42 Weird Products On Amazon That Are As Genius As The Snuggie

While great minds throughout the millennia have attempted in vain, no one has yet to come anywhere close to inventing a product as ingenious as the Snuggie. Sure, Steve Jobs may be remembered in the history books for inventing the iPhone, how can you really compare a small metal brick to the likes of a snuggly blanket with sleeves? I'd think not.

But you've gotta hand it to people — some have really tried. Not only is this list brimming with Amazon products that can help make your life easier, but they're all ingenious in their own way: So genius, in fact, they may dethrone the cult-favorite product that is the Snuggie. Between a Bluetooth shower head that lets you take calls and listen to music in the shower to the lavender-scented linen spray that also kills acne-causing bacteria, there's a lot of incredible products that are both fun and functional. And that's really what everyone's favorite and slightly ridiculous-looking hybrid blanket did: It provided a little joy while solving a problem you needed to solve (checking said iPhone while still keeping your arms engulfed in a blanket). And is there anything really more genius than that?

Yep — and it's on this list.

1 A Gadget That Fits Inside Your Bath Tub Drain And Collects Stray Hair TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher $13 Amazon See On Amazon No one enjoys yanking hair out of the drain when it clogs, so save yourself the stress with the TubShroom drain hair catcher. This hair catcher fits inside any standard 1.5- to 1.75-inch bathtub drain and collects any stray hairs that find their way down the drain, including pet hair. Once the TubShroom is full, all you have to do is pull it out, wipe it off, and then put it back in — no harsh chemicals required whatsoever.

2 The Immersion Blender That Gives You A Creamy Texture Every Time Dash Masha 2X $40 Amazon See On Amazon Some immersion blenders leave you with a gritty texture, but the patented rotor-cone technology in the Dash Masha 2X helps ensure that your mashed potatoes, purees, dips, hummus, baby food, cake mixes, and more come out with a creamy texture every time. The attachments on the Dash Masha are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up, it's BPA-free, and each order also comes with a free recipe book.

3 The Odor Absorber That Keeps Your Fridge Fresh For Months New Metro Design Chilly Mama Odor Absorber $14 Amazon See On Amazon Unwanted odors in your fridge or freezer can contaminate the taste of your food (and just generally be unpleasant), so use the New Metro Design chilly mama odor absorber to keep your fridge smelling fresh and clean for months. All you have to do is fill this odor absorber with baking soda and then place it in your fridge or freezer for her to start eliminating odors, and the built-in replacement indicator lets you know when it's time to replace it.

4 A Blanket That Fits Like An Oversized Hoodie For Maximum Comfort The Comfy Original Comfy $45 Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft, fluffy sherpa that keeps you warm all over, The Comfy original comfy has the cushiness of a blanket yet the relaxed fit of an oversized hoodie. The comfy covers you completely so that you can move around without exposing your limbs to the cold outside air, and it's one size fits everyone, making it perfect for both kids and adults alike.

5 The Facial Cleansing Brush That Vibrates To Remove Dirt And Oil Earthen Beauty Naturals Sonic Face Cleanser $38 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional facial cleansing brushes, the Earthen Beauty naturals sonic face cleanser is made from soft top-grade silicone that feels gentle on your face, yet is effective in exfoliating away dead skin. This brush has two vibrating speed settings to choose from: high, which is great for removing dirt, oil, and makeup, and low, which helps boost the blood circulation in your skin. And because this cleanser is also waterproof, you won't have to worry about getting it wet.

6 A Power Strip Shaped Like A Cube So You Can Fit More Plugs Allocacoc PowerCube $40 Amazon See On Amazon Large, bulky plugs can block the outlets on a normal power strip, which is why the Allocacoc PowerCube is shaped like a box — no matter how bulky or awkward the plug is, it won't prevent you from using the remaining outlets. The cord attached to this power cube measures at 5-feet for added convenience, and each order comes with an included power remote so you can turn it on and off from a distance.

7 The Device That Takes The Work Out Of Peeling Almost Anything Dash Go Rapid Peeler $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got potatoes, zucchini, lemons, apples, or almost anything else with a skin, the Dash go rapid peeler quickly peels them in just a few quick seconds. This peeler comes with an AC power adapter cord or can be used with four AA batteries, and there's a hidden storage compartment at the bottom with two included replacement blades. As an added bonus, each peeler also comes with a paring tool for removing bruises or eyes from your produce.

8 A Phone Charger That's Completely Wireless SurgeDisk Universal Wireless Charger $22 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dealing with tangled charging cables, the SurgeDisk universal wireless charger charges your smartphone wirelessly — simply lay your phone on the charger horizontally or vertically and you're good to go. Compatible with the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note S7, and newer, this charger also has an anti-slip mat that ensures your device remains secure, and it can even charge through most rubber, plastic, armor, and hybrid phone cases.

9 The Cups You Store In The Fridge To Cool Down Your Wine True Fabrication Freeze Cooling Cups (2 Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Just keep them in your fridge or freezer, and the True Fabrication freeze cooling cups are ready for whenever you're ready to break out a bottle of room-temperature wine. These cups have an interior that's lined with a unique cooling gel that helps keep your wine (or other beverages) at the ideal temperature for hours, and the insulated silicone band gives you a comfortable spot for your hand to hold onto.

10 A Car Air Freshener That Uses Charcoal To Absorb Odors PURGGO Car Air Freshener $21 Amazon See On Amazon Hang it off the back of any headrest in your car, or keep it on your dashboard — on matter where you place it, the PURGGO car air freshener uses 100 percent bamboo charcoal to naturally absorb unwanted odors without using any sprays or gels. Each bag can last for over one year which helps save you money in the long-run, plus it's also fragrance- and allergen-free as well as non-toxic.

13 The Splatter Guard Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone Frywall Medium Splatter Guard $22 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to fit any 10-inch pan, the Frywall medium splatter guard protects you from painful oil pops — while simultaneously giving you full access to your pans, unlike traditional wire guards. It also allows steam to escape so that your food does not become soggy, and since it's made from flexible silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you won't have to worry about it melting under pressure.

15 The Machine That Turns Fruit Into Delicious Soft Serve Gourmia Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker $22 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of buying a pint of ice cream or sorbet, toss some fruit in the freezer for a few hours and then use the Gourmia frozen dessert maker to turn them into delicious soft serve. Completely BPA-free, this dessert maker is powered by a hand crank, and the non-slip silicone suction bottom ensures that it stays in place no matter how hard you crank.

17 The Paper Towel Holder With A Weighted Base Vremi Paper Towel Holder $19 Amazon See On Amazon Every time I tear a paper towel off, I wind up yanking the entire holder along with it — which is why the Vremi paper towel holder has a weighted base with a non-slip traction bottom to help prevent it from moving. The rounded cover helps keep your towels dry from cooking or sink splatter, and since the base is constructed from stainless steel, you won't have to worry about it rusting over time.

18 A Handy Gadget That Helps You Locate Misplaced Items Tile Anything Finder (4 Pack) $36 Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is attach the Tile anything finder to your remote, phone, keys, or even your cat (no really, I have friends who did this), and when you can't find said item just log in to the Tile app to have it start ringing. Water-resistant and lightweight, one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I really like how attractive and user-friendly the app is, and the tiles themselves are super-sleek and compact."

20 A Device That Sanitizes Your Cell Phone And More Phonesoap Cell Phone Sanitizer $60 Amazon See On Amazon You wash your hands, but not your cell phone — kind of defeats the purpose, right? But with the Phonesoap cell phone sanitizer you can kill up to 99.99 percent of bacteria using its powerful UV light. There's also space for a lightning or micro-USB cable so that you can charge your phone while it's being cleaned, and you're not limited to just phones — you can also sanitize loose change, watches, jewelry, and anything else that fits inside.

21 The Air Sanitizer That Fits Into Compact Spaces Guardian Technologies GermGuardian Air Sanitizer $35 Amazon See On Amazon The Guardian Technologies GermGuardian air sanitizer helps to reduce unwanted odors caused by bacteria, pets, and more — the built-in UV-C light technology purifies the air that passes through this filter without using any harsh chemicals, and since there are no filters, the UV-C bulb only needs to be replaced once every six to eight months. It's also able to rotate while plugged into a socket so that it can fit into tight spaces, and helps any smaller space smell incredibly fresh.

22 A Clip-On Light That Gets You The Most Out Of Your Selfies QIAYA Selfie Ring Light $10 Amazon See On Amazon Running around trying to find the perfect lighting is no longer a requirement for an optimal selfie, as the QIAYA selfie ring light can clip onto your phone, laptop, video camera, or tablet to give you a natural, soft light that translates wonderfully in photos. This handy clip-on light runs on just two AAA batteries, and the three brightness levels make it a great option whether it's day or night.

23 The Toaster That Lets You See Inside To Check Your Food's Progress Dash Clear-View Toaster $50 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional toasters force you to pop the bread out, bemoan that it's still not toast, then restart the process again, the Dash clear-view toaster has a see- through window that lets you keep track of how cooked your food is. The crumb tray slides out for easy cleaning, and the defrost, reheat, and bagel buttons take the thought out of preparing a meal. Plus, the slot opening is extra-wide so that bagels, waffles, and other specialty breads fit in easily.

24 An Exfoliating Pad That Moisturizes Using Green Tea Neogen Gauze-Peeling Wine $25 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other exfoliating pads can leave your skin feeling dry, the Neogen gauze-peeling wine pads are infused with Resveratrol from actual red wine that's chock-full of nourishing antioxidants. Each pad has a unique three-layer design that allows lactic acids to reach deep into your pores to clear out any oil, dirt, or other impurities. Many Amazon reviewers noted how these pads smell like grape jelly, and one even noted that the scrubbing side is the perfect balance of not too rough, yet not too soft.

25 The Pillow Designed To Be Comfortable In Any Position Huzi Infinity Pillow $36 Amazon See On Amazon Shaped like an infinity symbol so that it can be manipulated to be comfortable in any position, the Huzi infinity pillow is made from high-quality super-soft bamboo fabric with layers of plush microfiber, making it antibacterial and extremely breathable. You can wrap this pillow around your neck when traveling for extra support, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it's so thick that she was able to "wrap it up around my face so I had darkness and muffled sound, which enabled me to fall asleep easily."

27 The Blackout Sleep Mask Made From Ultra-Breathable Cotton FRESHME Blackout Sleep Mask $26 Amazon See On Amazon It's easy for your eyes to feel smothered while wearing a sleep mask, which is why the FRESHME blackout sleep mask is made from 100 percent organic cotton that's both soft to the touch and extremely breathable. The fit is adjustable, and unlike other sleep masks, the nose opening on this one is specifically designed to prevent light from leaking in. it comes with a travel pouch, too.

28 A Bowl That Takes The Work Out Of Chopping Up Salad Kanzzy Salad Cutter Bowl $11 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than dirtying up a chopping board, just toss all your salad ingredients into the Kanzzy salad cutter bowl — and then slice it up by inserting a knife through the slots on each side. Unlike other salad cutting bowls, this one allows your knife to slide all the way to the bottom so that no ingredients are left un-chopped, and one bowl is large enough to feed up to four people.

29 The Hangers That Fold Down For Compact Storage And Travel Trubetter Folding Clothes Hangers (12 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon If a cluttered closet is a constant frustration in your house, try a space-saving solution like the Trubetter folding clothes hangers. Each hanger has a skid-proof design that prevents your garments from sliding off, and the ends are ergonomically-designed to maintain your clothing's original shape. They also fold down to less than 3 inches tall, making them a great compact option when you're traveling, or simply saving space in storage.

30 A Laundry Hamper That Helps Save You Space Urban Mom Laundry Nook Door Hamper $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made with stainless steel hooks that hold strong even under heavy loads, the Urban Mom laundry nook door hamper is great for anyone looking to save space in their home. This hamper hangs off the back of your door so that it doesn't take up precious floor space, and the included base means that it can also stand alone if you choose. There's also a side zipper that makes dumping out your clothes easy, and assembly is very simple.

31 The Handy Kitchen Tool That Gets Every Last Drop Off Your Whisk Whisk Wiper Kitchen Tool $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an easy way to clean your whisk, or just want to get every last drop of batter off of it, the Whisk Wiper kitchen tool is right up your alley. Able to fit an 11-inch whisk (and it even comes with one!), this tool gets all the remaining batter off your whisk in seconds — and also works as a drip catcher to help keep your countertops clean.

32 A Hot Tool That Combines Three Tools Into One Xtava 3-In-1 Hair Styler $25 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to combine a flat iron, curling iron, and straightening brush all into one tool, the Xtava three-in-one hair styler is great for curly, straight, and wavy hair. There are four temperature settings to choose from between 300 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit so that you can choose which is best for your hair type, and the heating plates are coated in ionic ceramic to help reduce frizz and add shine to your hair.

33 The Massage Tool That Targets The Pressure Points In Your Muscles Body Back Original Self-Massage Tool $30 Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable polyethylene plastic that's completely BPA-free, the Body Back original self-massage tool has 11 accurately-placed therapy knobs that target the tense pressure points in your body, allowing you to soothe and relieve pain from your muscles. It's incredibly strong and only weighs 1.25 pounds: and as an added bonus, each order also comes with a 12-page manual on how to get started.

34 A Lotion Applicator That Helps You Reach Every Spot Body Buddy Lotion Applicator $19 Amazon See On Amazon Applying lotion to the center of your back can be difficult, which is why the Body Buddy lotion applicator is designed to help you comfortably reach even the toughest spots without any awkward stretching. It won't absorb the lotion you're spreading so none of it gets wasted, and you can also use it in the shower with regular soap for an all-over clean.

35 The Linen Spray That Helps Clear Up Unwanted Blemishes TreeActiv Natural Linen Spray $19 Amazon See On Amazon Regardless of whether you spray it on your sheets, pillows, cushions, clothes, or more, the TreeActiv natural linen spray uses tea tree water to help kill any present acne-causing bacteria that could cause unwanted blemishes. The natural lavender scent is light and refreshing, and you can even use this spray on yoga mats to help get them clean after a workout.

36 A Nail Polish Holder That Lets You Do Your Nails Anywhere Tweexy Nail Polish Holder $10 Amazon See On Amazon You don't need a flat surface to rest your nail polish on with the Tweexy nail polish holder, because you wear this holder on your fingers like you would a ring. Small enough that it can easily fit into your makeup bag, this holder also helps eliminate spills as well as drips, and since it's made from soft silicone, many Amazon reviewers noted how it's also very comfortable to wear.

37 The Work Light That Attaches To Any Metal Surface Ullman Rotating Work Light $13 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with a strong magnetic base that can attach to almost any metal surface, the Ullman rotating work light sets itself apart from other work lights by being able to rotate so you can get the best lighting possible. This work lamp has 24 high-intensity LED lights surrounded by a sturdy aluminum casing, and since they're LEDs (which last for around 50,000 hours), you'll never have to worry about changing them out.

39 The Massager That Works All Over Your Body Mellion Back Massager $40 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got soreness in your back, neck, legs, waist, the Mellion back massager is the best way to get an at-home shiatsu massage at a fraction of the cost. Unlike other portable massagers, this one also has adjustable heat settings to help deliver relief even deeper into your muscles, and since it's super lightweight and portable, you could even take it with you to use on a plane to help work out those knots you get from sitting for so long.

40 An Exfoliating Foot Peel That Removes All The Dead Skin EntreFeet Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon You could pay for a professional to buff away at your foot, or you could save yourself time and money by using the EntreFeet exfoliating foot peel mask instead. All you have to do is let this mask sit on your foot between one hour and 90 minutes, and after about one week your foot will have shed an entire layer of skin — leaving you with baby-soft feet. It's also scented with soothing lavender.

41 The Makeup Brush Cleaner Made From Durable Silicone Melody Susie Makeup Brush Cleaner $5 Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable yet soft silicone, the Melody Susie makeup brush cleaner fits right in the palm of your hand, or even over the tips of your fingers so that you can get a deep and thorough clean. The raised stripes on this cleaner are great for large brushes, while the smaller silicone bristles are designed to help you get makeup out of smaller ones.