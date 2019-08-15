43 Strange Finds On Amazon That Have Suddenly Increased In Sales By 50%

Success can come when you least expect it: Maybe you've been playing the lottery for the past decade and finally made a whopping $5 off yesterday's scratcher, or maybe you just got a promotion when you weren't even up for a review. Either way, you can't knock success no matter when it comes knocking on your door. So when I say that these brilliant Amazon products have suddenly increased in sales by 50 percent, that doesn't mean they were flops beforehand — it's just that they're finally ready to shine.

For example, I've included a portable laundry system that can give your clothes a thorough wash in just three minutes — which I wish I'd known about a long time ago. Or maybe you'd be more interested in a miniature fridge for your soda cans or your skincare products (yes, people do that)? Either way, these are the kinds of products that are climbing in popularity right now, and it's easy to see why.

No matter where your interests lie — whether you're hiking, lounging by the pool, or even inside enjoying a good book — there are tons of life-changing products available on Amazon. You just need to know where to look — and clearly, you're in the right spot.

1. The Portable Laundry System That's Perfect For Camping Scrubba Wash Bag $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're stocking an emergency preparedness kit, or have a camping trip coming up, the Scrubba wash bag is a must-have. This portable laundry system gives your clothes a thorough wash in just three minutes, and its super-compact size means it hardly takes up any space in your bag. You can also use it to wash clothes while traveling or at home, plus it even doubles as a dry bag.

2. A Portable Hammock That's Easy To Bring Along Kootek Camping Hammock $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's made from super-strong parachute fabric, the Kootek camping hammock can hold up to 500 pounds of weight. Each order comes with straps that let you attach this hammock to trees or other upright, sturdy objects, plus it folds down into the attached sack when you're done using it. There's no need to worry about rips or tears since the parachute fabric is anti-tear as well as anti-fray, and it even dries quickly after getting wet.

3. The Ankle Support That Alleviates Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Crucial Compression Ankle Support Sleeve $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, or even just sore, tired joints, the Crucial Compression ankle support sleeve can help get you back on your feet. This lightweight sleeve is made from breathable fabric that won't leave your legs feeling overheated, plus it's also moisture-wicking so that your feet stay dry and sweat-free. You can wear this sleeve while playing sports — or just lounging around the house, too.

4. A Gua Sha And Roller Set Made With Genuine Jade Stone Roselynboutique Gua Sha Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the Roselynboutique gua sha set made with real, ultra-smooth jade stone, but it's also great for helping to combat tired, puffy under-eyes. Just use the roller on your face in the morning in order to stimulate blood flow in your complexion, and the jade scraper helps to relieve tension in your muscles. One Amazon reviewer even raved that: "The stone is naturally cool, so the cooling helps reduce swelling as you massage your face."

5. The Pack Of Underwear Made From 100 Percent Cotton Fruit of the Loom Women's Panty Multipack (6 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just need a big pack of underwear, but who wants to break the bank doing that? Not only does the Fruit of the Loom women's panty multi-pack give you six pairs of underwear for $9, but each pair is also made with a soft, ravel-free waistband that's made to last. There are zero tags so you won't have to worry about any itching, plus they're woven with fine cotton so that they're extra-soft.

6. A Foot Scrubber That Attaches To The Floor Of Your Shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Bending over in the shower is a surefire way to slip and fall, so why not use this shower foot scrubber to clean your feet instead? This scrubber is made with dozens of small suction cups on the bottom that keep it firmly secured to your shower or bathtub floor while you scrub your foot overtop of it, and the added stimulation from the bristles is great for helping to improve the blood circulation in your feet!

7. The Underwear Filters That Stop Unpleasant Odors From Hitting The Air Fashion First Aid Disposable Gas Filters $13 | Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is put one of these disposable gas neutralizers into the back of your underwear — and this subtle little filter will neutralize any unpleasant gastrointestinal odors before they hit the air. Each filter is thin and discrete so that no one can tell that you're wearing one, plus they're even antimicrobial.

8. A Mini Fridge That Doubles As A Food Warmer Cooluli Mini Fridge $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it large enough that it can hold up to six cans, but the Cooluli mini fridge also features a heating mode that allows it to function as a portable food warmer. You can plug this mini fridge into an outlet as well as any USB port for maximum portability, plus the door has a magnetic self-lock latching door that prevents the cooled air inside from escaping.

9. The Heat-Resistant Gloves That Are Perfect For Grilling BlueFire Pro Heat Gloves $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for gloves that can practically do it all, search no further than the BlueFire pro-heat gloves. These gloves are heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, and since they're made from a blend of Kevlarand silicone, they're also incredibly durable. So durable, in fact, that they're cut-resistant against sharp knives and utensils — plus, they're extra-long so that your forearms are also protected while you work!

10. A Cheese Grater Shaped Like A Fun Hedgehog Koziol Hedgehog Cheese Grater $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're trying to get your kids involved in the kitchen, or you're simply in the market for a new cheese grater, this hedgehog-shaped one from Koziol is a great option. This grater is completely melamine as well as BPA-free, and the ergonomic-shape makes it easy to move the block of cheese back and forth. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it's "Totally worth the price to not have to keep replacing rusted metal [cheese graters] again!"

11. The Device That Lets You Cook Pasta In The Microwave Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Some days you really just don't have the energy to make pasta on the stove — so on days where you want to make things extra-simple (or just don't have access to a full kitchen), try using the Fasta Pasta microwave cooker to make a quick meal. This handy device cooks perfectly al dente pasta without any risk of the water boiling over, plus it's also designed so that your pasta cooks evenly without any clumping. The container has a built-in strainer for added convenience.

12. A Handy Tool That Lets You Hard- And Soft-Boil Eggs In The Microwave Home-X Chicken Egg Boiler $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Even professional chefs can still struggle with cooking the perfect hard- or soft-boiled egg, so why not make it easy for yourself by using the Home-X chicken egg boiler? This handy device lets you cook soft- and hard-boiled eggs in the microwave, and it only takes about six minutes for soft eggs — or nine minutes for hard ones. It's able to cook up to four eggs at the same time, plus the propylene design is sturdy as well as durable.

13. The Electric Griddle That Lets You Cook Delicious Crepes Proctor Silex Electric Griddle $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Cooking the perfect crepe can be difficult on the stove, whereas using the Proctor Silex electric griddle makes it incredibly easy. This griddle features eight heat levels that help you get that golden color on your crepes, plus the cooking surface is non-stick so that your creations peel off effortlessly. Each order also comes with a batter cup, spreader, and extra-large spatula — plus, you can also use this griddle to make sandwiches or other small meals.

14. A Set Of Bed Sheets Made From Super-Soft Microfiber SONORO KATE Bed Sheets (Twin Size) $39 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft, cozy sheets are stain-, wrinkle- and fade-resistant, and the fitted sheet is an extra-deep 16 inches so that it can accommodate mattresses of any depth. They're also made from super-soft microfiber that's breathable so that you won't feel smothered or hot while you sleep, plus they come with two pillowcases. Choose from a number of colors and sizes, too.

15. The Pizza Cutter That Keeps Your Hands Safe From Accidental Nicks And Cuts Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike competing pizza cutters that have the blade fully exposed, the Kitchy pizza cutter wheel partially covers the wheel with a protective cover so that your hands are safe from any accidental nicks or cuts. The cover also doubles as an ergonomically-designed handle that fits comfortably into the palm of your hand as you slice through pizza, plus the cover even pops off so that cleaning up is simple.

16. A Table Lamp Made With A Built-In Motion Sensor Ivation Table Lamp $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of stumbling around in the dark, let the Ivation table lamp's built-in motion sensor detect when you're in the room so that stubbed toes are a thing of the past. This table lamp is made with an energy-efficient LED bulb that has a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours — plus, there are two lighting modes to choose from: cool white, and warm white. There's no need for recharging since this lamp runs on batteries, and those batteries can power it for a while.

17. The Electric Hot Pot That's Perfect For Small Kitchens DASH Electric Hot Pot $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Some days you want to keep the kitchen mess to a minimum, so instead of dirtying up your stove with a slew of pots and pans, use the DASH electric hot pot to cook rice, noodles, soup, or even just boil water. This compact hot pot is great for cramped kitchens, dorms, or even RVs, and the control dial lets you easily adjust the cooking temperature. The indicator light helps prevent you from overcooking your food, plus it even has non-slip feet for added stability.

18. A Cooler That Chills Your Drinks And Food In Just 30 Minutes Wagan Car Cooler And Warmer $62 | Amazon See On Amazon Large enough that it can hold four vertical 2-liter bottles, the Wagan car cooler and warmer sets itself apart from the competition by chilling your drinks and food in just 30 minutes. It's perfect for long road trips when you want to avoid hitting rest stops, plus it even doubles as a food warmer that heats up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it helped her save money on a long road trip — "It easily saved us $500+ in restaurant expenses."

19. The Sleeveless Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Summertime Parties Sherosa Sleeveless Maxi Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to find a breathable maxi dress to wear in the summer, but this dress from Sherosa more than gets the job done. It's made from lightweight, knit fabric that gives it a soft and stretchy fit, plus you can wear it as a cover-up at the beach, or dress it up with some wedges and a necklace at night. Once fall comes — throw on a denim jacket overtop of it for another cute look. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. A Toilet Paper Spindle That's A Perfect Prank Gift Talking TP Toilet Paper Spindle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe your roommate has trouble "remembering" to replace the toilet paper roll once it's out, or maybe you're looking for a fun prank gift — either way, the Talking TP toilet paper spindle fits the bill. This spindle lets you record your own custom message that plays every time the toilet paper gets rolled, and you don't need to worry about recharging since it runs off of batteries.

21. The Popsicle Molds That Are Shaped Like Fun Sea Creatures Zoku Fish Pop Molds $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is each mold a different sea creature, but the Zoku fish pop molds are also made from durable, flexible silicone that makes it easy to remove the popsicles once they've frozen. Each mold comes with six different sticks shaped like sea creature tails to go with the corresponding popsicle (though you can mix and match for added fun), and since the silicone is heat-resistant, you can also use these molds for creating chocolate or lollipops.

22. A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Mincing And Chopping Vegetables Mueller Austria Vegetable Chopper $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Mincing and chopping vegetables can quickly become tedious, so why not try using the Mueller Austria vegetable chopper and get it done quickly? This handy device can hold up to 4 cups of chopped vegetables, and the blades are made from stainless steel that won't rust or grow dull over time. The entire chopper is completely BPA-free, plus you can even use it to shred cheese.

23. The Lightweight Vacuum With A Crevice Tool For Tight Corners Bissell Bagless Vacuum $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for cleaning hardwood floors as well as surface-level dirt on carpets, but the Bissell bagless vacuum combines three vacuums into one: a stick vacuum, handle vacuum, and a handheld stair vacuum. This vacuum also comes with a crevice tool so that you can reach any tight nooks or crannies, plus the bagless design means it's almost mess-free when it comes time to empty it out.

24. A Travel Pillow That Inflates So You Can Choose How Firm It Feels Sencezo Travel Pillow $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Traveling with a pillow that's too soft or too hard can ruin your sleep, which is why the Sencezo travel pillow is inflatable — allowing you to customize however soft or hard your preferred support is. It only takes about three or four breaths in order for this pillow to fully inflate, and it completely deflates with the simple push of a button. It's also pretty cozy, too.

25. The Fan That Easily Attaches To Practically Any Desk SkyGenius Mini Desk Fan $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If your office is just too hot some days, or you're in need of an easy way to cool down while you work, try using the SkyGenius mini desk fan. This fan is made with a powerful motor that can produce winds up to 10 feet per second, plus it's relatively quiet so you won't disturb your neighbors. The battery runs for up to six hours when fully charged — or you can also plug it in via USB to keep it running until you don't need it anymore.

26. A Cable Organizer That Keeps Your Cables From Getting Tangled Toysdone Cable Organizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your desktop is cluttered with cables — or you've got an entertainment system with a ton of jumbled wires — the Toysdone cable organizer is an easy way to keep things streamlined. This organizer is made from soft silicone that won't fray your cables over time, plus the weighted base keeps it securely fastened to practically any flat surface. And as an added bonus, you can also stack cables on top of each other so you don't need to buy a second organizer.

27. The Travel Steamer That Heats Up In Just 25 Seconds PurSteam World's Best Steamers Travel Steamer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only will it heat up in just 25 seconds, but this travel steamer also features an extra-large water tank that can provide up to 10 minutes of continuous steam without needing to be refilled. This spout on this steamer is made so that it's spill- and tip-resistant, plus the hand-held design allows you to easily use it on curtains, tablecloths, bedding, and more.

28. A Natural Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Any Harsh Chemicals Miswak Club Teeth Whitening Kit $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular teeth whitening pens are usually loaded with harsh chemicals like bleach, whereas the Miswak Club teeth whitening kit is completely natural, and doesn't even require any toothpaste. Made from the wood from the Arak tree, each of these teeth cleaning rods will last you for up to 40 days of everyday use. All you have to do is brush your teeth with them similar to how you would with a toothbrush, and results should be evident after about one month.

29. The Water Shoes That Dry Super-Quickly WateLves Water Shoes $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These WateLves water shoes set themselves apart from the competition by featuring a super-lightweight and flexible rubber sole that makes it easy to transition from the pool to solid ground. You can wear these shoes during water aerobics, waterfall hikes, camping, and more — plus, the smooth neck along the foot opening protects your skin from any painful irritation or chafing. Available sizes: 5.5-15

30. A Tool That Makes It Easy To Slice Up Watermelon RUCACIO Watermelon Slicer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Slicing up watermelon and other large fruit like cantaloupe or melon can be difficult, whereas using the RUCACIO watermelon slicer is incredibly easy. This tool creates perfectly uniform cubes of watermelon that are perfect for eating as well as creating a beautiful display on any buffet, plus it's made from durable stainless steel that won't rust over time. The edges on this slicer are not sharp, either — so anyone can use it without worry.

31. The Tool That Lets You Cook Delicious S'mores In The Oven Smore To Love Oven Tray $15 | Amazon See On Amazon No longer do you need a campfire to make delicious s'mores, as this oven tray allows you to easily cook them in your oven in just five minutes. It lets you cook up to six s'mores at the same time — and the tray locks them into place so that the graham crackers don't shift around while they bake. As an added bonus, you can also use this tray on your grill.

32. A Protective Chair Slipcover That's Reversible Sofa Shield Chair Slipcover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be hard to pick out a slip cover for your furniture, which is why the Sofa Shield chair slipcover is reversible — allowing you to enjoy two different colored covers for the price of one. These slipcovers are great for protecting your chairs from spills and stains as well as updating old, dated furniture, plus the thick strap makes it easy to customize how it fits overtop your old pieces.

33. The Shower Caddy With Eight Compartments To Keep You Organized Attmu Shower Caddy $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With eight compartments where you can store your razors, shampoo, conditioner, loofah, pumice stone, and more — this shower caddy from Attmu makes it easy to stay organized while you shower after a stressful day. It's made from breathable mesh that dries super-quickly once you're done showering, and the built-in handle on the top makes it easy to hang from hooks or towel rods. It's perfect for living in a dorm — and can even be great for the pool or beach.

34. A Pair Of Sandals With Over 1,800 Positive Reviews Birkenstock Unisex Sandals $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they waterproof as well as lightweight, but these sandals from Birkenstock are cute and comfortable. The buckle allows you to adjust how loose or tight these sandals feel on your feet, plus the slip-on design makes them perfect for transitioning from ocean to beach. One Amazon reviewer even raved that she had "No blisters from wearing them, and I did not need to break them in!" Available sizes: 5-11

35. The Summer Top That's Made From Super-Soft Cotton JomeDesign Tunic Top $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a super-soft cotton blend, this loose tunic shirt from JomeDesign is a breezy, casual piece you'll wear all year long. The long hem pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, or leggings, and it has a crew neckline. One reviewer noted that it's "comfortably loose" — and it's available in a few different colors, too. Available sizes: S-XXL

36. A Set Of Funnels That Will Fit Into Any Bottle Norpro Funnel (5 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These Norpro funnels are also designed with narrow spouts that will fit into practically any bottle or container — so you can transfer anything without spills. You can also use the loop feature to hang them off nails or hooks in your laundry room, kitchen, or garage, plus each order comes with five different sizes.

37. A Lash-Thickening Mascara That's Completely Waterproof Tetyana Naturals 4-D Mascara $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for boosting the size and thickness of your lashes, but this 4-D mascara is also hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can easily use it. The formula is completely non-toxic as well as waterproof — in the event you ever get caught in the rain — plus, it's formulated so that it'll last all day without any flaking, clumping, or smudges.

38. The Hat Liner That Wicks Away Sweat Before It Gets Into Your Eyes No Sweat Hat Liner (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Seeing the inside rim of your new hat turn yellow with sweat whenever you wear it outside is a bummer, whereas using the No Sweat hat liner to protect the fabric from stains is incredibly simple. All you have to do is peel back the adhesive, stick it on the inside of your hat, then wait and watch as your sweat is absorbed by its moisture-wicking material — which helps keep it from getting into your eyes.

39. A Two-Pack Of Comfortable, High-Waisted Leggings SYRINX Women's Leggings (2 Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the fabric used to make these leggings incredibly soft, but the added spandex also lets you move in any direction without feeling restricted. These leggings are great for layering in the fall and winter or wearing on their own during the warmer months, plus it has a high-waisted cut.

40. The Supportive Brace That Helps Prevent Elbow Injury Tomight Elbow Brace (2 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're playing tennis or just looking for a way to prevent injury to your arms, these elbow braces from Tomight are right up your alley. Each brace is made with a compression pad that fills up the space underneath your elbow so that you can avoid sports injuries as well as alleviate pain from tendonitis or tennis elbow, plus the Velcro straps let you customize how loose or tight it fits.

41. A Set Of Shoelaces That You'll Never Need To Tie DIAGONAL ONE No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the strong-grip design mean it's highly unlikely they'll ever come loose, but the DIAGONAL ONE no-tie shoelaces also turn any laced shoe into a convenient slip-on. These laces are great for people of all ages since they don't require any bending in order to "tie" them, and one size is designed to fit all. They fit snugly enough that you can easily run in your shoes without worrying about them flying off, plus they're great for hiking, cycling, sports, casual gym goers, and more.

42. The Food Storage Bags Made From Antibacterial Silicone No Plastic Oceans Food Storage Bag (6-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Silicone is naturally antibacterial, which means the No Plastic Oceans food storage bags will help protect your food from any harmful bacterial growth. These bags feature an airtight seal that helps keep your food fresher for longer, plus they're completely waterproof so you don't have to worry about them getting wet. Each one is completely BPA-free, and each order comes with six: two large, two medium, and two small.