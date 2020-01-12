42 Things On Amazon That Can Help You Sleep Better

A good night's rest can make you feel like a million bucks, but sometimes getting (and staying) asleep is harder than it sounds. Luckily, there are a ton of amazing things on Amazon that can help you sleep better — and most of them are super affordable.

Issues with physical discomfort, temperature regulation, stress, light, and noise can all contribute to a poor night's rest. On this list you'll find a variety of items that have helped thousands of people drift off to sleep by addressing these (or other) issues. Soft sheets or blankets create a comfier sleep environment, while cooling pillows or breathable mattress toppers keep your temperature just right. Weighted blankets and aromatherapy products can help to lower stress, while sleep masks, Himalayan salt lamps, white noise machines, and ear plugs address problems with light and sound. These types of products, along with plenty of others, are powerful tools for addressing insomnia.

If you're experiencing concerning sleep problems that are affecting your health, it's always a good idea to consult a doctor. But if you're looking for products to improve the quality of your sleep, Amazon reviewers swear by these 42 super-effective items.

1. A Non-Habit-Forming Sleep Aid The Genius Brand Sleep Aid Pills (40 Count) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This natural sleep aid can help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling restored. The pills contain melatonin, herbs, and amino acids, all of which combine to give you a good night's sleep. And if you still aren't completely on board, these pills have a money-back guarantee, so it's certainly deserving of a try (though of course, it's recommended that you talk to your doctor before trying any new supplements).

2. This Incredibly Calming Weighted Blanket ZonLi Adult Weighted Blanket $57 | Amazon See On Amazon This weighted blanket from ZonLi will help you drift off into a soothing slumber. The blanket gets its weight from small glass beads, which are surrounded by layers of padding, microfiber, and a 100% cotton exterior. The blanket is designed to be breathable, especially if used with a breathable duvet cover, so you should never feel overly hot while using it. It comes in a range of weights, from five pounds to 25 pounds, and 13 different colors.

3. An Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever struggled to find a perfectly firm (but not too firm) pillow, then this Coop Home Goods adjustable pillow is for you. Make the pillow softer or firmer in a snap — simply unzip the pillow, and add or remove memory foam based on your needs. The pillow cover is made of a blend of polyester and rayon, so it's super soft, but also breathable so you won't sweat while you sleep.

4. This Two-Pack Of Pillows That Will Help Keep You Cool Plixio Pillows (2-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you hate a hot, sweaty pillow? These Plixio pillows feature a cooling shredded foam technology that prevents you from overheating. Plus, the breathable cover keeps your pillow nice and dry, resulting in maximum comfort for you. The two-pack of queen-sized pillows are supportive, work for all kinds of sleep styles, and won't go flat like traditional pillows.

5. A Sound Machine With Six Soothing Sounds Big Red Rooster Sound Machine $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get lulled into restful sleep by this sound machine from Big Red Rooster, which plays six sounds like rain, ocean, and classic white noise. Leave the machine on all night, or set the timer for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. The machine is powered by an AC adapter, but can run on batteries if you want to use it while traveling.

6. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Can Run All Night Long VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This VicTsing essential oil diffuser can run for an impressive 10 hours straight (thanks to the 300 mL water tank), so you can enjoy soothing smells throughout the night. And if you'd rather the machine shut off at some point, a built-in timer can automatically do so after one, three, or six hours. The machine features 15 different light modes that set the tone for the room. Plus, the pretty wood grain design means the diffuser will look stylish in your space even during the day.

7. A Sleep-Specific Essential Oil Blend Good Sleep Essential Oil Blend (30 mL) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Clary sage, copaiba, and lavender combine in this essential oil blend formulated to promote deep sleep. The 100% pure oil blend comes in an amber glass bottle and includes a dropper for added ease. Put the oil blend in a diffuser, slip a few drops in a pre-bedtime bath, or mix it with a carrier oil for use on your skin — and get ready for the perfect slumber.

8. The Soft Sheet Set That Has Over 70,000 Reviews On Amazon Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 70,000 reviews on Amazon, this Mellanni bed sheet set is a favorite among reviewers because it is soft and luxurious. Made of brushed microfiber, the sheets are designed to last. Choose from a range of colors, including classic white or chic black, or gorgeous patterns like checkered burgundy. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in a multitude of sizes — twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king — so you know there's something for everyone.

9. An Ultra-Plush Comforter Linenspa Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The down alternative fill in this Linenspa comforter is so incredibly plush you'll want to spend all your time in bed. The box-stitch design helps to keep the fill evenly distributed, so you'll always experience the perfect amount of fluffiness. Enjoy the comforter on its own or pair it with your favorite duvet cover using the eight built-in corner and side loops. The comforter is machine-washable, too.

10. This Mattress Topper That Can Improve Any Mattress Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you feel like your mattress is too firm or simply past its prime, then this Linenspa mattress topper is the perfect solution. The two-inch plush memory foam topper conforms to your body, which makes for a much comfier sleeping experience overall. Plus, gel beads in the topper help to prevent overheating. The mattress topper comes in bunch of bed sizes, including hard-to-find ones like twin XL, RV queen, and California king.

11. A Blanket That Absorbs Body Heat Elegear Cooling Blanket $46 | Amazon See On Amazon This machine-washable Elegear cooling blanket is designed to absorb your body heat so that you remain at the perfect temperature all night long, even during the summer. The double-sided blanket features nylon and a cooling-fabric on one side (for warmer seasons) and 100% cotton (for cooler months) on the other.

12. A Contoured Sleep Mask That Blocks Out All Light MZOO Contoured Sleep Eye Mask $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other eye masks that never seem to fit right, this MZOO sleep eye mask is contoured around the eyes and nose, so it sits comfortably on the face. The memory foam material is soft, and the mask is fully adjustable thanks to a buckle strap. And the close, contoured 3-D fit really keeps any light from disturbing your slumber.

13. A Sleepytime Tea To Help You Wind Down Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea (6-Pack, 20 Bags Each) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A warm cup of tea is just one of those things that can help you wind down for the night. And this sleepytime tea from Celestial Seasonings is the perfect choice for that. With chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass, the caffeine-free tea is a calming blend with an aromatic finish. The tea is made without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

14. This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up By Simulating A Sunrise HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget being jolted awake by a shockingly loud alarm — this HeimVision sunrise alarm clock calmly wakes you up. The alarm clock features a light that simulates a sunrise: it begins as a soothing red-tinted light and gradually grows into white light. Choose from a bunch of different wakeup sounds, too, including birdsong, Hawaii wave, or regular FM radio. If you need to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you can use it as a nightlight to avoid the shock of bright light from a regular lamp.

15. A Pillow Spray With Lavender & Chamomile This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (2.5 Ounces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Comprised of a blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile, this therapeutic pillow spray from This Works calms your body and mind to help you get a better night's sleep. Simply spray a fine mist over your pillow before bed, and let your anxiety melt away. The spray is free of parabens, phthalates, GMOs, sulfates, and synthetic dyes and fragrances.

16. This Knee Pillow That Helps With Back & Hip Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This knee pillow from ComfiLife fits comfortably between your knees while you sleep to help relieve back and hip pain, whether you suffer from sciatica or other ailments. It's ergonomically-designed and made from a high-density memory foam. The soft and breathable cover ensures that the pillow does not get too warm. Plus, it's machine-washable for easy cleaning.

17. A Double-Sided Pillow Made From Gel & Memory Foam Classic Brands Double-Sided Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If the temperature of your sleep environment tends to vary, this double-sided pillow from Classic Brands will help you stay comfortable no matter the weather. The gel side disperses heat, so you stay cool all summer long. And the memory foam side is perfect for cooler nights when you're seeking that extra coziness factor; the foam cradles your head, neck, and shoulders.

18. The Pregnancy Pillow That Helps You Sleep More Comfortably PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow With Jersey Cover $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleeping during pregnancy isn't always easy or simple, but this pregnancy pillow from PharMeDoc can certainly help. The c-shaped pillow helps to support your back, hips, knees, neck, and head, so that you feel more comfortable while lying in bed. The included pillow cover is removable and machine-washable. The pillow even comes with a storage bag, so you can easily stash it away when not in use. And while it's ideal for use during pregnancy, the pillow is also worth a try for anyone who needs extra support at night.

19. A Pillow That Supports Your Head When Sleeping Upright Trtl Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The Trtl pillow is specifically designed to keep your head in a better position when sleeping upright on planes or long road trips. It looks like a scarf when worn, but offers support that creates a comfortable resting place for your head and neck. The pillow is ideal for travel because it weighs only half a pound and easily attaches to the handle of your backpack or luggage when it's not in use.

20. A Two-Temperature Comforter SöMN Kömforte Dual Zone Comforter $100 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be tough to share a bed with a partner when one person is always too cold or too hot. That's what makes this dual zone comforter so brilliant. It features a cool side (filled with 150 grams of microfiber) and a warm side (packed with 300 grams of microfiber) so you and your partner can both sleep comfortably under the same blanket, even if you tend to run a little colder. The comforter is machine-washable and can easily fit inside of a duvet cover.

21. This Headband With Built-In Headphones Topoint Wireless Sleep Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever tried to wear regular headphones while sleeping, you know that it can hard to get comfortable and nearly impossible to keep the headphones in place. These sleep-friendly headphones are a perfect solution, since they're integrated into a cozy headband that you'll be able to wear all night long. The bluetooth headphones will last more than 10 hours on a single charge and have no stray wires to get tangled in while you're asleep.

22. A Facial Spray With Aloe, Chamomile, & Lavender Mario Badescu Facial Spray (4 Ounces) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This Mario Badescu facial spray contains soothing ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and lavender. Mist it onto your face, hair, or neck, and let the relaxing scents calm you. For an extra-refreshing and cooling experience on a hot night, store the bottle in your refrigerator before you spritz.

23. This Scent Sachet That Makes Your Room Smell Of Lavender Mrs. Meyer's Lavender Scent Sachet $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Sheets can get musty when they're in storage, but they don't have to — Mrs. Meyer's lavender scent sachet provides 60 continuous days of calming lavender fragrance and is ideal for sticking in drawers or closets. The sachet is easy to enjoy: open up the envelope, remove the pouch from the wrapper, and place it back in the envelope. This pick is cruelty-free, and made without phthalates or artificial colors. And best of all, it's an incredibly low-effort way to use the power of lavender to cam yourself at bedtime.

24. A Two-Pack Of Himalayan Salt Night Lights AMIR Natural Himalayan Salt Night Light (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These AMIR Himalayan salt night lights will bring a warm and calming amber glow to your sleeping space. Hand selected from the Himalayan mountains, each of the salt night lights is made from high-quality salt crystals that are unique in pattern, color, shape, and weight (no two are the same). According to the manufacturer, the lamps emit negative ions during use that can fight fatigue, soothe allergies, and improve your quality of sleep. Also, they're pretty! The night lights will work in both horizontal or vertical light sockets, since they can be adjusted 360 degrees.

25. A Moisturizing Lotion With Magnesium & Melatonin Ancient Minerals Goodnight Magnesium Lotion (2.5 Ounces) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This moisturizing lotion, which features ingredients like magnesium and melatonin, helps users sleep more soundly at night. According the manufacturer, increased magnesium levels can aid in better overnight rest cycles and help with restless leg syndrome or muscle spasms. For best results, apply one full pump of lotion to your chest, neck, or abdomen 30 minutes before sleep.

26. A Device That Naturally Teaches You To Fall Asleep Dodow Sleep Aid Device $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Dodow is a sleep aid device that teaches you how to fall asleep naturally by offering guidance to slow your breathing. It uses a metronome and a light system to do so, ideally helping you create a sensation of tiredness, slow your metabolism, and reduce your flow of thoughts. Follow either the 8- or 20-minute mode to lull yourself to sleep.

27. These Blackout Curtains That Will Darken Your Room Deconovo Blackout Curtain (2 Panels) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If the sunlight peeking into your room interrupts your peaceful slumber, you need these Deconovo blackout curtains for your windows. The triple-weave construction blocks out even the brightest of sunlight. It also offers insulation, making it easier to maintain the temperature of your bedroom. The 100% polyester curtains are silky to the touch, and come in a range of solid colors and lengths that make them a good choice for any space.

28. A Portable White Noise Machine Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Travel lovers, listen up — this portable white noise machine can help you sleep wherever you are in the world. At just 3.5 inches in diameter and 3.8 ounces in weight, the machine easily fits in a carry-on, purse, or backpack, and comes with a lanyard for hanging. Choose from three different sleep sounds: bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf. The machine can run all night on a single charge, and comes with a USB cable for recharging.

29. These Aromatherapy Shower Bombs Fizzbenefitz Aromatherapy Shower Bombs (7 Tablets) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Experience a major dose of relaxation with these aromatherapy shower bombs from Fizzbenefitz. When activated by warm water, these tablets fill your shower with soothing aromas like chamomile and lavender that can help you unwind for the night.

30. These Soft Earplugs To Block Out Loud Noises Mpow Soft Earplugs (60 Pairs) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These Mpow soft earplugs will help to block out the loud and startling noises that can interrupt your sleep. Designed for small or sensitive ear canals, they're made of a breathable foam that is comfortable enough to wear all night. This set comes with 60 pairs of earplugs and an aluminum case, so you can take them with you anywhere.

31. The Fan-Favorite Humidifier That Helps You Breathe Easy At Night Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Fill your space with hydrating mist thanks to this Pure Enrichment ultrasonic cool mist humidifier. The 1.5-liter water tank is the perfect size for bedrooms, and it can run for up to 16 hours straight. It shuts off automatically if it runs out of water (so you can sleep easy) and runs quietly so it doesn't disturb your sleep with noise. The humidifier also has an optional night light if you like a soothing glow at night.

32. These Soothing Lavender Foot Pads Jolizz Premium Foot Pads (60-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These Jolizz foot pads are infused with calming lavender and oils that promote sleep. And they're easy to enjoy: simply stick the pads to the soles of your feet before bed and wear them all night long. This 60-pack of foot pads also comes with a bottle of 100% pure lavender essential oil you can use with a diffuser if you want even more aromatherapy.

33. A Fizzy Bath Bomb Set For Ultimate Relaxation BODY & EARTH Bath Bombs Set (10-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your bath to the next level with these ultra-soothing lavender-scented bath bombs. Drop one of the bath bombs into warm bath water and watch as it fills the tub with fizz and relaxing fragrance. This pick also features ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, which naturally nourish your skin.

34. This Projector That Makes Ocean-Like Waves On Your Walls Delicacy Ocean Wave Projector $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy soothing ocean-like waves from the comfort of your own bed; the Delicacy ocean wave projector projects seven different color changing modes which are simply entrancing. The machine is easy to control: just tilt it up to 45 degrees to aim it at the perfect spot. The machine features a one-, two-, or four-hour timer, or can be left on all night. The Delicacy projector has a built-in speaker that can connect to your phone or laptop (using the included 3.5 mm audio cable) so you can enjoy your favorite relaxing music as you drift off.

35. A Memory Foam Mattress Topper With A Surprise Scent LUCID Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This LUCID memory foam topper doesn't just make your bed more comfortable — it's also infused with a calming lavender scent. The two-inch memory foam mattress topper is soft and airy, and it has textured zones that reduce pressure at different points on your body. This helps to prevent tossing and turning, so you get a more restful night's sleep. The topper comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

36. This Sleepy Shower Gel That Leaves You Smelling Like Lavender Lush Sleepy Shower Gel (3.3 Ounces) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Wind down for the night with the relaxing scent of lavender using this Lush shower gel. The sleepy shower gel features ingredients like oat milk, lavender oil, tonka, and ylang ylang, which are blended together to create a signature scent that's sweet and calming.

37. These Glasses That Block Sleep-Disrupting Blue Light TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The blue light from devices like a TV or computer can impact your sleep. Luckily, these TIJN blue light blocking glasses absorb this light, so you see an improvement in your symptoms. You may even notice that you sleep better as a result. These glasses have more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon, so you can rest easy knowing that they actually make a difference for those who have tried them.

38. A Pack Of Nasal Dilators To Help With Snoring Dortz Nasal Dilators (8 Pairs) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Snoring can be a bother for both you and your partner. To help reduce or eliminate snoring, these nasal dilators are placed inside of your nostrils to improve the flow of air through your nose. The anti-snoring nasal dilators are made from medical silicone and BPA-free plastic. Each package includes eight dilators (two different types in four different sizes), so you can always get a perfect fit.

39. A Mattress Topper That Will Make You Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud Fairyland Queen Mattress Topper $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This Fairyland mattress topper can simply be described as cloud-like. Rapid cooling technology helps to keep the surface sweat-free. Pair that with the ultra-soft and fluffy polyester filling, and you've got yourself the comfiest mattress topper, ever. The elastic will hold this mattress topper in place, regardless of how much you twist and turn at night. This topper is available in multiple bed sizes ranging from twin to California king.

40. This Herbal Rub That Helps To Relieve Body Pains Tiger Balm Red Extra-Strength Herbal Rub (30 Grams) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to sleep when your body hurts. The Tiger Balm herbal rub contains natural ingredients like camphor and menthol to help relieve back, muscle, and joint pain, along with other ailments. The rub is easy to apply over large areas of your body; simply massage it in to experience relief.

41. A Computer Screen Protector That Filters Out Blue Light FORITO Anti Blue Light Computer Screen Protector (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of the time on the computer, you certainly can benefit from this FORITO blue light computer screen protector. The protector filters out blue light, which can help to relieve eye fatigue and allow you to sleep better. The screen protector also has anti-glare properties, as an added bonus. This pick is compatible with certain MacBook Air models.