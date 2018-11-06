43 Weird Products On Amazon That Are As Genius As The Snuggie
While great minds throughout the millennia have attempted in vain, no one has yet to come anywhere close to inventing a product as ingenious as the Snuggie. Sure, Steve Jobs may be remembered in the history books for inventing the iPhone, how can you really compare a small metal brick to the likes of a snuggly blanket with sleeves? I'd think not.
But you've gotta hand it to people — some have really tried. Not only is this list brimming with Amazon products that can help make your life easier, but they're all ingenious in their own way: So genius, in fact, they may dethrone the cult-favorite product that is the Snuggie. Between a Bluetooth shower head that lets you take calls and listen to music in the shower to the lavender-scented linen spray that also kills acne-causing bacteria, there's a lot of incredible products that are both fun and functional. And that's really what everyone's favorite and slightly ridiculous-looking hybrid blanket did: It provided a little joy while solving a problem you needed to solve (checking said iPhone while still keeping your arms engulfed in a blanket). And is there anything really more genius than that?
Yep — and it's on this list.