-efficient LEDs that cost less than 10 cents every year to power, and it won't heat up like traditional incandescent bulbs so you don't have to worry about small children burning themselves.

9. The Markers That Let You Touch Up Scuffs On Your Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Markers (13-Piece Set) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Repairing your couches and chairs can quickly get expensive, whereas using these furniture repair markers is incredibly cost-effective as well as convenient. They're safe to use on all types of wooden furniture, and all you have to do is color with them directly on top of the scratch, then wait for it to dry. Each order comes with six markers in varying colors to match your furniture, as well as six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener.

10. A Pack Of Moldable Glue That Bonds To Practically Anything Sugru Moldable Glue (3-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're working with aluminum, steel, ceramics, wood, glass, or even fabrics — this moldable glue can create and hold a permanent bond against practically anything. This glue is also waterproof, UV-resistant, as well as electrically insulating so that you can use it in almost unlimited applications — and it's even temperature-resistant up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit so you won't have to worry about it melting.

11. The Double-Sided Carpet Tape That Won't Leave Sticky Residues Behind YYXLIFE Carpet Tape $7.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Unstable rugs can easily lead to twisted ankles, so why not use this double-sided carpet tape to ensure that your rugs stay securely flat on the ground? Unlike competing tapes, this one won't leave any sticky residues on your floor if you decide to move it, plus it's designed to work on hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate, and more. One Amazon reviewer even said that "it's held down a heavy runner on carpet, even with lots of foot traffic and daily vacuuming."

12. A Pack Of Makeup Sponges Made From Antibacterial Silicone Nylea Makeup Sponges (2-Pack) $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional makeup sponges quickly latch onto mildew or become dirty, these makeup sponges are made from silicone, which is naturally antibacterial. These makeup blenders are also much easier to clean than regular sponges since they easily wipe clean with a cloth, plus they work great with cream foundations and concealers. They're super-flexible so that they contour to the shape of your face while you blend, and they're also reusable to help you save money over time.

13. The Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights That Are Solar-Powered BAXIA TECHNOLOGY Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights (4-Pack) $34.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they completely waterproof, but these outdoor motion-sensor lights are also made with super-bright LED bulbs that make it easy to see what's happening around your home. The built-in motion sensor turns these lights off when there's no one around so that you're not wasting energy, and they're solar-powered in order to save you money on your utility bill. They're great for stairs, garages, yards, and more — plus, many Amazon reviewers noted how they're easy to install.

14. A Smartphone Mount That Attaches To The Air Vents In Your Car Beam Electronics Car Smartphone Mount $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it designed to work with iPhones as well as Androids, but this smartphone car mount can also rotate a full 360-degrees so that you can easily adjust it to whatever angle is best for you. The quick-release button makes it easy to pop your phone in and out of the mount, plus the silicone gripper on the back ensures it stays securely fastened to the air vents in your car.

15. The Facial Sunscreen That's Formulated For Sensitive Skin EltaMD Facial Sunscreen $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things are worse than a sunscreen that clogs your pores, which is why this facial sunscreen is formulated for people with sensitive skin — or anyone who is prone to acne breakouts. This sunscreen is made without any oils, parabens, or synthetic fragrances, plus it's rated SPF 46 so that your skin is protected form the sun's UV rays. And as an added bonus, it won't leave any greasy residues on your skin — plus, it goes on clear.

16. A Serum That Helps Repair And Strengthen Any Type Of Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 $28 | Amazon See On Amazon I've actually been using the Olaplex No. 3 as a leave-in conditioner since I started putting fantasy colors into my hair back in 2015, so I can personally confirm that it helps tame frizz while simultaneously repairing damaged hair. You only need to use it once a week in order to see the full benefits (though you can use it as often as you feel necessary), and the formula is incredibly lightweight so that it won't weigh your hair down.

17. The Shampoo That Helps Fortify Thinning Hair PURA D'OR Ant-Thinning Shampoo $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for helping to thicken and fortify thinning hair, but this anti-thinning shampoo is also formulated with biotin, nettle extract, pumpkinseed, and black cumin seed oil that provide your hair and scalp with nourishing essential vitamins. This shampoo is hypoallergenic, vegan, as well as cruelty-free, plus one Amazon reviewer wrote:"My hair loss slowed, and then finally became non-existent, in the first few months."

18. A Hair Trimmer That Contours To The Shape Of Your Face Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Razors won't always give you the most effective shave, whereas this facial hair trimmer is made with a smooth, pivoting head that contours to the shape of your face so that your skin is left smooth — and all the hair removed that you prefer to. This trimmer is also cordless so that it's easy to use no matter where you are, plus it only uses two AA batteries so that you don't need to worry about recharging it.

19. The Bentonite Clay Mask That Detoxifies Your Pores Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a clay mask that contains zero additives, fragrances, or animal products, search no further than this detoxifying clay mask. This mask is made with 100 percent calcium Bentonite clay that reaches deep into your pores to get rid of dirt and grime, plus you only need to wear it for up to 10 minutes in order to experience the full benefits. It's safe for people with sensitive skin — and it also works great in conjunction with body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, and more.

20. A Drain Protector Made From Antibacterial Silicone OXO Silicone Drain Protector $9.48 | Amazon See On Amazon No one enjoys having to unclog their drains and pipes, so why not use this handy drain protector to stop hair, toys, and other small items from falling down your bathroom pipes. This drain protector is made from antibacterial silicone so that you don't have to worry about it harboring bacteria, and the tall dome design allows it to work with flat, as well as pop-up drains. The base is weighted so that it stays securely in place — plus, it also works in sinks.

21. The Heat-Resistant Liner That Keeps Your Oven Clean Chef's Choice USA Oven Liner (2-Pack) $12.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of bending over to clean out all the little bits of burnt debris from the bottom, try using this oven liner to keep your oven clean. This liner is made from non-stick teflon material that easily rinses clean under warm water, and you can even pop them into the dishwasher if you're in a rush. They're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, plus you can also trim them for a more customized fit.

22. A Fabric Shaver With Three Different Depth Settings Conair Fabric Defuzzer $11.59 | Amazon See On Amazon With three different depth settings to choose from, this fabric defuzzer from Conair makes it easy to remove pilling from your clothes without any accidental damage to the fabric. The lint catcher is detachable so that it's easy to clean out when full — plus, the large shaving head makes quick work of almost any job. The handle is ergonomically designed to feel comfortable in your hand while you work, and it only needs two AA batteries to operate.

23. The Duster That's Designed To Clean Shutter Blinds Hiware Window Blind Duster $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Dusting between each shutter blind is incredibly tedious, whereas using this window blind duster makes quick work of what can become a time-consuming chore. This duster is made with three arms that simultaneously clean the tops and bottoms of two blinds at the same time, plus the microfiber cloths latch onto any dust or dirt they come into contact with. Each order comes with five reusable cloths, and the handle is made from high-quality polyethylene plastic.

24. A Pack Of Temple Tips That Prevent Your Glasses From Slipping YR Temple Tips (5 Pairs) $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of re-adjusting your glasses every time they slide down your nose, try using these temple tips to keep them secure on your ears. These tips are made from high-quality silicone that's soft and flexible so that your ears won't grow sore from wearing them, plus they're designed to to fist most glasses. They're great for keeping your glasses stable during outdoor activities or even just chores around the house — and they easily wipe clean with a damp cloth.

25. The Honeycomb Organizer That Fits Any Drawer Whitmor Honeycomb Drawer Organizer $11.98 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your drawers are stuffed with underwear, socks, scarves, ties, or even office supplies — this honeycomb organizer can organize it all since it expands or contracts to fit drawers of all shapes and sizes. It's made from durable plastic that won't easily lose its honeycomb shape over time, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble."

26. A Miniature Spatula That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Bottles Spatty Last Drop Spatula $4.94 | Amazon See On Amazon When balancing your bottles upside down isn't enough to get every last drop out of the bottom, use this miniature spatula so that nothing goes to waste. This spatula is designed to easily fit into bottles of practically all shapes and sizes, plus the edges are flexible so that it contours along the curved walls on the inside. It's great for lotions, nail polish, mason jars, condiments, and more — plus, it's completely BPA-free.

27. The Flexible Lids That Stretch To Fit Your Containers MODFAMILY PRODUCTS Silicone Stretch Lids (7-Pack) $13.60 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to lose the tops to your food storage containers over time, so grab a pack of these flexible lids as an easy replacement. These lids stretch to fit overtop containers of varying sizes, and they're made from extra-thick silicone that's resistant to tearing. Silicone is also naturally antibacterial so you won't have to worry about bacteria and germs latching onto them, plus they're significantly easier to use than plastic wrap.

28. A Set Of Food Huggers That Keep Sliced Veggies Fresh Faberware Food Huggers (4-Piece Set) $7.26 | Amazon See On Amazon Sliced vegetables quickly become mushy in the refrigerator, whereas using these food huggers will keep your halved onions, tomatoes, lemons, limes, and more fresher for longer. You can also use them to seal opened jars, cans, or mason jars for later, and they'll even work on long vegetables like zucchini and cucumbers. Each order comes with one large, medium, small, and extra-small hugger, plus they're all completely BPA-free.

29. The Bag Cinchers That Work Better Than Flimsy Twist Ties OXO Bag Cinchers (3-Pack) $5.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Twist ties break easily and are even easier to lose, whereas this pack of bag cinchers are significantly more durable. They create a tight seal in order to keep your bread, rice, nuts, beans, frozen food, and more fresh — and the plastic teeth on the inside create a non-slip grip that prevents them from sliding loose. As an added bonus, the bright colors make it easy to find them in your pantry or cabinets.

30. A Clip That Holds Your Cooking Utensils Over Your Pot To Catch Stray Drips Trudeau Pot Clip $7.38 | Amazon See On Amazon You could keep dirtying up a plate to hold your utensils while you cook, or you could save yourself some mess and use this convenient pot clip. This pot clip is designed to hold utensils of practically any shape or size, plus it's heat-resistant up to 485 degrees Fahrenheit so you don't have to worry about it melting. It's made from super-durable silicone as well as stainless steel, and if it gets dirty you can easily pop it into the dishwasher.

31. The Racks That Hold Your Plastic Bags Open So They're Easy To Stuff YUFF Sandwich Rack Holder (4-Pack) $9.66 | Amazon See On Amazon Having your plastic bags close up on your while you're trying to stuff them is incredibly annoying, whereas using these bag racks to hold them open is incredibly easy. The non-slip rubber bases ensure that they stay securely on your countertop while you're filling them, plus they double as drying racks for your bags if you like to wash them out and reuse them. And because the height can be adjusted, they work with large bags as well as smaller ones.

32. A Pack Of Brushes That Make It Easy To Clean Narrow Bottles Alink Official Long Bottle Brush (3-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to give taller bottles a deep clean, so why not use these narrow brushes to take all the effort out of the equation? These brushes are made from food-grade polypropylene that's BPA-free as well as non-toxic, plus they work great on vases, tea pots, tumblers, baby bottles, and more. They're extra-long so that they also work on sport water bottles, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "they are flexible enough to get into nooks and crannies."

33. The Extra-Large Rubber Bands That Keep Your Trash Bags From Slipping Garbage Bandz Rubber Bands (2-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon No one likes having to reach into the trash can to re-adjust the bag, so use these extra-large rubber bands to make sure the liner never falls down. These rubber bands are made from thick, high-quality rubber that won't break easily like competing brands, and each pack comes with one large band, as well as two smaller bands. They're designed to fit trash cans with or without lids, plus there are no special tools required to install them.

34. A Lid That Prevents Your Pots From Boiling Over And Spilling AUSINCERE Spill Stopper Lid (2-Piece Set) $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial, but these spill-stopper lids are also a great way to prevent your pots from boiling over on the stove. The silicone is also heat-resistant up to 485 degrees Fahrenheit so you won't have to worry about them melting, and you can also use them to prevent hot oil from splattering onto your skin. Each order comes with two lids: one large and one small.

35. The Scrubber that Keeps Your Hands Safe While Washing Knives Joseph Joseph Knife Scrubber $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Washing your knives with a regular sponge is an easy way to accidentally cut your fingers, whereas this knife scrubber keeps your hands safely away from the blade while you scrub. There are bristles on the top and bottom which help cut down on the time it takes to clean your utensils, and the grip is textured so that it won't slip out of your hands while you work.

36. A Magnetic Wristband That Holds Your Nuts, Bolts, Screws, And More RAK Magnetic Wristband $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 10 super-strong magnets embedded into the fabric, this wristband easily holds onto nuts, bolts, screws, nails, washers, drill bits, and more so that they're all conveniently within reach when you need them. One size is made to fit most so you don't have to worry about picking out the right size, plus it makes a great gift for any carpenter or DIY enthusiast.

37. The Coaster Designed To Sit On The Edge Of Your Sofa CouchCoaster Drink Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just want your drink to be conveniently within reach, so why not use this handy drink coaster whenever you're relaxing on your couch? The raised walls on this coaster help prevent spills so that your couch stays clean, plus installation is easy since the arms wrap overtop the arms on your sofa. The silicone design is completely BPA-free, and it's a great option for anytime there isn't enough space for a side table.

38. An Armchair Organizer That Holds Your Remotes, Magazines, And More Perfect Life Ideas Remote Control Organizer $13.96 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of losing your remotes in the sofa, use this organizer to keep them all sorted and neat. This organizer is made with a metal bracket clamp that keeps it snugly attached to your armrest, and there are six extra pockets where you can keep your pens, books, glasses, magazines, or even your smartphone. The tray top is flat so you can set drinks down on top of it, plus it folds down for easy storage when not in use.

39. The Bath Pillow That Turns Any Tub Into A Relaxing Spa Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon I can't think of a single bathtub that's genuinely comfortable when you lay backwards, so use this bathtub pillow so that it's easy to relax in the tub after a long day of work. This pillow is made with seven powerful suction cups that prevent it from sliding around whenever you're laying on it, and the two-panel design means that your shoulders are also supported in addition to your head.

40. A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Peeling Eggs FusionBrands Eggshell Peeler $5.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Peeling eggs is a tedious process at best, whereas using this eggshell peeler is quick and easy. All you have to do is gently slide this peeler underneath the cracked shell, then move it around the egg in order to remove the shell and the membrane at the same time. It's kid-friendly since there are no sharp edges, plus you can also use it to crack raw eggs to avoid shells everywhere.