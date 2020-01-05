42 Things That Make Your Home Look A Lot More Expensive For Less Than $35 On Amazon

You don't need to spend a ton to create a home that looks and feels like your own private retreat. With an eye to aesthetics and functional design, these home products under $35 on Amazon create a luxurious home that works for your lifestyle, because bespoke is, after all, the ultimate luxury.

When it's time for an update first, choose elevated versions of items you use every day: think modernist double-walled mugs, a cutting board made with gorgeous acacia wood that can double as a serving board, or a rainfall shower head. Once you've got your day to day upgraded, turn your attention to the details: What about custom floating shelves, perhaps, or a reed diffuser in a sophisticated scent near the entryway? No matter your decor goals, with items like a set of velvet pillow covers, marble bathroom accessories, and a gold geometric bowl, you'll find something to suit your tastes for just about every room of the house.

Amazon has a trove of budget-friendly home goods, as long as you know where to look. And, if you're lucky enough to have Prime, eligible products come to your door in just two days' time so your house can get an upgrade in no time.

1. An Acacia Wood Cutting Board That's Pretty Enough To Serve On ZESPROKA Acacia Wood Cutting Board $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This substantial acacia wood cutting board makes an all-natural style statement on the kitchen counter and is pretty enough to serve food on. It includes thoughtful details like a deep grooved border to collect juices or seeds and nonslip handles for easy carrying.

2. This Rainfall Shower Head With Multiple Settings That's Easy To Install DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head And Handheld Shower $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom with a rainfall shower head and handheld extension with eight different settings including power rain, massage, and even a pause option. Tool-free installation makes this an easy swap, and the durable materials equal one spa-worthy escape you can look forward to day after day.

3. An Ice Ball Mold To Make Any Drink A Little More Special Chillz Ice Ball Maker Silicone Mold $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Surprise your guests with drinks using these round ice molds that add a bartender's flair to even basic tipples. The 100% BPA-free silicone is nontoxic and dishwasher-safe, so the only mixers in your drink are the ones you add yourself.

4. This Slate Cheese Board You Can Write On For Parties BOSKA Slate Cheese Board $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A sturdy slab of slate is an unexpected twist on the classic cheese board. The stone's natural properties accept chalk, so you can label different treats right on its surface. It's naturally antimicrobial to boot.

5. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker With More Than 3,000 Rave Reviews Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Skip the coffee shop and make cold brew at how with this cold brew pitcher that separates the grounds from the coffee which makes for a smoother cup. BPA-free plastic with an airtight lid keeps your coffee tasting fresh while the sleek design looks good on a counter, too.

6. A Hand-Held Milk Frother For Cafe-Style Drinks At Home Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother $11 | Amazon See On Amazon ‌Bring the barista experience home with a one-touch milk frother that whips up foam for coffee and even matcha. This one is small yet sturdily built and easy to operate, with a deceptively powerful motor for its affordable price. More than 3,500 reviews have given this a 4.6-star rating.

7. These Modernist Insulated Mugs That Stay Cool To The Touch Kitchables Double-Wall Mugs (Set Of 4) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of futuristic clear double-walled mugs that spotlight the beverage within are the ultimate in minimalist luxe — and keep your drink at temperature longer than a traditional mug while keeping your fingers from getting scorched. These in particular are also shatterproof and safe for dishwashers, microwaves, and freezers. Form, meet function.

8. These Glam Velvet Pillow Covers Available In 32 Colors MIULEE Velvet Decorative Pillow Covers $13 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of velvet pillow covers pulls a room together with lush texture and a unified color palette. This set comes in a range of sizes and more than 30 colors so you can outfit your entire home. With a 4.6-star rating, these have proven themselves to be a consistently high-quality product that's affordable, too.

9. The Softest Faux Shag Blanket With A 4.7-Star Rating Chanasya Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Sink into this fan-favorite deep-pile microfiber shag blanket at the end of a long day (or the beginning of one) that has reviewers calling it "perfection." This one adds luxe-looking texture to any room. Plus, it's machine-washable for easy upkeep. Choose from five sizes and 18 colors.

10. A Boutique-Style Jewelry Organizer That Prevents Tangles Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of tucking your favorite pieces away in a velvet box, bring them out of hiding so you can enjoy them every day whether you wear them or not. A tiered jewelry organizer, available in shiny brass or nickel, turns your fashion accessories into decorative accessories while keeping them neat and tangle-free. The padded, rimmed base serves as a tray for rings.

11. A Tailored Trio Of Linen-Look Storage Bins HOKEMP Foldable Storage Bins (Set Of 3) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of foldable fabric storage bins in a nubby linen-cotton blend offer a chic storage solution for everyday items (or hiding clutter right before company arrives). These are waterproof, fully lined, and easy to pull out by the handles on either end, then collapse flat so that your storage solution doesn't require one of its own.

12. A Chic Reed Diffuser That Lasts For 3+ Months Craft & Kin Reed Diffuser $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Choose from three fragrances for this rustic chic reed diffuser from floral jasmine and lily to the bright orange blossom and lotus. The classic bottle and reeds serve as a visually decorative element in any room while radiating scent, all without smoke or electricity for minimal upkeep and worry.

13. A Modern & Minimalist Tiny Dustpan Full Circle Mini Dustpan & Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Even your cleaning routine can get a makeover with this compact dustpan that's big on design. The circular bamboo handle is easy to grasp or hang from a hook, while the overall small scale can be tucked just about anywhere, so it's great for limited space or keeping several across multiple rooms for quick clean-ups.

14. An Upscale Set Of Bathroom Accessories EssentraHome Blanc Collection Bathroom Accessory Set $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Organize your bathroom counter with a unified set of bathroom accessories including a soap dish, tumbler, and toothbrush holder. The brushed white resin material resembles marble and reviewers even report that it's very substantial in weight. "Fits in perfect with my bathroom marble theme. Nice quality as well," one wrote.

15. This Whitening Toothpaste In A Stylized Vintage Tube Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This tube of luxe-looking whitening toothpaste was designed to be left out on the bathroom counter. The vegan formula is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility in Florence, Italy, and it is gluten-, paraben-, and fluoride-free. It relies on mild detergents and abrasives for effective cleaning.

16. This Orange & Beeswax Polish That Makes Wood Look Like New Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Little scuffs and scratches on wood furniture add up over time to dull its luster and make it look worn. Bring it back to life with a bit of this citrus and wax wood polish which uses natural ingredients to smooth over scuffs and polishes to a deep gloss. With more than 4,000 positive reviews, it has plenty of customers writing things like: "This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish[es]."

17. A Sturdy Fabric Hanging Organizer With A 4.7-Star Rating Oxel Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Replace your plastic organizers with this fabric hanging pocket organizer for a lightweight organization solution that looks custom-tailored. The deep pockets can handle hand towels or a row of tall toiletry bottles without sagging while a top row of pockets stows smaller items.

18. A Tumbled Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Soft Glow LEVOIT Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Fans claim that Himalayan salt lamps help purify indoor air with negative ions, but the warm glow of light filtering through tumbled chunks of coral salt is therapeutic enough in its own right. The sleek glass beaker is attached to a base that is USB-compatible and also features a dimmable function.

19. An Easy DIY For Pinterest-Worthy Tile Backsplash Art3d Peel-And-Stick Tile Backsplash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This peel-and-stick tile backsplash is an on-trend remodel you can DIY for a clean and modern kitchen or bath update with no tools or chemicals required. These come in interlocking sets of 10 and have a larger 12" x 12" tile size to cover a greater surface area. Go for classic white or opt for one of the five colorful combos.

20. This Apothecary-Style Scented Soy Candle In 30 Scents Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle (6 Oz.) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This scented candle wears a vintage-inspired label and comes in 30 chic scents including black amber, bamboo rose, and vanilla oak. The vegan soy wax is paraben- and cruelty-free and each lasts for more than 30 hours according to reviewers. They're also available in a 9-ounce size.

21. These Floating Shelves That Are Easy To Install SODUKU Floating Shelves $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These stained pine and metal floating shelves are industrial chic with a narrow profile that fits almost anywhere and mounts easily with the included hardware. The towel bar can be used as-is, removed entirely, or fitted with simple S-hooks to attach a basket for increased storage.

22. A Modern Gold Geometric Bowl HowRU Modern Fruit Bowl $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Angular lines offer laid-back luxe that plays well with all kinds of homes. The open-air bowl design is perfect for putting groups of larger items (like fruit) on display. With a few colors and designs to choose from, you can customize it to your look.

23. A Chic Geometric Wine Rack DCIGNA Gold Countertop Wine Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon A stylish gold wine rack puts your bottles on display in a boutique-worthy setting. The shiny gold coated stainless steel frame is rust-resistant, holds up to seven bottles, and is backed by a one-year warranty.

24. A Wine Opener That Does The Work For You Hamilton Beach Cordless Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can stop struggling with corks with this high-tech electric wine opener makes fast work of corks with easy two-button and cord-free operation. It stows vertically on the charging base and features an included foil cutter with built-in storage.

25. A Complete Set Of Wood Furniture Touch-Up Markers & Wax Sticks Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers & Wax Sticks (13 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For deeper marks on wood furniture that need more than a good polish, these furniture repair markers and wax sticks touch up gouges and scrapes for a like-new look. One pack comes with both crayons and markers to match six different wood tones, so you can refresh all the wood furniture in your entire house right out of the box.

26. The Sustainable Bamboo All-In-One Charging Dock NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A good charging dock should be able to contain all of your regular tech for easy access and no-fuss charging. This one has three long slots that will hold gear up to a tablet's size each, and includes designated stands for smart watches and wireless earbuds. The entire unit feats neatly over a standard 6-port USB charger (not included).

27. A Minimalist Bedside Caddy For Extra Storage Kikkerland Bedside Caddy $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This slim felt bedside storage envelope hooks neatly over railings to hold things like books and remotes in a tailored low profile, and it's reinforced with lightweight foam to keep its shape over time.

28. A Kitchen Scale So You Can Cook & Bake Like A Pro (Or At Least Look Like It) Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen Scale $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean lines and a simple interface make this digital kitchen scale a tool you won't mind leaving out. It comes in a few neutral metallics and four colors and pairs its elegant facade with a host of useful functions including conversions and automatic shutoff.

29. A Pan Holder & Spoon Rest For A Less Messy Kitchen iPstyle Pan Lid Holder And Spoon Rest $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This multifunction pot lid holder and spoon rest keeps the two items you need most frequently while cooking contained in a pro-worthy stand that protects stove or countertops from drips and scratches.

30. This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker You Can Stick To Your Wall iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A waterproof Bluetooth speaker with an adhesive suction cup was made for use near water and turns even your daily lather into a private concert or morning news briefing. This has up to 10 hours of playtime per charge while providing impressive 33-feet connectivity so you can program your playlist and then take it on the road.

31. A Hands-Free Automatic Soap Dispenser ELECHOK Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Get clean with an effortless wave of the hand under this motion-sensing soap dispenser. It uses infrared and PIR technology for a more accurate sensor that dispenses for as long as your hand is in front of the window. The stainless steel body attaches to a waterproof, leakproof base and accommodates all types of liquid soaps.

32. A Trio Of Artificial Succulents That Look Real LuckyGreenery Artificial Succulents (Set Of 3) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Succulents are an excellent choice for faux foliage due to their naturally rubbery appearance: You don't have to spend a lot to get a realistic-looking fake. This petite set of three can be tucked anywhere for a curated pop of greenery. If you're looking for boxwood, fern, and other styles, the best-selling brand also has you covered.

33. A Modern Bulletin Board That Works With Pins & Magnets Umbra Modern Magnetic Bulletin Board $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This patented perforated metal design accommodates magnets and pushpins alike on this satin nickel, charcoal, or white bulletin board. It mounts invisibly for a seamless look and a paper solution that's as sleek as it is practical. It even comes with 12 pins and magnets to get you started.

34. An Eco-Friendly & Spa-Like Bamboo Shower Mat GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon All-natural bamboo shower mats dry faster than traditional textile mats and help keep floors drier, too. This one is treated to be water-resistant and has nine rubber feet for anti-slip security. With a 4.7-star rating and multiple sizes to choose from, there's something to suit most homes.

35. A Dimmable Pillar Light With 2,500+ Five-Star Reviews AUKEY Dimmable Pillar Touch-Sensing Table Lamp $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Excellent for accent lighting, these tabletop pillar lamps provide a soft warm glow in any room. You can even program the light across a small rainbow of included colors. They're dimmable, touch-sensing, and a breeze to operate. With more than 2,500 five-star reviews, it's a fan favorite.

36. A Turkish Bath Towel That's Super Fast Drying Cacala 100% Cotton Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon An oversize Turkish bath towel in 100% cotton is soft, absorbent, and quick-drying but equally good as a decorative accent draped over a chair thanks to the universal pattern and decorative knotted fringe. It's great for travel as well since it packs down small and won't get musty nearly as easily. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews, customers clearly love it.

37. A Bamboo Countertop Shelf For The Kitchen, Bathroom, & More Homfa Bamboo Desk Organizer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This eco-chic bamboo tabletop shelf in a modular design brings extra storage space to kitchen counters or home office desktops. They can be configured akin to organizational Tetris blocks for a custom storage solution.

38. A Restaurant-Style Pot & Pan Shelf That Saves You Space Greenco Wall-Mounted Pot And Pan Organizer Shelf With Hooks $27 | Amazon See On Amazon An overhead pot and pan organizer shelf with utensil hooks brings old-world charm while also saving plenty of space. The shelf supports up to 35 pounds of cookware and comes with 10 hooks for hanging utensils to keep countertops clear of clutter.

39. These Cute Storage Containers That Are Also Airtight 77L Food Storage Jar (Set Of 2) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep coffee, sugar, flour, and more fresh with these chic airtight containers. Each set comes with one white and one black ceramic 720 milliliter canister with bamboo lids that would look great on your counter or table, though other sizes are available, too.

40. A High-Quality Set Of Fade-Resistant Towels For Guests (& Yourself!) AmazonBasics 6-Piece Fade-Resistant Bath Towel Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Fade-resistant towels in 100% cotton that are OKEO-TEX Standard 100 safe mean the colors won't run or bleed and you can rest easy knowing that these products and processes are free of harmful chemicals. These are towels that will look good year after year, that you can feel good about using.

41. An All-Natural Coir Doormat Calloway Mills Hi Bye Doormat $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Make a great first impression with this durable coir doormat that's perfect for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas to remove dirt from shoes. This one features a two-way greeting that's a fun updated take on the standard welcome mat.