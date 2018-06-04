42 Instantly Calming Products On Amazon That Are So Brilliant

The most valuable lesson I've ever learned in terms of my own well-being? Stress can be managed. Yes, stressful situations are inevitable, and your body's first response is to tense up, but there are things you can do to override it and calm yourself. Reaching for a genius product that will help you chill out is a much better alternative than getting lost in a thought pattern or attempting to power through the day in a state of tension.

There are actually ways that you can hack your brain for happiness, and some of them are low-effort, easy tactics that just require the correct tools. Aromatherapy, for example, is the practice of inhaling concentrated, plant-based aromatic molecules that are thought to react with the brain to reduce stress or promote relaxation, among other benefits. Light therapy is another way to boost your mood, as is massage, mindfulness practices, and even artistic activities like journaling or coloring.

Luckily, there are wonderful self-care products on Amazon that can help with all of the aforementioned tactics and more. That way, the next time you could use a little mental holiday, you'll have several brilliant activities at your disposal that'll help you instantly calm yourself.