42 Clever At-Home Grooming Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Vibe check: How are you doing? I've been sure to remind myself that all health (including mental health) is wealth. As such, I do everything in my power to remain emotionally robust while working from home. Self-care, I've found, is one of my strongest and most reliable assets, which is why I've been searching for at-home grooming products that can help me take better care of myself.

Rest assured that there is no shame in indulging in a little beauty treatment here and there. From facials to pedicures, you don't have to skimp. And in fact, a lot of the products on this list feel like downright splurges, but aren't nearly as pricey as your regular spa and salon visits. For example, there's this jade roller that offers an immediate sense of relaxation, while helping to build collagen, reduce any puffiness, and prep skin for maximum absorption of creams and serums. And I think soaking your feet in the warm, bubbling water of this foot bath before painting your nails is the perfect way to end the day.

Enjoy these and a whole slew of other clever at-home grooming products below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Face Spatula That Lets You Give Yourself A Facial DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser $99 | Ulta See on Ulta When you can't make it to the spa for a facial, this face spatula is a worthy alternative. The ultrasonic tool works on two modes: "extract" to to remove dirt, oil, and blackheads, and "infuse" to promote circulation and prepare your skin to better absorb creams and serums. Made from skin-friendly silicone and stainless steel, it's USB-chargeable and water-resistant.

2. An Ultra Hydrating Hair Mask That Repairs Damaged Hair MOROCCANOIL Intense Hydrating Mask $38 | Sephora See on Ulta One of my favorite secret weapons for getting healthy hair? An argan oil mask. Argan oil works wonders, strengthening and hydrating hair that's been damaged from heat-styling, coloring, and over-processing. The 10-minute treatment will leave hair silkier, shinier, and protected from future damage and the risk of split ends.

3. The Soothing Oil That Prevents Bikini Area Razor Bumps Fur Oil $46 | Ulta See on Ulta Specifically designed for pubic hair and skin (yep), this moisturizing oil is worth every cent. The lightweight formula softens hair, reduces irritation, and helps keep pores clear in order to reduce ingrown hairs and bumps. It's fast absorbing, dermatologically- and gynecologically-tested, and safe enough to use on any part of your body.

4. A Luxurious Foot Bath That Has Bubble Options Conair Footbath with Bubbles & Heat $35 | Target See on Target Nothing is quite as relaxing as a soak in a foot bath. But if you can't make it to the pedicurist, this foot spa by Conair is your next best bet. The deep-reservoir tub features totally indulgent warming and bubbling settings, along with a massage pad to soothe sore feet.

5. The Underarm Detox That Removes Impurities Lavanila Underarm Detox Mask $26 | Ulta See on Ulta If you're making the transition to natural deodorant, this detoxifying underarm mask can help. Formulated with purifying charcoal and kaolin clay, it draws out odor-causing toxins, so you smell fresh and clean. The nourishing mask also includes olive oil to moisturize skin and improve texture. This reviewer wrote, "It's [...] so worth it if you want to transition to natural deodorant. I tried transitioning without using this before and it did not go well lol but when I used this mask, I did not smell like a garbage can at all..."

6. This Body Scrub Made With Coffee That Improves Skin Texture Tree Hut Firming Sugar Scrub Mocha and Coffee Bean $8 | Ulta See on Ulta Give your whole body a treat with this sugar and coffee bean body scrub. Rich in antioxidants, the exfoliating scrub helps prevent collagen depletion, while the addition of shea nut butter adds deep hydration and vitamin C brightens dark spots. Use this a few times a week for skin that feels soft as butter.

7. The Game-Changing Facial Cleansing Brush That'll Brighten Your Complexion Conair True Glow Facial Brush $20 | Ulta See On Ulta I highly recommend adding this facial cleansing brush to your skin care routine. The battery-operated ultrasonic brush features a 360-degree rotating head and comes with three attachments: one for cleansing, one for exfoliating, and one to massage skin and promote circulation. Use this nightly for a thorough skin cleaning and to keep your complexion in glowing condition.

8. A Bikini Grooming Kit That Covers All The Bases Remington Smooth & Silky 5-Piece Body and Bikini Groomer Kit $27 | Target See on Ulta Can't make it to your regular bikini waxing sessions? This grooming kit is an amazing substitute. The all-in-one grooming gadget comes with a shaving head, an exfoliating brush to prevent ingrown hairs, and a trimmer with four adjustable length settings for shaping and touching up. It's battery operated and can be used both wet and dry.

9. This Tool That Allows You To Do Your Own Manicures Clio Nail Grooming Set $10 | Target See on Target Fine-tune your nail skills with mani/pedi tool. It includes five interchangeable attachments: a shaping tool, precision shaper, cuticle pusher, buffing tool, and emery board. It comes with batteries (score) and the cordless design makes using it a frustration-free experience. One reviewer wrote, "I started doing my own gel nails at home and so I got this kit to help shape and prep my nails. I was cautiously optimistic because of the price but was pleasantly surprised when I started using it. It works great at filing, shaping and buffing my nails."

10. The Dental Kit That Helps Keep Your Teeth In Good Shape Dentek Oral Care Kit $6 | Target See on Target Brushing your teeth is great, but this dental hygiene kit will keep your mouth in prime condition. The five-piece kit comes with a hard plastic scaler for daily use, a stainless steel dental pick and scaler for weekly use, a rubber gum stimulator, and a dental mirror so you can check your work. Together, these tools will remove food and plaque while helping to prevent cavities and gum disease.

11. This Scrub That Will Leave Your Lips Softer Than Ever Beauty Bakerie Sugar Lip Scrub $12 | Ulta See on Ulta Your lips don't deserved to be overlooked during your regular skin care regimen. Use this hydrating sugar lip scrub to give them some proper attention. The scrub gently exfoliates, prevents chapping, and gives lips a good dose of moisture. Choose from four flavors: vanilla, peppermint, strawberry, and peach.

12. A Steamer That Has A UV Light To Sterilize The Mist Prospera Hot Mist Steamer $44 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Use this facial steamer to open up pores for deep cleansing or before performing extractions, or just use it to soothe irritated sinuses. The steamer produces nano mist, which more effectively penetrates skin, and the built-in UV light sterilizes the steam before it reaches your face. There's even a makeup mirror, so you can apply creams and masks right there.

13. This Nail Pen That Strengthens And Moisturizes VINYLUX CND RescueRXX Pen $13 | Target See on Target If your nails are dry, brittle, or cracking, it's time to get on board with this nail repair pen. It's super easy to brush on nails, and the nourishing formula is made with strengthening keratin and deeply hydrating jojoba oil. Just use daily, and you'll see improvement in no time.

14. This Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Goes Easy On Nails tenoverten Non-Acetone Polish Remover $12 | Target See On Ulta I've been searching for a good acetone-free nail polish remover, and I'm happy to report I've found the one. The gentle, non-drying formula is made with moisturizing aloe and vitamin E, essential oils, and horsetail leaf extract to nourish nails. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and — in the words of this reviewer — "incredible".

15. A Nail Serum That Majorly Improves The Condition Of Your Nails CND Solar Oil Nail & Cuticle Treatment $13 | Ulta See on Ulta This nail serum can have a profound impact on the condition of your nails. The all natural formula is made with vitamin E and three nourishing oils: jojoba, sweet almond, and rice bran, all of which work together to hydrate cuticles, strengthen nails, and decrease brittleness. Use it with or without nail polish.

16. This Serum That Boosts Eyebrow And Eyelash Growth Rapid Lash Eyelash Enhancing Serum $50 | Ulta See on Ulta If you're looking for more luscious lashes and brows, this eyelash serum will be right up your alley. It's packed with powerhouse ingredients like biotin, amino acids, and pumpkin seed extract, which work to strengthen, hydrate, and condition, so that your lashes grow longer and your brows grow fuller. This reviewer wrote, "It's been 8 weeks and holy cow--with mascara, I look like I've got my extensions on again! I can't believe how full and long my naturals are now. No more money and time spent in the lash salon for me."

17. The Hand Cream That Softens Skin With Minerals AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Hand Cream Cactus & Pink Pepper $24 | Ulta See on Ulta I find myself washing my hands over a dozen times per day, and as you can imagine, they get pretty dry. This hand cream makes a world of a difference though. It's made with Dead Sea minerals and works to smooth roughness, soften skin, and keep hands hydrated. Plus, the subtle cactus and pink pepper scent is divine.

18. A Manicure Set For Naturally Flawless Nails Zoya Naked Manicure Kit $25 | Ulta See on Ulta I'm obsessed with this nude nail polish set that makes your nails look naturally flawless. Creating results that are more subtle than a full French manicure, the set comes with a base coat, a low-key pink polish, a white tip perfector, and a top coat to seal the manicure and give it a semi-matte finish.

19. An Epsom Salt Bath Soak That Soothes The Senses And Relaxes Muscles Dr. Teals Eucalyptus Epsom Salt $6 | Ulta See on Ulta For a better bath night, use these ridiculously relaxing Epsom salts infused with eucalyptus and spearmint. Epsom salts work to soothe aches and loosen tight muscles, while spearmint and eucalyptus refresh the senses, clear sinuses, and help reduce irritation and inflammation. One reviewer wrote, "I'm into working out frequently and I tried it on a sore recovery day and I could literally feel this releasing all the tension in my body, I felt amazing afterwards."

20. The Jade Roller That's A Must For Your Beauty Arsenal Skin Gym Jade Crystal Facial Roller $32 | Ulta See on Ulta This jade roller from cult favorite brand Skin Gym will change your skin care routine for the better. Rolling it along your face will help reduce swelling, stimulate circulation, and promote collagen formation. And if you keep it in the fridge, you can even use it to diminish under eye bags. And, unlike creams and serums, you won't have to replace this any time soon.

21. A Foot File That Targets Dry, Cracked Skin Amopé Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Electronic Foot File $50 | Ulta See on Ulta Tackle rough, callused feet with this electric foot file. The rechargeable tool features a spinning roller that painlessly buffs away layers of old skin with ease, leaving you with soft, smooth feet that'll feel (and look) so good. The file comes with two additional roller heads, so you won't have to refill any time soon.

22. The Derma Roller That Boosts Collagen Production Ora Facial Microneedle Roller System $30 | Ulta See on Ulta A derma roller is one of the most foolproof ways to improve skin texture. The micro-needles create tiny punctures in your face which stimulate collagen and elastin production. This, in turn, gives you smoother and plumper skin, while minimizing the appearance of scars and unevenness. And, unlike ponying up for a micro-needling session at the spa, it's completely affordable.

23. This Gel Helps That Helps Remove Calluses Dr. Scholl's Liquid Corn/Callus Remover $4 | Target See on a Target If you're looking for extra help in getting rid of any corns or calluses on your feet, give this callus remover gel by Dr. Scholl's a try. Just apply one to two times daily for up to 14 days until the corn or callus falls off. In the meantime, apply the self-adhesive cushions to prevent pain and friction while you walk.

24. A Body Brush That Can Even Reach The Middle Of Your Back Earth Therapeutics Far-Reaching Body Brush $10 | Ulta See on Ulta Give your skin a good scrub with this body brush. The brush can be used both wet and dry, and the natural boar bristles gently exfoliate skin, leaving it soft and smooth. At 19 inches, the handle is extra long, which means you can reach the middle of your back, or the bottoms of your legs without having to bend over.

25. The Electric Toothbrush That Won't Break The Bank Oral-B Pro Rechargeable Toothbrush $30 | Target See on Target I love that this electric toothbrush is super affordable but still removes twice as much plaque as a regular manual toothbrush. The brush head features 2-D bristles that rotate and oscillate to remove debris and break up plaque. There's even a 2-minute timer that reminds you to brush long enough for optimal results.

26. This Cleansing Sponge Infused With Purifying Charcoal Daily Concepts Multi-Functional Charcoal Soap Sponge $5 | Ulta See on Ulta Give your typical loofah game a rest, and try this charcoal soap sponge instead. The sponge is infused with charcoal to deeply purify skin and remove toxins, and the sponge itself provides just the right amount of mild exfoliation. Use it on both your body and your face.

27. These Moisturizing Bath Bombs That Smell Amazing Love Beauty & Planet Bath Bomb Sets $10 | Target See on Target There's nothing more I love than soaking in the tub after a long day, and these natural bath bombs are in my regular bath night rotation. The set comes with three bombs, and each one uses a different moisturizer and scent combination: murumuru butter and rose, coconut water and mimosa, and argan oil and lavender.

28. A Brush That Detangles Wet Hair In The Shower Wet Brush Flex Dry Detangling Brush $8 | Ulta See on Ulta There's hardly anything I loathe more than than hair-washing day, but this detangling wet brush makes it so much easier. It's designed with flexible bristles that detangle your tresses without tugging, pulling, or breakage. You can use the brush on wet or dry hair and get the same effective results.

29. The Body Oil That Dramatically Softens Skin Neutrogena Moisturizing Body Oil $11 | Ulta See on Ulta A common misconception is that oils are are greasy and leave residue on skin, but this Neutrogena body oil proves quite the opposite. The lightweight sesame oil formula is fast-absorbing and leaves skin hydrated all day long. For best results, apply fresh out of the shower to damp skin.

30. A Makeup Mirror With 4 Lighting Settings & Magnification Conair Illumina Lighted Makeup Mirror $40 | Ulta See on Ulta Proper lighting can make all the difference when you're applying makeup, which is why this lighted makeup mirror is so great. It features four lighting settings — day, evening, home, and office — so you can be sure your look matches the occasion. The three-panel mirror also lets you see every angle, and the center mirror swivels from 1x to 5x magnification.

31. These Shower Steamers That Will Treat You To Aromatherapy Uncommon Goods Essential Oil Shower Steamers (3-Pack) $14 | Ulta See on Ulta Fully immerse yourself in the joys of aromatherapy with these shower steamers. They're like bath bombs, except the steam from your shower unleashes their sense-soothing scents. This three-pack is made from 100% natural ingredients and it's available in several blends for waking up, stress reduction, sleep, and sinus relief.

32. The Tools That Will Perfect Your Manicure Flowery Nailit Pro Manicure Kit $15 | Ulta See on Ulta A proper set of nail tools is just the thing you need to perfect your manicure game. The set comes with three tools made from durable stainless steel: a nail trimmer, a cuticle pusher, and a nipper to shape up your cuticles and remove hangnails.

33. This Eyebrow Tint That Adds Definition To Brows Ardell Brow Tint $15 | Target See on Target If you're on the hunt for thicker looking eyebrows, you can up the oomph factor with the help of this brow tint that darkens brows for more definition. The permanent, water-activated formula is free of ammonia and peroxide, and each order comes with 12 dye capsules, with each capsule offering two weeks of color. Choose from four shades.

34. An Eyelash Perming Kit That Keeps Them Curled For A Month VASSOUL Lash Lift Kit $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Ditch your curler for this lash perming kit that keeps your eyelashes curled for up to a month. The four-step process is super easy and only takes about 30 minutes to complete. The kit comes with enough supplies for 15 applications. This reviewer wrote, "This is the best thing I have ever bought for my eyelashes. Takes the first try to figure out what you are doing, but this is amazing! I no longer need fake eyelashes or lash curlers, so happy with this kit!!!"

35. This Mirror That Won't Fog Up In Shower LED Fogless Lighted Shower Mirror $40 | Bed Bath and Beyond See on Target How many times have you gotten out of the shower and tried to use a mirror that's been fully fogged up by the steam? With this anti-fogging shower mirror, you can say goodbye to that frustration. In fact, you can even hang it in the shower, and it won't fog up. The mirror also has a built-in LED light and a shelf for a razor.

36. These Facial Mists That Your Skin Will Love Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set $21 | Ulta See on Ulta Quench and calm your face any time of day with these Mario Badescu facial mists. The sprays are made with natural ingredients like aloe, rose water, chamomile, and lavender, and the set comes with three skin-nourishing formulas: one to soothe irritation, one to add hydration, and one to brighten up your complexion.

37. The Kit That Lets You Wax At Home Gigi At Home Beginner Waxing Starter Kit $50 | Ulta See on Ulta Hair removal can feel a bit intimidating but this waxing kit makes it super easy. The kit comes with everything you need to remove any unwanted hair, including wax, a wax warmer, applicators, a cleanser, a solution to slow future hair growth, and more. It's safe to use on your face, legs, and bikini area.

38. These Eye Gel Masks That Will Rejuvenate The Skin Around Your Eyes Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (8 Pairs) $32 | Ulta See on Ulta Combat puffiness, bags, and uneven texture with these cooling eye gels. They're infused with Icelandic glacial water, peptides, botanicals, and antioxidants to stimulate circulation, bring down swelling, and protect eyes from future damage. One hundred percent vegan and cruelty-free, the gels are free of harsh ingredients and dermatologist tested.

39. The Scalp Scrub That Prevents Dryness And Flaking Pacifica Rosemary Detox Scalp Scrub $11 | Ulta See on Ulta If you often find yourself with an irritated, flaky scalp, try this scalp detox scrub that removes oil and product buildup (which can block hair growth) while preventing a dry scalp. The formula is made with purifying charcoal, exfoliating sea salt, and moisturizing rosemary and jojoba oil. Use once a week before shampooing for a happy scalp.

40. This Water Flosser That Promotes Maximum Oral Hygiene Conair Cordless Water Flossing System $25 | Ulta See on Ulta In between dental visits, you can keep your mouth and teeth in their best shape with this water flosser. It uses a powerful stream of water get to quickly and effectively remove plaque and debris. The battery-operated flosser features two flow settings and comes with a jet tip for precise control.

41. The Soothing Wipes That Remove Eye Makeup Systan Eyelid Wipes (30-Pack) $16 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond After a long day, it can be a chore to remove all your eye makeup, but these eyelid wipes make it a cinch. The pre-moistened wipes gently cleanse skin while soothing any itchiness or discomfort. They're hypoallergenic and also just feel great on dry, tired eyes.